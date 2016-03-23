Men who are nothing, who allow themselves to become nothing, have no place in it.
Men who are nothing, who allow themselves to become nothing, have no place in it.
On Tuesday, Axios published two articles that offered Democrats conflicting outlooks for the November mid-terms. The first article claimed “Democrats’ Senate dream slips away.” It cited new polls showing that Democrats were likely to lose three seats and gain two in Senate races, which would prevent them from flipping the Senate.
As several critics pointed out, this story relied on over-reading polls that actually showed key races were extremely close.
A more cheerful view of Democratic hopes came in a report that focused not on polls but on registered voters, where the Democrats enjoy a formidable advantage. “Among the 31 states (plus D.C.) with party registration, there are nearly 12 million more registered Democrats than Republicans,” Axios reports. “40% of all voters in party registration states are Democrats, 29% are Republicans, and 28% are independents.”
These registration numbers are a window into the crucial issue of enthusiasm. In the midterms, the motivation of the base can make the difference in close races. Along with the evidence of special elections and higher turnout, the Democratic advantage in registration bodes well for the party’s chances in the fall.
In a front-page profile of Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, the Times argues that “In his professional life, before he became a judge, he was often a moderating force.” The evidence the newspaper adduces to support this conclusion is less than stellar:
Working for Mr. Starr, Judge Kavanaugh concluded that [Vince Foster] had in fact killed himself. He opposed the public release of the narrative portions of Mr. Starr’s report detailing Mr. Clinton’s encounters with a White House intern. As staff secretary to Mr. Bush, he said in 2006, he strived to be “an honest broker for the president.”
Accepting the fact that Voster Foster killed himself (and was not murdered by the Clintons) is not a mark of moderation. It is a mark of sanity itself. Only right-wing extremists reject the consensus view of Foster’s death.
Further, while Kavanaugh might have wanted to keep salacious parts of the Starr report private, he himself fully participated in the independent counsel’s push to uncover the most lurid details of Bill Clinton’s sexual activities.
Finally, Kananaugh’s claim that he aspired to be an “honest broker” deserves the same skepticism of all self-praise. In short, none of the evidence provided that Brett Kavanaugh is “a moderating force” is at all convincing.
University of Chicago economists Marianne Bertrand and Emir Kamenica have released an ambitious new working paper that documents how race, class, gender, and ideology shape consumption.
Using thirty years of data from a variety of sources, they conclude, “While rural America watches Duck Dynasty and goes fishing and hunting, urban America watches Modern Family and does yoga in the park. The economically better-off travel the world and seek out ethnic restaurants in their neighborhoods, while the less well-off don’t own a passport and eat at McDonald’s. Conservatives give their boys masculine names like Kurt, while liberals opt for the more feminine-sounding options such as Liam. While men play video games and watch pornography, women browse Pinterest and post pictures on Instagram.”
Many of the tidbits are fun. Defining features of whiteness including watching Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Birdman and the Kentucky Derby, owning a flash-light and using Verizon Wireless. More disturbingly, whites are distinctly more likely to believe that police have a right to hit citizens. Liberals are more likely to watch Juno and No Country For Old Men while conservatives are more likely to watch National Treasure: Book of Secrets and Chronicles of Narnia.
The big takeaway from the survey is that Americans aren’t fraying as much on cultural preferences and consumption lines as they are on politics. “The results overall refute the hypothesis of growing cultural divides,” Bertrand and Kamenica conclude.
With few exceptions, the extent of cultural distance has been broadly constant over time. One (unsurprising) exception is that men and women’s time use became more similar from 1965 to 1995; perhaps more surprisingly, there has been no subsequent change in the gender differences in time use over the last 20 years. We also find that differences in social attitudes by political ideology and income have increased since the 1970s. Finally, whites and non-whites have converged somewhat on social attitudes but have diverged in consumer behavior. Nevertheless, our headline result is that for all other demographic divisions and cultural dimensions, cultural distance has been broadly constant over time.
The black/wide gap on consumption seems to be rooted in continued greater homeownership by whites, perhaps exacerbated by the 2008 recession. But the real growing divide is on ideology, with liberals and conservatives further apart on issues like abortion, gay rights, environmentalism, and government efforts to assist African-Americans. Many of the cultural divisions (liberals preferring The Daily Show, conservatives preferring Fox News) are an outgrowth of this rift. The fraying of America is real, but it is primarily about ideology, not shopping.
That’s the question raised by reporting from NBC News on Tuesday morning. Reporters Geoff Bennett and Leigh Ann Caldwell tweeted that the departing justice spent months negotiating with the Trump White House about his replacement, and that Kennedy only retired after he received assurances that it would be Brett Kavanaugh, a D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals judge and a former Kennedy clerk.
