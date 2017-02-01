Menu
Magazine

Staff / Getty Images

Donald Trump just gave his version of the “I have black friends” spiel.

At an event this morning in honor of Black History Month, the president delivered a free-associative ramble about all the black people he can think of, plus a few pithy interludes disparaging the press. He opened what he called “our little breakfast” with a thanks for all that Ben Carson—who he has charged with fixing our “terrible” inner cities “big league”—taught him on the campaign trail about the struggle of black Americans.

He didn’t neglect to mention our nation’s civil rights heroes. “You read all about Dr. Martin Luther King a week ago when somebody said I took the statue out of my office,” he said, referring to an erroneous report from Time. He reassured the room that not only did the statue remain in the Oval Office, but that it was “one of the favorite things.” He similarly honored Frederick Douglass as “an example of somebody who’s done an amazing job that’s being recognized more and more.” Rosa Parks and Harriet Tubman, he said, had had “big impact.”

Then he went on to thank all the black people who have been nice to him on television—Pastor Darrell Scott (part of his transition team), and longtime associate Omarosa Manigault, who he announced is “actually a very nice person. Nobody knows that.” He also acknowledged CNN’s Paris Dennard for being his lone black supporter at the network, regretfully adding, “I don’t get to see you as much. I don’t like watching fake news.” All in all, it was a perfect opportunity to show the world that Donald Trump has black friends, and is not in any way racist.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Is Betsy DeVos doomed?

Rex Tillerson was confirmed as secretary of state on Wednesday afternoon with three Democrat votes—Mark Warner, Joe Manchin, and Heidi Heitkamp—and all 52 Republican votes. But Trump’s education nominee, the billionaire anti–public education advocate Betsy DeVos, looks like it’s increasingly in jeopardy. Two Republican senators, Maine’s Susan Collins and Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski, have said that they will vote against her confirmation. That means that only one more vote is needed and a number of Republicans—Pennsylvania’s Pat Toomey, Ohio’s Rob Portman, and Arizona’s Jeff Flake, in particular—could change their mind. Constituent calls have been enormously effective in rallying the Senate against DeVos, who has given money to the campaigns and affiliated super PACs of a number of Republican senators.

DeVos’s performance during hearings was abysmal—she not only cheated on her homework but also did little to assuage doubts that she was a radical intent on undoing the American public school system as we know it. The bare minimum for DeVos was to display a degree of competence and understanding of the education system, but she did neither. But DeVos’s ideology remains the biggest reason why Senators—and thousands of their constituents—oppose her nomination. Collins and Murkowski indicated that they would be voting against DeVos because of her advocacy for “school choice” and voucher which would have a disastrous effect on rural school districts.

Of course, two Republican Senators voting “no” means nothing unless a third joins them—right now Vice President Mike Pence, who has a close relationship with DeVos, would simply break the 50-50 tie. But DeVos is looking increasingly vulnerable—especially if constituents keep calling Republican fence-sitters.

Instagram

The royal family expands by two!

Beyoncé is pregnant, and it’s twins. She made the announcement Wednesday via Instagram, posting an arresting image of herself cradling her belly against an oddly funereal floral display. The caption clarified that there are two babies in there rather than one and is signed, “The Carters.”

Despite the signature, Jay Z is nowhere to be seen in the image. This is a fully-branded Beyoncé moment. She dropped the news on the first day of Black History Month 2017, just as she premiered “Formation” in the first week of February 2016. The image’s styling is highly referential, and striking.

The blue underpants clearly invoke the Virgin Mary, as does the veil. Beyoncé here is a virgin bride, innocent and nonsexual but extravagantly blooming. By contrast, the explosion of flowers behind her is rococo madness, almost slutty in its whorling display.

Compare the Instagram to Jan Frans Eliaerts’s tumbling bouquet:

Wikimedia

In her curves, her wimple, and her beatific face, Beyoncé is set against a bright blue sky like a late medieval or Renaissance Madonna. She is as soft as the Aldobrandini Madonna, who is also dressed in blue and pinkish red:

Wikimedia

And look—two babies! Perhaps we should be guessing baby names using the Bible.

The final word must go to Twitter user @GrainneMaguire, who made the following piquant observation:

This is happy news in a dark time. Long live the Carters; long may they reign.

Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

Donald Trump should give Frederick Douglass a White House job.

Trump used the commencement of Black History Month to congratulate Frederick Douglass, whom the new president said “has done an amazing job” and “is being recognized more and more.” 

