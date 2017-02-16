Trump caps off a long day by letting coal companies dump waste into streams.
The president’s unhinged 77-minute press conference wasn’t the only news he made today. After an exhausting fracas with the media, he popped back into the Oval Office to repeal an environmental regulationrestricting coal companies from polluting waterways with mining waste.
Trump signed a bill undoing the so-called Stream Protection Rule, an Obama-era regulation which aimed to curb environmental damage from mountaintop removal coal mining. During that particularly violent mining process, coal companies literally blow up the tops of mountains and dispose of the waste—which often contains heavy metals—in streams and other bodies of water. Research has suggested that this results in “adverse outcomes in community health” in many Appalachian towns.
Before signing the bill, Trump made sure to shake hands will Robert Murray, the CEO of one of America’s largest coal companies.
Michael Flynn is screwed. And that’s bad news for Donald Trump.
During the campaign, perhaps no one was more vocal about locking Hillary Clinton up than Flynn. At an August rally, he intimated that Clinton was a traitor, saying, “The enemy camp in this case is Hillary Rodham Clinton.”
It looks like Flynn will be able to test that theory! He was asked to resign this week after it became public that he had not only (possibly illegally) discussed U.S. sanctions against Russia with the Russians before Trump was inaugurated, but also apparently lied to the vice president about those discussions. The hole Flynn is in got a lot deeper on Thursday afternoon, when the Washington Post reported that Flynn apparently lied to the FBI:
Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn denied to FBI agents in an interview last month that he had discussed U.S. sanctions against Russia with that country’s ambassador to the United States before President Trump took office, contradicting the contents of intercepted communications collected by intelligence agencies, current and former U.S. officials said.
The Jan. 24 interview potentially puts Flynn in legal jeopardy, as lying to the FBI is a felony, but any decision to prosecute would ultimately lie with the Justice Department. Some officials said bringing a case could prove difficult in part because Flynn may attempt to parse the definition of sanctions.
The Justice Department, which is now led by Jeff Sessions, will ultimately decide his fate. But either outcome is bad for Flynn. Either he gets thrown under the bus and becomes subject to criminal prosecution, or he becomes a partisan football, the subject of intense focus in the media and on Capitol Hill over Trump’s relationship with Russia. There are still many open questions about Kremlin-gate, including whether Trump ordered Flynn to speak to Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, and Flynn might be tempted to talk.
Trump’s unhinged impromptu press conference was a lesson for Sean Spicer.
This morning the president reportedly greeted his staff at the Oval Office and said, “Let’s do a press conference today.” What resulted was a remarkable Trumpian performance that included his greatest hits, including half-truths (did you know he won 306 electoral seats, more than anyone since Reagan?), fulminations against the media, and a healthy dollop of casual racism.
What inspired this unexpected performance? GQ political correspondent Jason Zengerle had the best theory. “Seriously,” he tweeted. “Hard not to view that press conference as Trump’s message to Spicer. ‘Now THAT’S how it’s done.’” We know that Trump has been unhappy with Spicer’s performance as press secretary, particularly after Spicer was mocked on Saturday Night Live by Melissa McCarthy. Conversely, Trump praised Stephen Miller’s very aggressive handling of questions on recent appearances on the Sunday morning political shows.
So it would make sense that Trump’s press conference was aimed at an audience of one: Spicer. Trump wanted to show Spicer how to do his job. Which means future press conferences are going to be very combative indeed.
Donald Trump thinks all black people know each other.
At the tail end of his Portnoy’sComplaint of a press conference—the moment his therapist was supposed to emerge from the curtains and say, “Now vee may perhaps to begin. Yes?”—Trump took a question from April Ryan, a black reporter who has been the White House correspondent for the AmericanUrban Radio Networks since January of 1997. After Trump answered (sort of) Ryan’s question about his plans for inner cities, Ryan asked a follow-up:
TRUMP: “....We’re going to do a lot of work on the inner cities. I have great people lined up to help with the inner cities.”
RYAN: “When you say the inner cities, are you going to include the CBC (Congressional Black Caucus), Mr. President, in your conversations with your urban agenda, your inner city agenda...”
TRUMP: “Am I going to include who?”
RYAN: “Are you going to include the Congressional Black Caucus and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus—”
TRUMP: “Well, I would. I tell you what, do you want to set up the meeting? Do you want to set up the meeting?”
RYAN: “No, no, no, I’m just a reporter.”
TRUMP: “Are they friends of yours? No, go ahead. Set up the meeting.”
