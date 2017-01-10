Joe Raedle/Getty Images

President Obama’s farewell address sounds promising.

Lynn Sweet of The Chicago Sun-Times was one of the reporters briefed on the big speech Obama is slated to give on Tuesday night, with senior adviser Valerie Jarrett telling them that the president plans to “motivate people to get involved and fight for their democracy.” Days before the Trump era dawns, he’ll talk about the need for Americans to be “vigilant” and continue working for change even in the face of setbacks, exhorting a new generation of leaders to take up this charge. “Obama’s speech is intended to be a rallying cry for despondent Democrats,” Sweet reported.

Let’s hope so. As I argued Monday, the best tradition of the presidential farewell address is a warning about dangers to democracy, from George Washington foreseeing the perils of partisanship to Dwight Eisenhower cautioning against the “military-industrial complex.” To uphold this tradition, Obama should disregard the norm that holds that presidents should not take on their successors in their farewell speech. He should make his final stand against Trumpism as leader of the free world, even if he decides against challenging the president-elect by name.

Given the framing the White House described, the president will also be well-positioned to talk about the kind of work he and his supporters should do in resistance. He’s set to collaborate with former Attorney General Eric Holder on redistricting—a key priority for progressive electoral success in the future. Democrats need to rebuild their party, including at the state level.

In the short term, though, the president has a game-changing, legacy-defining opportunity when he takes the stage at McCormick Place. Here’s hoping he seizes it.

Donald Trump’s impending presidency isn’t all bad.

The president-elect is surrounded by bigots, bomb-throwers, and plutocrats. He will most likely profit handsomely from his presidency without even lifting a finger. He has expressed enthusiasm for torturing detainees, committing war crimes, and profiling people based on their race or religion. His attorney general will almost certainly roll back civil rights for nonwhite Americans. Income inequality will continue to rapidly rise. Nothing will be done about climate change.  The post-World War II order will continue to fray. War with Iran is very much on the table. Nuclear catastrophe is more of an actual possibility than it has been in decades. Things fall apart; the center cannot hold. 

But it’s not all bad—or it’s not at least it’s not as bad as it could be. U2 had nearly finished a record in early November and was set to loose it on the world when Donald Trump was elected. But that changed everything. “We just went, ‘Hold on a second—we’ve got to give ourselves a moment to think about this record and about how it relates to what’s going on in the world,’” U2 guitarist and beanie enthusiast the Edge told Rolling Stone. “That’s because it was written mostly, I mean, 80 percent of it was started before 2016, but most of it was written in the early part of 2016, and now, as I think you’d agree, the world is a different place.” 

The Edge did say that U2 may write songs about Trump, which is surely worse than whatever they had planned for a Clinton presidency: “We may even write a couple of new songs because that’s the very position we’re in. We’ve given ourselves a little bit of breathing space for creativity.” Still, in these trying times, we need to take small victories where we can get them and Donald Trump delaying the release of an album from the last of the rock stars when hip hop drove the big car shows in the time when new media was the big idea” shows that there is still light in this dark, dark world. 

Mitch McConnell’s usual tricks aren’t working when it comes to repealing Obamacare.

The Senate majority leader is in a curious position. In an increasingly partisan Senate, McConnell is hardly an ideologue—instead, he has consolidated power by forging crafty alliances designed to make and hold on to incremental power gains. His career has been defined, more than anything, by political expedience. But a number of Senate Republicans are now openly defecting from the plan to repeal and delay the replacement of Obamacare largely for pragmatic reasons—disrupting the insurance industry, which makes up roughly a sixth of the economy, and removing health insurance from 20 million Americans, they wager, will not serve them well.

As of Monday night, Rand Paul, Susan Collins, Tom Cotton, Lamar Alexander, Bob Corker, Rob Portman, Bill Cassidy, and Lisa Murkowski—all Republicans—have said that, at the very least, they are skeptical of McConnell’s “repeal and delay” strategy. Already, McConnell and Paul Ryan have caved a bit, saying that, while they plan to push ahead with repeal, they may include some “replacement provisions” in the repeal bill. Per Politico, “One option being considered for the repeal bill is to expand the use of health savings accounts and allow states to set up high-risk pools for chronically sick patients. Republicans are also planning to take up less controversial replacement bills as soon as repeal passes and are discussing an effort to unite the party around a set of health-care principles before the repeal vote.”

But this won’t quite assuage the concerns of Republicans who are getting cold feet. They want to make sure that none of Obamacare’s most popular provisions are lost and that no one who has health insurance loses it during the repeal process.

Over the last eight years, McConnell has often proved to be a master of these moments. But McConnell is now presiding not just over a Senate majority, but a majority in a unified Republican government. He excelled at playing defense during the Obama years, but now he’s finally going to be forced to choose between political expedience and ideologically driven changes that are sweeping and risky. So far, McConnell seems to be trying to split the difference. And it isn’t working.

