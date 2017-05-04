Menu
Pool / Getty Images

Is Barack Obama a globalist?

Breitbart says the former president is backing one with his eleventh-hour endorsement on Thursday of the independent centrist technocrat Emmanuel Macron in France’s presidential election. “I have admired the campaign that Emmanuel Macron has run,” Obama said in a video message. “He has stood up for liberal values. He put forward a vision for the important role that France plays in Europe and around the world, and he is committed to a better future for the French people. He appeals to people’s hopes and not their fears.”

That last comment is the most telling—not just a throwback to his own hope-oriented campaign slogans, but an apparent shot at Macron’s far-right rival for the presidency, Marine Le Pen. Just last month, Obama stopped short of formally endorsing in their race, but he’s obviously decided to make a stronger statement against the rise of Le Pen and her Trump-style nationalism in France. She may now be running 20 points behind Macron in polling ahead of Sunday’s election, but Obama is bringing to bear his 90-percent popularity in France in the hopes of stopping her.

It’s a bit of an overstatement to characterize Obama himself as a globalist in the Breitbartian sense. As CNN reported a year ago, he and German Chancellor Angela Merkel were “sharply at odds over austerity versus growth models in reviving the global economy,” suggesting that he and Le Pen share the same objections to the EU’s overweening centralization. But Obama has also said he might vote for the immigrant-friendly Merkel if he were German, and he tried unsuccessfully to beat back rising nationalism in opposing Brexit last year.

Republicans aren’t going to like how this movie ends for them.

Poised to pass their repeal and replacement of Obamacare on Thursday, House GOP leaders held what The Hill referred to as “a pep rally” in the Capitol basement, where Speaker Paul Ryan and company blared the Rocky theme song as the rank-and-file arrived:

Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) put an image of George S. Patton on the screen and read inspirational quotes from the general.

“Let’s get this f--king thing done!” Rep. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.) told her colleagues, according to sources in the room.

McCarthy reportedly quoted Patton’s saying, “Accept the challenge so that you can feel the exhilaration of victory.” But given that Republicans are rushing to a vote without waiting for a Congressional Budget Office score, a more accurate Patton quote would be “A good plan, violently executed now, is better than a perfect plan next week.” (Except this isn’t a good plan at all.)

The invocation of Rocky is especially inapt, as it suggests Republicans are somehow underdogs in this scenario. But the losers of this bill aren’t some cocky favorite like Apollo Creed; they’re the 24 million people who will lose insurance if this bill becomes law. But the American Health Care Act is unlikely to become law because it’s politically toxic not only with the American public, but the Senate too. And if the bill does fail, House Republicans who supported it may well be bruised-and-bloodied losers twice over, with the 2018 midterm elections: As Politico reported, Democratic Representative Elijah Cummings “walked through a bunch of reporters standing outside Ryan’s office yesterday evening and jokingly thanked the GOP for giving them the House back.”

If that happens, another cinematic reference the GOP made on Thursday may prove more prescient. Representative Ann Wagner told ABC News that “the line of the day was out of Braveheart, ‘Freedom’!” It’s worth recalling how that movie ends. Yes, the hero yells, “Freedom!” But then he dies. Cause of death: public disembowelment, followed by decapitation.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

The GOP health care bill ramps up Washington’s war on the poor.

As the House prepares to pass the American Health Care Act, a lot of focus has rightly been placed on the MacArthur amendment, the deal-maker that allows states to get around Obamacare’s protections for pre-existing conditions. But it’s important to note the other parts of AHCA 2.0, which still drags poor people through the mud in the same ways AHCA 1.0 did.

The bill would cut Medicaid by $880 billion, through unprecedented changes in the program’s funding delivery mechanism. Here is Vox’s Sarah Kliff on the issue:

This bill would convert Medicaid to a “per capita cap” system, where states would get a lump sum from the federal government for each enrollee. Or states would have the opportunity of a block grant—a sum of money untethered from the number of people involved.

This is different from current Medicaid funding. Right now the federal government has an open-ended commitment to paying all of a Medicaid enrollee’s bills, regardless of how high they go. The per capita cap would amount to an $880 billion cut to Medicaid, as Vox’s Dylan Matthews explains. A block grant would go further, and would also weaken coverage protections for children and parents.

It’s hard to overemphasize how much of a radical shift block-granting Medicaid would be. This push echoes the drive to block-grant welfare in 1996. In the name of “flexibility,” block-granting welfare gave states greater authority to decide who was eligible for the program and how the money would be spent, which ended up diverting funds away from basic assistance. Similarly, if states decide to opt into block-granting for Medicaid, they would no longer have to comply with most federal Medicaid requirements for children and adults (aside from the minimum income eligibility requirements for children and pregnant women), and would have the flexibility to impose draconian cuts to the program’s benefits and eligibility.

