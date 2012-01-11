During the night the search party stops to have a bite with the mayor of a village, and as they are finishing, the mayor’s teenage daughter comes in to serve tea. She is lovely, reticent, she never speaks, but her mere presence hushes the men, who have been talking fairly roughly. The moment is a reminder of the scene in Renoir’s Grand Illusion when the women’s costumes are unpacked in the prison camp and the prisoners grow quiet. Like Renoir, Ceylan is brushing these midnight searchers, who at the moment are ensealed in a different world, with a token of the world from which they come.

The murder victim is at last found, and next morning the doctor and the prosecutor deliver the body to the autopsy room of a small-town hospital. The prosecutor brings in the woman involved in the paternity quarrel, the victim’s wife; she—almost mutely—identifies the body, and the prosecutor takes her away. After the technician complains to the doctor about the old instruments he has to use, the procedure begins. We do not see the actual autopsy, but we are at the table while the technician proceeds, as the doctor dictates his findings to a stenographer. (One detail, of relevance, the doctor omits, as if the case were complicated enough as it is.) Thus we are present while a human being is being reduced to its components. The autopsy makes uncomfortably plain, despite the foreign place and the crime, the victim’s commonalty with us. It is chilling, strangely humbling.

At the end, the doctor is at a window watching the boy who is involved in the case walk down the road with his mother. They pass a schoolyard where a ball is accidentally kicked outside the fence. The boy kicks it back. The doctor watches as if this tiny commonplace incident of two people who are connected with a crime reminded him that, like the caravan in the night, the whole oddly integrated enterprise of life will wind on.

The cast of Ceylan’s film amply provides authenticity, especially Muhammet Uzuner as the doctor and Taner Birsel as the prosecutor. Ceylan’s own growing reputation will, I hope, continue to grow. He uses the realistic film as an avenue to what lies around and beyond the realism.

BY NOW MOST OF US have had at least some brothel experience—through fiction, plays, films. Much of the time the brothels have been European, although in recent years there have been documentaries about Asian red-light districts stocked with children. The European brothels, like the one visited in Rossellini’s General della Rovere, are just places where clubby young women work at something or other involving men or, as in numerous other pictures, are clubs for men, friendly refuges from marriage with lovely women as décor and amusement. Now comes House of Pleasures, a French film set in Paris at the end of the nineteenth century that means to show us that those earlier versions were not inaccurate but incomplete, from the women’s point of view. Though set in the Belle Epoque to loll in its lushness, this film is certainly meant to be basically true today.

Not all of us have actually been waiting for this truth, but few of us can resist a picture that, however serious in purpose, is immersed in sex and sexuality. Bertrand Bonello has directed with a fleshly intimacy that, like good nude painting, carries an extra charge.

L’Apollonide is the name of this elegant and expensive place, staffed with women who seem to have stepped out of the art of the period. The patrons are all gentlemen, many of whom know one another. Besides the usual details of the profession, there are two main stories, both about the women. First, there is the admission of a fifteen-year-old girl who has written a letter of application from the country and is admitted after an interview by the madam. (The madam’s two children wander through the film playfully at home.) Second is the depiction of a mutilation by a handsome young client. In a horrific scene, he carves a smile in a woman’s face. She wears a veil thereafter. Presumably the man is rich and pays his way, because there is no action against him and he continues as a patron, though without more mayhem.

More on the non-clubby side is the syphilis contracted by one of the women whose corpse we later see, face covered with sores. We also learn of the madam’s collusion with the police prefect; we see the women’s monthly examination by a doctor; we reach the madam’s decision to sell her house and her sale of the women. The account of the place and the life seems complete.

Nothing in this film comes as a surprise, but Bonello’s intent to show the place backstage as well as onstage is fulfilled and pertinent, even though the period setting gives the picture a curio air. The sex practices of the time, however, have not dated.