January 09, 2017

Chuck Schumer trolls Mitch McConnell with clever act of unabashed plagiarism.

As noted this morning, back in 2009, Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell insisted on a rigorous standard of disclosure and vetting for all of President Obama’s senate-confirmable appointments. Now that Donald Trump is president, he’s imposing a much laxer standard. Fortunately, McConnell committed his old requirements to writing, and sent them off to Democratic leaders eight years ago.

Today, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer made a few minor adjustments to that old McConnell missive and stamped it “return to sender.”


McConnell has no good, on-the-level response here, but might just be shameless enough to pull from the Trump/Pence playbook and just pretend he never sent the original letter in the first place.

If Jared Kushner sees himself as a real-life Count of Monte Cristo, we should all be afraid.

Flouting nepotism laws, Donald Trump is making his son-in-law special adviser to the president. This title merely formalizes the well-documented power that Kushner has in Trump’s inner circle. Aside from the massive conflicts of interest that a Kushner appointment poses, there’s also the question of how he’ll respond to being one of the most powerful men in Washington.

A well-timed profile in New York magazine has a telling anecdote about Kushner courtesy of Peter Kaplan, the late fabled editor of the New York Observer, which Kushner now owns: “Kaplan told friends that Kushner’s favorite book was The Count of Monte Cristo, the story of a wronged man who escapes prison, becomes rich, and uses his wealth to stealthily visit vengeance upon his unsuspecting enemies.”

Like Edmond Dantès, the hero of The Count of Monte Cristo, Kushner suffered what he sees as a terrible wrong. In 2005, Kushner’s father Charles was convicted of tax evasion, illegal campaign spending, and witness tampering. The prosecuting attorney was Chris Christie. Many of the humiliations Christie suffered as an ally of Trump, notably being pushed off the transition team, have reportedly come from the fact that Jared Kushner nurses an undying hatred of the man who jailed his father.

If you have ever angered Kusher in any way, you should be scared. Very scared.

After the Golden Globes, the Oscars race is still (fairly) wide open.

After last year’s Globes, the Oscars race slimmed down considerably. Carol, The Big Short, and Spotlight were all big losers at the 2016 Globes and, while Spotlight took Best Picture at the Oscars, all three struck out in the acting categories. (Carol was shut out completely, while The Big Short and Spotlight both won in writing categories.)

This year’s Globes also had its share of losers. The (actually pretty good, he says before quickly ducking) Mel Gibson redemption project Hacksaw Ridge and Hell or High Water, one of the year’s three best films, lost all three of their nominations. Both will probably still be nominated for Best Picture but are even darker dark horses than they would have been before. To be fair, every movie that wasn’t La La Land could probably be considered a loser—despite having a host of diverse and powerful movies to choose from (most notably Moonlight, Fences, and Hidden Figures), Hollywood once again rewarded a very white movie about how Hollywood is the best. But, while La La Land may emerge from the Globes as the Best Picture favorite, the race for Best Picture still seems to be neck and neck between La La Land, Moonlight, and Manchester by the Sea.

Casey Affleck, despite being a monster, remains the frontrunner for Best Actor for his performance in Manchester, but the other acting categories also seem wide open. While Isabelle Huppert won for Elle and Aaron Taylor-Johnson took home the Supporting Actor statue for Nocturnal Animals, it’s hard not to attribute both victories to the Hollywood Foreign Press. Meanwhile, the Globes’ political undercurrent should carry over to the Oscars, pushing Moonlight and Manchester by the Sea in the Best Picture race and the other acting categories.

So, while the Globes had some clear losers—the biggest being Jimmy Fallon, who was awful—the Oscars were going to be dominated by a three-movie race before Sunday and they still are going forward.

Trump’s spokeswoman says you should ignore what Trump says.

The president-elect was already having a bad news cycle on Monday, taking Meryl Streep’s bait and once again pretending he didn’t mock disabled New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski during the campaign. But in addition to reviving one of his most egregious episodes of 2016, Trump put incoming presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway in the uncomfortable, if wholly familiar, position of having to mount a ludicrous defense of him on national television.

Sparring with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Conway was incredulous that the host wouldn’t give her boss “the benefit of the doubt”—that Trump was mocking Kovaleski’s “groveling,” not the impaired movement of the reporter’s arms:

“Why don’t you believe him?” Conway asked. “Why is everything taken at face value?” She later added, “You always want to go by what’s come out of his mouth rather than look at what’s in his heart.”

