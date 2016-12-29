Kellyanne Conway is playing martyr and the press is a willing accomplice.
This morning the New York Post carried a headline that perfectly encapsulates the incoming Trump administrations successful attempt to portray themselves as victims of the culture wars: DC Private Schools Giving Kellyanne Conway the Brush-off. Reading the headline, you’d think that Conway, who is slated to take the position counsellor to the President, had been trying to find schools for her children and was told to go away. Here’s a story that is perfect fuel for Trumpian populist resentment: those elitists at their private schools, they are giving the high hat to the the President-elect’s most trusted advisor! Those elitists! They need to be put in their place.
The only problem with this story is that it isn’t true. In fact, Conway hasn’t even approached any schools yet, she just thinks that they might do this: No DC private school has given Kellyanne Conway “the brush-off.” Her fears are purely speculative, and the Post, along with other publications, is giving it a headline to make it look like it really happened.
Barack Obama is striking back at Russia—and putting Donald Trump in a bind.
The Obama administration on Thursday announced its retaliation for Russia’s alleged hacking this year, leveling sanctions against top Russian intelligence services and giving 35 Russian diplomats in the United States three days to leave the country. President Obama also said his government would close two Russian compounds in Maryland and New York, and issue a report to Congress on Russian hacking in the days to come. “All Americans should be alarmed by Russia’s actions,” Obama said in a statement.
For its part, the Embassy of the Russian Federation in London responded thusly:
This followed a threatening tweet from from the Russian Embassy in the United States earlier in the day:
Politically, Obama’s action puts pressure on President-elect Donald Trump—whose fondness for Russian President Vladamir Putin is well known—to condemn the alleged hacking. (Trump has thus far rejected the conclusion of intelligence agencies that Russia is at fault.)
Asked on Wednesday about the potential of sanctions against Russia, Trump told reporters, “I think we ought to get on with our lives,” even as he conceded, “I’m not sure we have the kind, the security we need.”
Obama’s move could also put Trump at odds with congressional Republicans, many of whom are eager to investigate the Russian hacking issue. Following the administration’s announcement on Thursday, House Speaker Paul Ryan issued a statement suggesting he supports the move. “While today’s action by the administration is overdue,” he said, “it is an appropriate way to end eight years of failed policy with Russia.”
Update: Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham have issued a joint statement: “The retaliatory measures announced by the Obama Administration today are long overdue. But ultimately, they are a small price for Russia to pay for its brazen attack on American democracy. We intend to lead the effort in the new Congress to impose stronger sanctions on Russia.”
A Milo Yiannopoulos book deal could cost Simon & Schuster more than $250,000.
On Thursday, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Milo Yiannopoulous—a man who was deemed too bigoted for Twitter—had received a book deal from Threshold Editions, an imprint of Simon & Schuster (which is itself a division of CBS) worth a quarter of a million dollars. Dangerous will be rushed to print and will be available in March of next year.
I’ve reached out to Threshold to ask why the book is being crashed—something that’s usually done for books that are particularly newsworthy or time-sensitive, neither of which apply to a memoir by an alt-right leader with a long history of racist and sexist remarks certainly isn’t. But, whether it’s intentional or not, rushing the book to print may be a strategy for trying to mitigate inevitable controversy: At the very least, it’s harder (or at least more costly) to pull a book that is in the middle of a production cycle than it is to pull one that’s still being edited.
In any case, in the grand scheme of book publishing $250,000 is not a particularly large advance, and it suggests that Threshold Editions expects the book to sell modestly, but not set the world on fire. Selling 20-25,000 copies would mean breaking even, so 50,000 copies would vastly exceed expectations. And, while that would bring in significant revenue (over $500,000), it’s a drop in the bucket as far as Simon & Schuster and more importantly CBS are concerned. Milo’s advance suggests that Threshold doesn’t think it has a New York Times bestseller on its hands.
The worst case scenario, however, is that publishing Milo could cost Simon & Schuster more than the revenue Dangerous would bring in. For one thing, there are already signs that retailers like Barnes & Noble are going to be pressured to drop the book.
It strikes me as unlikely that Barnes & Noble (to say nothing of Amazon) will want to pick a fight with the alt-right, which is what would result from refusing to stock Milo’s book would do, but if they were, it would be extremely damaging to the book.
But it’s not just Milo’s book that will face a backlash. There are already (a great many) calls to boycott Simon & Schuster, suggesting the deal is damaging its reputation with non-conservative book buyers. Something more organized than people tweeting the word “boycott” again and again—perhaps akin to the #StopBeck drive that eventually got him booted from the airwaves—could be incredibly costly.