RYAN: “I know some of them, but I’m sure...”
TRUMP: “Let’s go. Set up a meeting.”
There’s a lot going on here. Trump doesn’t seem to know about the Congressional Black Caucus, which is notable in and of itself. But the main thing is that this exchange was not just patronizing, it was racist. Trump assumed that Ryan knew the members of the CBC for no other reason than that she was black. Ryan responded on Twitter, with a graciousness Trump doesn’t deserve.
Trump’s first solo press conference was a nationally televised meltdown.
The presser was easily the weirdest rollout of a labor secretary ever. It was probably the weirdest presidential press conference ever—like a batshit, off-the-rails version of Nixon’s “Checkers” routine. It may very well have been the weirdest public moment in presidential history, period, and Trump has only been in office for 27 days.
After briefly mentioning that he was nominating Alex Acosta, a former federal prosecutor, as labor secretary, Trump read a lengthy statement. In it, he laid into the media for reporting what he claimed were fake news stories. These stories included the firing of Michael Flynn, who was caught talking to Russia about U.S. sanctions a month before Trump’s inauguration, and reports about how chaotic and unfocused his White House has been. “This administration is running like a fine-tuned machine,” Trump lied. He also delivered what will surely go down as a historic Trumpism: “The leaks are real, but the news is fake.” That statement also summed up the general incoherence of Trump’s press conference. There will certainly be much talk about how well it “played to the base” in the coming days, but Trump is not president of his base and it’s unlikely that many people will look at what unfolded on Thursday afternoon and see a president looking out for their interests.
Trump is having a campaign-style rally on Saturday, and his press conference was, in many ways, a return to campaigning. Given how all over the place it was, it’s difficult to distill anything thematic from Trump’s news conference. But his statement and the question-and-answer portion were largely spent ranting and raving at the media and Hillary Clinton. Trump, meanwhile, took responsibility for nothing.
Some of Trump’s statements—particularly his praise of Michael Flynn, his statements about his relationship with Russia, and his comments about immigration (Trump seemed to endorse amnesty at one point)—deserve more attention, and will certainly get it. But what Trump said was less notable than how he said it. Trump joked at one point that, no matter what he said, the headlines would read: “Donald Trump rants and raves at the press.”
But that’s exactly what he did over the course of 70 minutes. The election was months ago but he not only bragged about his (relatively paltry) Electoral College victory, but also went off on how Clinton received questions before a CNN town hall during the Democratic Primary. He said he was the “least anti-semitic person ever” while patronizing a Jewish reporter. He asked a black reporter if she was friends with the Congressional Black Caucus. Above all, he seemed overmatched by the job—exhausted, bored, confused—and furious at perceived sleights.
Here’s more evidence that Betsy DeVos supports bad education policies.
Online charter school students in Ohio score significantly worse on state tests than their peers at brick-and-mortar charters and traditional public schools, according to a new study from researchers at New York University and the RAND Corporation. This adds to the growing evidence that virtual schools perform poorly nationwide, including a 2015 Stanford University study citing “the overwhelming negative impact on student growth from attending an online charter school.”
Online charters are a perfect example of why choice for the sake of choice can’t improve education in America. But Trump’s new education secretary, with her ideological commitment to “the education industry,” is a longtime support of virtual schools in spite of the evidence against them. It’s even put her at odds with some charter advocates, who’ve called for more accountability in the online space.
During her confirmation process, DeVos defended online charters by wildly inflating the graduation rates of these schools. What’s more, it appears she lifted the numbers from a for-profit charter operator in which she used to be an investor.
The Wall Street Journal defends Andy Puzder’s honor.
Puzder abused his workers and may have abused his wife, but the editorial board of the Journal does not trouble itself with such minor particularities. In an unsigned editorial that may endure as The Most Wall Street Journal Piece Ever, the paper insists that Puzder is a good American because he is a good capitalist and that he deserves to be in Trump’s cabinet so he can punish ... er, manage ... labor:
As an expert in labor management, he was ideal to reform a Labor Department that was run for eight years as a wholly owned subsidiary of the AFL-CIO. He would also have been a much-needed advocate for free markets in Mr. Trump’s senior economic councils. ... Mr. Puzder’s reward was to get caught in a cross-fire between the union left and the anti-immigration right. Unions rolled out a misinformation campaign broadcasting worker grievances at his Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s restaurants, though the number and nature were politically concocted and his corporate stores are business models.
Break out the sackcloth and ashes! Spare a thought, write a poem, cry a tear for Andy Puzder, business martyr.