Politico offered a slightly different account of the Kavanaugh selection process, reporting on Monday night that Kennedy, in a conversation with Trump about his imminent retirement, merely suggested his former clerk as a successor. That recommendation then carried great weight with a president eager to leave his mark on the nation’s judiciary.
Administration officials said Trump was taken with Kavanaugh even before his conversation with Kennedy. But Kennedy, in leaving the impression with Trump that Kavanaugh would be a great candidate for the job, helped the president make up his mind.
There’s nothing unusual about a Supreme Court justice timing his or her retirement to ensure an ideologically similar replacement. But what NBC’s report describes is quite different. Any bargaining between a sitting justice and the White House would immediately raise ethical questions about his or her participation in cases involving the president. Kennedy voted to uphold Trump’s controversial travel ban the day before he announced his retirement, for example.
That said, it’s possible that what happened still fell short of an overt quid pro quo between Kennedy and Trump. The president and other conservatives made little secret of their desire to replace the court’s swing justice after the 2016 election. Trump’s selection last year of Neil Gorsuch, another former Kennedy clerk, to replace Antonin Scalia was widely considered to be a not-so-subtle nod at the 81-year-old jurist that Trump would nominate a similar successor to him. Kennedy may have simply taken the hint and offered a suggestion of his own on the way out.
The former mayor of New York continues to represent many foreign clients in his private practise while also serving as the president’s private lawyer, an arrangement that runs the risk of violating federal ethics laws, according to a Washington Post report. As the newspaper notes, “Among the clients represented by Giuliani’s consulting firm is the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine, whose mayor was a leading figure in Party of Regions, the Russia-friendly political party at the center of the federal conspiracy prosecution of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.”
Giuliani also represents the anti-Iranian Mujahideen-e-Khalq (or MEK), which was listed by the State Department as a terrorist group until 2012. The MEK has been involved in killings of many Iranians and was once allied with Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein. The former mayor of New York spoke at an MEK event in France recently.
Giuliani denies he’s done any lobbying on behalf of such clients. “I’ve never lobbied [Trump] on anything,” Giuliani told The Washington Post. “I don’t represent foreign government in front of the U.S. government. I’ve never registered to lobby.” One loophole that Giuliani seems to be exploiting is that he’s not taking any fees for being Trump’s lawyer. “I think Rudy believes because he is doing the job pro bono the rules do not apply to him, but they do,” commented Carrie Menkel-Meadow, a legal scholar at University of California-Irvine.
As with many conflict of interest problems in the Trump era, Giuliani’s activities involve an innovative merging of private and public interests. It could well be that Giuliani in technical terms is not lobbying, but it’s hard to deny that he’s using his unique access the president to shape foreign policy. Giuliani often comments on foreign policy during television appearances, something the president is likely to hear about. Giuliani also has extensive private conversations with Trump. The line between Giuliani’s work as the president’s lawyer and his other activities for his client is murky.
President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, is a safe choice for a Republican president. Kavanaugh won’t excite the base the way Judge Amy Coney Barrett would have. But Kavanaugh is a solid, Federalist Society–certified conservative judge, well to the right of Chief Justice John Roberts if not quite as extreme as Justice Clarence Thomas.
For liberals, who face an uphill battle to defeat the nomination, Kavanaugh at least has the benefit of being a juicy target. There are many important issues Kavanaugh can be attacked on in ways that will excite the Democratic base. As Matt Ford suggested in The New Republic, now is the time for Democrats to get serious about putting the composition of the court front and center as an election issue. Kavanaugh is extreme enough that Democrats can usefully deploy him as foil.
Here are some key issues they can highlight.
1. Likely to overturn Roe v. Wade.
2. Subservience to Trump on presidential exemption from legal prosecution.
3. Second Amendment extremism.
4. General use of the courts to advance a conservative agenda.
5. Servility to Trump.
BuzzFeed is reporting that the guests, who pay an annual membership fee of $200,000 to belong to the president’s exclusive resort, have also been listed as attending tours of Air Force One.
“Although past administrations have given Air Force One tours to friends, family, and even donors, in this case, those attending would have paid Trump’s exclusive clubs thousands of dollars annually,” BuzzFeed notes. “Two separate tours were scheduled at the Atlantic Aviation FBO at Palm Beach International for 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Feb. 18, 2017 — hours before Trump held his first 2020 campaign rally less than 120 miles away at the Orlando Melbourne International Airport hangar.” Both the White House and those listed as guests have been reluctant to confirm the report.
This story fits into the recurring pattern of Trump blurring the line between between private and public. It’s of a piece with government business being conducted on Trump’s golf courses and presidential supplicants trying to curry favor by using the services of Trump hotels.
