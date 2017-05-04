Menu
Will Donald Trump officiate Morning Joe and Mika’s wedding?

Things are bad. Our president is bad. Congress is bad. The health care bill that may pass the House today is bad. The Democrats just sent out a Star Wars-themed email opposing a bill that would likely have catastrophic effects on America’s already bad health care system. Both NBA playoff games last night were bad and Tony Parker’s knee exploded. The Mets are 12-15, which is bad. The Boss Baby, a bad movie, has made $150 million at the box office, though it is no longer the number one comedy in America. (That, with apologies to Tom Scharpling, is the White House.) And I just learned that seasonal allergies make your brain swell.

Things are not good, it’s true. But there is one good thing. Love. “The most important thing in the word,” UCLA basketball coach John Wooden said, according to the website brainyquote.com, “is family and love,” which are actually two things. And Morning Joe Scarborough and Morning Mika Brzezinski, cohosts of the MSNBC morning show Morning Joe, are in love to the point of getting married.

For years there have been rumors that the two were more than just cohosts. Their relationship was more than just three hours of aimless chat, mixed with destructive speculation, mixed with an odd flirtation with the president, who is obsessed with them. “Their chemistry—the way they bickered, and eye-rolled, and flirted in the I-can’t-stand-you-but-I-love-you way that elementary schoolers do—fueled speculation about their relationship off camera for years, a kind of reality show within a talk show,” wrote Vanity Fair.

And doing a show with your partner, according to Morning Joe, is good for a relationship: “It occurred to me that with us working together and being live on the air every day for three hours that we were forced, no matter what disagreements we had, what misunderstandings we had, to work through it and get right with each other by 5:59 A.M.” (I do not have a morning show but this sounds like a legitimately terrible way to deal with relationship problems.)

But the big question hanging over the wedding is this: Who will officiate? Here’s Vanity Fair about the biggest White House feud—and it isn’t between Steve Bannon and Reince Priebus:

In January, when they went to visit Donald Trump in the White House just a little more than a week after his inauguration, Scarborough and Brzezinski sat down for lunch with the president, Ivanka Trump, and Jared Kushner, ostensibly to talk to their longtime friend about his first week in office and issues related to women. Once the fish and scalloped potatoes had been served, and special sauces delivered directly to Trump were placed on the table, the couple said that the president came up with an idea: If they planned on getting married, they should consider doing so at Mar-a-Lago or the White House, they recalled. “That’s when Jared interrupted and said, ‘Hey, you know what? I’ve got my license. I could marry you,’” Scarborough said. (A White House spokeswoman had no comment.)

According to Scarborough, that’s when Trump snapped from the end of the table, saying: “Why would you marry them? They could have the President of the United States marry them.”

Everything is already bad, but Trump has somehow made it worse.

The GOP’s Obamacare repeal is a cynical disgrace.

The American Health Care Act is horrible and unpopular. Voters hate it because they want health care coverage to increase and health care costs to decrease—the bill likely does the opposite, while providing the top 2 percent of earners with a massive tax break. Every imaginable patient and health care advocacy group opposes the bill because it would likely provoke a crisis by forcing millions of people to go without insurance, while making it unaffordable for millions more. Keep in mind, too, that these would be some of the sickest, most vulnerable people in America.

House Republicans hate the AHCA for different reasons. They just want it to go away. If the vote that’s scheduled to go down on Thursday does, in fact, go down, many will be voting on a bill that they haven’t seen and that the CBO hasn’t scored. It’s crucial that the vote happen before the score because Republicans expect that it will make the bill politically untenable.

Nancy Pelosi is still taking shit for saying, “We have to pass the bill so that you can find out what is in it, away from the fog of the controversy” about Obamacare in 2011. But Pelosi and other Democrats knew what was in the bill—she meant that voters would come to like the bill once they benefited from it. That prediction has come true. House Republicans are currently role-playing their own twisted version of how Obamacare went down—they’re about to vote on a deeply unpopular bill that they barely know anything about, consequences be damned. Early Thursday morning it came out that it could even affect the half of all Americans who get their health insurance from their employer—this is, legislatively speaking, not what you want to have happen hours before a vote.