In any case, if they are disciplined—never a safe bet—liberal book buyers could use Milo’s book as a wedge to pressure Simon & Schuster into dropping the book, by effectively holding its other imprints hostage. This is something that Milo would inevitably exploit for his own gain, something that Simon & Schuster should have considered before offering him a book deal. (Donald Trump is fond of a story about what happens when you invite a snake into your house.) Simon & Schuster is between an alt-right rock and a hard place: They pissed off a lot of people by offering Milo a book deal, and will piss off a lot of other people if they drop him. Ultimately that could cost the publisher a lot more than $250,000.
A Simon & Schuster imprint reportedly just gave alt-right troll Milo Yiannopoulos a $250,000 book deal
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Milo will be writing a memoir for Threshold Editions, an imprint of Simon & Schuster which also publishes Donald Trump, Michelle Malkin, Rush Limbaugh, Laura Ingraham, Dinesh D’Souza, and James O’Keefe. Milo presented the book deal to THR as a triumph—proof that being banned from Twitter hasn’t hurt his appeal. “I met with top execs at Simon & Schuster earlier in the year and spent half an hour trying to shock them with lewd jokes and outrageous opinions. I thought they were going to have me escorted from the building, but instead they offered me a wheelbarrow full of money,” Yiannopoulos toldTHR.
The book deal is being treated on Twitter as what it is—an outrage: Simon & Schuster, which is owned by CBS, is giving a quarter of a million dollars to a man who holds racist and sexist views. Of course, Milo does fit in at Threshold, a conservative publisher (if you didn’t figure that out based on its stable of authors) which was founded by Mary Matalin. But Milo’s trolling, alongside his odious beliefs, do set him somewhat apart: Simon & Schuster can and should expect a lot of pushback from people who do not believe that people like Milo should be given a megaphone.
Milo’s book deal also hasn’t been confirmed by Simon & Schuster, but a page for his book does exist on the company’s website and Threshold Editions did retweet the Hollywood Reporter story. But THR was not able to get comment from representatives from Simon & Schuster or Threshold. I’ve reached out multiple times for comment and will update this piece when I hear back.
Update: Threshold confirms the deal
And here’s a statement from Threshold Editions:
Threshold Editions, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, will publish DANGEROUS by Milo Yiannopoulos on March 14, 2017.
Dangerous will be a book on free speech by the outspoken and controversial gay British writer and editor at Breitbart News who describes himself as “the most fabulous supervillain on the internet.”
Threshold Editions acquired world and audio rights from Thomas Flannery at AGI Vigliano.
In a new interview with The Atlantic, former Obama administration official Michael Wear insisted that his party is failing to reach out to evangelicals. Wear, who left the Obama administration to foundPublic Faith and is now promoting a book about his time in the White House, is an evangelical who opposes both abortion and marriage equality. So it shouldn’t surprise anyone that he thinks the Democratic party should adopt a softer tone on culture war issues.
“Reaching out to evangelicals doesn’t mean you have to become pro-life,” he argues. “It just means you have to not be so in love with how pro-choice you are, and so opposed to how pro-life we are.” Later in the interview, Wear laments that the party “...used to welcome people who didn’t support abortion into the party. We are now so far from that, it’s insane.”
It’s true that Democrats have historically tolerated abortion opponents in the party. See: Bart Stupak, who successfully pressured President Obama to issue an executive order banning the use of ACA funds for abortion. Or the Hyde Amendment, which Obama has repeatedly re-authorized. The Democratic party platform didn’t pass a call to repeal Hyde until this year. Wear begged them to reconsider.
It’s obvious the party’s been willing to compromise with abortion opponents. It’s also obvious that women have suffered every time they’ve done so. And that is particularly important to emphasize now as American women prepare for four years under a Republican administration that promises to be sweepingly antagonistic to abortion rights. American women need a party that won’t hesitate to frame abortion access as a moral good. The party Wear seems to want is a party women can’t afford to support.
There’s also little evidence to support Wear’s assertion that the party is overly hostile to evangelicals. Hillary Clinton is a committed Methodist who is known to have attended Bible studies in Washington, D.C. Obama is also deeply religious. Both are latecomers to the cause of marriage equality. And their faith commitments aren’t unusual for Democrats: There’s only one Democrat currently serving in Congress who’s ever identified as non-theistic.
The country is becoming increasingly secular and increasingly liberal on issues like marriage equality. The Democratic party won’t win by catering to social conservatives, and it shouldn’t try.
This post has been updated.
Trump and Congress could be on a collision course over Obamacare.
Bloomberg Politics’ Sahil Kapur reminded us Thursday that the Republican Party still has no plan to replace Obamacare, even as repealing the healthcare law remains its first priority for the Trump administration. They don’t have consensus legislation, and there isn’t agreement over how many years to delay repeal implementation, for instance, though some especially courageous Republicans want to ensure its effects aren’t felt until after Trump seeks re-election in 2020.
