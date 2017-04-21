Menu
Magazine

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Don’t blame Bernie Sanders for Heath Mello.

Liberals have discovered there’s a mayoral race in Omaha, Nebraska. They simultaneously discovered that the Democratic Party’s candidate, Heath Mello, is not exactly progressive on the subject of abortion. During his time in the state Senate, Mello, a devout Catholic, supported a 20-week abortion ban and restrictions on telemedicine that affected rural access to abortion. The only reason people who do not live in Nebraska are paying attention to any of this is because Bernie Sanders and DNC Chair Tom Perez campaigned for Mello on their ill-fated unity tour.

Cue the whirlwind:

Sanders hasn’t helped himself, either:

Some provisos are necessary here. Mello earned a 100 percent rating from Planned Parenthood Nebraska in 2015, and recently said that his religious beliefs would not lead him to restrict abortion rights as mayor of Omaha. But abortion rights advocates are reasonable to be skeptical of these claims: Abortion access is in crisis, and American women can ill afford opposition to abortion from the Democratic Party.

But it’s notable that Sanders became a lightning rod here. He’s campaigning with Perez, after all. They are, presumably, stumping for Mello because that’s what the national party wants them to do. Consider the uproar when Sanders reiterated his long-standing status as an independent and when he declined to describe Jon Ossoff, the Democrat in Georgia’s special House election, as a progressive. People are outraged when he refuses to join the party, and they are outraged when he does what the party asks him to do.

Does this say something about Sanders’s priorities? Maybe, maybe not. But the liberals who want to condemn Sanders seem more interested in re-litigating the Democraic primary than in addressing the real problem: that the party itself is willing to go squishy on abortion to win elections in red-to-purple areas. Hillary Clinton chose Tim Kaine to be her running mate despite a slightly checkered history on the issue. Democratic Senators Casey, Manchin, Donnelly and Heitkamp won’t budge in their defense of the Hyde Amendment.

Sanders and Perez shouldn’t have campaigned for Mello. It’s the wrong message to send on a “unity tour.” But if liberals want to get mad about Mello, they should direct their anger at the proper culprit.

WEARTV

This is the dumbest town hall a Republican congressman has ever done.

GOP members of Congress have had a rough go of it since Donald Trump became president. Faced with swarms of angry constituents, some lawmakers have limited the number of people who can attend, banned posters, and snuck out the back door to avoid confrontation. Some are just straight-up skipping events altogether.

Freshman Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida has had a few unruly town halls of his own, thanks to his support of a bill to completely eliminate the Environmental Protection Agency. But that hasn’t deterred him. On Thursday, he held a town hall on the grounds of a contaminated Superfund site in Pensacola, for the purpose of arguing that the EPA is not necessary.

The American Creosote Works Superfund Site was once a wood-treating facility, which for 80 years seeped chemicals into the soil and groundwater. The EPA designated it a Superfund in 1983, and the site still hasn’t been completely cleaned up. Gaetz’s logic is that this is all the EPA’s fault, claiming that “if the money that goes to the EPA instead went to the states, Florida would have done the job by now,” ABC affiliate WEAR reported.

There’s no evidence that the pace of the cleanup is due to EPA incompetence. The Superfund program is supposed to compel the polluters themselves to clean up the messes they made, but American Creosote Works went bankrupt in 1981. That means cleanup has to come solely from federal funds, and the Superfund program has been underfunded for years, unable to keep up with all of the pollution from companies that have folded. Trump’s proposed budget would shrink the Superfund program even more, cutting $330 million from its $1.1 billion budget.

Saul Loeb/Getty

Trump is freaking out about his first 100 days.

