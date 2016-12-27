KENA BETANCUR/Getty

There was nothing “hostile” about the press’s response to Carl Paladino’s racist remarks about the Obamas.

Two days before Christmas, the Buffalo real estate magnate/seven-time Emperor Palpatine lookalike contest winner told ArtVoice that he hoped that the new year would bring the death of Barack Obama, who would die of mad cow disease after having sex with a cow (that is not how mad cow disease works, though that’s far from the biggest problem here) and that Michelle Obama would “return to being a male and let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe where she lives comfortably in a cave with Maxie, the gorilla.” Even Trump’s transition team distanced itself from Paladino after the remarks were made public: It released a statement blasting Paladino’s comments, which it called “absolutely reprehensible.”

Paladino, a longtime friend of Trump (he co-chaired his campaign in New York) has made a number of racist statements as a representative of Trump’s campaign. He claimed that Trump’s campaign was about reaching people who “want the raccoons out of the basement.” Shortly after the DNC he said that Khizr Khan might have an “ISIS type” attitude against America. A year ago he said that there were too many “damn Asians” and foreigners attending the University of Buffalo while speaking at a Trump rally in Olean. And in 2010, his ill-fated gubernatorial campaign was rocked by a real email scandal: It was revealed that Paladino had circulated racist memes, pornographic videos (including one featuring bestiality), and used the “n-word.”

It’s fair to call Paladino’s comments racist because they are and because Paladino has a long history of making racist comments in public and in private, which tells you all you really need to know. But in a statement in which he apologized for his remarks, Paladino blasted the media for covering them accurately:

Paladino says that his comments were sent in as a mistake—that they were meant to be the kind of jokes shared between friends that were made public in 2010—and that he is not a racist. Neither explains or excuses what he said, though both seem to be engineered to try to quiet the calls for him to resign from the Buffalo school board. (Ever the authoritarian, Paladino has called for every Buffalo classroom to feature a picture of Donald Trump.) He should resign, but given his hard-headed refusal to bend to any criticism, it seems unlikely.

December 28, 2016

Denis Doyle/Getty

John Kerry’s two-state solution speech is a fitting end for his quixotic term as Secretary of State.

Kerry’s speech has rightfully been portrayed as “the latest salvo in a final conflict” between Benjamin Netanyahu and Barack Obama, who have never quite trusted each other, even as the United States has increased aid to Israel. It will push back at Israel’s version of the events that led to the United States refusing to veto a non-binding UN resolution calling for an end to Israeli settlement-building in occupied Palestinian territory. Since that vote five days ago, Israel has lashed out at the United States, which it has accused of “orchestrating” the resolution, and at many of the countries that voted for it, including New Zealand and Ukraine. (On Tuesday, it was reported that the United States discussed the resolution with Palestinian representatives before the vote, something the U.S. strongly denies.) According to an official who spoke to the New York Times, Kerry plans on making the case that Obama “did not blindside Israel,” and that there was “complete international consensus” against settlements.

But according to reports, this is also a speech that Kerry has also wanted to give for years, one that will outline his vision or a lasting Israeli-Palestinian peace deal—something that Kerry nearly orchestrated two years ago before it fell apart. In this sense, it is a fitting end for Kerry’s time as secretary of state. A recent CNN profile described Kerry as “an indefatigable optimist, a warrior—occasionally quixotic, always gung ho—who refuses to stop until he’s made every last phone call, bent every last ear, appealed to every last world leader who might help him in his quest.”

That’s a tad purple, but it rings true: In an era of diplomacy that is increasingly defined by incredibly cynical actors—Israel under Netanyahu certainly falls under this category, but so do Iran and Russia, two other countries that Kerry has had extensive dealings with. Rex Tillerson, the incoming secretary of state, comes from ExxonMobil, which is perhaps the most cynical corporation in the country—it treats itself as a global company, not an American one, and treats its home country as one of many persnickety countries it has to work with to make money. But Kerry is, in many ways, a throwback—someone who believes that compromise and careful diplomacy can find common ground between self-interested actors. Kerry’s speech may provide a broad outline of what he would like the future to look like, but it will be hard not to see it as a kind of capstone: The end of one era of U.S. diplomacy before the return of a more cynical version.

Donald Trump hasn’t quite mastered the “not” joke.

