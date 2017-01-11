Two-thirds of our cops are in denial about police violence against black Americans.
“Two-thirds of police officers (67%) say the highly publicized fatal encounters between police and blacks are isolated incidents, while 31% describe them as signs of a broader problem,” according to a new national Pew Research Center survey published Wednesday. While most black officers recognize these encounters as “evidence of a broader problem between police and blacks,” only about a quarter of their white and Hispanic colleagues believe the same.
Pew also found that more thannine-in-ten officers see protests against police misconduct as driven primarily or partially by “long-standing bias against the police”—but here, too, most black officers disagree. And a “consistently smaller share of black officers than their white or Hispanic colleagues say the police have a positive relationship with minorities. Roughly a third of all black officers (32%) characterize relations with blacks in their community as either excellent or good, while majorities of white and Hispanic officers (60% for both) offer a positive assessment.”
These findings underscore the challenge, faced by everyone from Black Lives Matter to the U.S. attorney general, of combatting systemic racism in the criminal justice system. To solve the problem, it can’t only be black officers who recognize the tension between law enforcement and the black community—a who acknowledge the source of it.
Marco Rubio takes Rex Tillerson to the woodshed over Russia.
President-elect Donald Trump has a serious Russian problem with many sides to it. He wants to have friendlier relations with Vladimir Putin’s Russia but it’s not clear that his party is onboard. In the background to this policy dispute are allegations, circulating in the intelligence community and press, that the Trump campaign benefited from Russian assistance in the election. The potential fissure between Trump and the GOP started to burst open in the hearings this morning to confirm Rex Tillerson, the former Exxon Mobile CEO, as Secretary of State.
Marco Rubio took the lead in grilling Tillerson, asking if Vladimir Putin “a war criminal.” Tillerson responded, “I would not use that term.” Rubio responded with a grandstanding oration describing Russian targeting of civilians in Syria and Chechnya. Rubio concluded that he found Tillerson’s “inability” to use the term war criminal “discouraging.” The exchange makes clear that, along with fellow Senators Lindsay Graham and John McCain, Marco Rubio could become one of the leaders of a hawkish senatorial faction within the Republican party that will make Donald Trump’s foreign policy agenda hard to achieve, starting with scuttling Tillerson’s nomination.
The fight between Donald Trump and the intelligence community is getting very, very real.
On Tuesday CNN and BuzzFeed published bombshell stories about an unverified intelligence report that alleged that the president-elect had been “compromised” by Russia, which planned on using financial information and a video of Trump watching prostitutes peeing on a bed that the Obamas had slept on to potentially blackmail him. The report also claimed that Russian intelligence and people very close to Trump communicated regularly, and that Trump had agreed “to sideline Russian intervention in Ukraine as a campaign issue and to raise defense commitments in the Baltics and Eastern Europe to deflect attention away from Ukraine” in exchange for Russia helping him win the election.
Trump responded shortly after the reports went live, tweeting that they were “FAKE NEWS” and linking to a story published in Laura Ingraham’s Lifezette website, which ironically is probably best known for publishing fake news. And early Wednesday morning he returned to the subject without, sadly, ever mentioning the word “pee”:
With the exception of Trump’s confusing reference to “Nazi Germany,” which is not historically accurate in any way (who is Trump supposed to be in this analogy?), this is the Trump playbook in a nutshell. He dismisses reporting—which was, it’s worth noting, very upfront about its flaws—as “fake news.” He argues that it’s meant to not just discredit him, but his supporters as well. And he does this by claiming that highly dubious sources (Russia, in this case) are more trustworthy and accurate than American intelligence.
One reason that this report took so long to be published is that it’s very hard to verify: There is no smoking gun showing communications between Trump and Russia, for instance, and you can’t prove a negative—that is, you can’t prove that Russia doesn’t have this information. Of course, Trump’s claim that he has “NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING!” should also be treated with skepticism because it would be easy for him to prove—all he has to do is release his tax returns. Until he does, Trump’s financial connections to Russia should be treated as an open question. The other allegations in the report should also be treated with skepticism, but they should also be investigated by Congress.
The leaked report also means that Trump’s war with the intelligence community may only be getting started. Trump resents leaks that damage his reputation and legitimacy, while intelligence agencies resent Trump’s disdain for their work and the damage he is doing to their credibility. Every action thus far has provoked an equal and opposite reaction. Of course, Trump’s team will be taking over the reins very soon, which could have a chilling effect. But right now it looks like the first weeks of Trump’s presidency could be defined by a mutually damaging feud.
Obama’s farewell speech was a greatest hits package—plus an epic subtweet of Donald Trump.
Although delivered with brio, especially in its last 15 minutes, the president’s farewell speech mainly covered familiar ground, recycling lines from earlier speeches (like the shoutout to “Selma and Stonewall” and the closing refrain, “Yes we can”). But one section stood out: when he warned of the “lure of fascism” and threats against democracy.