On his 100th day in office, next Friday, the government could be shut down, which would be a fitting metaphor. And, with no movement on health care, infrastructure, and tax reform, Trump will almost certainly hit that milestone without a legislative accomplishment. Considering that his signature executive orders have been both horrific and blocked by courts, and that his young presidency has largely been defined by infighting and incompetence, Trump is facing a rash of negative press coverage—and what will likely go down as one of the least effective first 100 days in presidential history. His team is very well aware of this and it has spent the last week trying to get ahead of the negative coverage with spin. On Friday, Trump tried his hand at making the case that, actually, everything is fine:

This tweet characteristically tries to have it both ways: The first 100 days is silly! But also I’ve done so much! To an extent, he’s not wrong on the first count: The first 100 days is a pretty silly construct. (Why not 50 days? Or 150?) But, as I wrote yesterday, it is a pretty good measure of an administration’s momentum and how well it utilizes the political capital it earned in the election—and by both of those standards, Trump’s first 100 days have been historically bad.

Trump points to his only real accomplishment, which is barely an accomplishment at all—Trump’s justice would’ve been confirmed so long as he didn’t nominate Omarosa. (Furthermore, Republicans had to blow up the filibuster to do it.) That’s not to say that confirming Neil Gorsuch isn’t huge—he could be on the Supreme Court for the next four decades, retiring only when the average global temperature has hit 113 degrees and we all live under the dome. But it also underscores how little Trump has gotten done and how desperate the administration is to suggest otherwise.

Pascal Le Segretarian/Getty

Did Donald Trump just endorse Marine Le Pen?

The first round of the French elections is being held on Sunday. This year’s race is a challenge for pollsters, featuring four main candidates who are each polling at around 20 percent: the centrist Emmanuel Macron, the far-right Marine Le Pen, the far-right but not as far-right as Le Pen (and also corrupt, though we’re also talking about French politics) Francois Fillon, and France’s Bernie Sanders, Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

Until a late surge by Mélenchon, the race had been widely seen as the next great battle between the populist far-right and a centrist status quo. Le Pen has been repeatedly compared to Donald Trump—she hung out at Trump Tower during the transition—and some believe the race could be the harbinger of a “Frexit.” On Thursday, the election was rattled by a terror attack on Paris’s Champs Elysees that left one policeman dead.

ISIS quickly claimed responsibility for the attack, suggesting that it was intended to influence the election—radical terror groups, which are intent on driving a wedge between Muslims and Western society, believe that Le Pen’s National Front would help do this. Le Pen seized the initiative, saying the attack was a “symbol of [state] failure” and proof that France needs to fight back against Islamism. On Friday morning she got a boost from Trump, who made a similar, albeit subtler case:

Trump likes to try his hand at cable news punditry—in an alternate universe, he was given a Fox News show years ago and Greg Gutfeld is president—so this may just be Trump doing horse race analysis or parroting something he saw on TV. But it does crawl up to the edge of endorsing Le Pen—the implication seems to be that the terror attack will push the French to vote for Le Pen. (Trump’s own presidential campaign was boosted after the Paris terror attacks in 2015.)

The French elections have become a weird proxy war for American politicians—Barack Obama is backing Macron in a similarly subtle-but-not-too-subtle way. Still, it’s hard to think of a more irresponsible tweet from Trump, who is essentially signal-boosting the narrative that ISIS wants to promote.

April 20, 2017

Liberals have finally discovered the joys of the Benghazi conspiracy theory.

Jason Chaffetz’s announcement that he would not be running for re-election in 2018 was surprising. Chaffetz’s own explanation—that he wants to spend more time with his family and make some dough—may very well be all there is to it. Another possibility is that the chairman of the House Oversight Committee looked into the future, envisioned two years of running interference for President Trump, and decided that this was not going to do his career any favors. But some folks decided that Russia must be behind it because Russia, a moderately powerful state with a sputtering economy, is behind everything bad in America these days.

The first rumor was standard Russia conspiracy theory nonsense: Chaffetz was resigning because Russia had compromising information about him and was using it as blackmail! There is, of course, no reason to believe that Chaffetz, a guy from Utah, had been swept up in Russian operations. The source for this bizarre story was Louise Mensch, who has carved out a niche tweeting and writing nearly incoherent articles citing no evidence (beyond shadowy sources) of Russian interference. Mensch, a former member of the British Parliament, is either a nut or the best-sourced national security reporter in the country—there is no middle ground.

