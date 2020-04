The latest spin on his public accusation that President Obama founded ISIS boils down to this: JK LOL.

Ratings challenged @CNN reports so seriously that I call President Obama (and Clinton) "the founder" of ISIS, & MVP. THEY DON'T GET SARCASM? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2016

This is despite the fact that when Hugh Hewitt tried to throw Trump a life raft by putting his accusation in figurative terms, Trump insisted that he really was serious: “No, I meant he’s the founder of ISIS. I do. He was the most valuable player.”



To be fair, as far as face-saving strategies go, most people on Twitter don’t get sarcasm.