It’s heartening to learn that the famous abolitionist, who died 122 years ago, is gaining notoriety in America, and may soon eclipse the following exemplary Americans whom Trump has commended for doing “an amazing job. 

1. Miss Rhode Island. 

2. Jerry Falwell, Jr. 

3. Seth MacFarlane.

4. The FBI Press Office.

5. Ultimate Fighting Championship president Dana White. 

6. Fox News Host and Trump cuddle blankie Sean Hannity. 

7. His son, Eric Trump. 

Given the extraordinary company Douglass keeps in Trump’s imagination, Trump should ask him to join the administration as a senior adviser, alongside Steve Bannon, Jared Kushner, and other high-achieving eminences.  

Wikimedia Commons

Jonathan Jones will be remembering the kulaks.

The Guardian’s art man is in with an absolutely blistering take this morning. In a review of revolutionary-era Russian art now on at London’s Royal Academy, he insists that the art is bad because the time and the place were bad.

In a spectacular conflation of art with things that are not art, Jones slams the “way we glibly admire Russian art from the age of Lenin.” Us appreciators are “young idealists” who will flock to these artworks of “radical chic” without giving a thought to the things that are not the artworks.

That red triangle in El Lissitzky’s poster? It represents blood. Because the Bolsheviks killed people. “Nauseatingly, we forget that reality when we celebrate El Lissitzky’s poster,” Jones writes, adverbially.

He goes on:

It is a lazy, immoral lie to keep pretending there was anything glorious about the brutal experiment Lenin imposed on Russia – or anything innocent about its all-too-brilliant propaganda art.

The problem seems to be that Jones doesn’t like art very much. Remember when he lambasted the people who found beauty in that gorgeous image of curbside Mancunian revelry? Perhaps it’s about time The Guardian promote Jones to in-house joy-stomper.

He certainly won’t be enjoying himself while we who are interested in the art of the past attend the Royal Academy’s show. In fact, Jones specifies what he’ll be doing while we are all salivating over Lenin: “Me, I will be remembering the kulaks.”

If CNN and the White House are beefing then why does CNN keep hiring Trump lackeys?

For the past few weeks, CNN’s State of the Union, unlike the other Sunday shows, has not led with an interview with a Trump administration official. The show’s host Jake Tapper has noted, each week, that he invited an administration official on the show, but that the White House declined. On Tuesday, Politico reported that the pattern was not accidental and that “the White House has refused to send its spokespeople or surrogates onto CNN shows, effectively icing out the network from on-air administration voices.” One reporter told Politico that the Trump administration is trying to “cull CNN from the herd,” and hurt its ratings. 

The decision to ice out CNN seems to have been made after CNN published a well-reported bombshell story that Trump had been briefed about a dossier claiming that Trump had been compromised by the Kremlin. Almost immediately after, BuzzFeed posted the dossier itself, which claimed (among other things) that Trump had paid prostitutes to pee on a bed the Obamas had once slept in. The decision to punish CNN is somewhat curious as the CNN report was responsibly reported and did not contain the salacious and embarrassing allegations that BuzzFeed’s did. Trump and his allies have largely conflated the two reports—using the BuzzFeed piece to try to damage the credibility of the CNN report—but it seemed like a purely cynical act. 

What’s really weird is that CNN is not behaving as if it’s the “opposition party,” to use Steve Bannon’s term. During the primaries, CNN was on the cutting edge when it came to Trump surrogates, hiring Jeffrey Lord, Scottie Nell Hughes, Kayleigh McEnany, and former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski to provide analysis/spin/propaganda after key moments. And CNN has hardly shunned these voices since Trump’s election. The same day Politico reported that the Trump administration was punishing CNN, the network hired Stephen Moore, a crank economic analyst who isn’t even allowed to write op-eds for the Kansas City Star because he gets so much wrong. Moore, the founder of the Club for Growth, which exists to punish Republicans who don’t cut rich people’s taxes by large enough margins, recently served as one of Trump’s economic advisers despite the fact that he does not have a PhD.  (Jonathan Chait’s 1997 piece on Moore is very good—and Moore hasn’t changed since then.)

So what’s going on? It’s possible that CNN is trying to smooth things over by bringing on more Trump-friendly voices like Moore’s. But they’ve been more than friendly to Team Trump for a while now. For now, it seems like this is a feud that elevates both parties—Trump gets to use it as a fearful example to the other networks, and CNN gets anti-Trump cred that it hasn’t always earned.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Day six of the Muslim ban is just as chaotic as day one.