But on Thursday, Andrea Chalupa, a writer with the name of a Thomas Pynchon character, took things a step further in a viral thread that accused Jason Chaffetz of essentially orchestrating the Benghazi attacks so they could be used to discredit Hillary Clinton’s presidential candidacy four years later.

Citing a “credible source,” Chalupa suggests that Chaffetz and other Republicans voted to cut the budget for security in Benghazi so the consulate there would be attacked, damaging Clinton’s credibility. (For some reason, four of the tweets in the relatively short tweetstorm are about Blackwater founder/evil person Erik Prince, who was not involved in Benghazi.) Chalupa appears to be saying that Chaffetz is concerned that his treasonous act will be discovered in the investigation into the Trump campaign’s relationship with Russia, and that he is leaving to get his house in order.

This is, to put it lightly, insane. It’s never explained, for instance, why the GOP would want to do Benghazi to hurt Hillary and not Obama, who ran for re-election two months after the Benghazi attacks. How these GOP congressmen were able to anticipate Clinton’s response to the Benghazi attacks, which was the source of the controversy, is not explained. It’s also remarkably irresponsible, as it essentially escalates “GOP congressmen voted against budget increases that affected diplomatic security” to “GOP congressmen literally orchestrated the murder of a U.S. ambassador.” This theory is basically the inversion of the right-wing conspiracy theory of Benghazi: that Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama intentionally caused the attack for... uh... yeah um... reasons.

One of the few good things to come out of Donald Trump’s presidency is that it ostensibly put the Benghazi attacks—which were incredibly tragic and the result of a lot of human error and exactly zero nefarious plots—to bed. But this is a moment in which there is an incredible appetite for explanations for why our very bad and screwed-up world is so bad and screwed-up. The problem is that nuts are filling the void, and Benghazi has now become a building block in a budding left-wing conspiracy theory complex. The liberal 13 Hours is going to be dope though.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Jeff Sessions knows Hawaii is a state. He just doesn’t care.

Sessions, the racist Keebler elf of Donald Trump’s administration, has two true loves: white nationalism and making cookies in his treehouse. Today he took some time out of his busy Fudge Stripes production schedule to issue a good old-fashioned dog whistle to the people of Hawaii:

Sessions is attempting to criticize Judge Derrick Watson, who recently blocked Donald Trump’s Muslim ban and is based in Hawaii. But it’s interesting that he chooses do so by attacking Hawaii itself—which is, of course, not just “some island in the Pacific.” It’s the most diverse state in the nation. It’s a state because we invaded it and staged a coup that overthrew its indigenous leadership. Sessions should love this story!

Donald Trump does not rule by fiat. He cannot snap his fingers and sprinkle racist pixie dust on the laws of the United States. Watson was well within his rights to block Trump’s executive order, and Sessions’s refusal to recognize his judicial authority is cause for real concern. This authoritarian streak—and dismissiveness toward diverse communities—is in line with what we’ve come to expect from the Trump White House.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

The government might shut down because Congress is fighting over health care for retired coal miners (again).

U.S. lawmakers are scrambling to put together a long-term spending bill before the April 28 deadline, and a few “hurdles” stand in the way, according to The Hill. Besides the usual flashpoints, like Obamacare and immigration, there’s also the question of whether to give permanent pensions and health care for tens of thousands of retired miners, many of whom suffer from black lung and lasting physical injuries from years on the job.

This debate has been ongoing since last year. In December, with Democrats threatening a shutdown, Republicans eventually agreed to fund miners’ benefits—but only temporarily, which is why this fight is happening again this year. Generally, coal companies themselves would provide these. But as the U.S. has moved toward less carbon-intensive energy sources, many of those companies have gone bankrupt and the financial responsibility for those plans has shifted to taxpayers.

As the New York Times detailed in a heartbreaking piece this week, more than 20,000 retired miners will lose their health benefits if Congress does not intervene—and those miners are scared senseless about what will happen to them if their benefits expire. They’re also wondering why President Donald Trump, with all his campaign talk about how he’d “take care” of miners, hasn’t said a word about their benefits. “He promised to help miners, not just mining companies,” one retiree said.

