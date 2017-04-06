Menu
Magazine

The Republicans have pulled off the heist of the century to fill Antonin Scalia’s seat.

In Fast Five, the characters steal millions of dollars from a Brazilian crime lord by dragging a giant metal safe out of a police station with two cars. In Fast & Furious 6, they steal a computer chip by driving into the world’s largest plane as it takes off from a runway. In Furious 7, they steal a flash drive from a really nice car by driving it through three skyscrapers in Abu Dhabi. The GOP’s heist to take back Antonin Scalia’s seat is even more incredible and convoluted than any of the heists in these very good movies.

It all started in February 2016 in a ranch in west Texas, where Scalia was found dead, clutching pages of the U.S. Constitution in his cold fingers (okay, not really). Barack Obama then moved to fill Scalia’s seat by nominating Merrick Garland, one of those normcore white guys respected by both sides of the aisle. Republicans responded by refusing to even hold a hearing, citing a non-existent precedent that presidents can’t nominate Supreme Court justices in election years.

Then, the GOP used the threat of a liberal taking Scalia’s Supreme Court seat to help get a crazy old man who watches Fox News all day elected as the president of the United States. (For a moment, when it looked like Trump would not be elected, the GOP hinted they would prefer to confirm Garland instead of another, possibly more liberal judge nominated by Hillary Clinton.) Though Trump lost the popular vote by three million ballots, the GOP took his victory as a mandate to nominate an arch-conservative, Neil Gorsuch, to Scalia’s seat.

Senate Democrats protested the blatant theft of what was rightfully theirs by filibustering Gorsuch. Dungeon master Mitch McConnell, who led the way in the Obama years by violating norm after norm in the Senate, then made good on his threats to do away with the filibuster altogether, dropping a nuclear bomb on it. By Friday night, Neil Gorsuch will be be confirmed to the Supreme Court, completing the greatest political heist of our time. Cue Don Omar’s Danza Kuduro” featuring Lucenzo.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trey Gowdy: Unsubstantiated criminal allegations are SOOO 2016.

Congressman Trey Gowdy is very unhappy with all the unsubstantiated accusations of criminal activity emanating from Congress and the White House, where people aren’t tasked with investigating crimes.

“Congress doesn’t investigate crime,” he told Greta Van Susteren. “I don’t like it when anybody accuses other people of committing crimes.... When you accuse people of committing crimes, that’s serious and it’s not Congress’ job to investigate that.

This will come as a tremendous surprise to anyone who was alive six months ago, when Gowdy was the chairman of the House Benghazi Committee and issued this statement about Hillary Clinton and her private email server: “There is sufficient evidence, both direct and circumstantial, upon which a jury could conclude an intent to violate the law.”

In case you were not already convinced that GOP conduct during the last election was grosser than normal campaign-season hardball politics.

Donald Trump is high on his own anti-Obamacare supply, and his supporters will die.

Whether the president and congressional Republicans will intentionally sabotage the Affordable Care Act remains an open question, weeks after Trumpcare failed. But Trump really does seem to have convinced himself that intentionally creating a health insurance market failure will be good politics for him somehow. In an interview with New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Glenn Thrush, Trump explained his reasoning.

“Obamacare is not sustainable. It’s over. It will be anywhere from six months to a year. It’s over. It’s over. Now, if I want to deal with Democrats, Glenn, if I want to deal with Democrats, all I have to do is let it go a little further. You know, you have many states now, you have many states coming up where they’re going to have no insurance company. O.K.? It’s already happened in Tennessee. It’s happening in Kentucky. Tennessee only has half coverage. Half the state is gone. They left. But I’d rather solve it in a much better way for the country.”

Let’s take Trump’s two examples as illustrative. Between Tennessee and Kentucky, there are three Democratic Congressmen (out of 15 total) and zero Democratic senators. His theory of politics follows underpants gnome logic.

1. Kick rural, near-poor GOP voters off of their health insurance.

2. ???

3. Cut a deal with Democrats and win re-election on the issue of health care.

Needless to say, polls show this theory of politics is a bit like using a suicide vest to rob a bank. Everyone would be better off if he just reconsidered.

Joe Raedle/Getty

The EPA just sent a press release praising an energy-efficiency program that Trump wants to eliminate.

Well, this is awkward. On Thursday, the Environmental Protection Agency sent out a press release honoring the winners of the annual “Energy Star Partner of the Year Award,” given to businesses and organizations that excel in energy efficiency. In the release, which previews a gala for award winners later this month, the EPA praised the Energy Star program as “America’s resource for saving energy and protecting the environment.”

