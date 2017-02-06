Menu
In Trump’s America, the bad guys are on a roll.

Was Super Bowl LI the greatest Super Bowl ever? Maybe—defined by 28-3 and 31-0 runs, it was the first Super Bowl to ever go to overtime. Is Tom Brady the greatest football player ever now? Yep. Is Belichick the greatest coach? Certainly in the post-Lombardi era. Was Julian Edelman’s incredible catch the most incredible Super Bowl catch ever? No—sorry Pats fans, but that honor still belongs to David Tyree. Was Super Bowl LI about politics? Not really, no matter what Twitter tells you.

The Super Bowl was about politics only in the way that practically everything is now. Calling what Lady Gaga did a political statement stretches the term to its breaking point. And advertisers seemed to have looked at the election results and Donald Trump’s poll numbers and realized that what Americans want right now is to feel better about a crumbling world by throwing money at multinational corporations that superficially share their values. The lazy political jokes were going to come no matter who won—if the Falcons won it would be cathartic, if the Patriots won it would be yet another victory for the lizard people. It didn’t help, of course, that the Falcons squandered a 25-point lead and a 98.9 win probability in a way that was reminiscent of Hillary Clinton’s stunning election defeat. (The metaphor, however, still isn’t very good—the Falcons were underdogs going into the Super Bowl.)

But sports, like children’s fantasy novels, are not politics, thank god. The only resonant point is that bad guys are winning right now because bad guys win and good guys lose.

The silver lining was watching tens of thousands of the most Boston-y people on the planet booing Roger Goodell as he handed the Vince Lombardi Trophy to Patriots owner and Friend of Donald Trump Robert Kraft. Goodell—perhaps the highest paid fall guy in the world—always deserves to be booed by a stadium full of angry drunks, but he especially deserves it after leading a Benghazi-ish witch hunt against Tom Brady, which led the Patriots quarterback and Friend of Donald Trump to be suspended for the first four games of the season. (It also gave Brady, Kraft, and Patriots coach and Friend of Donald Trump Bill Belichick perhaps the three most unearned chips on shoulders in world history.) It sucked to watch Kraft shout about how sweet the victory was, but it was almost worth it to watch Goodell try and fail to maintain his dignity as the boos cascaded. Almost.

Goldman Sachs is now worried that Donald Trump was being serious this whole time.

The folks at Goldman Sachs should, in theory, be thrilled. After all, Trump is filling his administration with the bank’s alumni. But now Goldman Sachs has come out with a dour report dampening expectations of a Trump-inspired economic boom.

When Trump won the presidency, Wall Street was overjoyed. The thinking was that he would give them big tax cuts, deregulation, and infrastructure spending. This would set the stage for economic liftoff. But this optimism was predicated on the theory that Trump was just kidding about the immigration and trade policies that Wall Street doesn’t like. 

The grim conclusion that Goldman Sachs’s economists have reached could be summed up as: “Oh my God, Trump actually believes the things he says. He’s really going to clamp down on immigration and re-write trade rules along protectionists lines.” As the report actually says“Some of the recent administrative actions by the Trump Administration serve as a reminder that the president is likely to follow through on campaign promises on trade and immigration, some of which could be disruptive for financial markets and the real economy.”  

In other words: This clown in the White House is for real and our fantasies that he’d govern like a conventional Republican were folly. 

In the report, anxiety about Trump’s policies is coupled with a realization that, despite unified government, gridlock persists in Washington because the Republicans can’t agree on basic policy and the two parties are becoming even more polarized. Don’t bet your farm on the expected Trump boom.  

President Trump is so out of line that George W. Bush’s torture lawyer is like, “damn, that guy is out of line!”

John Yoo, the Bush Justice Department official who drew up that administration’s legal justification for waterboarding (but who drew the line retrospectively at forced rectal feeding), says the Trump White House has an alarming conception of executive power. 

Yoo lists Trump’s unilateral determination to build a wall along the southern border, impose tariffs on Mexican imports, pull out of NAFTA, and ban Muslims as examples of his “grave concerns about Mr. Trump’s uses of presidential power.”

Even Trump’s decision to fire former acting Attorney General Sally Yates troubles Yoo, not because Trump lacked the authority per se, but because he claimed to be motivated by the fact that Yates was “weak on borders and very weak on illegal immigration.” Trump might fire people, in other words, in ways that exceed the spirit or the letter of his removal authority.  

Yoo is the latest in a series of authors, once considered beyond the pale themselves, warning that Trump is even more dangerous than they were. Here, for instance, is a column by Karl Rove called “Amateur hour at the White House.” 

