Meryl Streep’s speech at the Golden Globes isn’t why Donald Trump won.

If Sunday’s Globes were any indication, it may be four years until we get an awards ceremony that is just about the movie business. Trump-enabler Jimmy Fallon may have been hosting the ceremony, but Donald Trump was omnipresent. Even Fallon got in on the action. But the real highlight, of course, was Streep going after Trump mocking a disabled New York Times reporter.

It was the highlight of the evening (or at least, it was up there—Viola Davis also very much brought it), a passionate argument for what Hollywood does best: making Americans empathize with others from vastly different walks of life. It was not a perfect speech—Streep’s argument that without diverse Hollywood “you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts” had two too many signifiers for “poor whites” in it—but it was not a lecture. And while some automatically decry any actor who talks about politics as being hectoring and out of touch, Streep’s speech could only really have been given by someone in the arts.

Of course, that didn’t stop the culture wars brigades from getting their culture wars on.

This is an even more ham-handed and transparently disingenuous version of the argument being made by the gold-leaf-and-marble man Donald Trump. The daughter of one of America’s most famous politicians and the host of a television show are siding with the ham-and-eggers over those darn out-of-touch liberals.

That’s not the only problem here, though: Streep devoted the majority of her speech to Trump’s mocking of a disabled reporter. “This instinct to humiliate, when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful,” she said, “it filters down into everybody’s life, because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing.” Streep identified the thing that most Americans are concerned about with a Trump presidency: His temperament and treatment of others.

“This is why Trump won” is essentially an argument that Trump voters can’t withstand anything resembling public criticism of the candidate they voted for. Yes, an often earned hatred of out-of-touch elites helped drive Trump’s victory. But coddling voters by forming a phalanx around Trump is more condescending than anything that was said at the Golden Globes.

Be very afraid of Trump’s hands-off approach to management.

Following a recent meeting with the president-elect’s top aides, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller told Politico Monday that radical transformation of federal agencies is to begin immediately after the inauguration. “It won’t take six months,” he said. “It’ll be less than that. They’ll look different in 30 days.”

Politico raises all the appropriate skepticism about this claim, noting the resistance the Trump administration will likely meet from an entrenched bureaucracy and even some congressional Republicans. But the publication also reports that Trump is planning to give his cabinet secretaries a “long leash,” essentially letting them pursue their own priorities unless something comes across his radar he doesn’t like. They’ll be the ones filling in the president-elect’s policy agenda.

Trump’s hands-off approach could easily backfire. His disinterest in details means he probably won’t grasp all the implications of privatizing public education, as Education Secretary nominee Betsy DeVos would like to do, or privatizing Medicare, a priority of Health and Human Services nominee Tom Price. And these policies won’t necessarily sit well with all of Trump’s supporters.

What is clear, though, is that the cabinet confirmation hearings getting underway Tuesday will offer some of the first concrete insights into Trump’s actual agenda.

January 06, 2017

Donald Trump to Deep State: You suck! Please don’t hate me!

Hours before meeting with leaders of the U.S. intelligence community on Friday, Trump dismissed their consensus view—that the Russian government tried to help him win the presidency by hacking and leaking Democratic Party emails—as “political witch hunt.”  

After the meeting was over, his tone changed remarkably, but his unexplained rejection of the intelligence community’s assessment did not. 

I have tremendous respect for the work and service done by the men and women of this community to our great nation,” Trump said in an official statement. “While Russia, China, other countries, outside groups and people are consistently trying to break through the cyber infrastructure of our governmental institutions, businesses and organizations including the Democrat National Committee, there was absolutely no effect on the outcome of the election.”

For reasons both obvious and opaque, Trump has resisted the conclusion that Russia intervened on his behalf in the election. But his efforts to cast doubt on that assessment have drawn him into a protracted and probably ill-advised political fight with the CIA and other U.S. intelligence agencies. His statement today suggests at least some awareness on his part (or more likely on the part of certain staffers) that being crosswise with the entire deep state might is probably not a great state of affairs for a president. But it’s hard to imagine them mending their relationship so long as Trump tweets impulsively and muddies IC conclusions publicly for egotistical reasons. 

Barack Obama supports repealing Obamacare—on one condition.

In an interview Friday morning with Ezra Klein and Sarah Kliff of Vox, the president had a punchy and provocative message for President-elect Donald Trump and congressional Republicans: “If you, in fact, can put a plan together that is demonstrably better than what Obamacare is doing, I will publicly support repealing Obamacare and replacing it with your plan.”

