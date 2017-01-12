Mandel Ngan/Getty Images

The incoming Trump administration is already sending dangerous mixed messages to Russia.

John McCain used the nomination hearings for retired General James “Mad Dog” Mattis to challenge Trump’s friendliness with Russia, saying, “Putin wants to be our enemy.” Mattis, Trump’s choice for defense secretary, basically agreed, arguing that Moscow’s actions were “raising grave concerns on several fronts.” Mattis further claimed that Putin’s Russia was trying to break up NATO and disrupt the “world order,” which is facing its “biggest attack since War War Two.”

The problem with these hawkish words is that they are in direct conflict with the positions of the man Mattis will work for. They also go against the more pro-Russian sentiments voiced by the nominee for secretary of state, Rex Tillerson.

The incoming administration is sending mixed messages to Russia, which could create misunderstandings that could easily spin out of control. What if Putin thinks Trump is setting a dovish policy, but then finds that Mattis’s pro-NATO policy actual sets the agenda? Wars have been started over lesser confusions.

Cory Booker is not your friend.

Fresh off a rousing speech against Jeff Sessions’s nomination to become attorney general, Booker voted against an affordable drug proposal from Senators Amy Klobuchar and Bernie Sanders on Wednesday evening. Had it passed, the bill would have created a reserve fund to allow Americans to import inexpensive prescription drugs from Canada. Booker was one of 13 Democrats to reject it, a boon to Big Pharma.

Booker had earned liberal acclaim earlier on Wednesday for his testimony against Sessions’s nomination:

“Senator Sessions has not demonstrated a commitment to a central requirement of the job—to aggressively pursue the congressional mandate of justice for all,” he said. “At numerous times in his career, he has demonstrated a hostility toward these convictions, and has worked to frustrate attempts to advance these ideals.”

Booker is exactly right about Sessions’s record, and his decision to violate Senate norms is admirable. But his rejection of the Sanders-Klobuchar proposal is the latest entry in a legislative record that should worry progressives.

As Newark mayor, he accepted a $100 million donation from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to implement a series of drastic reforms in city schools. According to investigative reporter Dale Russakoff, the people of Newark found out about it from Oprah: Zuckerberg and Booker appeared on the show to announce the grant. Most of the funds later went to charter schools. He’s long been a proponent of school vouchers, despite evidence that voucher programs don’t actually create better educational outcomes for students.

He also has close ties to Silicon Valley and Wall Street. In 2013, this magazine reported that Booker had been late to disclose the extent of his stake in Waywire, a tech startup he helped found during his tenure as mayor. There were other troubles; Waywire also employed Booker’s associates, and CNN’s Jeff Zucker’s then-14 year old child sat on its board. (Booker eventually stepped down from the startup.)

And he handed Mitt Romney an unexpected favor in 2012. On Meet the Press, he called attacks on Romney’s ties to Bain Capital and private equity “nauseating.” It apparently paid off: In 2014, WNYC reported that Booker received more Wall Street funding than any other U.S. senator that election cycle.

Booker clearly has national ambitions. His connections and public image could translate to a viable run for the presidency in 2020. But unless he drastically rethinks his politics, he isn’t the progressive candidate America will need after four years of Donald Trump.

Donald Trump is trying to lie his way out of the Russian dossier controversy and it might just work.

Late Wednesday night, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper released a statement about the bombshell reports published by CNN and BuzzFeed that both hinged on a dossier of unconfirmed allegations regarding Trump’s relationship to Russia. Referring to a conversation with Trump, Clapper said that he “expressed [his] profound dismay at the leaks that have been appearing in the press,” and that he and Trump agree the leaks are “extremely corrosive and damaging to our national security.”

But that wasn’t the entire statement. Here’s the meat: 

We also discussed the private security company document, which was widely circulated in recent months among the media, members of Congress and Congressional staff even before the IC became aware of it. I emphasized that this document is not a U.S. Intelligence Community product and that I do not believe the leaks came from within the IC. The IC has not made any judgment that the information in this document is reliable, and we did not rely upon it in any way for our conclusions. However, part of our obligation is to ensure that policymakers are provided with the fullest possible picture of any matters that might affect national security.

