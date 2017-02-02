🚨 🚨 🚨 JAR JAR BINKS GOT DRUDGED 🚨 🚨 🚨

This is a siren-level event. The front page of the Drudge Report currently features a photo of missiles shooting off in every direction with the headline “IRAN RATTLES.” But hidden in the image is a very coy-looking Jar Jar:
Why is Jar Jar in Iran? Is he, as his coquettish demeanor suggests, actually the mastermind behind the country’s nuclear program? Or is the picturereally of Tatooine?
Donald Trump is only slightly more popular than his (very unpopular) executive orders.
Trump’s inner circle has defended his incompetent and far-reaching executive orders by arguing that they have the broad support of the public. For instance, White House policy director Stephen Miller, the executive order architect, reportedly told officials from the State Department, Customs and Border Patrol, and Department of Homeland Security “that the president is deeply committed to the executive order and the public is firmly behind it.” He also urged them “not to get distracted by what he described as hysterical voices on TV.”
But, at best, polling has suggested that there isn’t a clear majority of Americans who feel one way or the other about the Muslim ban. At worst, the polling shows that a clear majority of Americans dislike not only the executive orders, but also Trump’s presidency. According to a Gallup poll released on Thursday, the executive orders are slightly less popular than Trump himself, but that isn’t saying much.
The polling suggests that Trump’s actions were never as popular as his allies claimed, and that the massive protests that erupted nationwide over the last two weeks have been effective in shaping public opinion. That Trump is marginally more popular than his actions is something that his administration should hold on to, but that’s bound to change if Trump keeps doing things that are deeply unpopular. Which he will.
Nancy Pelosi (and CNN) should be more interested in the central division in the Democratic Party.
The standout moment of Tuesday’s CNN town hall with the House minority leader was her exchange with New York University sophomore Trevor Hill, who asked about last year’s Harvard University polling showing 51 percent of Americans between the ages of 18 and 29 aren’t supportive of capitalism. After applauding her party’s shift left on social issues, he asked Pelosi if “there’s anywhere you feel the Democrats could move farther left to a more populist message” and “make a more stark contrast to right-wing economics.”
The heart of Hill’s question is reasonable. A loud-and-proud democratic socialist was just a serious contender in last year’s Democratic primary, and the polling on capitalism shows what it shows. So it’s perplexing why Pelosi would so quickly laugh this off, chuckling, “I have to say we’re capitalists. That’s just the way it is.”
On some level she may be talking past Hill and trying to avoid controversy. He explicitly said he wasn’t asking her to “make a radical statement about capitalism,” and she went on to make a broad acknowledgment that the system isn’t working well for many Americans. But this discussion—whether the Democrats will be an overtly social democratic party or somehow hone a more progressive capitalist vision—is the biggest question moving forward. If she had the Harvard polling handy, Pelosi could have noted that 59 percent of those in the same age group also rejected socialism—but she should have taken the question more seriously regardless.
The other party who should have taken the question more seriously is CNN. Hill told The Huffington Post Thursday that the network actually rejected his question when he submitted it ahead of time. They wanted him to ask Pelosi something more “personal,” so he agreed to throw a softball about whether the minority leader had ever been embarrassed on the campaign trail like Julia Louis-Dreyfus in Veep. He didn’t and CNN’s town hall was better for it.
Pick-up artist Donald Trump is trying to neg and gaslight foreign leaders.
President Trump has been described by Esquire as “the world’s greatest pick-up artist,” a title Trump showed he deserved by the way he treated Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto yesterday. Pick-up artists aren’t really concerned with courtship so much as domination, which is certainly how Trump views foreign policy.
As the Sidney Morning Herald noted, Trump’s reported conversation with Turnbull “sounds almost as though Trump was ‘negging’ the PM like a particularly low-rent pick up artist–describing the refugee deal as Australia’s attempts to export the ‘next Boston bombers,’ boasting about his election victory, and abruptly ending the call early. Stay mean, keep ‘em keen.”
While talking to Nieto, Trump reportedly said, “You have a bunch of tough hombres down there. You aren’t doing enough to stop them. I think your military is scared. Our military isn’t, so I just might send them down to take care of it.” Responding to the alarm raised by these remarks, a White House official said they were “lighthearted” and part of a “pleasant conversation.” This is a classic example of gaslighting: making a threatening comment and then saying it was all just a joke.
So, uh, who’s leaking Trump’s calls with foreign leaders?
