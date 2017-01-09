Donald Trump’s response to Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes speech just makes things even worse for him.

We all knew that Trump would respond after getting owned by Streep, but we actually got two Trump responses for the price of one. Hours before Trump went on Twitter, he told a New York Times reporter that he was “not surprised” because she was a “Hillary lover” and the Globes were full of “liberal movie people.” Then came the tweets:

The response from the right has been to dismiss Streep’s comments on the grounds that she is an elite and that this election proved once and for all that “normal Americans” (white people in the middle of the country) hate all elites, including actors they watch regularly in movies and TV. The impulse is to absorb Streep’s comments into a pre-existing narrative and therefore neuter them. Trump was able to channel that argument in his conversation with the Times.

But then he trampled on his own message. The problem is that Streep directly cited an incident that voters in August found to be his worst offense: His mocking of disabled New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski. (This was before the Billy Bush tape, but it probably still ranks in the top two.) Trump’s explanation makes no sense if you look into the incident even briefly—Kovaleski did not change a 16-year-old story and Trump is clearly making fun of his disability. Trump’s follow-up response is different from his first response in that it is simply stupid and damaging.

Wikimedia Commons

If Jared Kushner sees himself as a real-life Count of Monte Cristo, we should all be afraid.

Flouting nepotism laws, Donald Trump is making his son-in-law special adviser to the president. This title merely formalizes the well-documented power that Kushner has in Trump’s inner circle. Aside from the massive conflicts of interest that a Kushner appointment poses, there’s also the question of how he’ll respond to being one of the most powerful men in Washington.

A well-timed profile in New York magazine has a telling anecdote about Kushner courtesy of Peter Kaplan, the late fabled editor of the New York Observer, which Kushner now owns: “Kaplan told friends that Kushner’s favorite book was The Count of Monte Cristo, the story of a wronged man who escapes prison, becomes rich, and uses his wealth to stealthily visit vengeance upon his unsuspecting enemies.”

Like Edmond Dantès, the hero of The Count of Monte Cristo, Kushner suffered what he sees as a terrible wrong. In 2005, Kushner’s father Charles was convicted of tax evasion, illegal campaign spending, and witness tampering. The prosecuting attorney was Chris Christie. Many of the humiliations Christie suffered as an ally of Trump, notably being pushed off the transition team, have reportedly come from the fact that Jared Kushner nurses an undying hatred of the man who jailed his father.

If you have ever angered Kusher in any way, you should be scared. Very scared.

Getty

After the Golden Globes, the Oscars race is still (fairly) wide open.

After last year’s Globes, the Oscars race slimmed down considerably. Carol, The Big Short, and Spotlight were all big losers at the 2016 Globes and, while Spotlight took Best Picture at the Oscars, all three struck out in the acting categories. (Carol was shut out completely, while The Big Short and Spotlight both won in writing categories.)

This year’s Globes also had its share of losers. The (actually pretty good, he says before quickly ducking) Mel Gibson redemption project Hacksaw Ridge and Hell or High Water, one of the year’s three best films, lost all three of their nominations. Both will probably still be nominated for Best Picture but are even darker dark horses than they would have been before. To be fair, every movie that wasn’t La La Land could probably be considered a loser—despite having a host of diverse and powerful movies to choose from (most notably Moonlight, Fences, and Hidden Figures), Hollywood once again rewarded a very white movie about how Hollywood is the best. But, while La La Land may emerge from the Globes as the Best Picture favorite, the race for Best Picture still seems to be neck and neck between La La Land, Moonlight, and Manchester by the Sea.

Casey Affleck, despite being a monster, remains the frontrunner for Best Actor for his performance in Manchester, but the other acting categories also seem wide open. While Isabelle Huppert won for Elle and Aaron Taylor-Johnson took home the Supporting Actor statue for Nocturnal Animals, it’s hard not to attribute both victories to the Hollywood Foreign Press. Meanwhile, the Globes’ political undercurrent should carry over to the Oscars, pushing Moonlight and Manchester by the Sea in the Best Picture race and the other acting categories.

So, while the Globes had some clear losers—the biggest being Jimmy Fallon, who was awful—the Oscars were going to be dominated by a three-movie race before Sunday and they still are going forward.

Trump’s spokeswoman says you should ignore what Trump says.

The president-elect was already having a bad news cycle on Monday, taking Meryl Streep’s bait and once again pretending he didn’t mock disabled New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski during the campaign. But in addition to reviving one of his most egregious episodes of 2016, Trump put incoming presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway in the uncomfortable, if wholly familiar, position of having to mount a ludicrous defense of him on national television.

