Of course the formula—commercial action as the real business of life for which sex, education, community, politics, etc. are just the setting—is generic in our society and applies to other mass arts. But in television, for historical and technical reasons, it poses peculiar difficulties and has peculiarly displeasing effects. There is a clash, except in the institutional ads, of the real content and the programs; and it is frustrating and rather disgusting that the merely attention-holding programs claim so much time and foreground.

In the economics of magazines like Esquire, Mademoiselle, The New Yorker, and so forth, we must distinguish, just as in TV, the “sustaining part,” the ads, from the “non-sustaining” part, the stories, articles, and cartoons. The readers do not support the magazines; circulation is kept up and expanded for the ads. These magazines exist, however, in a tradition of publishing, back to Sam Johnson and Fleet Street, in which the audience did directly support authors and booksellers without patronage; and in a literary tradition, back to antiquity, in which artists gave real rather than token entertainment and instruction to their audiences. Further, every such magazine is established to reach a segment of the public that likes its particular format and attitude and for which its staff has hopefully an affinity. The ads are selective, both in their products and their style, for this special public. In Mademoiselle, for instance, one can hardly distinguish the chief editorial content (the fashions) from the ads, and the residual content (the articles and stories) can be astoundingly anything at all—sometimes even good. In Esquire or The New Yorker, the attitude of the staff, the writing, and the ads more nicely merge. This gives the artists a relative freedom: if they meet the prejudices of the staff and are willing to be rewritten in the right format, they can breathe and prosper within the fairly wide limits of not flatly insulting the advertisers or seriously subverting the social system altogether. And the audiences can pick and choose among many magazines. Very important, finally, is the technical fact that, concentrating on an article or story from beginning to end (even though continued on page 78), a reader needs hardly notice the ads unless he is interested. From all this it follows that parts of these magazines can live together and the non-sustaining parts might sometimes touch some reality, though not so much reality as the ads.

Historically, radio and TV programs have drawn on no free tradition at all. What is their tradition? Hollywood movies, official newspapers, and regimented universities. Even vaudeville, the best part of the tradition, was moribund when radio began and dead when TV began. From the very beginning the programs were patronized; they never breathed a free market-place nor were a forum for unadministered authors. Fine authors accept censorship, pre-taping, and being pushed around by format on TV that they would indignantly reject from a publisher or editor. Further, the broadcasters have tried from the beginning to corral “mass” audiences, without specific group or individual needs, and the networks have hugely succeeded. (This is what betrays the fine authors, for they cannot resist the lure of a million watchers.) Broadcasting has followed the common-denominator line—bland cum sensational—of the general-public press, like Life or some of the tabloids. All this has put the non-sustaining programs in a weak position.

Finally, technically, on TV and radio the non-sustaining programs exist in the same continuous experience of broadcasting time as the real content, the ads, that are the economically sustaining part. The effect of this is peculiarly unfortunate. Sometimes the aesthetically interesting ads are interrupted by the bland programs; other times the programs, desperately trying to hold or lull the audience, are interrupted by the agitating ads. Since the seconds are sold, everything is hurried. If there happens to be an important communication that is programmed for its general interest, like a crisis in the UN, it is devastatingly interrupted by a beer-jingle, a soothing soap ad, with heaven knows what effect on the citizens. Where the program depends on its sensational appeal, e.g., a bloody Doctor show, there is a fierce clash with its luscious food ad. Where the program by exception presents something that has an intrinsic value, e.g., an interview with a genuine and interesting man, it is trivialized by the ads; the man is insulted. (The interviewer is sometimes apologetic, usually just rude.) And of course the sale of the time-stretch to the advertiser necessarily favors him: either the program is interrupted by the ads irrelevantly to its own structure, or it is irrelevantly structured to be interrupted by the ads.

I am told that there are studies—have not seen them—that demonstrate that the more authentically interesting a program is, the more stimulating beyond routine sensationalism, superficial excitement, or mere prestige, the less the memory of the commercial. This figures. However exciting the ads may be aesthetically, their contents are only ordinary familiar commodities that cannot compete for attention against novel reality unless one happens to be terribly hungry or needy. And certainly interrupting anything really interesting must lead to resentment, and blotting-out of the interrupter. If indeed there is a competition of this kind, between program interest and ad retention, the programs must become blander or even more superficially sensational. Only the most prestigious name-corporations, DuPont, Ford, US Steel, Standard Oil, etc., could dare to sponsor interesting programs without fear of vanishing from memory, resting secure in being the pillars of society that can allow even the interesting to occur—if it endangers the image.