Here’s an example of a can of worms that could theoretically be opened up under block-granting: drug-testing Medicaid recipients. Since welfare reform, states have had the ability to conduct reasonable suspicion drug-testing for welfare recipients, which has been a complete waste of time and money. For Medicaid, this was basically an unheard-of policy until recently, when Wisconsin’s Governor Scott Walker submitted a waiver request to allow the state to drug-test Medicaid beneficiaries. The request likely has little chance of getting through (but it’s dependent on the Trump administration, so who knows). Still, block-granting Medicaid could open up a different avenue to push through similarly punitive policies.

Furthermore, the bill would give states the ability to impose work requirements to Medicaid for the first time, another policy modeled after welfare reform. As a report by the CBPP points out, the work requirements dimension of TANF (aka welfare) has not increased long-term employment or reduced poverty, but has pushed more people off the program. Similarly, as Vann Newkirk II wrote during the first AHCA push, “There isn’t much evidence that penalizing the Medicaid population for not working will improve the program, its outcomes, or job creation.” In essence, work requirements are about punishing poor people, not helping them find jobs.

The GOP’s bill is an outright attack on the poor. As Democrats prepare to defend Obamacare, there also needs to be a larger conversation about how to change the landscape of poverty for the better, and that includes fixing the block-granting and work requirements that were introduced in the 1990s.

Frederick Brown/Getty

Will Donald Trump officiate Morning Joe and Mika’s wedding?

Things are bad. Our president is bad. Congress is bad. The health care bill that may pass the House today is bad. The Democrats just sent out a Star Wars-themed email opposing a bill that would likely have catastrophic effects on America’s already bad health care system. Both NBA playoff games last night were bad and Tony Parker’s knee exploded. The Mets are 12-15, which is bad. The Boss Baby, a bad movie, has made $150 million at the box office, though it is no longer the number one comedy in America. (That, with apologies to Tom Scharpling, is the White House.) And I just learned that seasonal allergies make your brain swell.

Things are not good, it’s true. But there is one good thing. Love. “The most important thing in the world,” UCLA basketball coach John Wooden said, according to the website brainyquote.com, “is family and love,” which are actually two things. And Morning Joe Scarborough and Morning Mika Brzezinski, cohosts of the MSNBC morning show Morning Joe, are in love to the point of getting married.

For years there have been rumors that the two were more than just cohosts. Their relationship was more than just three hours of aimless chat, mixed with destructive speculation, mixed with an odd flirtation with the president, who is obsessed with them. “Their chemistry—the way they bickered, and eye-rolled, and flirted in the I-can’t-stand-you-but-I-love-you way that elementary schoolers do—fueled speculation about their relationship off camera for years, a kind of reality show within a talk show,” wrote Vanity Fair.

And doing a show with your partner, according to Morning Joe, is good for a relationship: “It occurred to me that with us working together and being live on the air every day for three hours that we were forced, no matter what disagreements we had, what misunderstandings we had, to work through it and get right with each other by 5:59 A.M.” (I do not have a morning show but this sounds like a legitimately terrible way to deal with relationship problems.)

But the big question hanging over the wedding is this: Who will officiate? Here’s Vanity Fair about the biggest White House feud—and it isn’t between Steve Bannon and Reince Priebus:

In January, when they went to visit Donald Trump in the White House just a little more than a week after his inauguration, Scarborough and Brzezinski sat down for lunch with the president, Ivanka Trump, and Jared Kushner, ostensibly to talk to their longtime friend about his first week in office and issues related to women. Once the fish and scalloped potatoes had been served, and special sauces delivered directly to Trump were placed on the table, the couple said that the president came up with an idea: If they planned on getting married, they should consider doing so at Mar-a-Lago or the White House, they recalled. “That’s when Jared interrupted and said, ‘Hey, you know what? I’ve got my license. I could marry you,’” Scarborough said. (A White House spokeswoman had no comment.)

According to Scarborough, that’s when Trump snapped from the end of the table, saying: “Why would you marry them? They could have the President of the United States marry them.”

Everything is already bad, but Trump has somehow made it worse.

Mark Wilson/Getty

The GOP’s Obamacare repeal is a cynical disgrace.

The American Health Care Act is horrible and unpopular. Voters hate it because they want health care coverage to increase and health care costs to decrease—the bill likely does the opposite, while providing the top 2 percent of earners with a massive tax break. Every imaginable patient and health care advocacy group opposes the bill because it would likely provoke a crisis by forcing millions of people to go without insurance, while making it unaffordable for millions more. Keep in mind, too, that these would be some of the sickest, most vulnerable people in America.

