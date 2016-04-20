Andrew Jackson is getting kicked off the $20 bill. And Harriet Tubman is on.

According to Politico, the Treasury will announce today that Tubman will replace Jackson on the bill. Furthermore, while Alexander Hamilton will live to see another day on the front of the $10 bill, leaders of the women’s suffragist movement will be added to the back. There are also plans to incorporate civil rights leaders into the $5 bill to keep Abraham Lincoln company.

Even before the Pulitzer-winning Hamilton, there had been plenty of calls to remove Jackson. Besides removing thousands of Native Americans from their homes and supporting slavery, Jackson was also not a proponent of paper money, making him a poor mascot of our nation’s most used bill.