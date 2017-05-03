Menu
Magazine

The New York Times’ public editor ignores the central problem with Bret Stephens’s climate column.

Progressives had a collective conniption last month when the Times announced it had hired neoconservative Bret Stephens, formerly of The Wall Street Journal, as an op-ed writer. The outrage stemmed from fear that Stephens, a known denier of climate science, would attempt to spread dangerous falsehoods about climate change in the paper of record.

Their outrage proved justified. Stephens’s first column, published last week, was dedicated to criticizing the liberal “certainty” about climate science, all while refusing to engage with that science. Instead of explaining why the science wasn’t certain (which would have been impossible, because it is), Stephens urged readers to be “humble” about what they think they know, citing Hillary Clinton’s unexpected loss to Donald Trump in the presidential election.

The column sparked a flood of complaints and cancellation threats, which forced Times public editor Liz Spayd to respond in a new column today. But her response makes the very same mistake as Stephens did: It refuses to engage with the science.

Spayd admits that she’s not trying “to resolve the finer points of atmospheric physics”; rather, she’s trying to figure out why readers can’t seem to tolerate “a diversity of views on the Opinion pages.” After summarizing a few complaints, Spayd concludes that Times readers are fine with having a conservative commentator—they’re just mad that Stephens chose climate change as his first subject, which is “as flammable to many younger readers as the Middle East has long been to older ones.” Spayd then punts to Stephens, who explains that he chose to write about climate change first “because he was being attacked on that subject before he even arrived.” Spayd worries that Stephens is “minimizing the serious risk of climate change” with his factual arguments, but insists “that The Times should be giving readers a range of views.”

Spayd never grapples with the complaint that Stephens pushes falsehoods. She never says whether it was within the Times’ standards to allow Stephens to incongruously compare the reliability of polling data with the reliability of climatology. And she never says whether Stephens should have been allowed to describe the 0.85 degree Celsius warming of the world since 1880 as “modest,” when in fact climate scientists consider this warming “large and rapid.It’s perhaps understandable why the public editor would focus more on reader reaction than on scientific facts, but Stephens has no such excuse. Here’s hoping his next column engages with the science of climate change rather than the climate of liberal opinion.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Facebook is hiring for the worst job ever.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Wednesday that the social network will bring on 3,000 new employees to review videos of “people hurting themselves and others on Facebook—either live or in video posted later.” “We’re working to make these videos easier to report so we can take the right action sooner,” Zuckerberg wrote, “whether that’s responding quickly when someone needs help or taking a post down.”

Zuckerberg’s announcement came in response to a series of recent incidents of violence broadcast on Facebook Live. A father in Thailand killed his 11-month-old on the live-streaming platform. Facebook admitted it took too long to remove videos of a fatal shooting in Ohio. And yet the company’s response—hiring a massive number of people to screen suicides, murders, and other violence—has raised a lot of questions.

For the people filling these positions, trauma inevitably awaits. A new short documentary, The Moderators, shows the stark reality facing the mostly Asian workers tasked with scrubbing offensive content from social media, including child porn and bestiality. Reviewing the film, The New Republic’s Josephine Livingstone wrote that it reveals “the psychological toll that exposure to these images may be taking on these laborers, who are working in vast numbers.”

Joe Raedle/Getty

David Axelrod is still schooling Hillary Clinton.

Axelrod, who managed both of President Obama’s successful presidential campaigns, was one of the Clinton campaign’s most incisive critics during the 2016 election. Throughout the campaign, Axelrod repeatedly made the case that Hillary Clinton herself was the source of her campaign’s problems.

In September, after pneumonia caused Clinton to rush out of a 9/11 memorial event, Axelrod asked, “Antibiotics can take care of pneumonia. What’s the cure for an unhealthy penchant for privacy that repeatedly creates unnecessary problems?” In the gossipy and illuminating tell-all Shattered, Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes report that Axelrod’s critique got inside Clinton’s head—and that the campaign was paranoid that chief strategist Joel Benenson was feeding criticisms to Axelrod, who would air them on CNN.