It’s that spirit – a faith in reason, and enterprise, and the primacy of right over might, that allowed us to resist the lure of fascism and tyranny during the Great Depression, and build a post-World War II order with other democracies, an order based not just on military power or national affiliations but on principles – the rule of law, human rights, freedoms of religion, speech, assembly, and an independent press.
That order is now being challenged – first by violent fanatics who claim to speak for Islam; more recently by autocrats in foreign capitals who see free markets, open democracies, and civil society itself as a threat to their power. The peril each poses to our democracy is more far-reaching than a car bomb or a missile. It represents the fear of change; the fear of people who look or speak or pray differently; a contempt for the rule of law that holds leaders accountable; an intolerance of dissent and free thought; a belief that the sword or the gun or the bomb or propaganda machine is the ultimate arbiter of what’s true and what’s right....Democracy can buckle when we give in to fear. So just as we, as citizens, must remain vigilant against external aggression, we must guard against a weakening of the values that make us who we are. That’s why, for the past eight years, I’ve worked to put the fight against terrorism on a firm legal footing. That’s why we’ve ended torture, worked to close Gitmo, and reform our laws governing surveillance to protect privacy and civil liberties. That’s why I reject discrimination against Muslim Americans who are just as patriotic as we are. That’s why we cannot withdraw from global fights – to expand democracy, and human rights, women’s rights, and LGBT rights – no matter how imperfect our efforts, no matter how expedient ignoring such values may seem.
Barack Obama is the last reasonable man in a world gone to hell.
Obama will be remembered for his soaring, Lincoln-esque speeches, but his farewell address was a little bloodless—and more than a little professorial. Even his account of his successes was often tinged by the sense that he could only do so much and that there is still much work to be done. “Yes our progress has been uneven, the work of democracy has always been hard, it’s always been contentious,” Obama said. “Sometimes it’s been bloody. For every two steps forward it feels like we taketwo steps back.”
Like many of Obama’s speeches, it will likely age gracefully, because it was a sober and mature response to the most pressing issues facing America. He spoke of the dangers of a changing, fracturing world. He warned against living in bubbles in which people only engage with others like themselves. He reiterated his fundamental belief that reason and decency will ultimately overcome petty partisanship. “Democracy requires a basic sense of solidarity,” Obama said. His speech was a plea for Americans to work together “regardless of our party affiliation or particular interests,” and to “restore the sense of common purpose we so badly need right now.”
But, in being wise and perhaps even prescient, he also seemed out of step with his operatic times. It was telling that the most well-received parts of the speech involved him tearing up and showing emotion—though in Obama’s case, these uninhibited moments were devoted to Michelle, his daughters, Joe Biden (who flashed Obama the Shooter signal), and his staff.
It was a farewell speech in the tradition of Eisenhower: a celebration of his accomplishments, but also a warning of the path that the country is on. It was a speech about accepting change, even when it’s scary, and rejecting illiberalism and hate. More than anything, the speech presented a contrast that may help define its legacy in the months and years to come: Donald Trump certainly won’t give anything like it.
Sign up for your daily dose of politics, culture, and big ideas.
There was reportedly a “continuing exchange of information” between the Trump campaign and Russian intelligence in 2016.
On Tuesday evening, CNN published a bombshell report alleging that a former British intelligence officer provided the United States with information suggesting that the Russian government may have “compromising personal and financial” information on Donald Trump. Shortly after CNN published its piece, BuzzFeed published the documents themselves, which revealed that the “compromising” information included a video of Donald Trump paying prostitutes to urinate on a bed that Barack and Michelle Obama had slept in, while he watched. (Mother Jones first published a piece about the dossier one week before the election, though it did not mention the golden showers.)
The report also alleges that the “Russian regime has been cultivating, supporting and assisting TRUMP for at least 5 years. Aim, endorsed by PUTIN, has been to encourage splits and divisions in western alliance”; that the regime had fed Trump and his team intelligence meant to discredit Hillary Clinton; and that it aimed to use compromising information on him for the purpose of blackmail. It is not clear if the former British intelligence officer knows that Russia actually possesses this information or if Russia is merely rumored to possess it.
The allegation that Trump’s close advisers and the Russian government were in contact, however, is just as damaging, if not quite as juicy. According to CNN, the report alleges that “there was a continuing exchange of information during the campaign between Trump surrogates and intermediaries for the Russian government,” meaning that Trump’s campaign effectively colluded with an attempt by a foreign power to undermine Americans faith in democracy and its institutions. The report itself is extremely thin—and, as the BuzzFeed report notes, it contains errors. But if even one of the details in it is true, it will be explosive. If their positions were reversed, the Republicans would almost certainly call for the immediate impeachment of Hillary Clinton and try to cancel the inauguration.
This is largely in keeping with Trump’s larger program, which is to enable conspiracy theorists, destabilize widely held orthodoxies, and trample on claims of scientific expertise. But it’s also literally destructive. There have already been massive public health incidents that resulted from parents not vaccinating their children. A measles outbreak in California should have stopped the anti-vaccination movement in its tracks, but with Trump’s election it is resurgent.
