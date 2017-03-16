How long until Sean Spicer starts crying at a press briefing?
Every briefing held by press secretary/midsize object Sean Spicer is special, but today’s briefing, in which Spicer shouted at CNN’s Jim Acosta and read news clips for seven (seven!) minutes to defend Donald Trump’s absurd claim that Barack Obama tapped his phone, was something special.
Spicer was asked about the fact that that Paul Ryan and the Senate Intelligence Committee both said on Thursday that they had seen zero evidence to support Trump’s claim. Spicer responded by reading out of context and disconnected news reports that mentioned the attention paid to Trump’s campaign by intelligence agencies. Many of these reports were actually about the close, unprecedented, and troubling level of contact between Trump’s campaign and Russian officials.
In other words, to defend Trump’s claim that Obama tapped his phones and to rebut the growing bipartisan consensus that Trump’s allegation was garbage, Spicer scored a massive own goal. This is part of the White House’s larger attempt to move the goalposts—to claim that Trump was not referring to wire tapping (despite tweeting the words “wire tapping” and “tapping” again and again), but instead was referring to communications that had been swept up by the NSA. That is obviously not what Trump was talking about at the time.
Acosta was one of the many reporters who picked up on the disconnect, leading to this memorable exchange.
Before Trump’s term is up (or he’s impeached or Spicer is fired—whatever comes first), Sean Spicer is going to lose it on air.
Meet Mick Mulvaney, the Trump goon who wants poor kids to go hungry.
Trump’s budget proposal is very good for his rich friends and very bad for poor people. It is the job of Mulvaney, the new director of the Office of Management and Budget, to argue otherwise. Alas, he proved this afternoon that his festive shamrock pocket square cannot compensate for his soullessness:
The sole objective of Meals on Wheels is to feed elderly people and keep them alive.
The benefit of such programs is that the kids are fed and remain alive. (Also, studies indicate free school breakfast indeed correlates to improvements in academic performance.)
We’re starting to see a pattern here. A lot of people will die when their cities fall into the sea and wildfires engulf their homes and pollution gives them cancer.
That’s right. If poor Americans don’t deserve to eat, then neither do poor people anywhere else! That’s the America First promise.
California officials are lurking at EPA headquarters, trying to poach its depressed employees.
Amid news that President Donald Trump’s proposed budget would cut the Environmental Protection Agency by 31 percent and eliminate 3,200 agency employees—or 19 percent of the current workforce—California wants the agency’s employees to know they’re welcome in the Golden State.
A current EPA employee who requested anonymity told me that officials with the California Public Utilities Commission this morning were standing atop a staircase at EPA headquarters in Washington, D.C., handing out flyers that read, “Fight climate change. Work for California.” At the bottom, the flyer says that the PUC, Air Resources Board, and Energy Commissions are hiring, and directs interested parties to a website with the job listings. A tweet from the state’s official PUC account today appears to confirm their presence.
Their timing is right. EPA employees were despondent even before Trump released his budget. At a rally on Wednesday to oppose Trump’s plans for EPA, Nate James, the local president of American Federation of Government Employees, told me he’s spoken to countless distressed employees. “They’re concerned about the future of their ability to carry out their jobs,” he said. “And I have no answers for them.” Judith Enck, the former Region 2 EPA administrator under President Barack Obama, told me she has several friends at the agency who have reached out to her in search of a new job. “They’re so demoralized,” she said. “A whole bunch want to leave, but they can’t find jobs to pay a living wage.”
While Trump pledges to take a sledgehammer to the EPA and dismantle federal climate change programs, California has been doubling down on its aggressive climate and environmental agenda. The state’s governor, Jerry Brown, has pledged war with Trump if he cuts climate research funding. “If Trump turns off the satellites,” he said in December, “California will launch its own damn satellite!” If EPA employees are looking for jobs that help protect human health and the environment, California would certainly be the best place to look.
The budget, released Thursday, calls for eliminating hundreds of millions of dollars for scientific research programs. If Trump gets his way, the budget at the National Institutes of Health—one of the world’s most renowned medical researchcenters—will be slashed from $31 billion to $25.9 billion. Earth science at NASA will be cut by $200 million, and the development of four Earth-monitoring satellites will be killed. Climate change research will be completely dropped from the Environmental Protection Agency, as will clean energy research at the Department of Energy.