On Tuesday, Axelrod delivered another memorable critique of Hillary Clinton—this time over the explanation she gave this week for why she lost the election.

“Jim Comey didn’t tell her not to campaign in Wisconsin after the convention. Jim Comey didn’t say, ‘Don’t put any resources into Michigan until the final week of the campaign.’ One of the things that hindered her in the campaign was a sense that she never fully was willing to take responsibility for her mistakes, particularly that server,” Axelrod said.

He added, “She said the words ‘I’m responsible,’ but everything else suggested that she really doesn’t feel that way and I don’t think that helps her in the long run. It takes a lot of work to lose to Donald Trump, let me tell you. He was the least popular presidential candidate to win in the history of polling, and so it wasn’t just the Comey letter. The fact that she was in a position to lose because of the Comey letter is something that deserves some introspection.”

As with his criticism during the campaign, this is sharp-edged and ultimately constructive—Hillary Clinton should take responsibility and move on.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

The Russia story has come back to annoy Donald Trump.

FBI Director Comey is heading back to the Hill on Wednesday for another public hearing about Russia’s role in the 2016 election, this time before the Senate Judiciary Committee. The last time Comey testified, in March, he dropped a bomb, confirming to the House Intelligence Committee that the FBI was investigating the Trump campaign’s relationship with Russia.

This time should be different, though there may be fireworks. Deleware Senator Chris Coons has promised to ask Comey why he felt it necessary to publicly comment on the FBI probe investigating Hillary Clinton, and not the one investigating Donald Trump. This was the subject of a lengthy recent New York Times investigation that suggested that Comey did so because he expected Clinton to win handily.

The Senate Judiciary Committee has tried to present itself as the grown-up congressional committee, as opposed to the kids’ table in the House. That doesn’t mean that Senate Republicans won’t try to obfuscate—as House Republicans like Devin Nunes and Trey Gowdy did—but it does mean that today’s hearing will likely be less bombastic.

The last time Comey testified in the Capitol, you may recall, Donald Trump had recently made wild accusations that Barack Obama had wiretapped Trump Tower. This was a political own goal on a number of levels, but it was also a gift to the Democrats questioning Comey, who got the FBI director to publicly confirm that the accusation was nonsense. On Tuesday night, Trump once again butted in before an important hearing, this time to give his opinion about Comey himself.

Trump appears to be responding to comments that Hillary Clinton made on Tuesday, in which she identified Comey’s intrusion into the election as one of many reasons why she lost. The dig at Comey—that the FBI director gave a “free pass” to a criminal—twists the knife.

The Russia story has faded from view over the last few weeks, as other stories—North Korea, the GOP’s attempts at repealing and replacing Obamacare, Trump’s 100 days—have dominated the cycle. Even if today’s hearing doesn’t produce much news, it will serve as a reminder that this slow-boiling story isn’t going away any time soon.

Mark Wallheiser / Getty

The last 72 hours have signaled a troubling future for police reform under the Trump administration.

On Saturday night, police in Balch Springs, Texas, received a call to investigate potential underage drinking at a house party. The initial statement provided by the police department on Sunday said that, upon arrival, cops heard gunshots and saw a car of teenagers driving toward them in reverse. They said the car was driving “aggressively towards the officer,” prompting them to open fire and kill 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, who was in the passenger seat.

However, on Monday, Police Chief Jonathan Haber revised his statement. “I unintentionally [was] incorrect when I said the vehicle was backing down the road,” Haber said. “I’m saying after reviewing the video that I don’t believe [the shooting] met our core values.” On Tuesday, Roy Oliver, the officer who fatally shot Edwards, was fired.

