Here are the 2016 Grammy winners.

Record of the year: “Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars
Album of the year: 1989 by Taylor Swift
Song of the year: “Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran
Best new artist: Meghan Trainor
Best rap/sung collaboration: “These Walls” by Kendrick Lamar featuring Bilal, Anna Wise and Thundercat
Best rap song: “Alright” by Kendrick Lamar
Best pop solo performance: “Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran
Best pop duo/group performance: “Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars
Best pop vocal album: 1989 by Taylor Swift
Best rock performance: “Don’t Want to Fight” by Alabama Shakes
Best rock song: “Don’t Want to Fight” by Alabama Shakes
Best rock album: Drones by Muse
Best alternative music album: Sound & Color by Alabama Shakes
Best R&B performance: “Earned It” by the Weeknd
Best R&B song: “Really Love” by D’Angelo and the Vanguard
Best R&B album: Black Messiah by D’Angelo and the Vanguard
Best dance recording: “Where Are Ü Now” by Skrillex and Diplo featuring Justin Bieber
Best music video: “Bad Blood” by Taylor Swift featuring Kendrick Lamar and 437 celebrities
Best music film: Amy
Best cast recording: Hamilton
Best dance/electronic album: Skrillex and Diplo Present Jack Ü – Skrillex and Diplo
Best urban contemporary album: Beauty Behind the Madness by the Weeknd
Best country album: Traveller by Chris Stapelton
Best country solo performance: “Traveller” by Chris Stapelton
Best country song: “Girl Crush” by Little Big Town
Best metal performance: “Cirice” by Ghost
Producer of the year, non-classical: Jeff Bhasker