On Wednesday evening, reports of contentious calls between Trump and the prime minister of Australia and president of Mexico leaked to the press. In the former, Trump berated Malcolm Turnbull for a deal made with the Obama administration involving refugees; in the latter, he offered to send troops to Mexico to fight “bad hombres.” (The AP originally reported that Trump threatened something along the lines of an invasion of Mexico, but reporting by CNN suggested that Trump was offering to send troops to help fight something—cartels? illegal immigration?—albeit in a not-at-all diplomatic way.)
These calls are deeply embarrassing. Trump clearly doesn’t have the slightest idea what he’s doing. It’s unclear if Trump’s new sheriff-in-town swagger is political or psychological in nature. Trump may just be showing dominance in these early calls—a real estate developer trait if there ever was one—so these foreign leaders know to fall in line when the time comes. Or he may just need to show dominance because he’s the most insecure man on the planet. More than likely it’s a bit of both.
But the calls also raise two important questions: Who is leaking? And why? Here’s the simplest explanation:
But another question worth asking is how the Trump administration feels about these leaks. After all, Trump and Steve Bannon have promised to upend the international order and reports of a volatile, swaggering Trump fit that image. This is Trump’s first two weeks in miniature—horrifying a significant portion of the country is an end in and of itself. Trump is doing exactly what he promised his supporters he’d do: break stuff.
At Baby’s First National Prayer Breakfast, Trump urged attendees to pray—for Arnold Schwarzenegger. Specifically, he sought the blessings of the Lord upon Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Apprentice ratings. How generous! How noble! How good and pleasant it is for brothers to dwell together in unity!
This is more subtweet than imprecatory prayer, and the Terminator responded accordingly:
Trump became our first orange highlighter-in-chief because 46 percent of the country actually believed he loves Jesus or would at least allow real Jesus-lovers to run the country. The latter is still probably true. Trump returned to his campaign canard, the Johnson Amendment, this morning—he vowed to “totally destroy” it, allowing tax-exempt religious organizations to endorse political candidates. That is what the evangelical leaders in the audience were listening for, and as long as they get what they want they will continue to simper politely while Trump abuses their religion like he’s a cut-rate Norman Vincent Peale. Contrast this to their reaction to former President Obama when he mentioned slavery and the Crusades—gasp!—at 2015’s event.
But faith has never really been what the National Prayer Breakfast is about. As historian Kevin Kruse noted on Twitter today (and in his book, One Nation Under God) the event is rooted in a long-standing campaign to marry fiscal conservatism to religion.
Trump can’t profane something that’s always been profane. All he’s done is pull back the veil.
In “Bart vs. Australia,” one of The Simpsons’ best episodes, Bart starts a diplomatic crisis with Australia after prank-calling a gullible Australian boy and racking up 900 dollary doos in long-distance charges. Most of the jokes are about how Australians are parochial, beer-guzzling, boot-loving simpletons, but the episode’s big joke is the very idea of a diplomatic crisis between the United States and Australia. (Explaining Simpsons episodes is the worst—just watch the damn thing.)
But on Wednesday evening, Trump really did create a diplomatic crisis with Australia, which is remarkable. Having reasonably good relations with Australia is perhaps the easiest diplomatic hurdle to jump over. And yet, on his twelfth day in office, Donald Trump couldn’t clear it.
According to transcripts of a call with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull obtained by The Washington Post, Trump berated Turnbull about a deal made with Barack Obama in which the U.S. would take hundreds of refugees. “This is the worst deal ever,” Trump reportedly said. He also characterized these refugees as “the next Boston Bombers.” After 25 minutes of what was supposed to be a one-hour call, he said that, of the five calls he had made with world leaders that day, “this was the worst call by far” and hung up. During the call, Trump also bragged about winning the Electoral College—he presumably didn’t mention losing the popular vote. Shortly thereafter, Trump took to Twitter, as he is also wont to do.
Every indication is that Trump learned of this deal—one of many such deals—very recently. In any case, a few hundred refugees are not the most important aspect of diplomatic relations between the United States and Australia, which have historically been very strong. But Trump has promised to be a bull in the china shop that is the international order, and that’s exactly how he behaved with Trumbull. This won’t be Trump’s last diplomatic crisis over a minor issue—and it won’t take long for moments like this to irreparably damage the U.S.’s standing in the world.
Donald Trump is prepared to cut U.C. Berkeley funding because Fox’s Todd Starnes told him to.