After spending seven years whining about Obamacare and promising that they have a secret plan to make health care better and cheaper, it’s clear that Republicans have no plan—or, more importantly, a coherent philosophy about how the government should deal with health care. As a result, you have a bill that’s a hodgepodge of poorly thought out ideas and attempts at winning over blocks of congressmen. Obamacare, when it was finally set into law, was similarly muddled after months of negotiations, but it did have a basic philosophy about health care coverage. (Ironically, one of the problems that congressional Republicans are running into is that this vision was market-based and conservative—it’s hard to outflank the ACA from the right and create a health care landscape where coverage is expansive and cheap.)

If they do vote on this bill on Thursday and do kick the bill to the Senate, House Republicans will be doing so not because they believe in this bill but because they’re sick and tired of dealing with it. It may very well die an agonizing death in the Senate, which would mean that dozens of House Republicans will have tied themselves to a burning, sinking ship. But these House Republicans are going to look feckless—because they are feckless—no matter what they do.

May 03, 2017

House Republicans are stuck in their own terrible version of Groundhog Day.

The House GOP is currently rushing to pass a deeply unpopular plan to repeal and replace Obamacare. The rush comes partly from the fact that the bill is deeply unpopular and partly from the (correct) belief that the more people that find out about the bill, the more will hate it. The bill isn’t just hated by constituents—it’s also being blasted by health care providers and patient groups. Even Republican congressmen aren’t excited about it.

We have been here before. The main differences, it seems, between this attempt at health care “reform” and the last are that the Freedom Caucus is more or less on board (which is never a good thing) and that Republicans are trying to pass the bill before the CBO provides its estimate. Last time, the CBO score was probably the final nail in the coffin for repeal-and-replace, and there’s nothing in this bill to suggest that the CBO will find anything different—which means that this bill will decrease coverage and increase costs. Republicans don’t possess a set of health care principles that will result in the policy everyone wants (better coverage and lower costs), and have therefore decided that the most prudent course of action is to simply pass the bill before anyone can find out what’s in it.

Strangely, this has put Democrats in a bit of a pickle. On Wednesday morning Politico reported that some Democrats are rooting for a vote because it would put Republicans on record as supporting this terrible bill. The best outcome for Democrats would probably be one in which the AHCA passes the House and goes to the Senate, where it would then die over the course of several months. This is playing with fire—it’s the kind of too-clever-by-half strategy that has doomed Democrats before. Still, Republicans are about to punch themselves in the face, either by passing a horrible bill or by clowning themselves in the most public possible way. The only question is how hard.

James Comey wants everyone to know how much he’s suffered over Hillary Clinton’s emails.

Many Democrats blame the FBI director for the election of Donald Trump. That group includes Clinton herself, who said Tuesday she “was on the way to winning” until Comey’s October 28 announcement that the FBI was investigating newly discovered emails—a decision that sent her poll numbers in a tailspin. But the man at the heart of the controversy is portraying himself as the real victim here. In a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday, Comey projected professional competence at times, martyrdom at others.

“I’m made of stone,” Comey said, when asked whether he needed a washroom break. But he also revealed a more human, sensitive side. “It makes me mildly nauseous to think we might have had an impact on the election,” Comey claimed. He has endured not just nausea, but real pain. ”Lordy, has this been painful,’’ Comey said. ‘‘I’ve gotten all kinds of rocks thrown at me and this has been really hard, but I think I’ve done the right thing at each turn.’’ Comey added that he does have one regret: taking the FBI job in the first place.

His testimony was a one-act play titled The Pathos of James Comey.

The New York Times’ public editor ignores the central problem with Bret Stephens’s climate column.

Progressives had a collective conniption last month when the Times announced it had hired neoconservative Bret Stephens, formerly of The Wall Street Journal, as an op-ed writer. The outrage stemmed from fear that Stephens, a known denier of climate science, would attempt to spread dangerous falsehoods about climate change in the paper of record.