Michael Mann, a Penn State University climate scientist known for being politically outspoken, said the budget makes clear that Trump is “doing the bidding of ExxonMobil, Koch Brothers, and other fossil fuel interests in attempting to curtail scientific research into human-caused climate change.” In the climate science community, he said, “Our worst fears are now being realized.”
The American Association for the Advancement of Science—the world’s largest scientific society, which contains scientists from all types of disciplines—also swiftly rebuked Trump’s budget. In a statement, AAAS president Rush Holt said it would “cripple the scientific and technology enterprise through short-sighted cuts to discovery science programs and critical mission agencies alike.” The Union of Concerned Scientists also chimed in, saying cuts to scientific agency satellite programs would “undermine our nation’s ability to forecast weather, prepare for and recover from disasters, and safeguard national security.”
Non-scientists are joining the chorus of rebukes. Jonathan Levy, the former deputy chief of staff to former DOE Administrator Ernest Moniz, said cutting clean energy research “is bad for science, bad for American innovation, and bad for American workers.” Economic reporters are also perplexed:
Chelsea Clinton is cashing in on Elizabeth Warren’s persistence.
Clinton, arguably America’s dullest beneficiary of nepotism, announced on Thursday that she is publishing a new children’s bookShe Persisted about 13 women “who overcame immense opposition to achieve their goals.” Here’s Entertainment Weekly’s press release:
The 13 women include Harriet Tubman, Helen Keller, Nellie Bly, Maria Tallchief, Claudette Colvin, Clara Lemlich, Ruby Bridges, Margaret Chase Smith, Sally Ride, Florence Griffith Joyner, Oprah Winfrey, and Sonia Sotomayor. The picture book will also feature a cameo by another important female figure. (We’ve got a pretty good guess as to who this candidate might be…)
“I wrote this book for everyone who’s ever wanted to speak up but has been told to quiet down, for everyone who’s ever been made to feel less than,” said Clinton, the author of It’s Your World: Get Informed, Get Inspired & Get Going, in a statement. “The 13 women in She Persisted all overcame adversity to help shape our country—sometimes through speaking out, sometimes by staying seated, sometimes by captivating an audience. With this book, I want to send a message to young readers around the country—and the world—that persistence is power.”
That’s an important message! But She Persisted is a deeply strange project, to put it mildly—“biopathological” is maybe one way to describe it. Chelsea Clinton was not the person who was silenced by Mitch McConnell on the Senate floor, and if the mystery cameo is from Hillary Clinton and not Elizabeth Warren—who was the actual person who persisted!—then this project only becomes weirder. Regardless, this book’s profile will be raised by Warren’s speech and Clinton’s election defeat, neither of which really have to do with Chelsea Clinton.
For now this seems like a fairly craven way of raising Chelsea Clinton’s profile by framing what would otherwise be a fine children’s book with something inspirational that somebody else, who is not involved in the project, did. It also signals the death knell for “Nevertheless, she persisted,” which has gone from inspirational to refrigerator magnet.
I’ve reached out to Penguin to ask about Warren’s involvement and whether or not any of the proceeds from the book will be donated to charity.
Sign up for your daily dose of politics, culture, and big ideas.
The Trump administration keeps citing the people he’d hurt the most to defend his heinous budget.
There is no good news about the Trump administration’s proposed budget. At least, not unless you’re already wealthy and/or stand to profit further from the military-industrial complex. The proposed cuts are particularly dire for low-income Americans, and despite its regional support for Trump, Appalachia has not been spared the whip.
Some cuts are direct: The budget would phase out the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), which receives federal funds to support economic diversification in 420 counties. Others are less direct: The budget also cuts aid to low-income public school students and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which would disproportionately affect educational attainment in impoverished communities. But Politico reports that Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney cited the desires oflow-income Americans, including Appalachians, for the cuts on Morning Joe today:
When you start looking at places that we reduce spending, one of the questions we asked was can we really continue to ask a coal miner in West Virginia or a single mom in Detroit to pay for these programs? The answer was no.