House Republicans hate the AHCA for different reasons. They just want it to go away. If the vote that’s scheduled to go down on Thursday does, in fact, go down, many will be voting on a bill that they haven’t seen and that the CBO hasn’t scored. It’s crucial that the vote happen before the score because Republicans expect that it will make the bill politically untenable.

Nancy Pelosi is still taking shit for saying, “We have to pass the bill so that you can find out what is in it, away from the fog of the controversy” about Obamacare in 2011. But Pelosi and other Democrats knew what was in the bill—she meant that voters would come to like the bill once they benefited from it. That prediction has come true. House Republicans are currently role-playing their own twisted version of how Obamacare went down—they’re about to vote on a deeply unpopular bill that they barely know anything about, consequences be damned. Early Thursday morning it came out that it could even affect the half of all Americans who get their health insurance from their employer—this is, legislatively speaking, not what you want to have happen hours before a vote.

After spending seven years whining about Obamacare and promising that they have a secret plan to make health care better and cheaper, it’s clear that Republicans have no plan—or, more importantly, a coherent philosophy about how the government should deal with health care. As a result, you have a bill that’s a hodgepodge of poorly thought out ideas and attempts at winning over blocks of congressmen. Obamacare, when it was finally set into law, was similarly muddled after months of negotiations, but it did have a basic philosophy about health care coverage. (Ironically, one of the problems that congressional Republicans are running into is that this vision was market-based and conservative—it’s hard to outflank the ACA from the right and create a health care landscape where coverage is expansive and cheap.)

If they do vote on this bill on Thursday and do kick the bill to the Senate, House Republicans will be doing so not because they believe in this bill but because they’re sick and tired of dealing with it. It may very well die an agonizing death in the Senate, which would mean that dozens of House Republicans will have tied themselves to a burning, sinking ship. But these House Republicans are going to look feckless—because they are feckless—no matter what they do.

May 03, 2017

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

House Republicans are stuck in their own terrible version of Groundhog Day.

The House GOP is currently rushing to pass a deeply unpopular plan to repeal and replace Obamacare. The rush comes partly from the fact that the bill is deeply unpopular and partly from the (correct) belief that the more people that find out about the bill, the more will hate it. The bill isn’t just hated by constituents—it’s also being blasted by health care providers and patient groups. Even Republican congressmen aren’t excited about it.

We have been here before. The main differences, it seems, between this attempt at health care “reform” and the last are that the Freedom Caucus is more or less on board (which is never a good thing) and that Republicans are trying to pass the bill before the CBO provides its estimate. Last time, the CBO score was probably the final nail in the coffin for repeal-and-replace, and there’s nothing in this bill to suggest that the CBO will find anything different—which means that this bill will decrease coverage and increase costs. Republicans don’t possess a set of health care principles that will result in the policy everyone wants (better coverage and lower costs), and have therefore decided that the most prudent course of action is to simply pass the bill before anyone can find out what’s in it.

Strangely, this has put Democrats in a bit of a pickle. On Wednesday morning Politico reported that some Democrats are rooting for a vote because it would put Republicans on record as supporting this terrible bill. The best outcome for Democrats would probably be one in which the AHCA passes the House and goes to the Senate, where it would then die over the course of several months. This is playing with fire—it’s the kind of too-clever-by-half strategy that has doomed Democrats before. Still, Republicans are about to punch themselves in the face, either by passing a horrible bill or by clowning themselves in the most public possible way. The only question is how hard.

Eric Thayer / Getty Images

James Comey wants everyone to know how much he’s suffered over Hillary Clinton’s emails.

Many Democrats blame the FBI director for the election of Donald Trump. That group includes Clinton herself, who said Tuesday she “was on the way to winning” until Comey’s October 28 announcement that the FBI was investigating newly discovered emails—a decision that sent her poll numbers in a tailspin. But the man at the heart of the controversy is portraying himself as the real victim here. In a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday, Comey projected professional competence at times, martyrdom at others.

“I’m made of stone,” Comey said, when asked whether he needed a washroom break. But he also revealed a more human, sensitive side. “It makes me mildly nauseous to think we might have had an impact on the election,” Comey claimed. He has endured not just nausea, but real pain. ”Lordy, has this been painful,’’ Comey said. ‘‘I’ve gotten all kinds of rocks thrown at me and this has been really hard, but I think I’ve done the right thing at each turn.’’ Comey added that he does have one regret: taking the FBI job in the first place.

His testimony was a one-act play titled The Pathos of James Comey.

The New York Times’ public editor ignores the central problem with Bret Stephens’s climate column.

Progressives had a collective conniption last month when the Times announced it had hired neoconservative Bret Stephens, formerly of The Wall Street Journal, as an op-ed writer. The outrage stemmed from fear that Stephens, a known denier of climate science, would attempt to spread dangerous falsehoods about climate change in the paper of record.