You can understand the sensitivity, of course. There’ll be huge political backlash if millions of Americans lose their insurance and, as Kapur notes, a dozen of the states the president-elect won would be especially hard hit if insurers are once again allowed to discriminate against people with preexisting conditions. Moreover, Trump’s plan to address the effects of repeal may not fly with his own party in Congress:
Trump has proposed high-risk pools to cover sick uninsured people, but financing them will be a challenge. A 2010 estimate in National Affairs by conservative health-care experts Tom Miller and James Capretta pegged the cost at $150 billion to $200 billion over a decade to insure up to 4 million people; House Republicans have been reluctant to spend anything close to that.
It’s possible that Trump’s pragmatism and his own political interests could wind up keeping some Americans covered. (Does he really want hordes of angry uninsured voters running into the arms of Democrats?) But that would require a confrontation with a Congress that’s been running on repeal for years.
Mother Jones has a batshit story about Elizabeth Abel, a University of California-Berkeley professor who goes on sabbatical and rents her house to David Peritz, an academic from Sarah Lawrence, who then refuses to leave: He stops paying rent and, when finally forced out, strips the house of many of her possessions. It’s a great story about eviction law in California, but it doesn’t get really great until renowned gender theorist Judith Butler shows up.
Butler and her partner and fellow star academic Wendy Brown are colleagues of Abel and became involved in the dispute while Abel was on sabattical. Per the MJ story:
Butler sent Peritz two epic, eviscerating emails. The first began, “I have recently become aware of your scurrilous behavior—effectively squatting in the home of my colleague, Elizabeth Abel. If you are not out of that apartment within five days time, I will write to every colleague in your field explaining the horrible scam you have committed.” The second, written less than a week later, bore the subject line “your miscalculation” and included this withering coup de grâce:
…please accept the fact that you have painted yourself into a corner, and that you have to leave promptly, and with an apology and a payment plan, in order to avoid any further destruction to your professional and personal world. Your itinerary of self-destruction is a stellar one.
Brown’s email was equally harsh. “It’s past time for you to leave. And in case you are wondering whether there are any future possibilities of teaching at Berkeley, the answer is an emphatic no,” she wrote. “The game is up.”
There are two morals to this story. The first is be very careful when renting your home to strangers. The second is don’t fuck with Judith Butler.
Donald Trump is Jeb Bush’s opposite in every way (except nepotism). But he’s even more of the anti-Jeb when it comes to technology. Whereas Jeb—perhaps pushing back at his brother’s invocation of “the internets” at a 2000 debate with alleged found of said internets Al Gore—is all about celebrating technology by publishing his emails and pointing to his Apple Watch, baby, Trump does not seem to know how computers work or even what they are. All he knows is that cyber is complicated and Barron is a hacker.
At a surprise press conference—with a surreal, flag-waving Don King at his side—Trump was asked about the possibility of retaliating against Russia for its alleged role in the hacking of the DNC:
I think we ought to get on with our lives. I think that computers have complicated lives very greatly. The whole age of computer has made it where nobody knows exactly what is going on. We have speed, we have a lot of other things, but I’m not sure we have the kind the security we need.
This has gotten a fair amount of play, but it’s how Trump has insulated himself from the charge that he was consciously benefiting from Russian hacks from the very beginning: Computers are complicated and they make assessing blame complicated, so it’s best we not concern ourselves too greatly with complications. Instead, Trump has responded by making rather abstract arguments for better cybersecurity, like the one above. Whether or not this rather blasé attitude toward “cyber” would change if Trump suffered from a similar hack is an open question, though I suspect it’s one whose answer is fairly easy to predict.
But that is putting the cart before the horse. “The whole age of computer” is a marvelous phrase, and a perfect descriptor for the current age. The anthropocene is no more. Welcome to the age of computer.
Netanyahu has largely called the shots—albeit in a fairly ballistic way—for the last six days. His administration’s furious response to a non-binding UN resolution calling for the end of Israeli settlement construction in occupied Palestinian territory has dictated and framed much of the coverage of the not at all unprecedented act.
That may have changed on Wednesday, however. First, John Kerry gave a comprehensive speech about Israel’s failures to create the conditions for lasting peace within its own borders. Though far from blistering, the speech undercut many of Netanyahu’s core arguments while making a strong case that the international community—both governments and people—are opposed to settlement construction and in favor of a two state solution.
And then, less than an hour after Kerry’s long speech, Israel’s attorney general announced it was launching a criminal probe to investigate allegations of bribery and fraud that have been leveled against Netanyahu. The probe into Netanyahu’s affairs has repeatedly been ongoing for months—the investigation centers on a payment of 1 million euros Netanyahu allegedly received from a convicted French fraudster, and trips Netanyahu took abroad with his family. Netanyahu has reacted exactly how you would expect him to:
John Kerry’s Israel speech was good. It would have been great if he gave it years ago.