Haber’s hasty revision is all too familiar, affirming that the police in such situations are untrustworthy sources. Oliver’s dismissal is a rare and welcome display of accountability. However, this case has only just begun. It will be interesting to see if evidence turns up showing that Edwards’s infractions go beyond failing to meet his department’s core values—and if charges are warranted.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday night, The Washington Post reported that the Justice Department would not charge Baton Rouge officers in the fatal shooting of Alton Sterling last year. While there has been no official statement from the department about the case, Post sources familiar with the matter said that plans to close the case would be announced within 24 hours. This does not bode well for the future of Jordan Edward’s case, and for police reform under the Trump administration.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been crystal clear that he does not believe in the Justice Department intervening in local police matters. In March, his office sent a troubling memo outlining how the department would support local law enforcement agencies. “By strengthening our longstanding and productive relationships with our law enforcement partners,” the statement read, “we will improve public safety for all Americans.”

The department said it would help “promote officer safety, officer morale, and public respect for their work.” The department added that “it is not the responsibility of the federal government to manage non-federal law enforcement agencies.”

But this is not the time for the Justice Department to step back. A string of high-profile deaths at the hands of police, coupled with Obama-era investigations of Chicago police, affirm that local law enforcement is not protecting and respecting the civil rights of all citizens. The future of police reform looks bleak: With a president like Trump, it will be much more difficult to hear the voices of those fighting to fix this system.

May 02, 2017

Hillary Clinton doesn’t know what cost her the presidency.

In an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour on Tuesday, she insisted she takes “absolute personal responsibility” for losing. I was the candidate,” she said. “I was the person who was on the ballot, and I am very aware of the challenges, the problems, the shortfalls that we had.” But this turned out to be an obligatory disclaimer.

The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee cited statistician Nate Silver to make this confident assertion: “If the election had been on October 27, I’d be your president.” (Back in December, Silver tweeted, “Clinton would almost certainly be President-elect if the election had been held on Oct. 27.”) “I was on the way to winning,” she added, “until the combination of [FBI Director] Jim Comey’s letter on October 28th and Russian WikiLeaks raised doubts in the minds of people who were inclined to vote for me but got scared off.”

Clinton’s blame of Comey and Russia misses the bigger picture—that a confluence of factors contributed to Clinton’s loss. Some of even her closest confidantes believe she “bears the blame for her defeat,” according to Shattered, Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes’s book about her campaign. As The Washington Post’s Greg Sargent recently argued, “Yes, Comey mattered—a lot,” but Clinton, her campaign, and Democratic officials failed in myriad ways, too. Yahoo News’ Garance Franke-Ruta has a more comprehensive list of reasons for Clinton’s loss:

We’ll never know which of these factors proved to be the most decisive. That’s surely frustrating for Clinton, but also a good argument for letting the subject go. She told Amanpour she’s now “part of the resistance,” so perhaps her focus now should be making sure the Democrats don’t blow it again in 2020.

Win McNamee/Getty

Heritage to Jim DeMint: Don’t let the door hit you on your way out.

The Heritage Foundation—not only one of Washington’s most important right-wing think tanks, but also an organization that was embraced by Donald Trump’s team during the transition—has been rocked by what some are calling a “hostile takeover.” There have been some wild reports about the crisis at Heritage this week, but one thing has been clear: Jim DeMint—the godfather of the Tea Party and Mike Pence’s close friend—was on his way out, years after conducting something of a hostile takeover of Heritage himself. On Tuesday Heritage’s board made it official in a remarkable statement.

This is practically a Maoist denunciation. It certainly will not sit will with the Demint loyalists inside Heritage who are bracing for a purge. And it hints at sweeping changes to come.