To the consternation of many on the left, President Obama took on the role of exasperating but willing mentor to Donald Trump—an exasperated Henry Higgins to the latter’s Eliza Doolittle—almost immediately after the election. But after a few weeks of good will, a certain frostiness began to set in, largely the result of an inevitable power struggle between the president and the president-elect. The Obama administration’s decision not to veto a non-binding UN resolution demanding that Israel cease building settlements in occupied Palestinian territory late last week seems like it could be a breaking point between the two men. Trump lobbied the Obama administration at the behest of the Israelis and has harshly criticized the U.S.’s refusal to veto the resolution, which was passed 14-0 (with the US abstaining) by the UN Security Council. And on Wednesday, he took to Twitter to condemn the Obama administration for its treatment of Israel, which receives nearly $4 billion in US aid every year:

The idea that Israel is being treated “with such total disdain and disrespect” by the Obama administration is a bit rich, given the amount of US aid the country receives and the fact that Netanyahu has ignored and disrespected Washington whenever he has felt like it over the past eight years—an attitude that predated the Iran deal, whatever you think of it. It’s especially rich coming from Trump, though, whose entire political career is based on treating Obama, who he said was not born in America, with “total disdain and disrespect.”

But let’s not put the cart too far in front of the horse. Trump has also tried to use a “not” joke—possibly for the first time in American political history. But, while Trump’s best tweet pats himself on the back for not falling for Sacha Baron Cohen’s schtick, it seems that he could have learned something from the movie Borat.

December 27, 2016

Watership Down is a fitting tale for 2016.

Richard Adams, known primarily as the author of Watership Down and Shardik, has died at the age of 96. His family announced the death on their website earlier this afternoon.

If you’ve never read Watership Down, now is the time. Don’t be deterred by its classification as children’s literature: It’s deep and strange and sad. Adams’s tale begins simply enougha band of rabbits sets out to find a new homebut it weaves in religion, environmental destruction and trauma before its triumphant (if somewhat emotionally manipulative) end. Adams even developed a mythos for his rabbit cast. 

It’s difficult not to read a political message in Watership Down; human beings are the reason the rabbits are on the run at all. Their destructive habits repeatedly pose a threat to our furry heroes. Adams, however, rejected political interpretations of his work. “It was meant to be just a story, and it remains that,” he told the Guardian last year. “A story, a jolly good story I must admit, but it remains a story. It’s not meant to be a parable. That’s important, I think. Its power and strength come from being a story told in the car.”

Watership Down may not be a parable, but the journey at its heart has specific resonance in the era of climate change.  And Adams seemed to understand that resistance to anything—whether it be environmental change or institutional resistanceis chiefly a feat of imagination. 

Drew Angerer/Getty

Trump’s inauguration planners now say they don’t even want the celebrities they were eagerly courting.

Last week, the Wrap reported that the President-elect was “very unhappy” that A-list celebrities were turning down invitations for his inauguration. Trump apparently tapped Celebrity Apprentice producer Mark Burnett to wrangle some famous names and Trump’s team seemed hopeful that the situation would improve. And Boris Epshteyn, communications director for the Presidential inaugural Committee, emailed The Wrap that “first class entertainers are eager to participate in the inaugural events.” But these efforts have proven of limited success, with the only confirmed acts being the Radio City Rockettes (not all of whom are eager to perform), “America’s Got Talent” runner-up Jackie Evancho and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir (which is facing a backlash over the decision to perform).

Displaying wounded pride, Trump tweeted, “The so-called ‘A’ list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE!” Echoing Trump, Epshteyn told CNN that the inauguration planning team doesn’t mind the dearth of stars. “You know, this is not Woodstock,” Epshteyn said. “It’s not Summer Jam. It’s not a concert. It’s not about celebrities. As Donald Trump tweeted himself, it’s about the people. That’s what we’re concentrated on.” Epshteyn also added that “The Rockettes represent the American people.”

All of this sounds suspiciously like a post-facto justification, comparable to a much rejected man saying “the reason I’m not dating Scarlett Johansson is because I don’t want to.”

Giphy/NBC

Carrie Fisher’s best recent work was on television.

Fisher will rightfully be remembered primarily for her work as Princess Leia in four Star Wars films, for her bracing and funny memoir of addiction and bipolar disorder Wishful Drinking, and for her work on behalf of raising awareness for addiction and bipolar disorder. But, while the role of Leia will always (and again, rightfully) overshadow her later work, Fisher turned in some sharp and hilarious performances and cameos on television in the last decade and a half. Those roles were nearly all in comedies—30 Rock, Catastrophe, Sex and the City, and others—showcasing Fisher’s simultaneously biting and disarming wit.