This largely lines up with the reporting done by CNN. Clapper is saying what we already know: That the dossier did not come from American intelligence and that, because of that fact, American intelligence is not sure if it’s reliable or not. Clapper isn’t saying that the information in the dossier isn’t “reliable,” just that he doesn’t know if it is or not. 

But here’s what Trump tweeted about their conversation early Thursday morning: 

This is not at all what Clapper’s statement says. He didn’t denounce the report as “false and fictitious,” but instead denounced its publication. He did not say it was “illegally circulated” because it was not illegally circulated—Trump regularly and ominously refers to leaks as “illegal” when they have First Amendment protections. He does not say that the items in the report are “made up” or “phony” just that he doesn’t know how credible they are.

Trump and his team’s strategy is to conflate CNN’s careful reporting with BuzzFeed’s publication of the dossier, which contained the “golden showers” allegation. They are using the salacious report to undermine the more careful and credible one. Similarly, Trump and his team are twisting the nature of the report to dismiss it as “fake news.” But if even some of the allegations in the dossier can be proved, that changes everything.  

Rex Tillerson isn’t sweating climate change.

At Wednesday’s Senate confirmation hearing for the secretary of state nominee, Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon asked whether he considers climate change a national security issue. Tillerson, until recently the CEO of Exxon Mobil, replied, “I don’t see it as the eminent national security threat that perhaps others do.”

Who are these “others”? President Barack Obama, for one, but also the U.S. military, George W. Bush administration, and CIA Director John Brennan.

Merkley noted that the Syrian civil war was hastened by climate change through drought and displacement. When he brought up the increased likelihood of severe storms, Tillerson said, “There’s some literature out there that suggest that. There’s other literature out there that says it’s inconclusive.”

This is only accurate if you consider the Daily Mail to be literature.

Even if Pee-gate isn’t true, Donald Trump is stuck with it.

You may have heard that some controversial documents were leaked last night by BuzzFeed, the juiciest of which alleges that Trump likes to get peed on. Or likes to pee on women. Something with piss.

The actual report, which is unconfirmed, states that Trump hired prostitutes in Russia to perform a “golden showers urination show” for him, which Russian authorities planned to use as “compromising material” to blackmail him. The details have been the subject of some amused debate on Twitter—was Trump actually showered upon? or did he just watch? is urine sterile?—but they don’t really matter. What matters is that the connection between Trump and kinky pee is now seared into our collective consciousness.

The scandal tracks closely with this famous “would you rather” conundrum: Would you rather have sex with a goat but have nobody know, or not and have everyone think you did? David Cameron is a real-life exemplar of this query. An unsubstantiated allegation was published last year alleging that he had stuck his nob in a pig’s gob. The chances that Trump or Cameron actually did these salacious acts are small, but that doesn’t change the fact that everyone can’t stop seeing and talking about it.

Trump did his best to discredit the report, signaling in a rare use of all-caps that this was a Drudge siren–level offense: FAKE NEWS - A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT!” Trump’s Twitter feed is fake news incarnate, but (and it pains me to say it) he was not wrong to label Pee-gate a kind of fake news. The paradox is that in the era of fake news, the term “fake news” has lost any real meaning, in no small part due to Trump. News is as partisan as anything else, a blunt weapon to be used against political opponents. And whether the story is true or not, Trump has to live with it.

McConnell: Jeff Sessions is a civil rights exemplar because he once stood in close proximity to John Lewis.

Civil rights hero and Georgia congressman John Lewis took the noteworthy, symbolic step of testifying against Senator Jeff Sessions at his confirmation hearing to be the next attorney general. Sessions’s views and record on civil rights and other racially charged issues is troubling to liberals, and particularly troubling to members of the Congressional Black Caucus, which dispatched Lewis and other black Democrats to voice their concerns.

To dispel their criticisms, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who enthusiastically supports the Sessions nomination, tweeted this.

Republicans might object that the picture exculpates Sessions because it was taken during the 50th anniversary commemoration of the march on Selma. But a) that still doesn’t do any argumentative work, and b) it was clearly intended to neutralize the impact of Lewis’s testimony specifically.