Thus Trump reveals the con: He promised Appalachia he’d bring it jobs. Many—not all, but many—of its residents believed him. And now he’s going to bleed them dry. Three Trump trips to Mar-a-Lago cost Americans $10 million, and that number is certain to rise. Can we really ask West Virginian coal miners to pay for that? Meanwhile, ARC takes $114 million a year to fund projects that support 25 million people. That’s a miniscule portion of the federal budget.
As Scott Lemieux argued for The New Republic yesterday, blame ultimately sits with the scam artist himself and not his marks. People will go jobless and hungry because of these cuts; if Trumpcare passes, they’ll die early, too. We face a crisis not just in Appalachia but in precarious communities located far outside its rocky limits.
Donald Trump’s budget is nostalgic and deeply destructive—and it will backfire.
The Trump administration unveiled its budget on Thursday and the result, though expected, is horrific. The budget cuts funding for housing and heating for the poor; it eliminates the National Endowment for the Arts and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting; Meals on Wheels and money for before- and after-school programs for children are eliminated; the Chemical Safety Board, which helps mitigate disasters like the BP oil spill, is also axed, along with other programs intended to combat climate change; the Appalachian Regional Commission and the Minority Business Development Agency, which promote economic growth in Appalachia and small business owned by minorities, respectively, are both axed; the budget also increases the costs for bankruptcy protection.
The budget features huge and devastating cuts to HUD and the Departments of Education, State, Agriculture,Commerce, Health and Human Services, Transportation, and Labor—most of which are cut by over 15 percent. All of these cuts go to pay for huge increases in spending in Defense, Homeland Security, and Veterans Affairs.
As Matt Yglesias points out, this is a deeply nostalgic budget and one with an extremely poor understanding of history. Trump’s vision of the economy superficially resembles that of the midcentury, but without any of the things that made that economy special, particularly investment in the future. This budget, moreover, is devastating for anyone not in the top 1 percent. It will have huge economic, cultural, and social ramifications for millions of Americans and it will markedly make their lives much worse.
This budget essentially codifies Trump’s war on the liberal state—coupled with his spree of deregulation, it’s a huge victory for private corporations and a huge loss for anyone who relies on the state in any way for food, shelter, education, or funding. The budget, in other words, benefits very few people and hurts a substantial portion of the country. Politically speaking, it follows the Trump administration’s larger strategy of fighting on multiple fronts at the same time—and this budget is so destructive across so many different areas that Trump’s opponents may struggle to keep up.
But there are also signs that it may backfire. This is a radical budget in nearly every way, and it will have huge repercussions not only for Trump’s opponents but for many of his voters as well. Older voters may like the nostalgia, but as with Trumpcare, many programs they rely on are on the chopping block—same goes for Trump’s voters in rural America. Perhaps most importantly, this is yet another manifestation of the fact that Trump is governing like a far-right Republican, whose main interest is in promoting the interests of the richest Americans at the expense of everyone else.
While his voters may cheer for cuts to some of these programs, which are seen as being manifestations of the liberal bureaucratic state that they despise, there is nothing here to suggest that Trump is embracing a populist economic policy. Trump and his cronies will try to play up the military spending as proof that they are making America Great Again, but the effects of this budget will reverberate around the country—and may very well backfire, as Trumpcare already has.
Donald Trump might have a member of a Nazi-allied group in his White House.
Sebastian Gorka, the president’s chief counter-terrorism adviser, is already known to have murky ties to the nationalist right of Hungary, the native land of his parents and where he resided for many years. But an explosive report in The Forward makes it clear that Gorka’s Hungarian political connections could cost him his job and even his American citizenship.
The Vitézi Rend, an elite nationalist and racist order with a history of collaborating with Nazism, claims that Gorka is a sworn member to their group. Founded in 1920 and closely allied with the Hungarian dictator Miklós Horthy, the Vitézi Rend actively participated in rounding up Jews during the Second World War. Gorka refused to respond to The Forward’s request to respond to their findings.