According to reporting by Deadspin, the Customs and Border Patrol at LAX has been remarkably inconsistent. While some people were held at the airport for only a few hours, others waited for much longer and were faced with intense questioning. The article states that some people were detained despite the fact that they weren’t from one the seven Muslim-majority countries included in the ban.

If there is a system CBP is following, no one knows what it is. Calls by attorneys to the CBP to ascertain more information have been fruitless. An ACLU attorney also told LA Weekly that detainees have been “coerced” into signing documents by the CBP:

For people who have visas, what we were hearing is they were being coerced into signing something withdrawing the application for admission. Basically saying, “I give up my visa.” And then for people who have green cards, they were being forced to sign a form used to revoke your permanent residency.

Confusingly, the CBP stated yesterday that they will continue to follow both Trump’s executive order as well as the federal court orders from around the country. The statement claims they “immediately began taking steps to comply with the orders and did so with professionalism.” But, as the case of LAX shows, the reigning theme remains chaos.

Alex Wong/Getty

Trump gave conservatives Gorsuch. Was it worth it?

The president was supposed to announce his pick for the Supreme Court on Thursday. But the announcement was moved up two days because Trump and his cronies had screwed up practically everything there was to screw up in the first week and a half of his presidency. Trump not only united the opposition with overreaching and discriminatory executive orders, but also seemingly unraveled his delicate coalition of anti-globalists, social conservatives, libertarians, anti-tax warriors, and all the other weirdos who vote Republican. Something’s up if the Koch brothers and the ACLU are on the same page when a Republican is in the White House, but something’s really up when they’re on the same page a mere week into that Republican’s term. (The ACLU and the Kochs last teamed up to fight for criminal justice reform because the Kochs think that criminal justice reform will keep rich people out of jail for polluting stuff.)

Judging by the embarrassing response on cable news, and by the early reactions from every corner of the Republican base, Trump’s selection of Neil Gorsuch on Tuesday evening had exactly the intended effect. On CNN, pundits and reporters alike cooed over just how presidential Trump’s announcement was—“That’s how it’s done!” in the words of Dana Bash. It was a return to the incredibly low bar that was set for Trump over the course of the entire primary and most of the election—Trump didn’t make a pass at Gorsuch’s wife or drop his pants, after all!

Trump didn’t deserve a palate cleanser after all that he’s done, but that’s exactly what he got. This was a big political win for Trump. It effectively reset relations with many Republicans inside and outside of Congress. Those Republicans will now also unite against the maelstrom Democrats have pledged to unleash. (And let’s be real—it probably won’t be unleashed.)

The nomination of Gorsuch was the fulfillment of the devil’s bargain that many conservatives made with Trump. He may be a tyrant in training, but at least he’ll put a staunchly conservative justice on the bench who will undo the regulatory state and, if they’re lucky, Roe v. Wade! But judging by Trump’s actions in his first ten days in office, he will also hold up the other part of the bargain.

This was the deal conservatives made. You elect a little Berlusconi and hope he isn’t an Orban or Putin (or worse) because you get someone like Neil Gorsuch on the bench. The honeymoon may last for weeks, if not months. All the regrets and doubts have been momentarily forgotten. But they will bubble up again—that is, until Anthony Kennedy retires.

YouTube

Trump’s SCOTUS nominee was always going to be branded as the heir to Antonin Scalia.

Unless it was Merrick Garland, that is. (It wasn’t.)

The National Review’s Ramesh Ponnuru was not the first person to report that Neil Gorusch, who currently serves on the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals, would be selected by Donald Trump to fill Scalia’s seat, which has been vacant for nearly a year. But he was the first to pick up on the narrative that will define Gorusch as he moves through the confirmation process. (Or doesn’t.) Here’s Ponnuru’s lede:

President Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court will be Neil Gorsuch, a well-respected conservative whose legal philosophy is remarkably similar to that of Antonin Scalia, the justice he will replace if the Senate confirms him. He is, like Scalia, a textualist and an originalist: someone who interprets legal provisions as their words were originally understood.