Donald Trump is a slob.

Trump makes quite a lot of the fact that he does not drink or smoke or take drugs. But that doesn’t mean that he’s a health nut. Trump’s diet (garbage), exercise routine (non-existent), and sleep habits (natch) have been gossipy fodder for quite a while. On Monday, Axios Presented by the Soylent Corporation dug into Trump’s lifestyle and the result was truly disgusting. Some notable points about Trump’s presumably clogged arteries:

  • According to an aide, the “three staples” of Trump’s diet while traveling are “Domino’s, KFC, and McDonald’s.”
  • Trump has a thing for virgin Bloody Marys, which is insane because Bloody Marys are only good for hangovers and are otherwise disgusting.
  • A former aide said he had never seen Trump eating fruit or nuts. The same aide suggested that Trump’s equivalent of fruits and nuts is “Lay’s potato chips and vanilla-flavored Keebler Vienna Fingers.”
  • Trump thinks that campaign rallies and golf (even though he doesn’t walk) count as exercise. (They do not.)
  • Trump’s love of steaks comes up multiple times in Axios Presented by the Soylent Corporation’s report, but there is no mention of his affection for gross well-done steaks, suggesting that the price of access now involves not mentioning Trump’s obvious fear of blood.

Trump biographer Michael D’Antonio told Axios that Trump thinks it’s all OK because his parents lived very long lives. “He really believes in genetic gifts,” D’Antonio said. “He wants to assume that he can do something that others can’t do simply because of who he is.” This is not, of course, how genes work. (Trump shares his understanding of genetics, and his zero-sum worldview, with Tony Soprano.)

There is some shaky evidence that Trump is eating healthier now that he’s president, however. One person claimed, “He does eat salad. He’ll eat like Cobb salad … He eats vegetables.” This is exactly what you say about someone who has never had a salad in their life. Also Cobb salad is by far the grossest salad.

President Steve Bannon is starting to get on Donald Trump’s nerves.

In the first two weeks of Trump’s presidency, many have speculated that Steve Bannon, the former Breitbart chief, is the one calling the shots in the White House. The numerous executive orders signed by Trump fit neatly into Bannon’s white nationalist agenda; their poor execution signal that a government novice is pulling the strings; and Bannon’s unconventional (and possibly illegal) appointment to the National Security Council suggests that he, more than anyone, holds Trump’s ear. 

Last night, The New York Times published a piece that said as much. According to the Times, upon entering the White House, Bannon “rushed into the vacuum, telling allies that he and [adivsr Stephen] Miller have a brief window in which to push through their vision of Mr. Trump’s economic nationalism.” But with protests erupting around the country, and headlines shouting that Bannon is the power behind the throne, it seems like Trump is starting to get annoyed with his racist Wormtongue. While Bannon remains Trump’s “dominant adviser,” Trump is angry that he treated him like a human fountain pen, sneaking his way into the National Security Council through an executive order that Trump apparently didn’t read. And Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, who seems to have been muscled out by Bannon, has regained some control, instituting a “10-point checklist” before any new initiatives are rolled out.  

It’s clear that the President Bannon memes are getting to Trump. He might not like to do boring boss things, but he definitely wants to look like the boss. This morning he tweeted:

Trump wants all the world to know that he is the biggest boy in the White House.  

February 05, 2017

The Democratic Party has a race problem.

That was the conclusion of several prominent attendees at the Congressional Progressive Caucus’ annual retreat on Saturday, when a progressive congresswoman and a prominent party strategist criticized Democratic minority outreach.

“One of the things I find is a progressive blind spot is race,” said pollster Cornell Belcher, who previously worked for President Barack Obama’s presidential campaigns and the Democratic National Committee. “Republicans get race. They get it, and they understand how to organize around it.”

Representative Yvette Clarke, of Brooklyn, said her party doesn’t. “I will tell you one of the things that I found most disheartening in the last election cycle was this implied distrust of communities of color,” she said, summarizing the attitude: “We cannot vest any resources with you, but when we need you, you should be ready to be deployed.” She added, “We had the strategy on the ground already. We were just waiting for manna from heaven. It never showed up. And when it did, it was an insult. It was an insult. I don’t want to go through another election cycle like that.”

Belcher had his own harsh reprimands for fellow liberals. When our young brothers and sisters want to talk about criminal justice reform, you in the progressive community can’t push their issue aside and want to talk about what your issue is,” he said. “We gotta meet them where they are. I was frustrated as hell this cycle working with progressives, because every progressive table I was around was like, ‘Okay, these are our four issues. Let’s talk to [voters] about our four issues,’ regardless of what these young folks’ four issues were. That shit’s gotta stop.”