Wikimedia

Henry Kissinger: Jared Kushner is ... Icarus?

Kushner is the Trump administration’s Secretary of Everything. He has many domestic responsibilities on his plate, but he is also the White House’s chief diplomatic envoy—he is the point man on China and Mexico and the Middle East, having been assigned to bring an end to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. So it’s no surprise that comparisons to Henry Kissinger have followed. The administration, perhaps uneasy about the sheer breadth of Kushner’s responsibilities and the fact that he has no diplomatic or political experience whatsoever, has also played up the connection: Kissinger is reportedly mentoring Kushner.

Kissinger returned the favor by penning Kushner’s entry in Time’s annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world. The list is, as usual, almost incomprehensibly pointless. (“I feel a special space kinship with Jeff Bezos,” writes Buzz Aldrin, “albeit one grounded not here on Earth, but far away on the moon.” Cool!) But Kissinger’s entry on Kushner is more pointless than most. It has not only been plainly dashed off, but also hilariously undercuts the man it is supposed to be elevating.

In two paragraphs, Kissinger manages to say nothing at all. He begins with a B- beginning of an undergraduate political science paper. “Transitioning the presidency between parties is one of the most complex undertakings in American politics,” Kissinger writes. “The change triggers an upheaval in the intangible mechanisms by which Washington runs: an incoming President is likely to be less familiar with formal structures, and the greater that gap, the heavier the responsibility of those advisers who are asked to fill it.”

That’s paragraph one. Kushner doesn’t come in until paragraph two, wherein Kissinger writes about Kushner as if he were a godson he barely knows: “This space has been traversed for nearly four months by Jared Kushner, whom I first met about 18 months ago, when he introduced himself after a foreign policy lecture I had given. We have sporadically ­exchanged views since. As part of the Trump family, Jared is familiar with the intangibles of the President. As a graduate of Harvard and NYU, he has a broad education; as a businessman, a knowledge of administration.” (Kissinger’s half-hearted entry only gets weirder when you consider the enthusiasm of his past Time 100 entries, like this one on the now-disgraced Elizabeth Holmes, whom he describes as “striking, somewhat ethereal, iron-willed.”)

This wouldn’t pass muster as a letter of recommendation. But it all builds to the kicker: “All this should help him make a success of his daunting role flying close to the sun.” The term “flying close to the sun” comes from the legend of Icarus, a young man who, like Kushner, owed everything to his father, who, like Kushner’s father, was imprisoned. Icarus famously flew too close to the sun while escaping from that prison on wings of feather and wax, and died.

Mark Wilson/Getty

Donald Trump’s first 100 days are already a failure.

It’s been almost a month since House Republicans’ attempt to repeal and replace Obamacare went down in flames, which means it’s also been almost a month since Trump and Paul Ryan said it was time to move on to something else. But the last several weeks have shown that tax reform and infrastructure are—who could have guessed?—just as, if not more, complicated than health care. 

Every week there’s a new report about the House’s various Republican tribes coming together to try to strike a health care deal. This is surprising insofar as the biggest reason the American Health Care Act failed in the first place is that there is little common ground between the House’s hard-right Freedom Caucus and its more moderate members. The Freedom Caucus essentially wants to remove government’s role from health care completely, while the more moderate members—many of whom are very antsy about re-election—are concerned about cost (i.e. lowering it) and coverage (i.e. expanding it). 

But on Wednesday evening Paul Ryan said that House Republicans were putting the “finishing touches” on a new health care plan. The deal would reinstate the so-called “essential benefits” provision—which requires insurers to cover a range of maladies and services—and allow states to obtain waivers to eliminate the provision that blocks insurers from raising premiums on people with pre-existing conditions. To get a waiver a state would have to join a federal high-risk pool or create its own. (High-risk pools don’t work.) It essentially just rearranges the deck chairs of a remarkably unpopular bill—there’s no reason to  believe that this bill would do much to lower costs or increase coverage or be any more popular than the earlier draft of the AHCA. 

