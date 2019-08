Antoine Griezmann scored a brace to give Atletico Madrid a 3-2 victory on aggregate to advance to the semifinals. The first goal came from a header.

How's that for a ball? Saúl swings it in to Griezmann, who heads home to put Atletico in front. @HeinekenSoccer #UCL https://t.co/XS8GQ4M4B5 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 13, 2016

The second from the penalty spot, after a blatant hand ball by Andres Iniesta. Adorable!