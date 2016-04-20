Watch Rihanna in Spring Breakers 2: The Music Video.

OK, that’s not exactly right, but Rihanna enlisted Spring Breakers director Harmony Korine for the video for “Needed Me,” and that’s close enough for me. “Needed Me” is full of guns and motorcycles and general ridiculousness and indulgence—it’s a violent NSFW revenge fantasy that is simultaneously exactly what you’d expect from Korine and Rihanna and more than the sum of its parts. “Didn’t they tell you that I was a savage / Fuck your white horse and carriage,” Rihanna sings. Spring break forever.