Why is this all happening? Mike Needham, who has been behind many of the changes at Heritage over the last four years, has widely been fingered as the culprit. Heritage sources told The Atlantic’s McKay Coppins and Rosie Gray that Needham had been playing pro- and anti-Trump factions within Heritage against DeMint, presumably as a power play:

To the Trump-averse elements on the board, Needham has pointed to DeMint’s growing coziness with the new administration as evidence that the think tank, a beacon of movement conservatism, needs a new steward. At the same time, Needham has been telling pro-Trump board members like Rebekah Mercer that Heritage needs a leader who will follow the president’s lead—even going so far as to float White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, a key Mercer ally, as a potential future president, according to one source.

Heritage was a pioneer in politicizing the once staid work of think tanks, but it nevertheless maintained the pretense of doing policy work and of being aligned with a larger conservative movement. Under Needham, it has become increasingly defined by its political activities—which the ongoing coup appears to affirm. But the tension between a think tank’s policy work and its politics is not the only one that needs to be resolved within Heritage. It also has to figure out where it stands vis-a-vis Donald Trump.

Mark Wilson/Getty

The White House’s weird flattery of Kim Jong-un keeps getting weirder.

Before he walked out on John Dickerson, Donald Trump told the CBS News anchor that Kim is “a smart cookie.” This is high praise from Trump, whose vocabulary of insults and compliments is more or less that of your average JV hockey coach. “At a very young age, he was able to assume power,” Trump said of Kim. “A lot of people, I’m sure, tried to take that power away, whether it was his uncle or anybody else. And he was able to do it.” Trump also praised Kim for fending off his uncle, who allegedly tried to seize power from him and was later executed.

On Monday, Trump told Bloomberg that he would like to meet Kim. Sean Spicer, who has a special knack for doing whatever the opposite of translating is, made things even more complicated in Monday’s press briefing. Asked whether Trump would meet with Kim, Spicer sort of followed his boss’s lead, saying, “The bottom line is the president is going to do what he has to do. ... I think his point was—he went over this in the interview—that he assumed power at a young age when his father passed away. And there was a lot of potential threats that could have come his way, and he’s obviously managed to lead a country forward. Despite the obvious concerns that we and so many other people have, he is a young person to be leading a country with nuclear weapons.” OK!

Does Trump think that flattery will work on strongmen? He appears to have two modes when it comes to foreign policy, saber-rattling and sucking up. Of course, another possibility is that Trump was just winging it, and now the rest of the administration has to follow along—this is reportedly what happened when he invited Rodrigo Duterte, the murderous president of the Philippines, to the White House.

In either case, it’s better than the administration’s previous strategy, which was to escalate tension in the Korean peninsula for ... reasons. But that isn’t saying much.

Handout/Getty

Trump’s pick to head DOE’s clean energy office does not appear to like clean energy.

E&E News reports that Daniel Simmons, a conservative fossil fuel proponent, has been tapped to oversee the Department of Energy’s Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy (EERE). The mission of that $2 billion office, according to its website, is to “create and sustain American leadership in the transition to a global clean energy economy.” That has historically included investments in renewable energy technologies like solar, wind, and geothermal, as well as electric vehicles and building efficiency.

Strangely enough, Simmons has spent his career criticizing the government’s attempts to do exactly those things. Simmons is the former vice president of policy for the Institute for Energy Research, a think tank that has spent years attacking government-supported expansion of renewables energy. Before that, Simmons headed the natural resources task force at the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC), which has engaged in sweeping campaigns against renewable energy development across the country.

Simmons himself has made damning statements about federal investments in clean energy, arguing it is too expensive. From The Washington Post:

In a 2013 podcast with the Heartland Institute, a libertarian public policy think tank, Simmons argued that pursuing renewable energy could harm people’s pocketbooks.

“The most simple of all points is that no matter what the renewable guys say, what they will admit is that their type of power — the wind and solar — is more expensive and will increase the price of electricity,” he said. “And in an economy that is struggling, it is critical that we do everything we can to keep prices low.”

At a Politico energy forum last year, he was direct about his disdain for federal subsidies for renewable energy.