President Donald Trump has proposed eliminating the program, which sets voluntary efficiency standards for various products like electronics and buildings. If businesses choose to have their products meet those standards, they get Energy Star certified. The Environmental Defense Fund has called Energy Star “one of the most successful and noncontroversial energy-related programs the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has ever managed.”

The EPA seems to agree. In its press release, it said the program not only helps the environment, but saves consumers money. “In 2015 alone, Energy Star and all of its partners saved American families and businesses $34 billion on energy bills, while helping states achieve their air quality goals,” the EPA said.

Scott Pruitt, the EPA administrator, should expect an angry call from the White House any minute now.

Update: EPA spokesperson Liz Bowman says in an email: “We are still working through future plans for the Energy Star program. The Annual Gala this year was planned long before the release of the President’s Blueprint for the Budget. EPA will continue to find ways to partner with stakeholders in the private sector to innovate, improve our environment, and strengthen our economy.”

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Elijah Cummings tried appealing to Donald Trump’s ego. It didn’t go well.

In an interview with The New York Times published on Wednesday, Trump made a highly suspect claim about Cummings, the longtime Democratic congressman from Maryland. Trump claimed that Cummings told him last month, “You will go down as one of the great presidents in the history of our country.”

That wasn’t quite true. “During my meeting with the president and on several occasions since then,” Cummings explained to The Baltimore Sun, “I have said repeatedly that he could be a great president if—if—he takes steps to truly represent all Americans rather than continuing on the divisive and harmful path he is currently on.” In other words, he said Trump could be a great president if he were somehow totally transformed, bearing no resemblance to the man he is today.

Appealing to Trump’s deep desire to be great wasn’t a crazy strategy for Cummings, but the results are telling. Not only did Trump ignore the conditional—the fact that achieving greatness would require serious changes—he tried to exploit this private conversation with Cummings for some cheap congrats.

You can’t blame Cummings for trying. His early words of encouragement were classy and aimed at redirecting Trump. But as America keeps learning—and re-learning—this is an impossible task. When there’s never any pivot, there’s never any point.

Daniel Leal-Olivas/Getty

Voters hate almost everything Donald Trump is doing on climate.

Since taking office, the president has proposed massive cuts to federally funded climate research, issued an executive order to repeal Obama-era climate regulations, and vowed to revitalize the coal industry. Turns out, the vast majority of voters don’t like any of those decisions, according to a Quinnipiac poll released Wednesday.

Sixty-two percent of all voters disapprove of Trump’s rollback of federal regulations intended to fight global warming. Seventy-two percent say it’s a “bad idea” to slash funding for scientific research on climate change and environmental issues. And 56 percent say coal use in America should be discouraged because of its negative environmental impacts.

Among Republicans, 54 percent believe climate regulations should be squashed, and only 19 percent want to discourage the use of coal. But they’re almost evenly divided when it comes to Trump’s war on government-funded environmental research. Fifty percent of GOP voters agree with slashing it, and 45 percent don’t.

Americans as a whole still largely trust scientists, who, according to a separate poll from Pew Research released Thursday, remain the most widely trusted profession aside from military officials. On the issue of climate change, even many of Trump’s own supporters trust scientists over him: The Quinnipiac poll found that only 19 percent of voters agree that climate science is a “hoax.”

Mark Wilson/Getty

Democrats won’t have Devin Nunes to kick around anymore.

Nunes—living proof that the French accent is what makes Inspector Clouseau funny, not the idiocy and incompetence—made the surprise announcement on Thursday that he was stepping down from the House Intelligence Committee’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. He is doing so because he is now under investigation by the House Ethics Committee for improperly sharing intelligence information, but also because he is terrible.

Nunes, you may recall, made an ass of himself and the Intelligence Committee’s investigation when he conducted what may have been the most misguided press conference in recent history, all but declaring that he was working with the White House to provide cover for Donald Trump, whose campaign team was suspiciously close to the Russians. With his departure, Nunes’s own goal-ing is now finally complete. “The charges are entirely false and politically motivated, and are being leveled just as the American people are beginning to learn the truth about the improper unmasking of the identities of U.S. citizens and other abuses of power,” Nunes said in a statement. Nunes also claimed that left-wing groups were responsible for filing the ethics complaints against him, but that does not seem to be the case.