Obama stressed that supporting the law, modeled on the approach of former Massachusetts governor and 2012 Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, wasn’t about preserving his personal legacyKeep in mind I’m not the one who named it Obamacare!”—but his support of any new law would be contingent on the Affordable Care Act’s beneficiaries continuing to be covered, and that they not be discriminated against for pre-existing conditions.

The president also pointed out that such an outcome is unlikely. Republicans still have no plan to replace Obamacare, and they’re realizing the political perils of doing away with it. Repealing the law without a replacement, Obama said Friday, would bea huge disservice to the American people.” At the moment, it’s the only repeal option the GOP has.

The Trump administration will be terrible for reproductive rights.

Katy Talento is Donald Trump’s new health policy adviser, and that’s bad news for American women. Talento, who worked on the Trump campaign and previously served as North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis’s legislative director, is best known for a long and histrionic campaign against birth control.

In a deeply bizarre 2015 piece for The Federalist, Talento compared birth control use to asking a doctor to “to medicate your arm because it’s working too well.” Matters devolve from there:

I’m talking about, of course, fertility. Healthy and functional, it is wondrous. Its consequences can be inconvenient, costly, and forever life-changing. So we’d better ingest a bunch of dangerous, carcinogenic chemicals for a couple decades and break our perfectly functioning fertility until it can no longer menace the earth.


What?

There’s mixed evidence that prolonged use of some forms of hormonal contraception can lead to an increase in breast cancer rates. It’s not settled science, and as a public health professional Talento should know to avoid making such inflammatory generalizations. Despite her credentials, however, she’s not interested in popularizing accurate medical science. As Talking Points Memo notes, she also believes birth control causes abortions. (It doesn’t.)

She is interested, instead, in promoting religious fundamentalism. “Our reproductive health isn’t the only thing broken by the Pill and other vehicles delivering hormonal contraception. There’s also economic and relational devastation that has left women and children abandoned by men who now feel entitled to consequence-free orgasms,” she insists in The Federalist piece. If you’re curious: She doesn’t have a citation for that claim either.

Now she has an opportunity to enforce this extremism, and she’ll have steadfast allies in Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan. The Trump administration might not be disastrous for abortion access alone: It may pose a serious risk to contraception access too.

WikiLeaks comes out against leaks.

The world’s most famous publisher of secret information suddenly appears quite concerned about such disclosuresnow that they’re to the detriment of Donald Trump:

This is pretty rich coming from the group that has spent a decade disseminating documents from the State Department and other government organizations.

It’s just the latest example of how the politics surrounding WikiLeaks has changed dramatically, after the organization leaked emails from Hillary Clinton’s inner circle to the benefit of Trump’s presidential campaign. Prominent voices in the Republican Party started to sound sympathetic to the group, and Trump at one point openly declared his love for the organization. Earlier this week, the group’s founder, Julian Assange, was interviewed and promoted by Fox News host Sean Hannity, who declared, “I believe every word he says.” Sarah Palin, who once called Assange “an anti-American operative with blood on his hands,” apologized to him this week. The president-elect tweeted his agreement with Assange about the dishonesty of U.S. media companies, only to subsequently deny that same publicly professed agreement. Apparently no one is quite sure where they stand on WikiLeaks these days.

Can the NFL’s Rooney Rule help make Congress less white?

According to the Washington Post, pressure from a combination of party members and their own employees have forced Democrats—a party that benefits from a strong minority coalition—to do more to address their lack of diversity on the Hill. To that end, Senate Minority Leader Chuck wants his colleagues to adopt the Rooney Rule, which requires NFL teams to interview at least one minority candidate for head coaching and other senior positions.

“The more diverse the Senate is, the better it can serve the American people,” Schumer told the Post. “Expanding the diversity initiative, following the Rooney rule, and dedicating ourselves to increasing diversity will be good for the Senate and for the country.”

The goal of the rule, created in 2003, was to force NFL hiring managers to think more broadly about their network of candidates. But it has garnered mixed reviews. Some champion it as a necessary next step in correcting years of exclusive hiring practices. In the 12 seasons before the rule, the NFL had six non-white head coaches; after the rule was instituted, the league added 14 minority head coaches. But others say these numbers are disappointing given the period of time, and that minority hiring has stalled in recent years as teams follow the letter of the rule, but not its spirit.