There is, to be fair, a lot to earn the comparison! Gorusch has a sparkling prose style and an active and idiosyncratic legal mind, which occasionally leads to unexpected places. He seems, particularly where federal agencies are concerned, to be more conservative than Scalia. He also seems to be more likely to rule against the government in cases involving religious freedom than Scalia was, which should also concern liberals. That said, Gorusch’s idiosyncricies make him hard to pin down when placed into two-party political context, something that likely endeared him to Trump. (He is certainly less controversial than William Pryor, who was favored by Jeff Sessions, and slightly less controversial than Thomas Hardimann, who was the pick of Trump’s sister, federal judge Maryanne Barry.)

There’s some debate about Gorusch’s views on Roe v. Wade. Phyllis Schlafly’s son thinks that he “would not be pro-life,” but he sided with Utah when it defunded Planned Parenthood and has argued that there is no constitutional basis to protect the life of a mother over that of a child. (Originalism!)

But despite the surface similarities, the Scalia comparisons were inevitable for political reasons. First, Scalia was a Supreme Court justice who held and normalized extreme judicial views while on the bench—pointing to him as a model Supreme Court justice works to push through very conservative candidates. And second, by defining it as Antonin Scalia’s seat—and not, say, Merrick Garland’s—Republicans are trying to undercut the valid arguments made by Democrats that they were robbed of a seat that belonged to them. It’s only fitting that an heir to Anton Scalia sit in his chair, after all.

January 31, 2017

Pete Marovich/Getty Images

Did Sally Yates choose to get fired to make Donald Trump own his racism?

Two former government lawyers with directly relevant experience, Jack Goldsmith and Marty Lederman, have different views about whether Sally Yates, the acting Attorney General whom Trump fired Monday night, acted appropriately when she announced the Justice Department, under her leadership, would not defend Trump’s executive order on immigration. Goldsmith says she should’ve just resigned; Lederman says she was within her rights to be insubordinate, knowing she’d be fired. 

That’s the crux of the argument I find most interesting. As Lederman notes, “It’s not clear why they think the particular form of Yates’s dissent is so important. Yates knew full well that she would not be the Acting AG today (or within a few days, at latest), whether by way of resignation or removal.”

Indeed, reporting by the New York Times suggests Yates’ decision to get herself fired stemmed at least in part from the desire to get the DOJ and the White House on the same page as quickly as possible. If she’d resigned, she’d have been succeeded automatically by another Obama official who would have faced the same conundrum. Getting herself fired allowed Trump to select a non-conflicted replacement. 

But on top of any practical considerations, it really looks like Yates took this route so she could place the onus on Trump to make clear he is intent on implementing an executive order that senior government officials believe to be unconstitutionally bigoted. She could have included that basic rationale in a resignation letter, but that would have allowed Trump to passively press ahead. 

When Yates wrote in her memo to DOJ that a full legal analysis would “take account of statements made by an administration or it[s] surrogates close in time to the issuance of an Executive Order that may bear on the order’s purpose,” she was very clearly referring to statements by Trump and Rudy Giuliani, who recently admitted Trump asked for help instituting a “Muslim ban” that was drafted “legally.” This speaks to intent, which might in turn speak to whether the order is ultimately struck down in part or in full by the Supreme Court. She put Trump on notice that she couldn’t defend the order because the order is discriminatory in a way that makes it unlawful. And he chose to say, in effect, Fuck your feelings. Intentionally or not, she showed there’s a difference between slinking away and sticking your head up, knowing it will be cut off.  

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Did Merrick Garland die so Democrats might live?

OK, Garland is not dead. He is enjoying a comfortable and intellectually rewarding life as the chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. But for a moment last year, he was on the cusp of entering a very exclusive historical pantheon, only to be waylaid by an unprecedented boycott by the Republican-controlled Senate. He seemed destined to become a quirk in American history, a footnote, a question in Trivial Pursuit: the Supreme Court nominee who didn’t even get a hearing.

But as Democrats finally start to wise up, they are pursuing hardball tactics as well. This morning, Democrats said they would boycott the hearings for two of Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees, Steve Mnuchin and Tom Price. The Republicans are besides themselves, with Senator Orrin Hatch wailing that Democrats have committed a “dereliction of duty.” Hatch, who may have taken the prize for biggest hypocrite in the Garland affair, actually said, “I don’t remember us treating their nominees that way.” He added, “It’s a total abrogation of their duties as senators. ... It’s pathetic.”

As a result, seemingly against all odds, the words “Merrick Garland” have taken on a talismanic quality. The unassuming judge has become the great martyr of scuttled nominations, prodding Democrats to forge ahead with their own righteous obstructionism. You will live forever in our hearts, Merrick Garland.