This is probably a blessing for Trump and Republicans in Congress. Nunes’s inept handling of the investigation had become a distraction, and now steadier hands seem to be in control. Mike Conway will lead the investigation with assistance from Tom Rooney and Trey Gowdy. Gowdy hasn’t figured out how to cut his hair so his face looks less weird, but he does know his way around a political investigation from his time in the Benghazi trenches. During James Comey and Mike Rogers’s testimony before the Intelligence Committee, Gowdy was the shrewdest Republican, steering the investigation away from the Trump campaign’s alleged collusion with Russia. Instead, he focused on leaks from within the administration, which is the White House’s preferred line.

In other words, the House’s investigation into Russia won’t get more credible. But at least its attempts to change the subject will be less laughably obvious. Furthermore, Nunes’s continued involvement was the strongest argument for an independent investigation. In the end, this is probably bad news for Democrats.

Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images

Ivanka secretly met with Planned Parenthood’s Cecile Richards, which doesn’t mean squat.

Today, Politico reported that daddy’s dearest daughter had a bunch of secret meetings with the leaders of women’s groups soon after her father’s inauguration, including the heads of Planned Parenthood, the National Women’s Law Center, and the National Partnership for Women and Family. These meetings were described by the organizations as explainers for Ivanka so she could learn about what they did.

The timing of these secret meetings being leaked is, uh, very fortuitous for Ivanka, who recently came under fire for her silence on these issues, despite her apparent love of Female Empowerment™. In an interview with CBS earlier this week, Ivanka insisted that just because she was silent didn’t mean she was silent. “Where I disagree with my father, he knows it. And I express myself with total candor,” she told CBS.

The implication here is that Ivanka talked to a bunch of progressive women’s groups and has been whispering tiny denouncements into her father’s ear about the way the White House is handling women’s issues. But that is giving Ivanka way too much credit. There is no proof that she is secretly pushing against the GOP’s drive to destroy Planned Parenthood. (Just last month, her own father was using the defunding of Planned Parenthood as a stick to beat the House Freedom Caucus.) In fact, there is no proof that she cares about progressive issues at all. All we know is that Ivanka wants to have her cake and eat it too.

How long until it’s Jared Kushner’s turn to fall?

Kushner and Steve Bannon were close. The two reportedly cooked up the disgusting and democracy-debasing stunt of inviting three women who had accused Bill Clinton of sexual assault to the second presidential debate. They probably have matching taco bowl tattoos or something. It seemed that their strange alliance would continue in the White House.

And yet Kushner, who is truly his duplicitous father’s son, did what New York real estate developers do. When the opportunity presented itself, he struck, knocking Bannon down a peg while he was abroad looking at tanks. He even told Bannon—hilariously, given his own huge set of responsibilities—that he was getting booted off the National Security Council because he was overstretched. (As an aside, Bannon should have listened closer to the only poem Donald Trump knows, “The Snake.” “The Snake” is about Jared Kushner.)

So, after 75 days, Kushner—and, to a lesser extent, Ivanka, Trump’s chosen daughter and the bane of Tiffany Trump’s existence—is in control at the White House. On Thursday, Axios Presented By Yoyodyne described Jared, Ivanka, and economic adviser Gary Cohn as “squirreling away territory in its push to takeover Trumpland.” Aside from Kushner being Secretary of Everything, Ivanka ally and adviser Dina Powell is now deputy national security adviser. KT McFarland, the final members of the White House lunatic fringe, is about to be pushed off the council, meaning that the NSC will now be comprised entirely of sober, serious, and decorated people who would like to bomb the shit out of Iran.

Kushner has come a long way from being a scrappy young urchin who had to buy his way into Harvard! He now has his mitts firmly on the levers of power—perhaps even more so than previous mitt-master Steve Bannon. The new President Bannon, in other words, is President Kushner—and he got there, in part, by cleverly playing the media manipulation game, casting himself as the very image of competence and sanity while reportedly leaking less than flattering details about many of his competitors, like former President Bannon.

But that New York developer’s knack for self-promotion—particularly for totally substance-less self-promotion—may very well be a double-edged sword for Kushner. Trump reportedly hated the whole President Bannon thing because Trump is incredibly insecure and needs everyone to know that he is not only a big boy, but the biggest boy.

Kushner is near the summit of power: The only person higher than him is Trump. And that means that he’s set up for a fall—everyone who gets that close to Trump ends up crashing down to Earth. Kushner, of course, is family, which gives this a certain Shakespearean quality. Being married to Ivanka might protect him—it seems clear that Kushner thinks it will. But we’re talking about Donald Trump here.

