On Thursday January 5th, I was trying to read the Seth Schiesel column on the front of the Arts section of the New York Times. After a few paragraphs, it said, “Continued on Page 5,” and my fingers made the natural leafing gestures to get me to five (no matter that I am used to Schiesel having large and merited front-page display). But “page 5” turned out to be “C3B” and a full-page ad for The Descendants. In fact, I was lost in a jungle of C3s—enormous promotions for Rise of the Planet of the Apes, The Tree of Life, The Ides of March, The Iron Lady and The Artist (that was the Weinstein Company splitting a page), Moneyball, My Week with Marilyn, and another split page for Drive and The Help. Help, indeed!

I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take it quietly any more—not that I am ready to accept this as my madness. This is a season of insanity, the awards season, that spells out the sorry state of movies and moviegoing. The Oscars have existed since 1927, and anyone who feels sweepstaked into watching their show knows that the life and the need have been leaking out of it for the best part of twenty years. The viewing figures are in decline. The home audience has often not seen the films in contention. They have not heard of all the people who are coming on to do the presentations. They feel shut out of the inside jokes. The Academy Awards are like the Dow: it may rise and fall day-by-minute, but it’s not worth watching because it doesn’t begin to tell the true story of the economy. And the Academy, while being the most illustrious of the award-giving entities, knows in its heart that the fun and the culture of movies are over. They also know that their status has been so eroded you half expect the Oscar statuettes to turn into Chucky bobble-heads as the winners clutch them to their hearts.

The competition is not just the Golden Globes (a startling triumph of public relations over reality—can you imagine what Ricky Gervais will do this year?). It’s this guild and that guild, it’s newspapers and blog sites, and it’s all part of the dementia of lists —the ten best kisses in movie history (or just plain history), the five ways you know your spouse is cheating on you, the seven best ways of scrambling eggs, the best road accident of the year, the six most successful conviction-free scandals of the summer, the one member of Congress with self-respect (one is a number too), the seven photographs of Lindsay Lohan she’d like to destroy (or intends to have taken), the twenty most upsetting but beautiful pictures of famine in Darfur, the eleven most memorable drug-induced suicides. Why eleven? Why not? Eleven is a number like any other. I hate this anti-eleven-ism. The nine most tasteless jokes by Ricky Gervais? Or your three preferred ways of dying?

I quoted Howard Beale (Peter Finch) earlier from Network because I had him in mind after reading another Times piece from a few days earlier, about the Iowa caucuses, in which a lawyer in that state had realized—and I’m quoting inexactly—this is a very important election, “Because this person is going to be on TV all the time as president.” You knew the presidential election had to be about something. Thus we live in the legacy of Howard Beale. When he’s told in Network by the Ned Beatty character (an infinite tycoon) what message he should deliver, Beale asks, “Why me?” and the answer comes back, “Because you’re on television, dummy!” Those were the days—when television was something better to be on than a broken roller-skate.