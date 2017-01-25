Donald Trump’s voter fraud investigation isn’t about uncovering voter fraud. It’s about gaslighting.

Trump is obsessed with his own legitimacy—or lack thereof—which has led him to embrace a conspiracy theory that millions of people voted illegally in the 2016 election. There is, of course, no evidence of voter fraud on this scale ever occurring—investigations have never found more than a handful of illegal votes when they’ve actually looked for them. But that hasn’t stopped Trump and his lackeys from repeating the claim again and again over the past few days. But after being mocked by many for this ridiculous claim, Trump announced on Wednesday that he would be launching an investigation of the election.

I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

Trump’s investigation is most notable for what it isn’t, or at least what it isn’t really: An investigation aimed at uncovering 3-5 million illegal votes. Instead, it’s a much broader—and, for anyone concerned about democracy, more frightening—investigation whose intention is not to uncover voting fraud per se, but to uncover things that Republicans can point to and claim as evidence of the possibility of voter fraud.

Outdated voting rolls, people who are registered in two states—none of these things mean that voter fraud has occurred. But Republicans—especially very cynical ones like Kansas’s Kris Kobach—have seized on them because they suggest that voter fraud could occur, even though it doesn’t on any scale that’s remotely significant. But Republicans like Kobach can then seize on these claims to ram through voter ID laws that then dramatically restrict access to voting from poorer and nonwhite voters, who tend to vote for Democrats. That’s ultimately what Trump’s investigation will be about, not proving his 3-5 million illegal votes claim, but providing just enough information to destabilize the truth, which is that practically nobody voted for illegally. At the same time, it will give Republicans at the state-level and in Congress the ammunition they need to try to make sure Trump doesn’t lose the popular vote again in 2020.