On one level, Kerry’s much-anticipated speech explaining the United States’s decision not to veto a non-binding UN resolution calling for Israel to stop building settlements in occupied Palestinian territory was what you’d expect from the Secretary of State: Measured, comprehensive, intelligent, and excruciatingly long—Kerry didn’t even begin laying out his parameters for lasting peace, ostensibly the purpose of the speech itself, until the 45 minute mark. Kerry is many things, but he is not concise.
For the most part, that was a good thing. At the start of the speech, Kerry promised to be “candid” and tell “uncomfortable truths” about Israel. For the most part, he did that, though in characteristic fashion, he mostly split the difference and avoided specifics, instead speaking generally about the current destructive path Israel is on and the growing necessity for a two-state solution. Similarly, while a two-state solution has been a goal of Kerry’s for the entirety of his term as Secretary of State, it’s hard to take him seriously when he claims that refusing to veto the UN resolution was about preserving the possibility for a two-state solution, given the administration he serves will be out of office in less than a month.
But there were still plenty of “uncomfortable truths” in Kerry’s tough but diplomatic speech. He argued that a two-state solution was more necessary than ever, given the instability in the Middle East. That Israel can either be a “Jewish state or a democratic one” and that settlement-building is inherently undemocratic—and that the United States cannot support undemocratic partners. He lamented the fact that anyone who disagrees with Israeli policy is often labeled anti-semitic, despite the fact that settlement-building is widely opposed and a two-state solution is widely favored in the United States. He slammed the Netanyahu administration, accurately labeling it the “most right-wing in Israel’s history with an agenda driven by its most extreme elements.” And he called settlement building what it is, in terms of Israel’s larger national security: A red herring at best, and an accelerator of violence at worst. “Settlement expansion,” Kerry said, “has nothing to do with Israeli security.” And, though it came relatively late in the speech, Kerry made a strong argument that taking action—ironically in the form of an abstention—was a necessity:
Kerry has been inching toward this conclusion for quite a while—the speech he gave in early-December at the Saban Forum was similar to this one, and reports indicate that he’s wanted to give a speech like this for quite a while, possibly since peace talks broke down in 2014. The foundation of the speech is undeniably shaky: Kerry outlines all the barriers to a two-state solution, and the reasons one has failed in the past, while simultaneously arguing that it is the only way forward. But aside from that, it’s exactly the kind of speech that Kerry should have given years ago, instead of placing his faith in good faith negotiations and careful, quiet diplomacy: It puts Israel’s feet to the fire and makes clear that the international consensus is against its current actions, a fact that has been papered over, in part, by U.S. vetoes. It’s exactly how you deal with a demagogue. The only problem is, of course, that none of it will matter in three weeks.
John Kerry’s two-state solution speech is a fitting end for his quixotic term as Secretary of State.
Kerry’s speech has rightfully been portrayed as “the latest salvo in a final conflict” between Benjamin Netanyahu and Barack Obama, who have never quite trusted each other, even as the United States has increased aid to Israel. It will push back at Israel’s version of the events that led to the United States refusing to veto a non-binding UN resolution calling for an end to Israeli settlement-building in occupied Palestinian territory. Since that vote five days ago, Israel has lashed out at the United States, which it has accused of “orchestrating” the resolution, and at many of the countries that voted for it, including New Zealand and Ukraine. (On Tuesday, it was reported that the United States discussed the resolution with Palestinian representatives before the vote, something the U.S. strongly denies.) According to an official who spoke to the New York Times, Kerry plans on making the case that Obama “did not blindside Israel,” and that there was “complete international consensus” against settlements.
But according to reports, this is also a speech that Kerry has also wanted to give for years, one that will outline his vision or a lasting Israeli-Palestinian peace deal—something that Kerry nearly orchestrated two years ago before it fell apart. In this sense, it is a fitting end for Kerry’s time as secretary of state. A recent CNN profile described Kerry as “an indefatigable optimist, a warrior—occasionally quixotic, always gung ho—who refuses to stop until he’s made every last phone call, bent every last ear, appealed to every last world leader who might help him in his quest.”
That’s a tad purple, but it rings true: In an era of diplomacy that is increasingly defined by incredibly cynical actors—Israel under Netanyahu certainly falls under this category, but so do Iran and Russia, two other countries that Kerry has had extensive dealings with. Rex Tillerson, the incoming secretary of state, comes from ExxonMobil, which is perhaps the most cynical corporation in the country—it treats itself as a global company, not an American one, and treats its home country as one of many persnickety countries it has to work with to make money. But Kerry is, in many ways, a throwback—someone who believes that compromise and careful diplomacy can find common ground between self-interested actors. Kerry’s speech may provide a broad outline of what he would like the future to look like, but it will be hard not to see it as a kind of capstone: The end of one era of U.S. diplomacy before the return of a more cynical version.