Conway’s essential argument here is that Trump’s words shouldn’t be taken seriously, and that Americans should discern the good intentions he’s routinely proven to lack. It’s a version of the similarly untenable idea that the president of the United States should be taken “seriously but not literally,” which is at best insulting to citizens and at worst a national security threat.

The Russian embassy in the U.K. has gone full Pepe.

Is the alt-right running the Russian embassy’s Twitter account? Seems like a stretch. It’s far more likely that whoever runs it just wanted to troll. And it’s going to work: The usual pundits will bray for a new Cold War. #Resist Twitter will wring its hands, maybe send a few Dumbledore’s Army tweets if it’s feeling spicy. Meanwhile, confirmation hearings for Donald Trump’s cabinet picks begin this week, and the outrage churn threatens to obscure the real threat posed by his imminent administration.

Donald Trump’s response to Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes speech just makes things even worse for him.

We all knew that Trump would respond after getting owned by Streep, but we actually got two Trump responses for the price of one. Hours before Trump went on Twitter, he told a New York Times reporter that he was “not surprised” because she was a “Hillary lover” and the Globes were full of “liberal movie people.” Then came the tweets:

The response from the right has been to dismiss Streep’s comments on the grounds that she is an elite and that this election proved once and for all that “normal Americans” (white people in the middle of the country) hate all elites, including actors they watch regularly in movies and TV. The impulse is to absorb Streep’s comments into a pre-existing narrative and therefore neuter them. Trump was able to channel that argument in his conversation with the Times.

But then he trampled on his own message. The problem is that Streep directly cited an incident that voters in August found to be his worst offense: His mocking of disabled New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski. (This was before the Billy Bush tape, but it probably still ranks in the top two.) Trump’s explanation makes no sense if you look into the incident even briefly—Kovaleski did not change a 16-year-old story and Trump is clearly making fun of his disability. Trump’s follow-up response is different from his first response in that it is simply stupid and damaging.

Be very afraid of Trump’s hands-off approach to management.

Following a recent meeting with the president-elect’s top aides, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller told Politico Monday that radical transformation of federal agencies is to begin immediately after the inauguration. “It won’t take six months,” he said. “It’ll be less than that. They’ll look different in 30 days.”

Politico raises all the appropriate skepticism about this claim, noting the resistance the Trump administration will likely meet from an entrenched bureaucracy and even some congressional Republicans. But the publication also reports that Trump is planning to give his cabinet secretaries a “long leash,” essentially letting them pursue their own priorities unless something comes across his radar he doesn’t like. They’ll be the ones filling in the president-elect’s policy agenda.

Trump’s hands-off approach could easily backfire. His disinterest in details means he probably won’t grasp all the implications of privatizing public education, as Education Secretary nominee Betsy DeVos would like to do, or privatizing Medicare, a priority of Health and Human Services nominee Tom Price. And these policies won’t necessarily sit well with all of Trump’s supporters.

What is clear, though, is that the cabinet confirmation hearings getting underway Tuesday will offer some of the first concrete insights into Trump’s actual agenda.

Meryl Streep’s speech at the Golden Globes isn’t why Donald Trump won.

If Sunday’s Globes were any indication, it may be four years until we get an awards ceremony that is just about the movie business. Trump-enabler Jimmy Fallon may have been hosting the ceremony, but Donald Trump was omnipresent. Even Fallon got in on the action. But the real highlight, of course, was Streep going after Trump mocking a disabled New York Times reporter.

It was the highlight of the evening (or at least, it was up there—Viola Davis also very much brought it), a passionate argument for what Hollywood does best: making Americans empathize with others from vastly different walks of life. It was not a perfect speech—Streep’s argument that without diverse Hollywood “you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts” had two too many signifiers for “poor whites” in it—but it was not a lecture. And while some automatically decry any actor who talks about politics as being hectoring and out of touch, Streep’s speech could only really have been given by someone in the arts.

Of course, that didn’t stop the culture wars brigades from getting their culture wars on.

This is an even more ham-handed and transparently disingenuous version of the argument being made by the gold-leaf-and-marble man Donald Trump. The daughter of one of America’s most famous politicians and the host of a television show are siding with the ham-and-eggers over those darn out-of-touch liberals.

That’s not the only problem here, though: Streep devoted the majority of her speech to Trump’s mocking of a disabled reporter. “This instinct to humiliate, when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful,” she said, “it filters down into everybody’s life, because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing.” Streep identified the thing that most Americans are concerned about with a Trump presidency: His temperament and treatment of others.

“This is why Trump won” is essentially an argument that Trump voters can’t withstand anything resembling public criticism of the candidate they voted for. Yes, an often earned hatred of out-of-touch elites helped drive Trump’s victory. But coddling voters by forming a phalanx around Trump is more condescending than anything that was said at the Golden Globes.