But there is still talk of rushing it to a vote. Congress doesn’t come back into session until Tuesday, and it will have its hands full averting a government shutdown. Why the rush? The Trump administration appears to be very antsy about how its first 100 days will be judged, and health care would be a major 100 days prize. 

But the White House basically misunderstands what’s useful about the first 100 days of an administration. The reason why that’s become such an important metric is that it measures the momentum of an administration out of the gate. Every administration, the thinking goes, comes into office with a certain amount of political capital that it accrued by winning the election—that political capital diminishes over time, so there’s a rush to spend it as quickly as possible. 

The problem for the Trump administration, however, is that it has already squandered that opportunity. Trump’s legitimacy problems—stemming from his campaign’s relationship with Russia, the fact that he lost the popular vote, and his own personality—meant that he entered office with significantly less political capital than most administrations. The protests that followed his inauguration, his horrific and incompetently executed travel ban, the disarray that has characterized his administration, and the failure to pass the AHCA—all of that used up what little political capital he started with. Rushing to pass health care reform suggests that the administration doesn’t realize that it has already squandered its first 100 days. 

April 19, 2017

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

Bill O’Reilly’s publisher is sticking with him.

O’Reilly just lost his lucrative job as host of The O’Reilly Factor, in the wake of a New York Times report that detailed years of sexual harassment allegations and the millions of dollars paid in settlements by O’Reilly and his former employer Fox News. But O’Reilly’s television work has only been one element of his media empire. In the past five years, he has become the bestselling nonfiction writer in the country.

His books, which are published by the Macmillan imprint Henry Holt, routinely sell over a million copies, a remarkable number in book publishing. O’Reilly’s sales put him in a vaunted category that includes only a handful of authors, like Stephen King and Tom Clancy. His Killing seriesKilling Lincoln, Killing Kennedy, Killing Jesus, Killing Patton, Killing Reagan, and Killing The Rising Sun—has been a bonanza for both O’Reilly and for Macmillan.

Asked for comment about O’Reilly’s future at Henry Holt following his dismisal from Fox News, a Henry Holt spokesman said, “Our plans have not changed.” Henry Holt published Old School: Life In The Sane Lane three weeks ago and will publish at least three other books under O’Reilly’s name in 2017.

However, book publishing is not immune to the political debates that have been raging since Donald Trump’s election. Simon & Schuster faced boycott threats and weeks of negative publicity after its conservative imprint Threshold Editions signed Milo Yiannopolous to a $250,000 book deal. That deal was canceled after comments circulated of Yiannopolous seemingly endorsing pedophilia.

Macmillan is not yet facing a similar level of pressure or scrutiny. It will not want to see O’Reilly go: It has a long and remarkably lucrative history with O’Reilly, and his books are essential to Macmillan’s bottom line.

The Alex Jones custody trial is about as bonkers as you’d expect.

America’s most committed goblin-hater is having a very bad time. His travails come at the hands of a family court judge: Jones, we’re learning, is probably not a very good father. A few dispatches, courtesy of Buzzfeed’s Charlie Warzel:

The Austin American-Statesman also reported that Jones’s attorneys claim that he is in the business of performance art. But this isn’t a gotcha; it’s just obvious. To paraphrase C.S. Lewis: Alex Jones has always either been insane or a liar. He is the latest iteration in a fine American tradition of snake-oil peddlers and paper-thin cultists. This is why he’s so fond of Donald Trump. The two men are in the same line of work, and they’re both very good at what they do.

They consequently have similar fans. Trump infamously—and accurately—said that he could “shoot someone” and not lose his supporters. Jones can call himself a performance artist, he can call himself a hero, he could probably call himself Jesus, and his fans would still watch his show. People who believe that the Deep State staged the Sandy Hook massacre are going to believe whatever batshit conspiratorial nonsense Jones serves them. To them, Jones really is a prophet. His trials and tribulations only sharpen that perception.

Jeremiah wrote Lamentations. John the Baptist ate locusts. Alex Jones has family court. Filtered through tinfoil, it all sounds the same.