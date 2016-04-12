Surprise, surprise: Women and minority journalists face the worst abuse from commenters.

The Guardian did a deep dive into its comments section to report what we all suspected to be true: Of the ten writers who got the most abuse, eight were women (four white, four non-white) and two were black men. Subject area played a significant role—if women reported pieces that fell into normally male-dominated sections (e.g., sports, technology) they were subjected to more abusive comments that had to be blocked. Articles about Israel/Palestine, feminism, and rape had especially high numbers of blocked comments.

The ten writers who had to deal with the least amount of abuse were all men.