The fallout from Trumpcare is about to get ugly.

Nothing has gone right for Trumpcare in its short life. It’s been less than a week since Paul Ryan walked down from the Capitol with stone tablets in tow, and in that time the American Health Care Act has managed to alienate pretty much everyone, left and right, for being simultaneously too Obamacare-y (too many credits and subsidies) and too draconian (it basically takes insurance away from those who need health care most, the poor and the elderly). But for much of Trumpcare’s first turbulent days, there was an uneasy truce between House GOP leadership and the White House.

But after the CBO report revealed that the AHCA would result in a staggering 24 million people losing their health insurance over 10 years, there are signs that the detente between Ryan and the White House is coming to an end.

Part of the issue seems to be constitutional. Ryan and Trump (and Trump’s closest aides) are simply wired differently. Ryan is playing the happy warrior, trying his damnedest to spin a potentially bill-killing CBO report as if it were a good thing.

This is brazenly dishonest, but in a way that differs from Trump’s dishonesty. Rather than simply lying (or attacking the credibility of the CBO itself), Ryan is spotlighting the parts of the CBO report that he thinks support his narrative. The problem, however, is what Ryan leaves out. Premiums might go down overall, but not for older Americans, whose health care costs would skyrocket under Ryan’s plan. The deficit would go down, but because of drastic changes to Medicaid, which could create a public health disaster. And the tax cuts are almost entirely for the rich.

The Trump White House, however, has a different tactic, which is to claim that the whole CBO report is fake news.

This is the Trump White House’s larger narrative in a nutshell: The bean counters and bureaucrats in Washington are out to get them and will stop at nothing to prevent the good news from reaching the people. (Never mind that the White House’s own report about the bill’s effects is much bleaker than the CBO’s, or that the CBO director was selected by House Republicans, including then-Congressmen Mulvaney and Tom Price, now Trump’s head of Health and Human Services.)

But the biggest reason why the Ryan-Trump alliance is fracturing is that Trump’s allies dislike and distrust Ryan immensely. For them, this is an opportunity to shiv the speaker. Late Monday night, Breitbart posted audio of an October call in which Ryan says, “I’m not going to defend Donald Trump—now now, not in the future.” Posting audio from a very, very different time (this was after the Access Hollywood tape) makes the message plain: Ryan is Judas and he is not to be trusted.

Steve King says racist things because he knows the GOP won’t call him out on it.

One day after saying Western civilization can’t be saved “by other people’s babies,” the representative from Iowa accused Univision’s Jorge Ramos of trying to start a race war. According to CNN, King made the remarks to Iowa radio host Jan Mikelson:

Jorge Ramos’s stock in trade is identifying and trying to drive wedges between race. Race and ethnicity, I should say to be more correct. When you start accentuating the differences, then you start ending up with people that are at each other’s throats. And he’s adding up Hispanics and blacks into what he predicts will be in greater number than whites in America. I will predict that Hispanics and the blacks will be fighting each other before that happens.

Ramos incited King’s ire by pointing out that American minorities will soon outnumber whites in an interview with Fox News’s Tucker Carlson. This is a factual point and a useful test for discovering racists, since the growth of non-white ethnic groups has long fueled white supremacist rhetoric about impending white genocide.

And there’s evidence King buys into this notion: On the same broadcast, he recommended Jean Raspail’s The Camp of the Saints, which depicts a white genocide committed by rapacious Indian immigrants. (It is allegedly one of Steve Bannon’s favorite novels.) “The publishers are presenting The Camp of the Saints as a major event, and it probably is, in much the same sense that Mein Kampf was a major event,” Kirkus wrote at the time of its English translation. It’s an explicitly racist novel, saturated in deep fear at the prospect of white demographic decline. Its evident popularity with Bannon and King is further evidence that they do not blunder into racist rhetoric; it’s one note in a deliberate dogwhistle.

But it’s a tune the Republican Party insists it can’t hear. After King’s remarks on Sunday, Paul Ryan whimpered to press that he hoped King “misspoke,” and that “it wasn’t really meant the way that that sounds.” King promptly cucked him, telling Tucker Carlson he stood by the tweet. “A nation-state needs to have a sense of a common history and common culture,” he said.

Steve King says racist things because he’s a racist, and because he knows he’s unlikely to face repercussions under a Republican Party that is now openly tolerant of racism. This isn’t a deviation for the GOP. It’s in the party’s DNA.

Dinesh D’Souza, who was convicted of fraud, is very happy that Preet Bharara lost his job.

The right-wing provocateur has been gloating ever since Donald Trump fired Bharara as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York on Friday. Here he is on Fox and Friends on Monday:

D’Souza, a far dumber, more self-hating Sean Hannity, was one of Bharara’s many high-profile targets, and for good reason. While D’Souza is obsessed with portraying himself as a martyr who was targeted for political reasons, he was prosecuted for violating campaign finance laws in 2012, and pled guilty after he was unable to provide any evidence that he was the victim of a massive conspiracy to punish him for making movies about Barack Obama’s anti-colonial “rage.”