But actually, don’t.
The Huffington Post’s Dave Jamieson has published a useful summary of Hardee’s business practices under Puzder. A few highlights: Managers altered timecards, charged employees to wear the required uniform, and violated child labor laws. An editorial in The Los Angeles Times notes that Puzder opposes an increased federal minimum wage, expanded overtime protections, and paid sick leave, and that he “disparaged his own employees as ‘the worst of the worst.’”
He has already made life substantially more difficult for some of America’s poorest workers and as labor secretary he would have impoverished even more. The withdrawal of his nomination is reason to celebrate—that the Journal is crying about it is just the cherry on top.
By opposing Pruitt, Collins is the only defector from the Republican Senate, which for the most part seems thrilled to have an incoming EPA administrator who questions the scientific consensus on climate change and has spent his career filing lawsuits against the EPA over its efforts to regulate pollution. In a statement, Collins cited “considerable doubts about whether [Pruitt’s] vision for the EPA is consistent with the Agency’s critical mission to protect human health and the environment.”
Collins may be the only Republican senator to oppose Pruitt’s nomination. But other Republicans have expressed concern about how the EPA will fare under Pruitt. Christine Todd Whitman, the former EPA administrator who served under President George W. Bush, has been speaking out against the nominee since December. She told me on Thursday that she still has concerns about whether Pruitt can be an impartial mediator between environmental and industry interests.
“He’s taken a lot of money from the fossil fuel industry, which doesn’t necessarily make you bad. But where you get into trouble is when you take what the industry gives you full cloth, and just repeat it wholesale,” she said. “He’s going to have to be very careful.”
Exactly a month ago, Politico’s Jack Shafer predicted, “The intelligence establishment, which Trump has deprecated over the issue of Russian hacking, owes him no favors and less respect. It will be in their institutional interest to leak damaging material on Trump.” That didn’t take long! The first month of Trump’s presidency has been shaped by anonymous leaks, many coming from the intelligence agencies that he disparaged. The leaks have, for instance, kept the public’s attention on Trump’s connection to Russia.
At the same time, intelligence agencies are also holding back information from the untrustworthy Trump. The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday evening that “U.S. intelligence officials have withheld sensitive intelligence from PresidentDonald Trumpbecause they are concerned it could be leaked or compromised, according to current and former officials familiar with the matter.”
It’s possible that this could continue for four—or even eight!—years. But it seems unlikely. Instead, this leaking will spur an equal and opposite reaction from the White House. Trump and his cronies have struggled to figure out their messaging on the Russia story—they’ve been all over the place, while effectively conceding that the basic facts being reported are true. But over the last few days Trump and his allies in Congress and the conservative media have settled on a counter-narrative: The story here isn’t that Trump’s campaign regularly spoke to Russian intelligence, it’s that members of the intelligence community illegally leaked it to the press.
On Wednesday, Trump tweeted five different responses to Michael Flynn’s resignation as national security adviser. On Thursday, he was more disciplined (if you can ever say that Trump is disciplined):
This is fairly transparent bullshit—that a political campaign would have regular contact with a foreign government is obviously newsworthy, and certainly more notable than members of the intelligence community leaking to the press. But Trump could use the leaks as an excuse to crack down on an intelligence community that he perceives as his enemy. Per The New York Times:
President Trump plans to assign [Stephen Feinberg] a New York billionaire to lead a broad review of American intelligence agencies, according to administration officials, an effort that members of the intelligence community fear could curtail their independence and reduce the flow of information that contradicts the president’s worldview....
Feinberg’s appointment is most notable because he has no national security experience—he is there to assess loyalty more than anything else. It’s also notable because many of the leaks seem to becoming not from the intelligence community but from the White House itself. But that’s largely irrelevant if you’re looking for a scapegoat—and a way to shift the conversation away from a damaging story suggesting collusion with a foreign government.
Trump’s presidency has been weakened by leaks, but when Trump is weakened he lashes out. We certainly saw this on the campaign trail, but now Trump has immense amounts of power. It looks like he will wield it against the leakers.
Scandalous headlines from Barack Obama’s first month in office.
Donald Trump’s first four weeks as president have been mired in controversy. Protests have erupted around the country. Refugees have been denied entry at airports. Trump’s associates have been accused of ties to Russian intelligence, and he himself has been called a liar and a tyrant. But no president is immune to scandal. For some context, here is a look back at some of the scathing headlines from the early days of Obama’s presidency:
