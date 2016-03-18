Mitt Romney thinks a vote for John Kasich is a vote for “Trumpism.”

Today on Facebook, Mitt Romney announced that in Utah’s nominating caucus, he’s going to vote for Ted Cruz. Just earlier this week, Romney campaigned for John Kasich in his home state of Ohio and recorded get-out-the-vote calls for Marco Rubio in Florida. However, now Romney believes that the Republican party’s best chance to reach an open convention—and thus possibly deny Trump the nomination—is to throw support behind Cruz.
In his post, Romney reiterated his disgust for Trump, stating:
Today, there is a contest between Trumpism and Republicanism. Through the calculated statements of its leader, Trumpism has become associated with racism, misogyny, bigotry, xenophobia, vulgarity and, most recently, threats and violence. I am repulsed by each and every one of these....
I like Governor John Kasich. I have campaigned with him. He has a solid record as governor. I would have voted for him in Ohio. But a vote for Governor Kasich in future contests makes it extremely likely that Trumpism would prevail.
The war between Trump and Romney has been ongoing and includes choice zingers like Romney saying that Trump was “very very not smart” and Trump calling Romney “one of the dumbest and worst candidates in the history of Republican politics.” Trump has also implied that Romney would well, er—“drop to his knees.” It seems Romney is truly embracing the Anyone But Trump sentiment.