The craziest thing about D’Souza’s segment on Fox & Friends is that he freely admits that he broke the law. (“It was a crazy idea, it was a bad idea. I regret breaking the law,” he said at a hearing.) His entire argument, blown up into an absurd and hysterical conspiracy, is that Bharara overreached as a prosecutor by threatening him with jail time. That D’Souza’s nearly got himself sent to jail by constantly whining about being a political prisoner—his preening alienated the judge in his case—is not mentioned. (In his hilariously incoherent movie Hillary’s America, D’Souza acts as if the eight months he spent in a community confinement center was hard time.)

D’Souza also resists airing his bizarre racial theories for Bharara’s behavior—as does Fox, which instead shows a milquetoast tweet. But here they are:

D’Souza is perhaps the most disingenuous man in America. Do not treat him as a martyr.

The projected damage of Trumpcare is even worse than anticipated.

It’s official. Under the American Health Care Act—the Republican legislation President Donald Trump supports to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act—24 million more Americans will be uninsured by 2026, according to a projection on Monday from the Congressional Budget Office. The CBO concluded that 14 million more Americans will be newly uninsured by 2018—just in time for the midterm elections.

This news was always going to be grim, but it’s worse than many analysts feared. (The Brookings Institution predicted that the CBO would project at least 15 million Americans losing insurance within a decade.) The CBO made devastating projections about how the legislation would harm vulnerable groups.

The report also revealed exactly how much of a tax cut the wealthiest Americans are likely to get under the GOP plan.

The drop in the number of uninsured largely comes from the repeal of the individual mandate, which in turn will lead to a bump in health care costs as million of people leave the health insurance market. Changes to the way Medicaid is financed will also lead millions to lose their health care coverage. It’s a devastating report, but Speaker Paul Ryan is spinning it the best he can—with no mention of the people who will be affected.

Anti-poverty warrior Paul Ryan lied about the millions of Americans who will lose insurance under Trumpcare.

The Congressional Budget Office, which Republicans have been working hard to preemptively discredit, has published its much-awaited cost estimate of the American Health Care Act—the GOP plan to replace Obamacare—and the bottom line is staggering.

CBO and JCT estimate that, in 2018, 14 million more people would be uninsured under the legislation than under current law. Most of that increase would stem from repealing the penalties associated with the individual mandate. Some of those people would choose not to have insurance because they chose to be covered by insurance under current law only to avoid paying the penalties, and some people would forgo insurance in response to higher premiums. Later, following additional changes to subsidies for insurance purchased in the nongroup market and to the Medicaid program, the increase in the number of uninsured people relative to the number under current law would rise to 21 million in 2020 and then to 24 million in 2026. The reductions in insurance coverage between 2018 and 2026 would stem in large part from changes in Medicaid enrollment—because some states would discontinue their expansion of eligibility, some states that would have expanded eligibility in the future would choose not to do so, and per-enrollee spending in the program would be capped. In 2026, an estimated 52 million people would be uninsured, compared with 28 million who would lack insurance that year under current law.

I’ve bolded the key findings. The initial 14 million, which will include millions who “would forgo insurance in response to higher premiums,” will lose their insurance in a midterm election year. By the end of the budget window, the uninsured ranks would be 24 million higher than if Republicans just left Obamacare alone, or satisfied themselves with cutting some of its tax increases.

Remember that GOP leaders have spent the past years saying repealing and replacing Obamacare wouldn’t be so hard, the past months saying they would expand coverage at lower costs, and the past days insisting nobody will be worse off as a result of AHCA. The following image is from a House Republican leadership “fact sheet.

They were all lying.

Vox says left-wing economics won’t defeat Trumpism. Vox is wrong.

Zach Beauchamp has a long piece out today on the roots of right-wing populism and the ways in which the left can combat it. It tries to frame the existence of far-right movements in European welfare states as proof that economic populism is the wrong direction for the Democratic Party in the United States. “Providing white voters with higher levels of economic security does not tamp down their anxieties about race and immigration—or, more precisely, it doesn’t do it powerfully enough,” Beauchamp writes.

There is a lot to unpack in this 4,000-word essay. But let’s start with his discussion of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, which is indicative of the larger confusion that hurts Beauchamp’s argument. Here, he implies that Corbyn, an unapologetic man of the left, bears some responsibility for the U.K.’s rightward shift:

Take Britain’s Labour Party, which swung to the populist left by electing Jeremy Corbyn, a socialist who has proposed renationalizing Britain’s rail system, as its leader in 2015. The results have been disastrous: the Brexit vote in favor of leaving the European Union, plummeting poll numbers for both Corbyn and his party, and a British political scene that is shifting notably to the right on issues of immigration and multiculturalism.