Fisher’s sense of humor was the key to her spunky, no-nonsense approach to Leia—it also helped her run circles around Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill, among other things—and also was the key to many of other memorable roles, most notably in The Blues Brothers, where she stole every scene she had with John Belushi, who was then the funniest man in America. The best example of Fisher’s late-career arc as a sitcom scene-stealer was her appearance on 30 Rock opposite the Leia-obsessed Liz Lemon. The key to Fisher’s later work was her self-deprecating humor, which was in display in “Rosemary’s Baby,” one of 30 Rock’s best episodes, where she played a kind of cautionary tale for Lemon. That Fisher’s best jokes were references to Star Wars only made the appearance better.

In Catastrophe, Fisher dug even deeper, playing Rob Delaney’s emotionally detached, Ebay-obsessed mother. Fisher and Delaney didn’t even appear together in the show’s first season, but that didn’t stop Fisher from being one of the show’s highlights.

RIP, Carrie Fisher.

Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images

Carrie Fisher was a genuine role model.

I remember, with absolute clarity, the first time I ever saw her on screen. She was so defiant and mouthy, even, to the near-Satanic specter of Darth Vader. She wore long skirts but also got to have adventures and say brave things to bad people, and because I was a small girl in a fundamentalist family this was all very new and important information to me. I loved science fiction from that moment, and it was because of her performance. It was the first time a piece of art showed me I could imagine myself in a different place, becoming a different sort of woman.

Fisher, of course, was always more than Princess Leia. She wrote about addiction and mental illness with humor and a transparency that never gazed too deeply into her own navel. Her diagnosis didn’t embarrass her and it didn’t ruin her, either. I have lived with clinical depression over half my life now, and am glad I learned about her mental health diagnosis when I did. I was still quite young at the time and the knowledge that my childhood hero experienced something similar gave me some initial hope.

And that never really changed. Fisher didn’t just endure: She excelled. She honed remarkable creative talents as an actress, author and script doctor. She helped people with mental illness almost until the day she died. She had the best moments of The Force Awakens and one of the best presences on Twitter, and she’ll be deeply missed.

But I can’t end here. I’ve got one final obligation to uphold, as per her autobiography Wishful Drinking: Rest in peace, Carrie Fisher. She drowned in moonlight, strangled by her own bra.

Pool/Getty Images

Chris Christie would be a much better talk show host than he is a governor.

2016 was disastrous for the New Jersey Republican, a once-promising White House hopeful who got no traction in this year’s campaign, reached record unpopularity at home, and suffered unending humiliation at the hands of Donald Trump. Despite his unyielding loyalty to the president-elect, Christie was ousted from Trump’s inner circle and has thus far been denied a cabinet nomination or White House appointment.

Time for Plan B. The New York Times reports Tuesday that Christie might follow in the footsteps of so many failed Republican presidential candidates before him: “He has spent several mornings guest hosting a New York sports radio show, prompting speculation that he is auditioning for a more permanent role should the Trump administration not come knocking.”

This would be a natural fit for the governor. He already has talk-radio experience, thanks to his monthly, headline-generating “Ask the Governor” segment. He’s also one of the most gifted storytellers in the Republican Party. He rose to national prominence on the strength of his compelling made-for-YouTube town hall performances, combining his tough-guy takedowns of political opponents—those greedy public school teachers!—with moving tales that combined the personal and the political.

Of course, Christie’s gift of gab has led to more than a few lies. In politics, that can cause headaches. But in conservative talk radio in the Trump era, being a loudmouth liar is practically a job requirement.

Please stop saying that renowned classicist Mary Beard found a priceless set of Henry VIII tapestries in New York.

To be fair, it’s a great story: A historian (in this case, the brilliant and pithy Mary Beard) preparing for a lecture searches Google for images of a tapestry that had been lost for hundreds of years—and finds it being sold in a rug shop in New York City. That’s how it was reported, first by the London Times and then later by the Telegraph. Here’s the latter on the discovery, which was presented with the headline “Mary Beard stumbles upon ‘priceless set of Henry VIII tapestries’ in New York City rug shop”:

A priceless 16th century tapestry commissioned by Henry VIII is thought to have been found in a rug shop in New York by Mary Beard, the academic and television presenter.

