The first Avatar movie (aka The White Man’s Burden 2: Tail Sex Time), which wowed audiences by showing them a flower floating in front of their faces, came out six years ago. While there’s been plenty of talk about sequels, there’s been little progress.

Cameron, appearing at CinemaCon 2016, continued talking about the Avatar sequels, and even added one. While there were previously three planned sequels—which would be released in 2018, 2020, and 2022—Cameron added a fourth sequel, Avatar 5, which will drop Christmas 2023, at the tail end of Trump’s second term.

This is, of course, wishful thinking. But Cameron insisted that progress was being made, saying that he was working with a team on designs and scripts. He added, “The pure imagination is far beyond the first film.”