It may be cold outside during Trump’s inauguration, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t going to be hot.
Aw, yeah:
There might be some clarification forthcoming about “soft sensuality,” but I have absolutely no idea what could possibly make it less icky. Maybe it’s Trump’s team’s way of acknowledging that no one remotely famous wants anything to do with his inauguration, with “soft sensuality” being an adventurous euphemism for “boring and filled with people you have never heard of.” Or maybe Trump will deliver his speech while lying on a leopard-print bedspread with a rose between his teeth, as syrupy smooth jazz plays softly in the background.
We haven’t had an inauguration this sensuous in years, baby. This is gonna be a 300-thread-count inauguration, a chocolate-covered-strawberries inauguration, a Kenny-“Babyface”-Edmonds inauguration, a take-the-kids-to-your-parents inauguration, a Ricky-Martin-candle-wax inauguration.
Jeff Sessions says Jeff Sessions is the real victim here.
In what was supposed to be the toughest confirmation hearing of Donald Trump’s cabinet nominations, Sessions counted on the collegiality of the Republican members of the Judiciary Committee to smooth his path to the attorney general’s office. There was a lot of smirking and eye-twinkling and jokes about college football. But the biggest assist he received was on the allegations of racism that have dogged the Alabama senator and former U.S. attorney for decades—allegations that scuttled a federal judgeship all the way back in 1986. GOP senators at his confirmation hearing today championed Sessions’s “good heart” and his—widelychallenged—civil rights record. And they attempted to cast those allegations as part of an unfounded smear campaign, which Sessions and his colleagues repeatedly referred to as a “caricature” of his actual beliefs.
In a touching display of genteel southern white dude solidarity, Lindsay Graham of South Carolina made a point to ask Sessions how being confronted with claims of racism made him feel. Sessions said it was “painful.” They commiserated over the allegedly unfair association between white Southern conservatism and racism. With the help of Graham and others, Sessions painted himself as the victim: of stereotype, political correctness, Democratic hardball. Stereotype, they suggested, was to blame for his association with racism, not the KKK joke he made that contributed to costing him that district court position in 1986, or the accusations that he called a black subordinate “boy.”
In fact, the hearing served as a kind of long-overdue public rehabilitation program. The claims made against him then were “damnable falsehoods,” he said. The statements he made against Dominican immigrants and the ACLU were taken out of context to bolster that “caricature.” His notorious prosecution of black voting rights activists in 1984 was actually a defense of voting rights. And on it went.
To have any hope of stopping Sessions, Democrats needed to convince at least a few Republicans to switch sides. They likely failed to accomplish that—in fact, Sessions is probably less toxic than he was before the hearing. And it doesn’t bode well for the rest of the hearings to come.
This list contains no surprises, which is exactly why it’s so troubling. Politicoinitially reported in October that Clinton was considering Sheryl Sandberg for Treasury secretary. Progressives opposed that at the time, and for good reason: Sandberg’s only qualifications for that position are that she is wealthy and friendly with Clinton. Those two characteristics, wealth and loyalty, constitute the same low standard Donald Trump has applied to his own cabinet nominees. See also: Howard Schultz (of Starbucks) for labor secretary and Anna Wintour (of Vogue) for ambassador to the U.K. And then there’s Cory Booker, who has been criticized by progressives for his ties to Wall Street and his support for school vouchers—a position he shares with Trump education secretary nominee Betsy DeVos.
If Allen’s list is accurate, Clinton viewed the presidency as an opportunity to empower her wealthy, centrist allies. There’s no evidence at all, in fact, that she learned anything from the anti-establishment sentiment that propelled Bernie Sanders’s popular challenge to her candidacy.
David Brock has written a creepy letter to Bernie Sanders.
Since her loss to Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton has kept a low profile. The running joke is that she has been wandering around the woods of Westchester, hanging with her dogs and engaging in reflection. The same cannot be said for Brock, Clinton’s ally and fundraising vanguard. After Clinton’s surprise loss, you would think that Brock, whose entire career has revolved around either working to destroy or elect the Clintons, would take this time to reevaluate his life choices. Instead, it’s been full-steam ahead.
Since November 8, Brock has announced that his super PAC American Bridge is launching a war room dedicated to holding Trump accountable, with “a rapid response team that will fact-check Trump’s claims in real time.” In an interview with Vanity Fair, Brock went into detail about his plans to turn his social media platform, Shareblue, into a “Breitbart of the left.” Today, Brock published a letter to Bernie Sanders, imploring for a unified front against Trump. He states, “I will do all I can to fight the Trump Administration, but I need help from those in the position to resist through our democratic institutions.” Brock asks Sanders to assist in American Bridge’s fight to “expose conflicts of interest in the administration.”
It is clear that Brock is working hard to position himself as a leader of the left in a post-Clinton order. Whether it’s because of the “American values” he claims to share with Sanders or the need to shore up his constellation of formerly pro-Clinton organizations is another question.