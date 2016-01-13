The Razzies tend to focus on a small set of films and this year was no different—50 Shades of Grey, Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2, Pixels, and Jupiter Ascending all received six nominations each. 50 Shades of Grey stands out in that dubious company—it was nominated for Worst Picture and its leads, Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson, received nominations for Worst Actor and Worst Actress, respectively, and landed a nomination for Worst Screen Combo as a duo. They’ll go up against the four in Fantastic Four, Johnny Depp and his glued-on mustache in Mortdecai, Kevin James and either his Segway or glued-on mustache in Paul Blart Mall Cop 2, and Adam Sandler and any pair of shoes in The Cobbler.
Speaking of Sandler, a favorite punching bag of the Razzies: He was nominated in the Worst Actor category twice, for Pixels and The Cobbler, though Depp has to be considered the favorite. Interestingly, Sandler’s Netflix movie, the racist Ridiculous Six, was not nominated at all. Maybe it came out too late—or maybe the Razzies, like the rest of Hollywood, aren’t able to keep up with the times and adapt to the new, streaming reality. See the full list of nominees here.
Worst Picture
Fantastic Four
Fifty Shades of Grey
Jupiter Ascending
Paul Blart Mall Cop 2
Pixels
Worst Actor
Johnny Depp, Mortdecai
Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades of Grey
Kevin James, Paul Blart Mall Cop 2
Adam Sandler, The Cobbler and Pixels
Channing Tatum, Jupiter Ascending
Worst Actress
Katherine Heigl, Home Sweet Hell
Dakota Johnson, Fifty Shades of Grey
Mila Kunis, Jupiter Ascending
Jennifer Lopez, The Boy Next Door
Gwyneth Paltrow, Mortdecai