If Gorka is a member of Vitézi Rend, then his status as an American citizen is at risk. Born in England, Gorka became a naturalized American citizen in 2012. As part of his immigration process, he would have been required to disclose membership to any totalitarian-affiliated group. With all their rhetoric about the need to properly vet immigrants, the Trump administration might want to look closer to home.
Update: Gorka, who had refused to answer queries from The Forward, did respond to questions from The Tablet, saying, “I have never been a member of the Vitez Rend.”
Donald Trump on Trumpcare: It’s Paul Ryan’s fault!
On Wednesday, the Trump administration and the speaker of the House both admitted what everyone has known for a while: The Affordable Health Care Act certainly won’t pass both houses of Congress in its current form, and that even getting it through the House is going to be a challenge. Ryan, who had been treating the bill as a final bill, put his tail between his legs, according to Politico:
After weeks of suggesting that only minor modifications would be acceptable, Ryan told reporters his team would incorporate changes to their proposal this week. His suggestion came as his Republican whip operation tested the initial support for the House measure among the GOP conference. Meanwhile, members of the hard-right House Freedom Caucus declared that they believed they had enough commitments from their own allies to kill any attempt by Republican leaders to ram through the current bill without significant changes. They said that they intend to present to leadership an amendment on Friday that they say could unite conservatives and moderates.
Ryan and Mike Pence have less than a week to sell a revised bill to lawmakers, which won’t be easy, given that no one seems to agree about exactly what this bill should do. Republicans know that their constituents want what Trump promised, which is lower costs and better coverage, but there’s no way to square that with the kinds of solutions that Ryan and the Freedom Caucus are proposing. But because Republicans plan on repealing and replacing Obamacare through reconciliation they pretty much have only one chance to get things right—any further step would require 60 votes in the Senate.
One thing that would make passing the AHCA significantly easier would be if Donald Trump became personally involved. But that’s not going to happen. Talking to disingenuous bow tie Tucker Carlson on Fox News on Wednesday, Trump admitted that the AHCA screws over some of his voters. When asked about the fact that the AHCA helps the well-off and hurts those in poorer counties that voted for Trump, he said: “It’s very preliminary. A lot of things aren’t consistent [with my promises to help people who voted for me]. But these are going to be negotiated. We’ve got to go to the Senate. I’m an arbitrator. ... We’ve got a lot of fighting going on.”
Not only did Trump throw the House bill under the bus, the “arbitrator” line here suggests that Trump will not take responsibility for the bill that will likely be the most important part of his first-term legacy. Even with the AHCA on the brink, Trump is refusing to step up and lead on health care. Instead, he’s signaling that that’s Paul Ryan’s job—and that Ryan is doing it badly.
Trump lost again on the Muslim ban—and laid the groundwork for future defeats.
Last night, a federal court in Hawaii blocked the president’s executive order on immigration. Among the reasons cited by the court was the fact that members of Trump’s team made it clear in their statements that this executive order, like an earlier one, was intended to be a Muslim ban. As the court noted:
The Government appropriately cautions that, in determining purpose, courts should not look into the “veiled psyche” and “secret motives” of government decisionmakers and may not undertake a “judicial psychoanalysis of a drafter’s heart of hearts”.
The Government need not fear. The remarkable facts at issue here require no such impermissible inquiry.
For instance, there is nothing “veiled” about this press release: “Donald J. Trump is calling for a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States.”
Nor is there anything “secret” about the Executive’s motive specific to the issuance of the Executive Order:
Rudolph Giuliani explained on television how the Executive Order came to be. He said: “When [Mr. Trump] first announced it, he said, ‘Muslim ban.’ He called me up. He said, ‘Put a commission together. Show me the right way to do it legally.’”
Remarkably, in a rally in Tennessee, Trump decided to provide even more justification for the court’s judgement. “The order he blocked was a watered down version of the first order that was also blocked by another judge and should have never been blocked to start with,” Trump declared. With these words, Trump essentially conceded the legal argument made by opponents of the new executive order, that it merely reworks an earlier executive order already declared unconstitutional.
If the Trump administration appeals the latest decision, the president’s own words could easily be used against him. He has planted the seeds for future legal losses.