Their outrage proved justified. Stephens’s first column, published last week, was dedicated to criticizing the liberal “certainty” about climate science, all while refusing to engage with that science. Instead of explaining why the science wasn’t certain (which would have been impossible, because it is), Stephens urged readers to be “humble” about what they think they know, citing Hillary Clinton’s unexpected loss to Donald Trump in the presidential election.

The column sparked a flood of complaints and cancellation threats, which forced Times public editor Liz Spayd to respond in a new column today. But her response makes the very same mistake as Stephens did: It refuses to engage with the science.

Spayd admits that she’s not trying “to resolve the finer points of atmospheric physics”; rather, she’s trying to figure out why readers can’t seem to tolerate “a diversity of views on the Opinion pages.” After summarizing a few complaints, Spayd concludes that Times readers are fine with having a conservative commentator—they’re just mad that Stephens chose climate change as his first subject, which is “as flammable to many younger readers as the Middle East has long been to older ones.” Spayd then punts to Stephens, who explains that he chose to write about climate change first “because he was being attacked on that subject before he even arrived.” Spayd worries that Stephens is “minimizing the serious risk of climate change” with his factual arguments, but insists “that The Times should be giving readers a range of views.”

Spayd never grapples with the complaint that Stephens pushes falsehoods. She never says whether it was within the Times’ standards to allow Stephens to incongruously compare the reliability of polling data with the reliability of climatology. And she never says whether Stephens should have been allowed to describe the 0.85 degree Celsius warming of the world since 1880 as “modest,” when in fact climate scientists consider this warming “large and rapid.It’s perhaps understandable why the public editor would focus more on reader reaction than on scientific facts, but Stephens has no such excuse. Here’s hoping his next column engages with the science of climate change rather than the climate of liberal opinion.

Facebook is hiring for the worst job ever.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Wednesday that the social network will bring on 3,000 new employees to review videos of “people hurting themselves and others on Facebook—either live or in video posted later.” “We’re working to make these videos easier to report so we can take the right action sooner,” Zuckerberg wrote, “whether that’s responding quickly when someone needs help or taking a post down.”

Zuckerberg’s announcement came in response to a series of recent incidents of violence broadcast on Facebook Live. A father in Thailand killed his 11-month-old on the live-streaming platform. Facebook admitted it took too long to remove videos of a fatal shooting in Ohio. And yet the company’s response—hiring a massive number of people to screen suicides, murders, and other violence—has raised a lot of questions.

For the people filling these positions, trauma inevitably awaits. A new short documentary, The Moderators, shows the stark reality facing the mostly Asian workers tasked with scrubbing offensive content from social media, including child porn and bestiality. Reviewing the film, The New Republic’s Josephine Livingstone wrote that it reveals “the psychological toll that exposure to these images may be taking on these laborers, who are working in vast numbers.”

David Axelrod is still schooling Hillary Clinton.

Axelrod, who managed both of President Obama’s successful presidential campaigns, was one of the Clinton campaign’s most incisive critics during the 2016 election. Throughout the campaign, Axelrod repeatedly made the case that Hillary Clinton herself was the source of her campaign’s problems.

In September, after pneumonia caused Clinton to rush out of a 9/11 memorial event, Axelrod asked, “Antibiotics can take care of pneumonia. What’s the cure for an unhealthy penchant for privacy that repeatedly creates unnecessary problems?” In the gossipy and illuminating tell-all Shattered, Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes report that Axelrod’s critique got inside Clinton’s head—and that the campaign was paranoid that chief strategist Joel Benenson was feeding criticisms to Axelrod, who would air them on CNN.

On Tuesday, Axelrod delivered another memorable critique of Hillary Clinton—this time over the explanation she gave this week for why she lost the election.

“Jim Comey didn’t tell her not to campaign in Wisconsin after the convention. Jim Comey didn’t say, ‘Don’t put any resources into Michigan until the final week of the campaign.’ One of the things that hindered her in the campaign was a sense that she never fully was willing to take responsibility for her mistakes, particularly that server,” Axelrod said.