This pre-election gem notwithstanding, McConnell’s tweet may be the first official GOP use of the “some of (my/his/her) best friends are black” fallacy since Trump won the presidency, and inauguration is still nine days away.

Donald Trump’s plan to avoid conflicts of interests only makes the problem worse.

On Wednesday, after weeks of waiting, Trump finally revealed his plan. As expected, the plan itself does almost nothing to prevent Trump from profiting from his presidency. Instead, Trump will retain ownership of his businesses, which his adult sons will run as a trust. He claimed he will not know what they are doing, but Trump’s close relationship to his children means that is insignificant. To avoid violating the emoluments clause of the Constitution, Trump pledged that money from all foreign visitors staying at his hotels will be donated to the Treasury, effectively melding his business with the U.S. government—which is precisely what he is supposed to avoid. This actually encourages foreign governments to stay in Trump hotels because he can then take credit for the amount of money he has raised for the Treasury.

To be fair, the attorney overseeing Trump’s transition argued that Trump liquidating his assets would also create conflicts of interest. But the overall argument was straightforward: Trump won’t sell his businesses because it’s inconvenient and could cause him to lose money.

Trump’s argument that he is acting in the public interest actually made things worse. Here’s Trump crowing about his ethical behavior:

Now, I have to say one other thing. Over the weekend, I was offered $2 billion to do a deal in Dubai with a very, very, very amazing man, a great, great developer from the Middle East, Hussein Damack, a friend of mine, great guy. And I was offered $2 billion to do a deal in Dubai–a number of deals and I turned it down. I didn’t have to turn it down, because as you know, I have a no-conflict situation because I’m president, which is—I didn’t know about that until about three months ago, but it’s a nice thing to have.

Far from showing that Trump is above conflicts, this shows that foreign entities are already trying to use his business empire to gain access to his administration. Moreover, Trump here makes quite a logical leap. He’s right that there are no laws governing conflicts of interest for the president (unlike in Congress, which has such laws). But that is because this is an unprecedented situation. Trump interprets this to mean that conflicts of interest are impossible because of the office he holds. It’s his version of Nixon’s famous line:When the president does it, that means that it is not illegal.”

On the history of piss.

What, do you suppose, was once called in French pissenlit, in English piss-a-bed? It was nothing of a sexual nature. The piss-a-bed was, in fact, the simple dandelion. An innocent flower, the piss-a-bed thrives everywhere. The dandelion was not so called for its color, or its tendency to blow in the wind. No: the dandelion is a diuretic.

The connection between the words leak and piss is interesting. Henry Miller’s Tropic of Cancer seems to contain the first use of leak as an act of urination, i.e. a thing that one may take. However, leak has been used as a verb meaning to piss since the 1590s. In Act II of Shakespeare’s Henry IV (Part I), a carrier exclaims: “Why, you will allow vs ne’re a Iourden [chamber-pot], and then we leake in your Chimney.”

To piss in somebody’s chimney is impolite, but not so impolite perhaps as to reveal sensitive information. That meaning of leak is young—since the ‘50s only—and appears to derive from simple analogy to the ordinary meaning, of stuff escaping through a hole. By contrast, the verb to piss is as old as the 13th century; as a noun, piss is a slightly younger sister, dating only to the 14th.

To piss derives ultimately from the Vulgar Latin verb pissiare. The proper Latin verb meaning to urinate was mingere, which gives us medical words like micturition. Via the medieval French verb pissier (12th century), to piss crops up in many medieval English texts. For example, in Chaucer’s “Wife of Bath’s Tale,” he writes of Xanthippe pouring a chamberpot upon the head of her husband Socrates: “Xantippa caste pisse vpon his heed.” After this episode Socrates is supposed to have mused, “After the thunder, comes the rain.”

Despite sharing a majority of letters, the words “piss” and “pussy” are not etymological relations. Pussy (n) may derive from the Old Norse puss meaning pocket, or pouch.

President Obama may be Chelsea Manning’s last hope.

NBC News reports that Obama has put the whistleblower on a shortlist for commutation in the final days of his presidency. This could be Manning’s last chance for freedom from a 35-year sentence, of which she has served six years—already the longest any whistleblower in American history has served. And if she remains in prison, her living conditions would likely deteriorate once Donald Trump takes office.