Last night, Milo Yiannopoulos, the alt-right’s troll baby, was scheduled to give a talk on U.C. Berkley’s campus. Protesters arrived at the scene and the demonstrations turned violent—fires were lit and windows of the Martin Luther King student center and nearby banks were broken—eventually shutting down the event. Six people were treated for injuries.
The right-wing culture warriors have seized upon the incident, condemning students for inciting violence and stifling free speech. This is despite the fact that only last week, during another Milo event at a university, a protester was shot in the stomach by a Milo fan and Trump supporter. In response to the U.C. Berkeley protests, Fox & Friends’s Todd Starnes advocated for the government to shut down federal funding for the school, yelling like a noble boy on air, “Free speech for all or no federal money!”
Many of Trump’s early morning tweets parrot what he’s watching on television, and it looks like Trump is lifting his policy advice straight from Starnes.
The idea that Trump would cut off funding for universities based on what he sees on Fox & Friends has chilling implications to say the least.
Rex Tillerson was confirmed as secretary of state on Wednesday afternoon with three Democrat votes—Mark Warner, Joe Manchin, and Heidi Heitkamp—and all 52 Republican votes. But Trump’s education nominee, the billionaire anti–public education advocate Betsy DeVos, looks like it’s increasingly in jeopardy. Two Republican senators, Maine’s Susan Collins and Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski, have said that they will vote against her confirmation. That means that only one more vote is needed and a number of Republicans—Pennsylvania’s Pat Toomey, Ohio’s Rob Portman, and Arizona’s Jeff Flake, in particular—could change their mind. Constituent calls have been enormously effective in rallying the Senate against DeVos, who has given money to the campaigns and affiliated super PACs of a number of Republican senators.
DeVos’s performance during hearings was abysmal—she not only cheated on her homework but also did little to assuage doubts that she was a radical intent on undoing the American public school system as we know it. The bare minimum for DeVos was to display a degree of competence and understanding of the education system, but she failed. Still, DeVos’s ideology remains the biggest reason why senators—and thousands of their constituents—oppose her nomination. Collins and Murkowski indicated that they would be voting against DeVos because of her advocacy for “school choice” and vouchers that would have a disastrous effect on rural school districts.
Of course, two Republican senators voting “no” means nothing unless a third joins them. Right now Vice President Mike Pence, who has a close relationship with DeVos, would simply break the 50-50 tie. But DeVos is looking increasingly vulnerable—especially if constituents keep calling Republican fence-sitters.
Beyoncé is pregnant, and it’s twins. She made the announcement Wednesday via Instagram, posting an arresting image of herself cradling her belly against an oddly funereal floral display. The caption clarified that there are two babies in there rather than one and is signed, “The Carters.”
Despite the signature, Jay Z is nowhere to be seen in the image. This is a fully-branded Beyoncé moment. She dropped the news on the first day of Black History Month 2017, just as she premiered “Formation” in the first week of February 2016. The image’s styling is highly referential, and striking.
The blue underpants clearly invoke the Virgin Mary, as does the veil. Beyoncé here is a virgin bride, innocent and nonsexual but extravagantly blooming. By contrast, the explosion of flowers behind her is rococo madness, almost slutty in its whorling display.
Compare the Instagram to Jan Frans Eliaerts’s tumbling bouquet:
In her curves, her wimple, and her beatific face, Beyoncé is set against a bright blue sky like a late medieval or Renaissance Madonna. She is as soft as the Aldobrandini Madonna, who is also dressed in blue and pinkish red:
And look—two babies! Perhaps we should be guessing baby names using the Bible.
The final word must go to Twitter user @GrainneMaguire, who made the following piquant observation:
This is happy news in a dark time. Long live the Carters; long may they reign.
Donald Trump should give Frederick Douglass a White House job.
Trump used the commencement of Black History Month to congratulate Frederick Douglass, whom the new president said “has done an amazing job” and “is being recognized more and more.”
It’s heartening to learn that the famous abolitionist, who died 122 years ago, is gaining notoriety in America, and may soon eclipse the following exemplary Americans whom Trump has commended for doing “an amazing job.
1. Miss Rhode Island.
2. Jerry Falwell, Jr.
3. Seth MacFarlane.
4. The FBI Press Office.
5. Ultimate Fighting Championship president Dana White.
6. Fox News Host and Trump cuddle blankie Sean Hannity.
7. His son, Eric Trump.
Given the extraordinary company Douglass keeps in Trump’s imagination, Trump should ask him to join the administration as a senior adviser, alongside Steve Bannon, Jared Kushner, and other high-achieving eminences.