Despite President Donald Trump’s success with the white working class, Belcher said courting these voters shouldn’t be progressives’ first priority. “When people say they want to take their country back, we should stop pretending we don’t know what that frickin’ means,” he said. “Democrats, you’re not going to win blue-collar whites anytime soon. You’re not.”

Instead, Belcher said Democrats should focus on turning out minority voters—starting with more political groups run and staffed by minorities:

Stop funding these one or two organizations that, quite frankly—how do I say this, congresswoman? maybe it’s ‘passive bigotry of progressives’?—where you fund these one or two primarily white organizations ... and they have to go communicate with people of color.... We shouldn’t go into another election cycle where there’s not a black or brown Super PAC that has the funding that Priorities [USA Action] does.

Belcher said this progressive blind spot manifested itself in a central conceit of the Clinton campaign: that she’d do better than Obama among white women.

“She didn’t do better among white women,” Belcher whispered into his microphone, prompting nodding heads and murmurs of agreement in the crowd. In politics, he said, race has trumped gender.”

February 03, 2017

Let’s not give Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner too much credit for killing an anti-LGBT executive order.

One of the worst memes of the past 20 months or so is that Ivanka Trump is a Donald Trump whisperer—that she can temper her father’s most authoritarian and damaging impulses. From afar, at least, she is the proverbial apple fallen far from the tree—diplomatic, liberal(-ish), capable of a degree of self-reflection. And there’s no doubt that her steadfast support of her father helped many voters feel comfortable supporting him—maintaining the loyalty of Ivanka Trump ended up being one of Donald Trump’s best political tactics.

The problem is that the meme was based on a toxic mix of wish fulfillment and Ivanka’s own carefully manicured public image. Though far from teflon (her clothing line just got dropped from Nordstrom’s because she is her father’s daughter), she’s been incredibly skillful at avoiding being held accountable for her father’s racist and sexist rhetoric and his authoritarian policies. But since Trump’s presidential campaign began, Ivanka has done little to justify her moderate image or to bolster the hopes of those who felt that she would be a moderating influence on his presidency.

That changed somewhat on Friday when Politico reported that she and her husband, the Alexandre Dumas fan Jared Kushner, helped scuttle an anti-LGBT executive order that would have denied many protections to LGBT people in the workplace. “Two sources close to Kushner and Ivanka Trump, who have a record of supporting gay rights, said the couple favored putting out a clear statement from the president, promising to uphold the 2014 Obama executive order and stopping the momentum for the turnaround in its tracks.”

Good! Jared and Ivanka clearly don’t want to get the Mike Pence treatment whenever they want to watch Hamilton. But religious conservatives are still pushing for rollbacks. Similarly, it’s not entirely clear how close Trump was to signing this executive order, which would have surely resulted in an enormous amount of pushback, possibly on the scale we saw last Saturday. Whatever moral objections they might have had, there were obvious political reasons to hold off—and treating holding off on rolling back LGBT wins as a political win is a very low bar.

Finally, in the grand scheme of Trump’s presidency, there has been very little moderation. If anything, the revenge-obsessed Kushner has been one of the biggest envelope-pushers within Trump’s inner circle. The problem with giving credit to Ivanka for stopping homophobic legislation is that, by extension, they should also take some responsibility for the other actions President Trump has taken. Ivanka Trump has gotten to have it both ways—taking credit for moderating her father on certain issues, while avoiding responsibility for others—for too long.

William Kristol compares a Weekly Standard writer to a leading Nazi collaborator.

From 1995 to 2016, Michael Anton wrote at least 32 articles for the Weekly Standard. But Bill Kristol, the founder of the magazine, is far from proud of Anton’s contribution. In a tweet today, Kristol compared Anton to the infamous Carl Schmitt, the German jurist who was sentenced as a war criminal for helping Adolf Hitler destroy German democracy. 

Anton’s offense is being a leading advocate for Donald Trump. As the Weekly Standard revealed on Thursday, Anton, who has joined the Trump administration as a senior national security official, is also the man behind the pseudonym  “Publius Decius Mus,” author of the much discussed and disputed essay “The Flight 93 Election,” published in the Claremont Review of Books. The essay made the case that the 2016 election was do-or-die for American conservativism: either support Trump, or America would head “off the cliff.” 

