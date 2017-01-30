Trump’s latest executive order is his most asinine one yet.

This gimmicky order will impose the arbitrary elimination of government rules, completely divorced from the question of their usefulness. This sort of thing may be an applause line at CPAC—and it’s certainly consistent with the conservative moment’s Norquistian project of indiscriminately slashing government—but it sets up a quantitative evaluation system for regulations instead of a qualitative one. It’s premised on the idea that the number of rules is more important than whether those rules are actually serving a vital purpose. This is not how good government works.
The Kochs helped get us into this mess. Don’t let them off the hook.
Trump’s presidency was pitched to Republicans, conservatives, and libertarians as one in which everyone would win. Trump’s base would get The Wall, conservatives would get a Supreme Court justice with an ideology rooted in the early 19th century, and libertarians would get the biggest tax cuts and regulatory repeals since Ronald Reagan. But ten days into Trump’s presidency, the honeymoon period seems to already be over, with a number of factions in the Republican coalition unnerved by Trump’s insecure outbursts and his attention-grabbing and civil liberties-eroding policies, most notably his restriction on travel from seven Muslim-majority countries.
Trump and the Kochs have never really seen eye to eye—as recently as a month ago, Trump booted David Koch off of his golf course for inviting Harry Hurt, who wrote a salacious biography of Trump over two decades ago. Trump’s cabinet nevertheless looked like it could have been hand-picked by the Kochs—it is made up of a number of their allies, most notably Mike Pompeo and Betsy DeVos. But at the Koch network’s annual summit, which took place over the weekend, Charles Koch spoke out against the Muslim ban, saying, “We have a tremendous danger because we can go the authoritarian route ... or we can move toward a free and open society.”
The Kochs may be tempting allies for some in the #resistance. They are not only deep-pocketed, but also prove that opposition to Trump’s low-rent authoritarianism is bipartisan. Perhaps most enticingly, they have relationships with a number of lawmakers and could lean on their allies to oppose Trump. The Democrats in the Senate, after all, only need a handful of Republicans to fight Trump legislatively.
But the Kochs are an enemy of everything that the opposition to Trump should stand for. For four decades, they have poured hundreds of millions of dollars into eroding democratic norms, redistributing wealth from the bottom to the very, very top, and destroying a regulatory framework and social safety net that protects workers and families from environmental destruction and extreme poverty. They have been pushing for a plutocratic government for years—one that will reward a handful of billionaires while punishing everyone else. In Trump, they are reaping exactly what they have sown—they should be held accountable for that, not given a plum spot in the resistance.
Theresa May wants to make clear that this is not her fault.
Last Friday, during her meeting with Donald Trump, the British prime minister announced that Trump was invited to an official state visit to England. She immediately met with a massive backlash from her electorate; a petition demanding that the Queen cancel the visit gathered more than one million signatures over the weekend.
Trump, it turns out, isn’t so popular with the British public, perhaps because of his lewd tweets about Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, as well as his general sexism and racism. There’s also the fact that Trump’s executive order on immigration might ban certain dual-citizen Brits from traveling to the United States, although that matter is murky because of the ambiguous execution of the policy.
Now May is trying to distance herself from the state visit, saying it wasn’t her idea but the decision of the “State Visit Committee.” The only problem with this excuse is that until this morning, British journalists had never heard of the “State Visit Committee.” As one commenter notes, May’s attempt to pass the blame “to the Foreign Office and a committee which may or may not exist was just petrified cowardice.”
It looks like Trump’s national security advisor Michael Flynn is already being muscled out.
The administration’s latest executive order gives Trump’s chief strategist, Steve Bannon, a permanent position on the National Security Council.This unprecedented move puts the former Breitbart News executive on the same level as Flynn, Trump’s national security advisor. Bannon, like many in Trump’s circle, is obviously unqualified for the position. His background as a former naval officer, investment banker, and Breitbart executive leaves much to be desired in terms of credentials.
But the reorganization of the NSC also casts Flynn’s position into doubt. According to The New York Times, Bannon is “helping to fill a staff leadership vacuum created, in part, by Mr. Flynn’s stumbling performance as national security advisor.” Further, Flynn’s “overbearing demeanor” and “penchant for talking too much” have begun to annoy the president. This is a different tune than the one that was sung right after the election, in which Flynn was considered a “powerful influence” on Trump.
This would not be the first time that Flynn has been found wanting. In 2014, Flynn was fired as chief of the Defense Intelligence Agency one year before his term was up. Flynn insisted that he was pushed out of his job for his controversial views on Islam, but those familiar with the situation attributed his firing to the chaotic mess that resulted from his attempts to overhaul the agency.