Sparring with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Conway was incredulous that the host wouldn’t give her boss “the benefit of the doubt”—that Trump was mocking Kovaleski’s “groveling,” not the impaired movement of the reporter’s arms:

“Why don’t you believe him?” Conway asked. “Why is everything taken at face value?” She later added, “You always want to go by what’s come out of his mouth rather than look at what’s in his heart.”

Conway’s essential argument here is that Trump’s words shouldn’t be taken seriously, and that Americans should discern the good intentions he’s routinely proven to lack. It’s a version of the similarly untenable idea that the president of the United States should be taken “seriously but not literally,” which is at best insulting to citizens and at worst a national security threat.

The Russian embassy in the U.K. has gone full Pepe.

Happy Monday!

Is the alt-right running the Russian embassy’s Twitter account? Seems like a stretch. It’s far more likely that whoever runs it just wanted to troll. And it’s going to work: The usual pundits will bray for a new Cold War. #Resist Twitter will wring its hands, maybe send a few Dumbledore’s Army tweets if it’s feeling spicy. Meanwhile, confirmation hearings for Donald Trump’s cabinet picks begin this week, and the outrage churn threatens to obscure the real threat posed by his imminent administration.

Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images

Be very afraid of Trump’s hands-off approach to management.

Following a recent meeting with the president-elect’s top aides, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller told Politico Monday that radical transformation of federal agencies is to begin immediately after the inauguration. “It won’t take six months,” he said. “It’ll be less than that. They’ll look different in 30 days.”

Politico raises all the appropriate skepticism about this claim, noting the resistance the Trump administration will likely meet from an entrenched bureaucracy and even some congressional Republicans. But the publication also reports that Trump is planning to give his cabinet secretaries a “long leash,” essentially letting them pursue their own priorities unless something comes across his radar he doesn’t like. They’ll be the ones filling in the president-elect’s policy agenda.

Trump’s hands-off approach could easily backfire. His disinterest in details means he probably won’t grasp all the implications of privatizing public education, as Education Secretary nominee Betsy DeVos would like to do, or privatizing Medicare, a priority of Health and Human Services nominee Tom Price. And these policies won’t necessarily sit well with all of Trump’s supporters.

What is clear, though, is that the cabinet confirmation hearings getting underway Tuesday will offer some of the first concrete insights into Trump’s actual agenda.

Meryl Streep’s speech at the Golden Globes isn’t why Donald Trump won.

If Sunday’s Globes were any indication, it may be four years until we get an awards ceremony that is just about the movie business. Trump-enabler Jimmy Fallon may have been hosting the ceremony, but Donald Trump was omnipresent. Even Fallon got in on the action. But the real highlight, of course, was Streep going after Trump mocking a disabled New York Times reporter.

It was the highlight of the evening (or at least, it was up there—Viola Davis also very much brought it), a passionate argument for what Hollywood does best: making Americans empathize with others from vastly different walks of life. It was not a perfect speech—Streep’s argument that without diverse Hollywood “you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts” had two too many signifiers for “poor whites” in it—but it was not a lecture. And while some automatically decry any actor who talks about politics as being hectoring and out of touch, Streep’s speech could only really have been given by someone in the arts.

Of course, that didn’t stop the culture wars brigades from getting their culture wars on.

This is an even more ham-handed and transparently disingenuous version of the argument being made by the gold-leaf-and-marble man Donald Trump. The daughter of one of America’s most famous politicians and the host of a television show are siding with the ham-and-eggers over those darn out-of-touch liberals.

That’s not the only problem here, though: Streep devoted the majority of her speech to Trump’s mocking of a disabled reporter. “This instinct to humiliate, when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful,” she said, “it filters down into everybody’s life, because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing.” Streep identified the thing that most Americans are concerned about with a Trump presidency: His temperament and treatment of others.

“This is why Trump won” is essentially an argument that Trump voters can’t withstand anything resembling public criticism of the candidate they voted for. Yes, an often earned hatred of out-of-touch elites helped drive Trump’s victory. But coddling voters by forming a phalanx around Trump is more condescending than anything that was said at the Golden Globes.

January 06, 2017

Washington Post/Getty Images

Donald Trump to Deep State: You suck! Please don’t hate me!

Hours before meeting with leaders of the U.S. intelligence community on Friday, Trump dismissed their consensus view—that the Russian government tried to help him win the presidency by hacking and leaking Democratic Party emails—as “political witch hunt.”  

