The Vietnam War is still a very touchy subject for Donald Trump.

The president, as is his wont, was watching cable news this morning and getting angry. Because he’s not just your typical doddering grandparent but also the most powerful man in the world, his rant against the news can’t be ignored.
First, Trump railed against Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal, over reports from his office that revealed Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, had criticized Trump’s recent attacks on the judiciary:
Then he went on a tear against John McCain, over criticisms of a botched raid in Yemen that resulted in the death of a Navy SEAL and an American girl:
The Vietnam War, which Trump famously avoided with dubious draft deferments, is the running theme of these tweets. On one hand, Trump is upbraiding Blumenthal for his “major lie” about serving in Vietnam. On the other, he is also going after a genuine war hero in McCain, who was a prisoner of war for five and a half years in Vietnam. Trump, of course, once said that McCain is “not a war hero,” declaring, “I like people who weren’t captured.” As a candidate, Trump survived that gaffe, but now he is the president and sending American soldiers in harm’s way. He is subject to much more scrutiny about his military bona fides, which might explain the anger and insecurity of these tweets.