Getty

Steve Bannon is mad because Donald Trump was mean to him.

Calling what happened in the White House on Wednesday a “shakeup” misses the point a bit, as the White House’s resting state is kinetic. In Trump’s 75 days in office, there has never been a sense that an org chart exists, or even that there is a shared understanding of what people are supposed to do. For the first 40 or so days, Steve Bannon did everything; for the last 30 or so days, Jared Kushner has done everything. By booting Bannon off the National Security Council on Wednesday, the White House made Bannon’s diminished status official—he is now above only Reince Priebus and Sean Spicer, a circle of hell where the company is worse than the setting—and confirmed that national security adviser H.R. McMaster was getting his way on the National Security Council.

More broadly, the shift is a sign that the power of the nationalists inside the White House is waning—at least for now. Furthermore, it shows that the scheming and duplicitous Jared Kushner is perhaps even more scheming and duplicitous than we initially thought. Kushner and Bannon were wedded at the hip during the campaign, but Kushner reportedly played a hand in Bannon’s demotion. Here’s the Washington Post on the Count of Monte Kushner’s role in the drama:

In conversations Wednesday afternoon, several Trump associates described Bannon as overstretched, with multiple portfolios within the White House, and said the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, has been paying close attention to how to better use Bannon’s skills as the administration works to recover from a rocky and dramatic first few months.

That Kushner, who is currently tasked with forging peace in the Middle East, bringing prosperity to America, and creating a microwave that doesn’t make pizza all soggy when you reheat it, described Bannon as overstretched is both rich and patronizing, which not coincidentally are Kushner’s principal characteristics. It also reportedly didn’t help that the whole “President Bannon” meme irked Trump, as everyone predicted it would. The New York Times reported on Wednesday that “Bannon’s Svengali-style reputation has chafed on a president who sees himself as the West Wing’s only leading man. Several associates said the president had quietly expressed annoyance over the credit Mr. Bannon had received for setting the agenda—and Mr. Trump was not pleased by the ‘President Bannon’ puppet-master theme promoted by magazines, late-night talk shows, and Twitter.”

This is funny! But it seems like a stretch to say that it played a major role in Bannon’s demotion, given that the President Bannon meme mostly ran out of steam two months ago. (That said, Trump is certainly one to hold a grudge and to wait until the right moment to act on it.)

Just as notable were Bannon’s half-assed attempts at spinning his fall. Bannon claimed that he was only on the council to “babysit” Michael Flynn, whom the administration did not trust. If this is true, it is a colossal self-own—as it suggests that the White House did not trust its own national security adviser. But it’s clearly not true because a few hours later it was reported that Bannon threatened to quit over his demotion. “If my talents aren’t needed here, I can take them somewhere else,” Bannon reportedly told his benefactor, rich crazy person Rebekah Mercer. Mercer, who has stuck with Bannon for a while now, urged him to stay at the White House, where he will presumably spend his free time plotting an elaborate, Scott Tenerman-style revenge on Jared Kushner.

April 05, 2017

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Trump says Susan Rice committed a crime and Bill O’Reilly did nothing wrong. This is completely backwards.

Today the New York Times reported that, when asked if he thought Susan Rice had committed a crime, Donald Trump said, “Do I think? Yes, I think.”

This week it was revealed that Rice, who was ambassador to the United Nations and national security adviser under President Obama, requested the “unmasking” of Trump campaign officials whose communications were incidentally collected in intelligence surveillance. Rice insisted in an interview that this was not for “political purposes,” and also made clear that “there is no equivalence between so-called unmasking and leaking.” One is legal, the other not so much.

Trump, however, insisted to the Times that this was the “biggest story” of our time. He failed to put forward any actual evidence to back up his claim that Rice had committed a crime, only stating that he would explain himself “at the right time.” This is peak Trump—a telling interview with Time last month revealed that the president believes that his speculations and predictions are truth even without any proof. If even quasi-corroborating evidence comes out later, Trump will use it to show that he was right all along. Remember, the whole Susan Rice thing is a way for Trump to justify his thoroughly debunked assertion that Obama had “wiretapped” him.

At the same time, Trump also felt the need to defend Bill O’Reilly, who came under fire this week when it was revealed that he had settled five sexual harassment lawsuits during his time at Fox News. Trump told the Times, “I think he’s a person I know well — he is a good person,” and “I don’t think Bill did anything wrong.” The fact that this is coming from Trump, himself accused of sexual harassment, is not exactly a great commendation. But it is especially grim when you consider that Trump recently proclaimed April to be Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