“The good thing about the Rooney Rule was not that you had to interview a minority candidate but that it slowed the process down and made you do some research,” former head coach Tony Dungy told ESPN, “but now it seems like in the last few years, people haven’t really done what the rule was designed for. It has become, ‘Just let me talk to a couple minority coaches very quickly so I can go about the business of hiring the person I really want to hire anyway.’”

Implementing the Rooney Rule in Congress certainly can’t hurt, though it’s worth noting that Schumer can’t force anyone to adopt it. But well-intentioned diversity initiatives of this sort often fail because they treat inclusion cosmetically instead of at its root. Interviewing minority candidates could easily become a box to check instead of a thoughtful process. Increasing diversity requires more than just new rules; it requires an honest commitment.

Donald Trump might be the first TV producer to gloat over the low ratings of his own show.

The president-elect has a busy day. He’s scheduled to meet intelligence officials who will brief him on evidence that Russia interfered with the election, an assessment he has disputed. He’s also got a sit-down with Vanity Fair editor Grayden Carter, who famously called him a “short-fingered vulgarian” in the 1980s.

So how does Trump spend the morning? By tweeting about how much better his ratings were on Celebrity Apprentice when he hosted the show:

While there is justified worry that Trump will rule as a kleptocrat, these tweets reveal that there is something our egomaniac-in-chief loves more than money: glory. Trump is addicted to the narrative that his brilliance alone makes success happen. Hence he’s willing to denigrate a TV show for which he’s an executive producer. And if he can get a jab in at a fellow celebrity-turned-politician—who supported John Kasich in the GOP primary and then vowed not to vote for Trump in the general election—that’s all the better.

But the former California governor has got some punch of his own:

American taxpayers are going to pay for Donald Trump’s border wall.

One of the most common refrains of Trump’s campaign was that he would build a “big, beautiful wall” along the Mexican border, that it “will go up so fast your head will spin,” and that “Mexico’s going to pay for the wall.” Turns out, as everyone but Trump himself knew long ago, it’s impossible to keep all three of those promises.

The president-elect’s transition team signaled to Capitol Hill Republicans that he will ask Congress to fund the construction of the wall through the traditional appropriations process. Trump insisted on Friday that he’s not breaking his promise:

In fairness to Trump, he has made this claim about reimbursement before. But that doesn’t make it less preposterous.

Either Trump thinks his supporters are stupid—that they’re willing to believe Mexico would have any incentive to pay back the United States for a project previously funded by our own federal government—or the man who wrote The Art of the Deal truly doesn’t understand how political negotiation works.

January 05, 2017

A Democratic rising star just shook up the race for DNC chair.

Pete Buttigieg, the 34-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is making a late play to run the Democratic Party, injecting some rising star power into a contest that was shaping up as a Bernie Sanders–Hillary Clinton proxy battle between the two leading contenders thus far—Minnesota Representative Keith Ellison and Labor Secretary Thomas Perez.

Buttigieg is unknown nationally, but in this moment of Democratic desperation some influential party voices see him as a new, young hope from the heartland—the kind of leader who could help them win back ground they lost to President-elect Donald Trump. He’s a Harvard graduate, Rhodes Scholar, and Afghanistan veteran from the Rust Belt. The Washington Post called him the “most interesting mayor you’ve never heard of,” and New York Times columnist Frank Bruni thinks he might even be the first gay president.

Buttigieg clearly wants to frame the DNC race as the past versus the future, and cast himself as untainted by the divisions of last year’s presidential primary campaigns. There’s some merit in that. But Buttigieg also runs the risk of further splintering the party just six weeks before the vote.

China never should have invented climate change—it’s costing them a fortune!

If Donald Trump was right when he tweeted in 2012, “The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive,” then Beijing must be dedicated to the long con. On Thursday, the country’s national energy agency announced that they would invest $361 billion in renewable power generation by 2020.

China already generates more solar power than any other country, and in 2015 they spent over $100 billion on renewable energy, more than twice what the U.S. spent. As the world’s largest energy market, China has a lot to gain from cheap energy, and even more to gain from clean energy. The energy agency’s announcement follows the national observatory’s first-ever national red alert for severe smog. High levels of air pollution have been a source of criticism for the communist government, as the country continues to be the world’s top coal consumer and CO2 emitter.

China’s transition to renewables is slow. Even with the $361 billion pledge, Reuters reports, “renewables will still only account for just 15 percent of overall energy consumption by 2020...  More than half of the nation’s installed power capacity will still be fueled by coal over the same period.” It isn’t just China, though: Only about a quarter of the Paris Climate Agreement’s $1 trillion renewable energy goal has been met.