The giant tapestry, which depicts scenes from the life of Julius Caesar, was recognized by Ms. Beard after she saw a picture of it while researching on the internet....

The Caesar tapestries, last seen in the background of a watercolour painted in the 19th century, had since mysteriously disappeared and their whereabouts was not known until now.

Professor Beard believes she may have stumbled across one of them at Persian Gallery, a shop selling antique carpets in mid-town Manhattan.

It’s as if Indiana Jones traded his whip for a modem. The only problem is, the historian in question doesn’t think that’s what happened, and specifically asked the Times not to portray it as such.

Beard did grant an interview in which she acknowledged that the tapestries could be authentic—she says she did so to give tapestries, which are largely overlooked today, some badly-needed publicity. But it seems that she also cautioned against the angle the papers have run with, which is “Mary Beard is our Indiana Jones”—she is much more skeptical of the authenticity of the tapestries than either account what suggest. Here’s her take on the Times interview, from her blog:

As I recall, I gave the story much as above, and responded negatively to some wilder speculations about the tapestries. And I insisted that M Beard should not emerge from this as some Indiana Jones style discover. Anyway, what appear is this article in the Times (to see it all, you need to subscribe) , and the BBC Radio news has an item on how Mary Beard has found one of Henry VIII’s lost tapestries. Aggghh.

Later, on Twitter, she was more succinct:

Of course, that’s exactly what someone who just found a priceless set of Henry VII tapestries would say, isn’t it?

Carsten Koall/Getty Images

Barack Obama doesn’t sound eager to lead the Trump resistance.

In a new podcast interview with the president, Obama’s longtime political adviser David Axelrod asked him about his plans for the post-presidency—specifically whether he would give Trump room to govern, or be “the point of the spear in the resistance to this new administration.”

Expect a quiet Obama in the short term.

“I believe in the wisdom that George Washington showed, that at a certain point, you make room for—for new voices and fresh legs,” he said, later adding that it’s “contrary to tradition for the ex-president” to enter the “day-to-day scrum,” and that doing so”would inhibit the development of those new voices.”

As for longer term, he left the door open—just barely—to speaking out against the next administration:

Now, that doesn’t mean that if a year from now or a year and a half from now or two years from now, there is an issue of such moment, such import, that—that isn’t just a debate about a particular tax bill or, you know, a particular policy but goes to some foundational issues about our democracy that I might not weigh in. You know, I’m still a citizen and—and that carries with it duties and obligations.

Obama has always preferred tempered rhetoric, almost always opting to lower the temperature rather raise it. He’s also fundamentally an institutionalist, so his instinct is to defer to presidential norms even as Trump continues to flout them. The paradox is that defending “foundational values” requires breaking one of the biggest norms in American politics: former President Obama may well need to take on President Trump directly, and sooner than he would like.

If Donald Trump wants to brag about the charitable work his foundation has done, he should show some receipts.

On Monday night, The Washington Post’s David Farenthold, the reporter who broke numerous stories about the Trump Foundation’s self-dealing, went on CNN to discuss Trump’s plan to dissolve the foundation.

Farenthold noted, “The basic rule to remember here is that if you run a charity, you can’t take the money out of the charity and use it to buy things for yourself. And Trump appears to have violated that rule, which is called ‘self-dealing,’ on a number of occasions.” Farenthold then cited the fact that Trump purchased a portrait of himself with foundation money and that foundation money had been used to settle lawsuits brought against his for-profit businesses.

Well, Trump seems to have been watching, because later that evening he tweeted this:

Trump is essentially arguing that not only did his foundation give millions to charity, but that—unlike other charities—it gave all of its money to charity and did not spend any on overhead or other operational expenses. (Charities like the Red Cross are frequently criticized for spending too much on overhead.) There’s a problem, however, with Trump’s defense of his supposedly charitable foundation: There is no evidence that it gave millions to charity and there is even less, given the reports of self-dealing, that it gave all of the money it raised for charity. Instead, there is a wealth of evidence that Trump has given almost nothing to charity over the last several years. Hilariously, the Trump Foundation admitted to engaging in self-dealing in a recent IRS filing, contradicting Trump’s claim that all of the money it raised went to charity.

But if Donald Trump really is bothered about the coverage of his charitable giving, there’s one thing he should do: Release his tax returns.