The sad story of Fernando Torres.

First, he slips behind Barcelona’s defense and slips the ball between the keeper’s legs to give Atletico Madrid a 1-0 lead in their Champions League quarterfinal game. Smooth.

Then, 10 minutes later, he picks up his second yellow card of the first half for being frisky as hell, and is sent off in disgrace. Complete self-destruction. Not smooth!



Update: Barcelona won, 2-1, with two goals from Luis Suarez, after the referee missed him lashing out at an Atletico defender in a fit of childish pique—aka the story of Luis Suarez.