The exodus of the white working class from Labour began long before Corbyn ran for the party’s leadership. It can be attributed directly to the failings of the centrist Tony Blair-Gordon Brown era, which resulted in the invasion of Iraq, a financial crisis, and a general exhaustion with the left. The decimation of Labour is also inextricably related to the rise of the Scottish National Party, which is left-wing and was opposed to both Brexit and the Tories’ austerity policies. 

The word “austerity” is also key here precisely because it’s missing from Beauchamp’s analysis. He frames xenophobia in Britain as a manifestation of pure racial resentment. But this is only half-correct. People fear immigrants because they’re non-white, certainly, and also because they think immigrants will take their jobs. The latter fear is why British xenophobes also single out white immigrants—like Polish people—for opprobrium.  

Similar problems are evident when Beauchamp shifts to the United States. To argue the futility of leftist populism, he cites the November defeat of Midwestern “progressive populists” Russ Feingold and Ted Strickland. But he ignores the unexpected success of Bernie Sanders’s presidential campaign. Sanders outperformed Hillary Clinton in conservative states like West Virginia. He also reliably outperformed her in head-to-head polling against Trump, and Clinton suffered from a real enthusiasm gap in November that can’t be blamed entirely on Trump’s racist appeal to the white working class.

Beauchamp cites the fact that white voters reject wealth redistribution if they believe wealth flows to non-white groups, as evidence that these voters would swing Democratic more often if racism weren’t a factor. This is undoubtedly true. But it’s also true that the party has played down the redistributionist aspects of its platform, and we are operating in a climate shaped by this neglect. Beauchamp is essentially arguing that the party should double down on this strategy.

“If Democrats really want to stop right-wing populists like Trump, they need a strategy that blunts the true drivers of their appeal—and that means focusing on more than economics,” he concludes. But this is not an argument against the left. In fact, this is close to what the left asks of the Democratic Party. The left does not want to discard identity politics in favor of a purely economic message. It is asking for a more coherent identity politics, one that realizes that Trump has tapped into a specific combination of racism and economic grievance.

Americans are suddenly very interested in how South Korean democracy works.

Following the ouster of South Korean President Park Geun-hye, the culmination of a colorful corruption scandal that included nepotism, corruption, and shamanic rituals to communicate with the dead, Americans want to know a little more about the process for peacefully removing a leader.

Park’s fall is being upheld as an example of democracy in action. “The scandal holds some important lessons for how impeachment can take place in a political culture deeply dominated by partisanship,” Noah Feldman wrote in Bloomberg View, in a column titled “South Korea Does Impeachment Right.” Even BBC Dad Robert Kelly called it a “triumph of democracy,” before his yellow-sweatered daughter rolled into the room and stole the show.

Feldman argued that the process was successful for three reasons: relatively peaceful protests, condemnation from Park’s peers, and a smooth government process already in place. The decision by South Korea’s Constitutional Court was “all about the people and the Constitution,” wrote The Washington Post’s Christian Caryl. “The agility to make the hard decisions and hand off the baton without a bloody coup is a sign of strength that distinguishes democracy from dictatorship,” the Post’s editorial board wrote. Some Americans are wondering whether their country might be able to follow suit.

But at CNN, Euny Hong argued that the two governments are simply too different for useful comparison. She noted: “By U.S. legal standards, Park’s impeachment is peculiar in that she was ousted before even being fully investigated.” One important part of Park’s removal was the lack of support from her own party. This isn’t the case with Trump, who has increasingly won over even those in the “Never Trump” camp.

Probably the closest commonality between the two countries is the peaceful mass demonstrations. Millions of people protested Park, reminiscent of the many peaceful protests that have already taken place in response to Trump’s presidency, such as the Women’s March on Washington and airport protests over the Muslim ban. Here’s to hoping the commonalities continue.

Kellyanne Conway admits there’s no evidence of Obama wiretapping Trump, but doubles down anyway.

When asked by New Jersey’s the Bergen Record on Sunday if Trump Tower had actually been wiretapped, Conway suggested the CIA could have used “microwaves that turn into cameras” to surveil Trump. George Stephanopoulos apparently wasn’t satisfied with that bizarre non-answer, so he pressed her about it this morning on Good Morning America:

In the clip, Stephanopoulos asks if she has any evidence to support Donald Trump’s claims that Obama had ordered a wiretap of Trump Tower. She finally admits to having none, but then doubles down and says, “But that’s why there’s an investigation in Congress.”

So, Conway admits Trump’s allegations are utterly baseless, then suggests the reason Congress is investigating is to find evidence for those allegations. Either she has no idea how investigations work, or she’s advocating for a witch hunt.

