Some Republicans see one bright side in Donald Trump's campaign: he's hurting Ted Cruz.

There are many reasons why the Republican establishment hasn’t done something big to knock down Trump, The New York Times’ Jonathan Martin reports. They’re waiting on donors to pour money into him, but the donors don’t want to be the next target of Trump’s insult comedy. But there’s also an element of “the enemy of my enemy is my friend”:
And some Republicans repelled by Mr. Trump feel little urgency to attack him because, they say, he is preventing what they see as an even less desirable standard-bearer — Senator Ted Cruz of Texas — from consolidating the votes of hard-line conservatives.
Cruz is not a popular guy among his colleagues. This seems to hold true throughout his career. A couple years ago, his freshman roommate at Princeton said he’d rather vote for a random name from the phone book. Today, Matthew Dowd, who worked with Cruz on George W. Bush’s 2000 campaign, tells the Times that if you gave veterans of that campaign “truth serum,” they’d rather vote for Trump than Cruz. Another Bush 2000 staffer said: “Why do people take such an instant dislike to Ted Cruz? It just saves time.”
But come on guys, he’s not so bad. Here’s a Vine that shows Ted Cruz likes to have fun.