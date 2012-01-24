The movie uses four of Bausch’s dances: The Rite of Spring, to Stravinsky’s music, on a stage covered with coffee-colored peat, with a male and a female troupe and a vivid red scarf as the metaphor for menstrual blood. Café Mueller is a study in oppressive routine: a blind woman in white tries to enter a room full of chairs as men in black keep moving the chairs. Kontakthof is a waiting-room piece, with one group of young dancers and another much older. The last, Vollmond, is a world in which flood surrounds a great rock. These set-pieces are intercut with close-ups of some of her dancers—glorious, inspired faces—as we hear them talk about what Pina meant to them, though we do not see them talking. There is also a little newsreel or documentary material of Pina herself teaching and watching. Most interesting of all, there are some fragments of dance done in Wuppertal itself: on the streets, at a power station, in front of slag heaps. It’s in these moments that one feels the choreography’s most intense and troubled engagement with the world at large. So should the entire film have been done in the open? I’m not sure.

I know too little about modern dance to offer an expert commentary, but I have eyes to see that Pina Bausch had access to a language of desirous and thwarted movement that is riveting and political. The restraints her dancers struggle with are more than physical or technical. The dancers are emotional and resistant, battling the social construction of the world and its attempt to organize dread and desire. This is more neurotic dance than ecstasy or sublimity. When I watched the trailer to Pina, I could not wait to see the movie itself: It had moments of broken melody and breathtaking shots of women falling like felled trees and being caught by a man at the last moment. Those things are in Pina, but they are not as central and animating as they seemed in the trailer.

Is 3D the problem, no matter that Wenders has declared he will never do another film any other way? There are enough moments when the camera’s immersion in the dance seems exciting and even dangerous, but I wonder how far these movements and the sense of being on the stage are distracting. Space and formation—and dancers creating changing shapes within them—are things that may require a full, static point-of-view. That’s how Fred Astaire directed all the dance numbers in his films. Too often in Pina I felt like a player on a football field, wondering who was going to hit me in the back next.

3D has become such a war chant now, and its enthusiasts are alive with the news that not just Wenders but Martin Scorsese (Hugo) and Werner Herzog (Cave of Forgotten Dreams) have taken it up. Very soon, the wonders of Titanic will be back in 3D. We the people seem to have bought the package, and forgotten that all along in movies, as in paintings, there could be an illusion of depth and distance that didn’t keep hitting you over the head with novelties and gotchas. Do you need 3D to feel Omar Sharif’s mirage silhouette coming in the distance of Lawrence of Arabia?

I’m nearly sure that I find 3D a bothersome diversion from what movies might be about. For sure, sometimes, there are shots and views that are spellbinding. But 3D is not natural depth—as in the movies of Renoir, Welles and Wyler—it is a series of layers or levels in which sometimes the people and the place do not seem to be together. It’s harder for characters to look at one another in 3D. Sometimes it’s like the feeling of a whole pack of back projections laid on top of each other—not without allure or mystery, but enough to lose the story.