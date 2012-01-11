As a result, the most significant intellectual trend on the constitutional left in the recent past has been the trend toward “popular constitutionalism”—the idea that the Court should leave more major issues to popular institutions like Congress. Many leading thinkers on the left—from Harvard Law School Professor Mark Tushnet to Stanford Law School Dean Larry Kramer, among others—have argued for a lesser role for the Court in interpreting the Constitution. (Not all of these arguments are based on strategic grounds; some scholars believe it is preferable for the legislative branch to make landmark decisions, because it is more directly democratic.)

Likewise, liberal activist groups have become more wary of seeking justice via the courts. Many leaders in the gay rights community, for instance, have been reluctant to take gay marriage to the Court. And, for a time in 2007, the No. 1 book on The New York Times best-seller list wondered whether, “in our reliance on the courts to vindicate not only our rights but also our values, progressives had lost too much faith in democracy.” The author was the junior senator from Illinois, Barack Obama.

MANY ACADEMICS have tried to answer the question of what the public thinks the Supreme Court’s role should be. But it is hard to make convincing claims about counterfactuals. What would have happened if the result reached in Brown or Roe had come via a congressional statute rather than a judicial opinion? Some great scholars have provided thought-provoking answers to such questions, but in the end their answers have real limitations.

To date, a major part of the discussion has assumed that the public has an unfavorable reaction to the Court that is very different from its reaction to Congress. Our research found that the reality is more complicated. Americans of all stripes—conservative and liberal, pro-gay and anti-gay, pro-gun and anti-gun, political junkies and political neophytes—do not have a more detrimental reaction to big decisions just because the Court made them.

Consider the question we posed to Americans about whether the Supreme Court or Congress should decide the gay marriage question. When supporters of gay rights were told that the Court had ruled in favor of gay marriage, they were much more likely to say that the Court should make such decisions, rather than Congress. But, when they were told Congress had ruled in favor of gay marriage, they were also more likely—by similar proportions—to say that Congress should play this role instead of the Court. The same dynamic prevailed in reverse for gay rights opponents. When told the Court had ruled in favor of gay marriage, they disagreed that it had the right to do so—but they also said the same thing if the decision was made by Congress. This poses a challenge to the notion that, for strategic reasons, activists should push for gay rights via Congress rather than the Court. Ultimately, it seems likely that both supporters and opponents of gay rights will focus on the outcome, not the institution that arrived at it.

We also tested public opinion on a cherished conservative cause to see whether that changed people’s feelings about the Court. One group of respondents read a fictional article in which the Supreme Court recognized a constitutional right to carry a concealed weapon; another group read an identical narrative in which Congress granted that right. The same dynamic prevailed. When supporters of gun rights were told that the Court had ruled in their favor, they believed the Court should be making these decisions, and opponents of gun rights disagreed. But, when told Congress has understood the Constitution to protect gun rights, supporters again believed the institution producing their favored result was the right institution to be deciding these issues.

In other words, people’s views of our major institutions shift significantly based on whether or not they support what it does. Respondents in our survey were far more likely to think that “judges are not beholden to the political wheeling and dealing of lobbyists in the way that legislators are,” for instance, if they liked the judges’ decisions.

We did find two ways in which people had different reactions to a constitutional development based on where it originated. Conservatives appear to be moderately more opposed to gay marriage when the Court acts than when Congress acts. However, as liberals are moderately more supportive when the Court acts, these changes cancel each other out. In the aggregate, Americans are no more likely to support gay marriage or gun rights if the Court decided in favor of one than if Congress decided in favor of one.

The Court also affects voter turnout somewhat differently. Regardless of whether the Court reached a conservative or liberal outcome, when the Court issued a major decision conservatives were slightly more likely to vote and liberals were slightly less likely to vote than if Congress had acted. However, these differences in turnout were not major.

EXPERIMENTAL research, of course, has its limitations. We tested two issues, and at one moment in time. We did not include the presidency. We measured general public opinion, but sometimes—in ways that cannot be predicted—the opinions of some matter more than others. Nevertheless, our findings are enough to suggest that how Americans think about the Supreme Court is perhaps not so different from how they think about the rest of the federal government.

This provides us with valuable insight into how our democracy works. But it provides a particularly significant lesson for liberals: Perhaps they have become too fearful of using the Court to advance their goals. In the next few years, many of the great issues of our lifetime will come before the Court—immigration, gay marriage, free speech—and liberals should not be afraid to vigorously press their causes.

David Fontana and Donald Braman are associate professors of law at George Washington University. The results of their study will be published in the May 2012 issue of the Columbia Law Review. This article appeared in the February 2, 2012, issue of the magazine.