There is exactly one Republican senator who cares about saving the EPA.

By opposing Pruitt, Collins is the only defector from the Republican Senate, which for the most part seems thrilled to have an incoming EPA administrator who questions the scientific consensus on climate change and has spent his career filing lawsuits against the EPA over its efforts to regulate pollution. In a statement, Collins cited “considerable doubts about whether [Pruitt’s] vision for the EPA is consistent with the Agency’s critical mission to protect human health and the environment.”
Collins may be the only Republican senator to oppose Pruitt’s nomination. But other Republicans have expressed concern about how the EPA will fare under Pruitt. Christine Todd Whitman, the former EPA administrator who served under President George W. Bush, has been speaking out against the nominee since December. She told me on Thursday that she still has concerns about whether Pruitt can be an impartial mediator between environmental and industry interests.
“He’s taken a lot of money from the fossil fuel industry, which doesn’t necessarily make you bad. But where you get into trouble is when you take what the industry gives you full cloth, and just repeat it wholesale,” she said. “He’s going to have to be very careful.”
The Wall Street Journal defends Andy Puzder’s honor.
Puzder abused his workers and may have abused his wife, but the editorial board of the Journal does not trouble itself with such minor particularities. In an unsigned editorial that may endure as The Most Wall Street Journal Piece Ever, the paper insists that Puzder is a good American because he is a good capitalist and that he deserves to be in Trump’s cabinet so he can punish ... er, manage ... labor:
As an expert in labor management, he was ideal to reform a Labor Department that was run for eight years as a wholly owned subsidiary of the AFL-CIO. He would also have been a much-needed advocate for free markets in Mr. Trump’s senior economic councils. ... Mr. Puzder’s reward was to get caught in a cross-fire between the union left and the anti-immigration right. Unions rolled out a misinformation campaign broadcasting worker grievances at his Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s restaurants, though the number and nature were politically concocted and his corporate stores are business models.
Break out the sackcloth and ashes! Spare a thought, write a poem, cry a tear for Andy Puzder, business martyr.
But actually, don’t.
The Huffington Post’s Dave Jamieson has published a useful summary of Hardee’s business practices under Puzder. A few highlights: Managers altered timecards, charged employees to wear the required uniform, and violated child labor laws. An editorial in The Los Angeles Times notes that Puzder opposes an increased federal minimum wage, expanded overtime protections, and paid sick leave, and that he “disparaged his own employees as ‘the worst of the worst.’”
He has already made life substantially more difficult for some of America’s poorest workers and as labor secretary he would have impoverished even more. The withdrawal of his nomination is reason to celebrate—that the Journal is crying about it is just the cherry on top.
Exactly a month ago, Politico’s Jack Shafer predicted, “The intelligence establishment, which Trump has deprecated over the issue of Russian hacking, owes him no favors and less respect. It will be in their institutional interest to leak damaging material on Trump.” That didn’t take long! The first month of Trump’s presidency has been shaped by anonymous leaks, many coming from the intelligence agencies that he disparaged. The leaks have, for instance, kept the public’s attention on Trump’s connection to Russia.
At the same time, intelligence agencies are also holding back information from the untrustworthy Trump. The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday evening that “U.S. intelligence officials have withheld sensitive intelligence from PresidentDonald Trumpbecause they are concerned it could be leaked or compromised, according to current and former officials familiar with the matter.”
It’s possible that this could continue for four—or even eight!—years. But it seems unlikely. Instead, this leaking will spur an equal and opposite reaction from the White House. Trump and his cronies have struggled to figure out their messaging on the Russia story—they’ve been all over the place, while effectively conceding that the basic facts being reported are true. But over the last few days Trump and his allies in Congress and the conservative media have settled on a counter-narrative: The story here isn’t that Trump’s campaign regularly spoke to Russian intelligence, it’s that members of the intelligence community illegally leaked it to the press.