He added, “She said the words ‘I’m responsible,’ but everything else suggested that she really doesn’t feel that way and I don’t think that helps her in the long run. It takes a lot of work to lose to Donald Trump, let me tell you. He was the least popular presidential candidate to win in the history of polling, and so it wasn’t just the Comey letter. The fact that she was in a position to lose because of the Comey letter is something that deserves some introspection.”

As with his criticism during the campaign, this is sharp-edged and ultimately constructive—Hillary Clinton should take responsibility and move on.

The Russia story has come back to annoy Donald Trump.

FBI Director Comey is heading back to the Hill on Wednesday for another public hearing about Russia’s role in the 2016 election, this time before the Senate Judiciary Committee. The last time Comey testified, in March, he dropped a bomb, confirming to the House Intelligence Committee that the FBI was investigating the Trump campaign’s relationship with Russia.

This time should be different, though there may be fireworks. Deleware Senator Chris Coons has promised to ask Comey why he felt it necessary to publicly comment on the FBI probe investigating Hillary Clinton, and not the one investigating Donald Trump. This was the subject of a lengthy recent New York Times investigation that suggested that Comey did so because he expected Clinton to win handily.

The Senate Judiciary Committee has tried to present itself as the grown-up congressional committee, as opposed to the kids’ table in the House. That doesn’t mean that Senate Republicans won’t try to obfuscate—as House Republicans like Devin Nunes and Trey Gowdy did—but it does mean that today’s hearing will likely be less bombastic.

The last time Comey testified in the Capitol, you may recall, Donald Trump had recently made wild accusations that Barack Obama had wiretapped Trump Tower. This was a political own goal on a number of levels, but it was also a gift to the Democrats questioning Comey, who got the FBI director to publicly confirm that the accusation was nonsense. On Tuesday night, Trump once again butted in before an important hearing, this time to give his opinion about Comey himself.

Trump appears to be responding to comments that Hillary Clinton made on Tuesday, in which she identified Comey’s intrusion into the election as one of many reasons why she lost. The dig at Comey—that the FBI director gave a “free pass” to a criminal—twists the knife.

The Russia story has faded from view over the last few weeks, as other stories—North Korea, the GOP’s attempts at repealing and replacing Obamacare, Trump’s 100 days—have dominated the cycle. Even if today’s hearing doesn’t produce much news, it will serve as a reminder that this slow-boiling story isn’t going away any time soon.

The last 72 hours have signaled a troubling future for police reform under the Trump administration.

On Saturday night, police in Balch Springs, Texas, received a call to investigate potential underage drinking at a house party. The initial statement provided by the police department on Sunday said that, upon arrival, cops heard gunshots and saw a car of teenagers driving toward them in reverse. They said the car was driving “aggressively towards the officer,” prompting them to open fire and kill 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, who was in the passenger seat.

However, on Monday, Police Chief Jonathan Haber revised his statement. “I unintentionally [was] incorrect when I said the vehicle was backing down the road,” Haber said. “I’m saying after reviewing the video that I don’t believe [the shooting] met our core values.” On Tuesday, Roy Oliver, the officer who fatally shot Edwards, was fired.

Haber’s hasty revision is all too familiar, affirming that the police in such situations are untrustworthy sources. Oliver’s dismissal is a rare and welcome display of accountability. However, this case has only just begun. It will be interesting to see if evidence turns up showing that Edwards’s infractions go beyond failing to meet his department’s core values—and if charges are warranted.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday night, The Washington Post reported that the Justice Department would not charge Baton Rouge officers in the fatal shooting of Alton Sterling last year. While there has been no official statement from the department about the case, Post sources familiar with the matter said that plans to close the case would be announced within 24 hours. This does not bode well for the future of Jordan Edward’s case, and for police reform under the Trump administration.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been crystal clear that he does not believe in the Justice Department intervening in local police matters. In March, his office sent a troubling memo outlining how the department would support local law enforcement agencies. “By strengthening our longstanding and productive relationships with our law enforcement partners,” the statement read, “we will improve public safety for all Americans.”