The Trump administration, via White House Press Secretary and noted gum-chewer Sean Spicer, insists that Bannon’s elevation to the NSC is welcomed by Flynn. But one can’t help but think otherwise.
Much of the right rose to President Donald Trump’s defense over the weekend, standing by his chaos-creating executive order suspending immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries. House Speaker Paul Ryan issued a statement Friday saying, “Trump is right to make sure we are doing everything possible to know exactly who is entering our country.” As Dave Weigel reported in The Washington Post, Fox News joined notoriously pro-Trump outlets like Breitbart and Gateway Pundit in providing positive coverage of the administration’s actions.
But as the Post’s Aaron Blake reports, 16 GOP members of Congress have come out against the executive order and 27 more are voicing concerns about it. Beyond vocal opponents like Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told ABC News, “I think we need to be careful; we don’t have religious tests in this country.”
“It’s hopefully going to be decided in the courts as to whether or not this has gone too far,” McConnell added.
Just one week into Trump’s administration, this was evidence that a rift could be growing between the new president and Republicans on Capitol Hill. Despite its popularity in much of the conservative media, his action was criticized by the more establishment conservative editorial boards of The Wall Street Journaland The Washington Examiner. “This is inhumane, unjust, and irrational,” the Examiner wrote, under the headline “Scrap this half-baked immigration order and start over.” The Koch brothers said the order would likely be “counterproductive.”
This criticism comes at a time when establishment Republican priorities—including Obamacare repeal—may be in jeopardy. But there’s no guarantee the GOP is ready for a full-on fight with the president just yet. If we’ve learned anything from the rise of Trump, it’s that establishment Republicans seldom have the courage, conviction, or ability to stand in his way.
This weekend was a concentrated dose of what the next four years will look like.
Trump’s early days in office have been characterized by the same volatile mixture of incompetence, rage, and reactionism that defined his campaign. But his decision toban travel from seven Muslim-majority countries, along with the subsequent protests and court challenges, have quickly become the defining moment of his young presidency.
The travel restrictions are a part of Trump’s larger program of turning Republican subtext—Islamophobia, Christian supremacy, and the restriction of civil liberties via counter-terrorism—into text. But this weekend was also definitional, the kind of moment that will be written into the history books as proof of the culmination of a number of trends that have been building for years. It redefines America’s relationship to the rest of the world, and to Islam in particular, and is a blow to the very concept of America as a tolerant land of immigrants. The stories America tells itself have always been somewhat gauzed in myth, but they will nevertheless be harder to tell now.
This is what Trump (and, perhaps more so, Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller) have long intended to do, indeed what Trump campaigned on doing. Trump wants to dramatically redefine America’s relationship to the Muslim world, and to dispense with the veneer of tolerance that America has employed since 9/11. The travel restrictions, as Benjamin Wittes wrote over the weekend, are also designed to punish Muslims for the sake of punishing Muslims—it is so incompetently designed that it can have no other purpose. Out-grouping and a steady erosion of civil liberties: This will be the story of Trump’s presidency.
But this past weekend also showed a way forward for those opposed to Trump’s historically unpopular presidency. Protests erupted at airports across the country and Americans of all political stripes were out in force to tell the world—and their president—that these restrictions are not winning issues, as Stephen Miller insisted they would be to lawmakers. The ACLU showed that Trump’s overreaches will be challenged in the courts, and that the courts—not Congress—may be the best way to slow, if not stop, Trump’s presidency. And, after two months of confusion, Democrats finally seem to have realized that their voters will tolerate nothing less than total resistance to Trump. The way forward won’t be easy, but after this weekend it is increasingly clear.
With his discriminatory refugee ban, Trump has already redefined America.
There is no silver lining to Trump’s executive order temporarily banning refugees from around the world and suspending immigration from seven largely Muslim countries—Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen. But many people appear to be taking some grim satisfaction now that the notion that the United States is an exceptional country—a uniquely humane and tolerant one—has been dropped by its president, with barely a rustle of objection from his Republican peers. As Declan Walsh reports for the Times:
Many Muslims have long viewed America’s vision of itself as hypocritical and its idealism as degraded. After years of grinding war in countries like Afghanistan and Iraq, there is a growing belief that even many Americans do not truly believe talk about America being a “shining city on the hill” that seeks to do good in the world.
“Trump has dispensed with the politeness, but that wasn’t fooling people before,” said Karl Sharro, a Lebanese-Iraqi architect and commentator who is based in London. “In being honest about these draconian measures, a lot of people will say that at least we know where we stand now.”
