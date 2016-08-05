But what about email server maintenance protocols?!

The latest domino in the sequence of non-political-figures-and-non-insane-Republicans to fall against Donald Trump is former CIA Director Michael Morell.

The thrust of his New York Times op-ed endorsing Hillary Clinton is that she knows how to do the job, whereas Trump is an erratic menace who cannot be trusted with nuclear weapons, and his pathological narcissism has allowed Vladimir Putin to conscript him “as an unwitting agent of the Russian Federation.”

Trump’s conservative apologists don’t really have an answer to this but to pretend Morell is a Democratic Party sleeper agent, or...this, from conservative talk show host Hugh Hewitt.

Fmr CIA Acting Director Morell confirmed @HillaryClinton server compromised by foreign agencies, endorses anyway: https://t.co/K0oHZR01v7 — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) August 5, 2016

We might wish this election were about many things, but it all comes back to IT practices.