Steve King is America’s worst congressman.

King’s been edging for that title for years, but on Sunday the Republican pulled ahead of his fellow party members with a tweet that channeled the racist aviator Charles Lindbergh:

Geert Wilders is a far-right Dutch politician who’s called for the Netherlands to ban the Quran, close mosques, and end Muslim migration; his Freedom Party is angling to win a national election this week. And this is not the first time that King, an early and enthusiastic supporter of Donald Trump, has expressed support for Wilders and his extreme xenophobia. From Politico, this February:

“I have sent those messages to the[Trump] inner circle and encouraged that they communicate with Mr. Wilders,” Congressman Steve King, an Iowa Republican, told Politico in a phone interview. “It’s important for the Trump administration and for this White House team to be engaged in an effort to restore Western civilization.”

King also tweeted a photo of himself with Wilders and Frauke Petry, head of Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany Party, last September:

Petry, like Wilders, opposes Muslim migration to Germany, claiming Muslims seek to impose Shariah on Germany’s Christian inhabitants. King is prone to the same claim. “They bring with them Sharia law, which is completely contradictory to the Constitution itself. It’s incompatible with the Americanism,” he told Chris Hayes in 2015. His tweet simply develops his definition of “Americanism” as a specifically Judeo-Christian nationalist identity.

King’s “Americanism” and his ties to Europe’s far-right inescapably invoke parallels to Charles Lindbergh, who deployed similar rhetoric about “western civilization” and national identity to defend his opposition to American participation in World War II:

While I advocate the non-interference by America in the internal affairs of Europe, I believe it is of the utmost importance for us to cooperate with Europe in our relationships with the other peoples of the earth. It is only by cooperation that we can maintain the supremacy of our western civilization and the right of our commerce to proceed unmolested throughout the world.

Lindbergh eventually acted as spokesman for the America First Committee, promoting xenophobia and his isolationism. Trump, of course, adopted the same slogan during his campaign last year.

Tom Price: Republicans will use right-wing hackwork to pretend Trumpcare won’t take insurance away from millions.

Critics have rightly noted that Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price lied on Meet the Press Sunday when he predicted “nobody will be worse off financially” under the American Health Care Act. This and other comments from leading Obamacare-repeal architects will haunt them for years if they somehow pass AHCA into law.

But Republicans have been making false promises about health care reform for years. The newsier tipoff from Price was that Republicans are going to promulgate their health care lies with dishonest right wing think tank analysis projecting that AHCA will cover more people than currently have insurance under the ACA.

“I think we’ll have folks that are evaluating this and modeling this come out and say, ‘yes, indeed, this plan will in fact cover more individuals than are currently covered,’” Price told NBC’s Chuck Todd.

This is part and parcel of the GOP’s preemptive effort to discredit the Congressional Budget Office, which is expected to score AHCA as a humanitarian catastrophe. But, to be clear, it is bullshit. Credible analysts, on both the left and the right, project that AHCA will cause millions of people to lose their insurance. The only question is how many millions. Republicans in Congress want to paper over an ongoing and growing public relations fiasco with the health care equivalent of voodoo economics. Consider yourselves warned.

Spencer Platt/Getty

Is the Department of Justice conducting a purge of Obama-appointed officials?

Late on Friday afternoon—when all of the really good Donald Trump news drops—the Department of Justice ordered 46 U.S. state attorneys, including anti-corruption crusader Preet Bharara of New York, to resign.

“As was the case in prior transitions, many of the United States attorneys nominated by the previous administration already have left the Department of Justice. The attorney general has now asked the remaining 46 presidentially appointed U.S. attorneys to tender their resignations in order to ensure a uniform transition,” Justice Department spokesperson Sarah Isgur Flores said in a statement.

But, as with many things in the Trump administration, this deviates from precedent in key ways. It’s traditional for new administrations to ask for resignations at the start of the term—today was Trump’s 50th day in office. And the affected attorneys appear to have been given very little warning:

Adding to the weirdness are the many calls from outside the Trump administration to “purge” officials appointed by former President Obama. Sean Hannity, never one for subtlety, used the p-word in a segment last night that attempted to blame the “deep state” for the Trump administration’s many failures in its first 50 days. When Press Secretary Sean Spicer was asked about the “deep state” at Friday’s press briefing, he blasted Obama allies/varmints who he claimed had burrowed into government” to undermine Trump. Finally, Preet Bharara had met with Trump in November and had been persuaded to stay with the Justice Department—his resignation may not be accepted, but the fact that it is now being asked for is notable.

At this point, there seem to be two possibilities. The first—Occam’s razor in the Trump administration—is that sheer incompetence and a lack of familiarity with the levers of government are causing a lot of confusion. The second possibility is that Trump, the avid cable news watcher, is listening to Sean Hannity.