After the meeting was over, his tone changed remarkably, but his unexplained rejection of the intelligence community’s assessment did not. 

I have tremendous respect for the work and service done by the men and women of this community to our great nation,” Trump said in an official statement. “While Russia, China, other countries, outside groups and people are consistently trying to break through the cyber infrastructure of our governmental institutions, businesses and organizations including the Democrat National Committee, there was absolutely no effect on the outcome of the election.”

For reasons both obvious and opaque, Trump has resisted the conclusion that Russia intervened on his behalf in the election. But his efforts to cast doubt on that assessment have drawn him into a protracted and probably ill-advised political fight with the CIA and other U.S. intelligence agencies. His statement today suggests at least some awareness on his part (or more likely on the part of certain staffers) that being crosswise with the entire deep state might is probably not a great state of affairs for a president. But it’s hard to imagine them mending their relationship so long as Trump tweets impulsively and muddies IC conclusions publicly for egotistical reasons. 

MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

Barack Obama supports repealing Obamacare—on one condition.

In an interview Friday morning with Ezra Klein and Sarah Kliff of Vox, the president had a punchy and provocative message for President-elect Donald Trump and congressional Republicans: “If you, in fact, can put a plan together that is demonstrably better than what Obamacare is doing, I will publicly support repealing Obamacare and replacing it with your plan.”

Obama stressed that supporting the law, modeled on the approach of former Massachusetts governor and 2012 Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, wasn’t about preserving his personal legacyKeep in mind I’m not the one who named it Obamacare!”—but his support of any new law would be contingent on the Affordable Care Act’s beneficiaries continuing to be covered, and that they not be discriminated against for pre-existing conditions.

The president also pointed out that such an outcome is unlikely. Republicans still have no plan to replace Obamacare, and they’re realizing the political perils of doing away with it. Repealing the law without a replacement, Obama said Friday, would bea huge disservice to the American people.” At the moment, it’s the only repeal option the GOP has.

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

The Trump administration will be terrible for reproductive rights.

Katy Talento is Donald Trump’s new health policy adviser, and that’s bad news for American women. Talento, who worked on the Trump campaign and previously served as North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis’s legislative director, is best known for a long and histrionic campaign against birth control.

In a deeply bizarre 2015 piece for The Federalist, Talento compared birth control use to asking a doctor to “to medicate your arm because it’s working too well.” Matters devolve from there:

I’m talking about, of course, fertility. Healthy and functional, it is wondrous. Its consequences can be inconvenient, costly, and forever life-changing. So we’d better ingest a bunch of dangerous, carcinogenic chemicals for a couple decades and break our perfectly functioning fertility until it can no longer menace the earth.


What?

There’s mixed evidence that prolonged use of some forms of hormonal contraception can lead to an increase in breast cancer rates. It’s not settled science, and as a public health professional Talento should know to avoid making such inflammatory generalizations. Despite her credentials, however, she’s not interested in popularizing accurate medical science. As Talking Points Memo notes, she also believes birth control causes abortions. (It doesn’t.)

She is interested, instead, in promoting religious fundamentalism. “Our reproductive health isn’t the only thing broken by the Pill and other vehicles delivering hormonal contraception. There’s also economic and relational devastation that has left women and children abandoned by men who now feel entitled to consequence-free orgasms,” she insists in The Federalist piece. If you’re curious: She doesn’t have a citation for that claim either.

Now she has an opportunity to enforce this extremism, and she’ll have steadfast allies in Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan. The Trump administration might not be disastrous for abortion access alone: It may pose a serious risk to contraception access too.

Carl Court/Getty Images

WikiLeaks comes out against leaks.

The world’s most famous publisher of secret information suddenly appears quite concerned about such disclosuresnow that they’re to the detriment of Donald Trump:

This is pretty rich coming from the group that has spent a decade disseminating documents from the State Department and other government organizations.

It’s just the latest example of how the politics surrounding WikiLeaks has changed dramatically, after the organization leaked emails from Hillary Clinton’s inner circle to the benefit of Trump’s presidential campaign. Prominent voices in the Republican Party started to sound sympathetic to the group, and Trump at one point openly declared his love for the organization. Earlier this week, the group’s founder, Julian Assange, was interviewed and promoted by Fox News host Sean Hannity, who declared, “I believe every word he says.” Sarah Palin, who once called Assange “an anti-American operative with blood on his hands,” apologized to him this week. The president-elect tweeted his agreement with Assange about the dishonesty of U.S. media companies, only to subsequently deny that same publicly professed agreement. Apparently no one is quite sure where they stand on WikiLeaks these days.