As Megan Carpentier reported for The New Republic in November, Trump has threatened to reverse recent decisions that allow transgender soldiers to serve in the military and ensure coverage for their medical treatment for gender dysphoria. On the campaign trail in October, he derided the decisions as contributing to a “politically correct military.” This, as Carpentier identified, is the policy that has allowed Manning to—slowly—begin her transition while a military prisoner, and is responsible for the decision to allow her gender reassignment surgery (after a weeklong hunger strike). All this crucial progress in Manning’s treatment is now at risk.

Her situation has already become increasingly dire—Manning has attempted suicide twice this year and through her lawyers has impressed that she cannot survive “another five years in prison, much less another 30.”

Manning’s initial appeal for clemency was not considered by the Department of Justice, which claimed that it would need to be handled by the military. JAG—the military office that handles cases like Manning’s—rejected it on the grounds that sentences of 30 years or more cannot be considered for commutation until at least ten years had been served. So, Obama is in the unique position of having the power to free Manning before her case becomes a human rights disaster under Trump.

Donald Trump’s first press conference as president-elect was a disgrace.

At his first press conference since late July—when he infamously called on Russia to hack Hillary Clinton—he praised Vladimir Putin, attacked Clinton and the DNC, argued that Russian hacking was ultimately a good thing, mocked those who want him to disclose his tax returns, said he legally couldn’t have conflicts of interest, bragged about turning down a $2 billion bribe, effectively melded his company with the United States government, repeatedly attacked American intelligence agencies, and shouted down CNN reporter Jim Acosta, telling him his organization was “fake news” for posting a story about intelligence reports claiming that members of Trump’s inner circle were in contact with Russian intelligence officials. (Trump’s strategy seemed to be to use BuzzFeed’s story, which included allegations of Trump paying prostitutes to pee on a bed, as cover to attack CNN’s more solid story.)

It was, in short, a circus—the polar opposite of Barack Obama’s dignified farewell address last night. Trump was borderline incoherent, steamrolling reasonable questions and routinely dismissing every concern about the links between his businesses and his presidency and Russia. He badgered, he pushed back, and he deflected, but he rarely answered any question in a satisfying way, instead treating the media as hostile actors bent on undermining his presidency. At one point he called BuzzFeed a “failing pile of garbage,” saying that they will “suffer the consequences.” He was petty and tyrannical—every open question about his presidency is still open.

Trump’s press conference was also, however, a lesson for the media, which largely did a poor job. Members of the press often asked two- or three-part questions, allowing Trump to avoid answering tougher questions and focus on easier ones. When Acosta was shouted down, the rest of the press let him flounder and moved on. Acosta’s question was asked by an ABC reporter, but that doesn’t necessarily excuse the response from the rest of the scrum. In the future, those covering Trump need to ask simpler and more direct questions and to provide cover for one another to prevent him from playing favorites. That will be difficult given the makeup of the press corps—Trump took a question from a Breitbart reporter—but the media has to adjust.

Trump should avoid using the word “asset” when talking about his relationship with Putin.

In the jargon of the intelligence community, an “asset” is someone who is being spied upon so that they can be used as leverage against a third party. There are allegations circulating in the press, based on leaks from the intelligence community, that Russia has cultivated Donald Trump as an asset, keeping tabs on him and developing ties with his staff. So it was, at the very least, a poor choice of words when he said at his press conference on Wednesday morning, “If Putin likes Donald Trump, I consider that an asset, not a liability, because we have a horrible relationship with Russia.”

“President Putin and Russia put out a statement today that this fake news was fake news,” Trump said. “I respected the fact that he said that.” He argued that it was implausible that the Russians would’ve taped him doing anything compromising in 2013 since he was well aware that he could’ve been taped, and thus would have been careful. Plus, he’s a “germaphobe,” so the story of him hiring sex workers to urinate on him was equally unlikely. In sum, Trump concluded, “If they had something, they would have released it.”

This ignores the fact that the intelligence community believes Putin wanted Trump to win, and that Russia is in a better position to use whatever information they have on him once he is president.