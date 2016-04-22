TMZ says Prince was treated for a drug overdose days before he died.

The gossip website, which broke the news of the pop star’s death, asserts that Prince was treated for the overdose when his plane made an emergency medical landing on Friday in Moline, Illinois, as it flew from Atlanta to Minneapolis.

Multiple sources in Moline tell us, Prince was rushed to a hospital and doctors gave him a “save shot” ... typically administered to counteract the effects of an opiate.

At the time, Prince’s representatives said he had been suffering from the flu. An autopsy into his death is to be conducted today, after first responders on Thursday found him unresponsive in an elevator at his Paisley Park estate in Minnesota.