The department said it would help “promote officer safety, officer morale, and public respect for their work.” The department added that “it is not the responsibility of the federal government to manage non-federal law enforcement agencies.”

But this is not the time for the Justice Department to step back. A string of high-profile deaths at the hands of police, coupled with Obama-era investigations of Chicago police, affirm that local law enforcement is not protecting and respecting the civil rights of all citizens. The future of police reform looks bleak: With a president like Trump, it will be much more difficult to hear the voices of those fighting to fix this system.

May 02, 2017

Hillary Clinton doesn’t know what cost her the presidency.

In an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour on Tuesday, she insisted she takes “absolute personal responsibility” for losing. I was the candidate,” she said. “I was the person who was on the ballot, and I am very aware of the challenges, the problems, the shortfalls that we had.” But this turned out to be an obligatory disclaimer.

The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee cited statistician Nate Silver to make this confident assertion: “If the election had been on October 27, I’d be your president.” (Back in December, Silver tweeted, “Clinton would almost certainly be President-elect if the election had been held on Oct. 27.”) “I was on the way to winning,” she added, “until the combination of [FBI Director] Jim Comey’s letter on October 28th and Russian WikiLeaks raised doubts in the minds of people who were inclined to vote for me but got scared off.”

Clinton’s blame of Comey and Russia misses the bigger picture—that a confluence of factors contributed to Clinton’s loss. Some of even her closest confidantes believe she “bears the blame for her defeat,” according to Shattered, Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes’s book about her campaign. As The Washington Post’s Greg Sargent recently argued, “Yes, Comey mattered—a lot,” but Clinton, her campaign, and Democratic officials failed in myriad ways, too. Yahoo News’ Garance Franke-Ruta has a more comprehensive list of reasons for Clinton’s loss:

We’ll never know which of these factors proved to be the most decisive. That’s surely frustrating for Clinton, but also a good argument for letting the subject go. She told Amanpour she’s now “part of the resistance,” so perhaps her focus now should be making sure the Democrats don’t blow it again in 2020.

Heritage to Jim DeMint: Don’t let the door hit you on your way out.

The Heritage Foundation—not only one of Washington’s most important right-wing think tanks, but also an organization that was embraced by Donald Trump’s team during the transition—has been rocked by what some are calling a “hostile takeover.” There have been some wild reports about the crisis at Heritage this week, but one thing has been clear: Jim DeMint—the godfather of the Tea Party and Mike Pence’s close friend—was on his way out, years after conducting something of a hostile takeover of Heritage himself. On Tuesday Heritage’s board made it official in a remarkable statement.

This is practically a Maoist denunciation. It certainly will not sit will with the Demint loyalists inside Heritage who are bracing for a purge. And it hints at sweeping changes to come.

Why is this all happening? Mike Needham, who has been behind many of the changes at Heritage over the last four years, has widely been fingered as the culprit. Heritage sources told The Atlantic’s McKay Coppins and Rosie Gray that Needham had been playing pro- and anti-Trump factions within Heritage against DeMint, presumably as a power play:

To the Trump-averse elements on the board, Needham has pointed to DeMint’s growing coziness with the new administration as evidence that the think tank, a beacon of movement conservatism, needs a new steward. At the same time, Needham has been telling pro-Trump board members like Rebekah Mercer that Heritage needs a leader who will follow the president’s lead—even going so far as to float White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, a key Mercer ally, as a potential future president, according to one source.

Heritage was a pioneer in politicizing the once staid work of think tanks, but it nevertheless maintained the pretense of doing policy work and of being aligned with a larger conservative movement. Under Needham, it has become increasingly defined by its political activities—which the ongoing coup appears to affirm. But the tension between a think tank’s policy work and its politics is not the only one that needs to be resolved within Heritage. It also has to figure out where it stands vis-a-vis Donald Trump.