This attack ad tying John McCain to Donald Trump shows why the GOP is terrified of a down-ballot disaster.

Representative Ann Kirkpatrick, the Democrat challenging McCain for his Senate seat, is out with a new video that not only ties McCain and his repeated endorsements of “the Republican nominee” to Trump’s outlandish statements—including the recent “Second Amendment people” quasi-joke about maybe assassinating Hillary Clinton—but also to Trump’s repeated insults of McCain himself.

We get some of Trump’s greatest hits against the 2008 GOP nominee: “I just hate the way our veterans have been treated by John”; “I like people that weren’t captured, okay?”; “…should be defeated in the primaries. Graduated last in his class at Annapolis—dummy!”

And lastly, we see McCain’s choked efforts to justify giving Trump control of the nuclear arsenal.

The message here is twofold: McCain is wrong for supporting the nominee not only because Trump is dangerous, but because the former “maverick” has become yet another Republican submitting to the sheer humiliation of Trump. If voters buy such attacks, a lot of Republicans in Congress will lose their jobs in November.