As president, undoubtedly has the right to invite friends to tour Air Force One. But Mar-a-Lago members fall into the shady category of paying friends, whose closeness to the president is purchased. The president has doubled the membership fee of the resort since taking office, so is directly profiting from the sense that his companionship is for sale.
As BuzzFeed reminds us, Trump has a history of favoring Mar-a-Lago guests. He has “reportedly talked through policy proposals and cabinet appointments with members, and at times given some members a look into situations that typically play out in secured locations. Last year, Trump huddled with advisers at Mar-a-Lago after North Korea launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile. Pictures of the high-level meeting soon after found their way onto members’ social media accounts.”
As the president gears up for travels to Brussels and London to meet with European allies, he continues to be dogged by questions about possible collusions with Russia in the 2016 election, an ongoing controversy that will inevitably heighten tensions in meetings. New York magazine has just published an in-depth article by Jonathan Chait laying out the known facts of the case and exploring various scenarios, including the possibility that the president is a Russian asset.
But even leaving that unlikely theory aside, it remains true that Trump continues to praise Russian President Vladimir Putin. “They’re going, ‘Will President Trump be prepared? You know, President Putin is KGB,’ and this and that,” Trump said at a rally last Friday. “You know what? Putin’s fine. He’s fine.”
On Sunday, British woman Dawn Sturgess died after exposure to the nerve agent Novichok. Previously the British government accused the Russian government of being behind a Novichok attack. The latest Novichok incident comes while British Prime Minister Theresa May is struggling to deal with a cabinet crisis on how to handle Brexit, which has seen senior ministers resign.
On Monday, Trump continued to lambast NATO allies on Twitter:
Describing a three-week trip to Europe, Georgetown political scientist Abraham Newman says America’s allies are deeply pessimistic about the state of the transatlantic relationship:
Taken together, all these facts foretell a jittery European excursion.
On Monday, Boris Johnson resigned as foreign secretary of the United Kingdom. There is some ambiguity about whether he actually quit or was forced to resign. Johnson’s leave-taking, whether voluntary or not, comes hours after David Davis quit as Brexit secretary. Both resignations indicate the deep crisis faced by Prime Minister Theresa May as she tries push through Brexit while straddling a Conservative Party with sizable factions wanting both a “hard Brexit” (a complete withdrawal from the European Union) and no Brexit at all.
May has tried to balance the contending forces in her party by pushing for “soft Brexit” which would see the UK formally leave the EU but stay within the customs union and common market. In pursuing soft Brexit, May took the bold step of appointing advocates of hard Brexit, including Davis and Johnson, to key roles. The thinking was that if they were inside the government, Davis and Johnson would have to sign on to soft Brexit and couldn’t agitate against it.
This gambit was always risky. Johnson, in particular, has shown no compunction about sabotaging the policies of the very government he was serving under. Amber Rudd, the home secretary, once described Johnson as “not the man you want driving you home at the end of the evening.” He is a notoriously reckless adventurer, highly interested in becoming prime minister, and willing to adopt nationalist demagoguery in pursuit of that goal. In September 2017, Johnson published a 4,000-word article in The Daily Telegraph making the case for as absolute a Brexit as possible, a deliberate attempt to undercut May.
As Ian Birrell wrote in The Daily Mail, “This act of sabotage against fellow Ministers was jaw-dropping on so many levels—even for a politician for whom ambition is like a flesh-eating disease coursing through his body.” More recently, Johnson was widely reported comparing work on the prime minister’s Brexit plan to “polishing a turd.” The surprise is not the Johnson has left his post, but that he stayed on it for so long.
The second successful day of rescue operations to free a Thai soccer team trapped in a cave for two weeks ended on Monday. Eight boys have been rescued thus far, leaving four and the team’s coach in the cave.
A day before the rescue operation began, PayPal founder Elon Musk tweeted that he was building a “tiny, kid-sized submarine.”
Engineers from three of Musk’s companies—SpaceX, Tesla, and Boring Company—were planning on traveling to Thailand to assist with “location tracking, water pumping, or battery power,” but their trip was cancelled when rescue operations began on Sunday.
The impulse to help is good, but what Musk and his engineers can actually do in this situation is unclear. “With all due respect to Mr. Musk, I am not sure that he or his engineers have a real good handle on exactly what they’re dealing with in this particular situation,” Anmar Mirza of the National Speleological Society’s National Cave Rescue Commission told Slate. “The teams working are already doing as much pumping as can feasibly be done in there. They have enough pumping power.” Other experts have cast doubt on the submarine’s ability to withstand water pressure or “survive being swept or banged against the rough surface of the cave system.”
It’s hard to imagine that the Thai government would risk the lives of these boys on a prototype submarine that had been invented days earlier. Though its mission is risky, it has placed its trust in expert divers and so far it has been successful. For now it’s hard not to see the mini-submarine as anything more than a publicity stunt.