“I think that everything should be treated equally across the board,” Simmons said. “We have to look at the track record of the oil and gas industry [which is] producing low-cost, reliable energy, particularly when the alternative is much, much higher prices.

All that raises questions about what exactly Simmons will do with the office whose current mission he opposes. He may not, however, have that much to do in the years to come. Though the fiscal 2017 budget expected to be passed by Congress this week keeps the EERE in tact, Trump’s proposed fiscal 2018 budget would cut the office’s funding by 53 percent.

Pool/Getty Images

Please proceed, President Shutdown.

A day after implying he could’ve prevented the Civil War through The Art of the Deal, Donald Trump woke up and let the world know he got rolled by a Congress his own party controls.

Tantrum Trump is the most incoherent Trump, but the most plausible meaning of these tweets is that he thinks a government shutdown would help Republicans get their way in Congress later this year, or win 60 Senate seats next year, and that if Mitch McConnell and his members disagree, they should abolish the filibuster. His budget director, Mick Mulvaney is apparently on board.

Suffice it to say these are all great ideas.

It is extremely likely that Trump’s Twitter incontinence has poised him to capitulate as humiliatingly as possible once again. After all, if he thought a shutdown would help him get his way, he could have vetoed the spending bill he just signed, and tested the hypothesis. Come October, shutdown or no shutdown, he will still lack the leverage to extract concessions from Democrats and will either fold, or not have a working government for the rest of his presidency, or Congress will fund the government over his veto.

Even if we imagine for argument’s sake that Senate Republicans succumb to pressure and abolish the filibuster (something McConnell has vowed not to do) we have just learned that Republicans can’t get government spending legislation through the House without Democratic votes. They also very likely lack the capacity to pass a partisan spending bill with 51 votes in the Senate. So that wouldn’t avert a shutdown anyhow.

Taking this all together, count me an enthusiastic supporter of Trump’s plan to abolish the filibuster for the purpose of passing nothing, then riding out the next three and a half years as the first president in history to have shut down his own government—and having zero wins to show for it.

Getty Images

Ivanka Trump’s damning endorsement of Lean In.

Today, The New York Times has a sprawling piece about father’s best, Ivanka, and her storied journey from daughter of a real estate mogul to the daughter of an old man who watches TV all day and is also president of the United States. Much of the piece covers what we already know about Ivanka—that she is struggling to find her place as First Daughter, that she is playing the “centrist advocate” in the White House but not actually moderating any of her father’s policies. (Apparently, Ivanka suggested to Cecile Richards, head of Planned Parenthood, that the organization should split in two—one part abortion services, another part women’s health—which is the kind of off-hand comment that could only be delivered by someone who understands the organization as a problem of her own contradictory brand.)

But one of the most interesting anecdotes that the Times uncovered was about Ivanka’s attempt to create her own Lean In:

But penetrating the mass market presented a challenge: Ms. Trump’s gilded life felt distant to women who shopped at Macy’s. So, late in 2013, she and her husband gathered with a few employees in front of a whiteboard in their Upper East Side apartment. Sheryl Sandberg’s Lean In had just topped the best-seller charts, and Ms. Trump’s team wanted its own catchy yet accessible slogan.

The brainstorming solidified into a new motto: “Women Who Work.”

Even Ivanka was able to see Sheryl Sandberg’s famed “feminist” opus for exactly what it is: a marketing campaign. The lines between Ivanka’s branded feminism—she reportedly was reluctant to even grant her own employees maternity leave, and doesn’t pay her interns—and the corporate feminism embodied by Sandberg’s Lean In are very fine indeed.

In a great dig, the Times states that Ivanka’s “interest in gender issues grew out of a ‘Women Who Work’ hashtag and marketing campaign she devised a few years ago to help sell $99 pumps and $150 dresses.” This is not too far off from Sandberg, who has used Lean In to market her own brand, while refusing to sit down with hotel housekeepers. If Ivanka is a faux feminist, what is Sheryl Sandberg?