The ban is extremely instructive, dispelling a lot of the cant that clouds American politics. We now know, for example, that Vice President Mike Pence does not actually consider such a ban unconstitutional or even offensive, which is how he described it in 2015:
We also know that Speaker Paul Ryan didn’t really mean it when he said, “This is not who we are as a party or a country.” Apparently it is:
That the U.S. will now prioritize Christian refugees over Muslim ones also belies the idea that the United States, and the Republican Party in particular, cares about religious freedom. Liberals have long suspected this was code for pushing the interests of precisely one religion, and Trump, the great clarifier of conservative thought, has made that explicit. As the U.S. begins denying entry to refugees, including an Iraqi translator for the U.S. Army, the scales have seemingly fallen from our eyes.
Donald Trump looked even less presidential next to Theresa May.
Setting aside her conservative politics, the British prime minister is what you’d expect from a world leader: smart, serious, dignified, discerning. Appearing with the president at the White House on Friday afternoon, she did her country proud by downplaying differences with Trump, including on torture, in an effort to advance her national interests. Trump, meanwhile, seemed small and uncomfortable throughout, especially when a BBC reporter asked him about his “alarming beliefs”:
Trump also gave bizarre, muddled answer about how Defense Secretary James Mattis will “override” his support for torture:
Speaking with clarity and confidence, May easily showed off her policy chops and moral clarity on sanctions against Russia—which she supports—while Trump hedged. He also made obviously false statements, such as “I really don’t change my position very much.” And he went on a strange digression about how he’s very good at sizing people up, but sometimes ends up disliking people he thought he’d like. “Theresa, we never know about those things, do we?” he said.
John McCain is spitting mad about Trump’s Russia policy, but he’s all bark and no bite.
President Donald Trump is scheduled to talk to Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin, and Arizona Senator John McCain has issued a righteous statement condemning any moves to lift sanctions (which Trump is considering):
President Donald Trump’s call with Vladimir Putin is scheduled to take place amid widespread speculation that the White House is considering lifting sanctions against Russia. For the sake of America’s national security and that of our allies, I hope President Trump will put an end to this speculation and reject such a reckless course. If he does not, I will work with my colleagues to codify sanctions against Russia into law....
Each of our last three presidents had high hopes for building a partnership with the Russian government. Each attempt failed, not for lack of good faith and effort on the U.S. side, but because Putin wants to be our enemy. He needs us as his enemy. He will never be our partner, including in fighting ISIL. He believes that strengthening Russia means weakening America. President Trump should remember this when he speaks to Vladimir Putin. He should remember that the man on the other end of the line is a murderer and a thug who seeks to undermine American national security interests at every turn. For our commander-in-chief to think otherwise would be naïve and dangerous.
As strongly worded as McCain’s statement is, it carries little force. He has so far shown no willingness to stand up to Trump in any meaningful way. For instance, McCain is going to vote to confirm Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson, the recipient of an Order of Friendship award from Putin. Will McCain carry through his threat of trying to pass a law to codify anti-Russian sanctions? To paraphrase Ronald Reagan, our assumption should be: “Don’t trust until you can verify.”
Why doesn’t Trump’s Holocaust Remembrance Day statement mention Jews?
The president issued a statement Friday to “remember and honor the victims, survivors, heroes of the Holocaust.”
“It is impossible to fully fathom the depravity and horror inflicted on innocent people by Nazi terror,” he said.
Yet nowhere in the statement did Trump actually mention the Jewish people, and the omission didn’t go unnoticed. Here is a statement from the Anti-Defamation League:
The omission is troubling because, as my colleague Juliet Kleber recently pointed out, the Trump administration “entertains a degree of anti-Semitism unparalleled in recent American administrations,” most notably in the figure of Steve Bannon, whose former website Breitbart has been accused of running anti-Semitic articles.
The British are rightly laughing at the Trump administration’s confusion over date formats.
In the United States, we represent the date with the month first, followed by the day and the year, which is illogical. No wonder we’re the only English-speaking nation to do so (our territories, commonwealths, and associated states abroad have dutifully followed suit). Most of the rest of the world, including Europe, uses day-month-year, which is logical.
This distinction apparently has baffled the new occupants of the White House.
Some momentary confusion over this unfamiliar date format is to be expected. But to not even be aware of this much more common format is perfectly symbolic of the Trump administration, for whom “America First” is not just a statement of nationalistic priority but a willful ignorance of the rest of the world.