As an increasingly lonely defender of the “Never Trump” position, Kristol is understandably angry at Anton—whatever his earlier contributions to the Weekly Standard might have been.

Can you imagine if Hillary Clinton said this?

Today, Donald Trump signed an executive order to begin rolling back the Dodd-Frank regulations enacted under President Obama in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis. Trump’s stated rationale for the decision? “Frankly I have so many people, friends of mine, that have nice businesses, they can’t borrow money because the banks just won’t let them borrow because of rules and regulations and Dodd-Frank.”

The surprise is not just that Trump is engaging in this kind of elite cronyism after bashing Hillary Clinton during the campaign for her Wall Street connections. After all, he always stated his intention to go after Dodd-Frank, and it would be hard for anyone paying close attention to his proposed policies to believe he was ever going to protect the broader American citizenry from the reckless and predatory habits of unregulated banks. What’s remarkable (although perhaps it shouldn’t be at this point) is the brashness with which he is using policy to enrich his friends looking for big speculative investments. George W. Bush might have joked that the elite were his base, but he never openly cited his fellow 1 percenters as the justification for his policies.

It will be telling whether or not Democrats seize on this opportunity to show Trump voters that he’s not working in their best interests. As Elizabeth Warren put it:

In a woodland cave somewhere, Hillary Clinton must be fuming.

Republicans are quietly moving from “repeal and replace” to “repair.” But that doesn’t mean they know what they’re doing.

Much like the secret plan to defeat ISIS, Trump’s plan to “repeal and replace” Obamacare was entirely fictional—it sounded good, sure, but there was no substance behind the buzz-y facade. Of course, congressional Republicans had been pitching “repeal and replace” for years, without ever presenting a coherent replacement plan. In so doing, Republicans have put themselves between a rock and a hard place—anything short of repeal could turn them into RINOs, but repealing, especially without a replacement, could cost them in the midterm elections because it would affect a lot of their constituents.

Republicans have glommed onto “repair” not because it’s a precise description of what they are planning to do, but because of “death tax” guru Frank Luntz. Luntz told Bloomberg that Republicans should switch from “repeal and replace” to “repair” because it “captures exactly what the large majority of the American people want. ... The public is particularly hostile about skyrocketing costs, and they demand immediate change. Repair is a less partisan but no less action-oriented phrase that Americans overwhelmingly embrace.”

This is the predicament that Republicans are in: Voters don’t want the thing they’ve been promising for six years. And “repair” may be “action-oriented” but right now there’s no action associated with it: Republicans still have no idea what to do about Obamacare. By switching to “repair,” Republicans are at least acknowledging that voters want better health care. But the switch also suggests that they are becoming increasingly unwilling to do anything—especially anything that would jeopardize tax cuts for millionaires and billionaires—about it.

It’s too late for the media to take a stand against the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

The New York Times reported Friday that both The New Yorker and Vanity Fair are pulling out of the late-April weekend’s festivities. The former has cancelled its kickoff party, while the latter won’t be co-sponsoring what the Times calls “the dinner’s most exclusive after-party, a celebrity-studded affair ... that is considered the capital’s hottest ticket of the year.” Vanity Fair’s straightlaced co-sponsor, Bloomberg L.P., reportedly plans to host the party on its own.

While The New Yorker apparently didn’t provide the Times with a reason for pulling out, Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter gave this explanation: “Trump, and the fish.” (He intends to spend the weekend fishing in Connecticut instead.) Some journalists are celebrating these legacy magazines for their brave stand.

The WHCD has long been a sleazy affair where political journalists get drunk and pig out with the politicians, lobbyists, fundraisers, and other operatives whom they cover. Under President Barack Obama, the cliquish “nerd prom” became one of the flashiest annual cultural events in the country. But it was still a sleazy affair under Obama, perhaps even more so because of how popular and exclusive it became.

Now that Donald Trump is president, though, these two liberal publications have decided to opt out. Is it because of Trump’s hostility toward the establishment press? The poor optics of hosting elitist bashes at a time of resurgent populism? The unseemliness of partying in D.C. under a cloud of authoritarian ethno-nationalism? Maybe it’s just because this year won’t be as much star-studded fun.

I’m not saying The New Yorker and Vanity Fair are wrong to pull out, but their doing so now is conveniently late. The New York Times, for instance, stopped sending journalists to the dinner in 2008. If these latest cancellations are part of a broader, permanent movement not to participate in the WHCD, then it will have been worth it.

Don’t forget: The White House Correspondents’ Dinner is the reason Trump ran for president in the first place.