On Wednesday, Trump tweeted five different responses to Michael Flynn’s resignation as national security adviser. On Thursday, he was more disciplined (if you can ever say that Trump is disciplined):
This is fairly transparent bullshit—that a political campaign would have regular contact with a foreign government is obviously newsworthy, and certainly more notable than members of the intelligence community leaking to the press. But Trump could use the leaks as an excuse to crack down on an intelligence community that he perceives as his enemy. Per The New York Times:
President Trump plans to assign [Stephen Feinberg] a New York billionaire to lead a broad review of American intelligence agencies, according to administration officials, an effort that members of the intelligence community fear could curtail their independence and reduce the flow of information that contradicts the president’s worldview....
Feinberg’s appointment is most notable because he has no national security experience—he is there to assess loyalty more than anything else. It’s also notable because many of the leaks seem to becoming not from the intelligence community but from the White House itself. But that’s largely irrelevant if you’re looking for a scapegoat—and a way to shift the conversation away from a damaging story suggesting collusion with a foreign government.
Trump’s presidency has been weakened by leaks, but when Trump is weakened he lashes out. We certainly saw this on the campaign trail, but now Trump has immense amounts of power. It looks like he will wield it against the leakers.
Scandalous headlines from Barack Obama’s first month in office.
Donald Trump’s first four weeks as president have been mired in controversy. Protests have erupted around the country. Refugees have been denied entry at airports. Trump’s associates have been accused of ties to Russian intelligence, and he himself has been called a liar and a tyrant. But no president is immune to scandal. For some context, here is a look back at some of the scathing headlines from the early days of Obama’s presidency:
How many worst songs ever are on Andrew Cuomo’s Spotify playlist?
You may have thought that there can only be one worst song ever. But that just means you haven’t seen this playlist, in which every other song makes you think, “Man, that is the worst song.”
“Walk This Way” features the worst sound humans have invented, Steven Tyler screeching. “We Didn’t Start the Fire” has, objectively, the worst lyrics of all time. “Born This Way” isn’t the worst song ever, but it is the worst Madonna song ever. And “Riders on the Storm” is literally the worst song in music history. (I have not listened to the Avett Brothers, but I have been alternately told it’s music for sensitive frat boys and the thinking man’s Mumford & Sons, both of which sound very bad.)
Does Andrew Cuomo, governor of New York, simply have bad taste in music? No. Andrew Cuomo probably doesn’t even listen to music. (His only hobby as far as anyone can tell is negging Bill de Blasio.) The problem is that his interns were told to come up with a playlist that: a) reflected his New York roots, which is why the only U2 song is “Angel of Harlem” and the Don Henley song is the deeply atrocious “New York Minute”; b) appealed to the kids who listen to Spotify, which is why Bruno Mars, born and raised in Hawaii, is randomly thrown on here; and c) conveyed that Andrew Cuomo, a real human being, is on the side of the real human beings of the working class, hence heavy doses of Bruce Springsteen, Bon Jovi, and Billy Joel.
So we have the worst of both worlds: bad sounds about New York and bad songs not about New York. Don’t vote for Andrew Cuomo in 2020.
Donald Trump has only taken questions from conservative media since becoming president.
“The fix is in,” CNN reporter Jim Acosta remarked after Trump’s joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, the fourth straight presser where Trump has chosen to only call on journalists who work for right-leaning media outlets.
Acosta, you’ll remember, is the same reporter Trump got into a tiff with last month, during the sole press conference he held as president-elect. As Acosta attempted to ask a question about the Trump team’s ties to Russia, Trump interjected: “I’m not going to give you a question. You are fake news!”
Now that Trump is president, it seems anyone who wants to ask about Russia is considered fake news—or at the very least, news not worth taking questions from. The reliably conservative outlets he’s selected at his pressers have certainly not asked about it. It’s not totally abnormal for presidents to freeze out unfriendly media during their tenures, but it has certainly never happened this quickly. But it doesn’t seem to be working. Trump’s refusal to answer questions about his scandal-plagued administration is only making things worse.
But in the end, Puzder was sunk bygood old-fashioned political baggage. He employed an undocumented immigrant as a nanny, and was accused by his ex-wife of abuse on Oprah in the 1980s. If early reports are to be believed, it was the Oprah video, which was circulating on the Hill earlier this week, that ultimately did him in:
Puzder’s withdrawal is certainly a victory for Democrats, who have so far been unable to stop any of Trump’s appointees. But it may also suggest a growing wariness of Trump’s already scandal-plagued administration among Republicans. For the first month of Trump’s presidency, they abandoned the traditional function of the confirmation process, which is to vet nominees and to take conflicts of interest seriously. Puzder’s case is a “better late than never” situation, but it’s notable nevertheless.
For Trump, it’s another L in a week that’s been full of them. Trump has lost Michael Flynn and Puzder in a 48-hour period, during which it also became clear that his campaign was in contact with Russian intelligence and his senior adviser was cited for ethics violations. And it’s only Wednesday.
Donald Trump just made things worse for himself (if that’s possible).
At a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump was asked about Michael Flynn, who resigned as national security adviser on Monday after it became clear that he discussed U.S. sanctions against Russia with the Russian ambassador weeks before Trump’s inauguration.
Trump retreated to familiar ground—attacking Hillary Clinton and the mainstream media. He also seemingly made a baffling mistake: He embraced Flynn, the guy he just fired for supposedly being untrustworthy.
“Michael Flynn–General Flynn—is a wonderful man. I think he’s been treated very, very unfairly by the media—as I call it, the fake media, in many cases,” Trump said. “I think it’s really a sad thing that he was treated so badly. From intelligence, papers are being leaked. Things are being leaked. It’s criminal action, a criminal act and its been going a long time, before me. But now it’s really going on. People are trying to cover up for a terrible loss the Democrats had under Hillary Clinton. I think it’s very, very unfair what’s happened to General Flynn.”
Instead of distancing himself from Flynn—who, it’s worth adding, may have committed a crime—Trump is pulling him in even closer. He is making the argument that Flynn is the victim of a tag-team attack by the media and the intelligence community. Not only that, they are doing this to “cover up” Hillary Clinton’s loss in November.
This would seem to get everything wrong about handling a political scandal. Instead of admitting an error or a mistake—or at least scapegoating someone who made an error or a mistake—Trump is hunkering down with the very person who is the source of all the controversy. Either the White House has no idea what it’s doing, or it is changing tactics after Flynn was already fired to blame the Deep State and the media.
Donald Trump “can live” with a one-state solution in Israel or, you know, whatever.
During a press conference this morning with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump was asked if he was giving up on the goal of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which has been U.S. policy since the Clinton administration. Trump’s response was a typical muddle. “So, I’m looking at two-state and one-state and I like the one that both parties like,” Trump said, as Netanyahu chuckled. “I’m very happy with the one both parties like. I can live with either one.”
In practical terms, this new policy (if you can call it that) means Israel will have a freer hand in negotiations, with the United States no longer being committed to a Palestinian state as an end goal. But is Trump really clear about what the “one-state solution” would mean in the long run?
There are three ways a one-state solution could work: one would be a secular, democratic state that respects the rights of all citizens; the second would be a Jewish-dominated apartheid state with Arabs as second-class citizens; and third is an Arab-dominated apartheid state with Jews as second-class citizens. The main reason the one-state solution is so controversial is the challenge of creating a secular, democratic polity given the existing tensions between Jews and Arabs.
It’s not at all clear though that Trump realizes that—or indeed has any idea about the differences between a one-state and two-state solution.
National Review has shifted from “Never Trump” to “Keep Trump True to Trumpism!”
The flagship journal of American conservatism continues to find a way to reconcile itself with the Republican president it once opposed. Just as some believers try to be more Catholic than the Pope, National Review is casting itself as more Trumpian than the president.
This tendency was on display in an editorial calling for Republicans to reject Andrew Puzder’s nomination to lead the Labor Department. According to the magazine, Puzder is unworthy of the position because he’ll betray the president’s hardline anti-immigration stance:
Andrew Puzder was from the start an odd choice to head Donald Trump’s Labor Department. The chief of CKE Restaurants, the parent company of fast-food chains such as Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s, Puzder has long been one of corporate America’s most high-profile advocates of Gang of Eight-style “comprehensive immigration reform” — or, put another way, one of the most high-profile advocates of precisely the approach to immigration policy that Donald Trump opposed during his campaign.
This editorial clarifies the degree to which National Review’s “Never Trump” stance was personal rather than political. If the magazine could have Trumpism without Trump, or even just a Trump who consistently does what he promises, it will be happy. Trumpism has become mainstream American conservatism.