Their outrage proved justified. Stephens’s first column, published last week, was dedicated to criticizing the liberal “certainty” about climate science, all while refusing to engage with that science. Instead of explaining why the science wasn’t certain (which would have been impossible, because it is), Stephens urged readers to be “humble” about what they think they know, citing Hillary Clinton’s unexpected loss to Donald Trump in the presidential election.

The column sparked a flood of complaints and cancellation threats, which forced Times public editor Liz Spayd to respond in a new column today. But her response makes the very same mistake as Stephens did: It refuses to engage with the science.

Spayd admits that she’s not trying “to resolve the finer points of atmospheric physics”; rather, she’s trying to figure out why readers can’t seem to tolerate “a diversity of views on the Opinion pages.” After summarizing a few complaints, Spayd concludes that Times readers are fine with having a conservative commentator—they’re just mad that Stephens chose climate change as his first subject, which is “as flammable to many younger readers as the Middle East has long been to older ones.” Spayd then punts to Stephens, who explains that he chose to write about climate change first “because he was being attacked on that subject before he even arrived.” Spayd worries that Stephens is “minimizing the serious risk of climate change” with his factual arguments, but insists “that The Times should be giving readers a range of views.”

Spayd never grapples with the complaint that Stephens pushes falsehoods. She never says whether it was within the Times’ standards to allow Stephens to incongruously compare the reliability of polling data with the reliability of climatology. And she never says whether Stephens should have been allowed to describe the 0.85 degree Celsius warming of the world since 1880 as “modest,” when in fact climate scientists consider this warming “large and rapid.It’s perhaps understandable why the public editor would focus more on reader reaction than on scientific facts, but Stephens has no such excuse. Here’s hoping his next column engages with the science of climate change rather than the climate of liberal opinion.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Facebook is hiring for the worst job ever.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Wednesday that the social network will bring on 3,000 new employees to review videos of “people hurting themselves and others on Facebook—either live or in video posted later.” “We’re working to make these videos easier to report so we can take the right action sooner,” Zuckerberg wrote, “whether that’s responding quickly when someone needs help or taking a post down.”

Zuckerberg’s announcement came in response to a series of recent incidents of violence broadcast on Facebook Live. A father in Thailand killed his 11-month-old on the live-streaming platform. Facebook admitted it took too long to remove videos of a fatal shooting in Ohio. And yet the company’s response—hiring a massive number of people to screen suicides, murders, and other violence—has raised a lot of questions.

For the people filling these positions, trauma inevitably awaits. A new short documentary, The Moderators, shows the stark reality facing the mostly Asian workers tasked with scrubbing offensive content from social media, including child porn and bestiality. Reviewing the film, The New Republic’s Josephine Livingstone wrote that it reveals “the psychological toll that exposure to these images may be taking on these laborers, who are working in vast numbers.”

Joe Raedle/Getty

David Axelrod is still schooling Hillary Clinton.

Axelrod, who managed both of President Obama’s successful presidential campaigns, was one of the Clinton campaign’s most incisive critics during the 2016 election. Throughout the campaign, Axelrod repeatedly made the case that Hillary Clinton herself was the source of her campaign’s problems.

In September, after pneumonia caused Clinton to rush out of a 9/11 memorial event, Axelrod asked, “Antibiotics can take care of pneumonia. What’s the cure for an unhealthy penchant for privacy that repeatedly creates unnecessary problems?” In the gossipy and illuminating tell-all Shattered, Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes report that Axelrod’s critique got inside Clinton’s head—and that the campaign was paranoid that chief strategist Joel Benenson was feeding criticisms to Axelrod, who would air them on CNN.

On Tuesday, Axelrod delivered another memorable critique of Hillary Clinton—this time over the explanation she gave this week for why she lost the election.

“Jim Comey didn’t tell her not to campaign in Wisconsin after the convention. Jim Comey didn’t say, ‘Don’t put any resources into Michigan until the final week of the campaign.’ One of the things that hindered her in the campaign was a sense that she never fully was willing to take responsibility for her mistakes, particularly that server,” Axelrod said.

He added, “She said the words ‘I’m responsible,’ but everything else suggested that she really doesn’t feel that way and I don’t think that helps her in the long run. It takes a lot of work to lose to Donald Trump, let me tell you. He was the least popular presidential candidate to win in the history of polling, and so it wasn’t just the Comey letter. The fact that she was in a position to lose because of the Comey letter is something that deserves some introspection.”

As with his criticism during the campaign, this is sharp-edged and ultimately constructive—Hillary Clinton should take responsibility and move on.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

The Russia story has come back to annoy Donald Trump.

FBI Director Comey is heading back to the Hill on Wednesday for another public hearing about Russia’s role in the 2016 election, this time before the Senate Judiciary Committee. The last time Comey testified, in March, he dropped a bomb, confirming to the House Intelligence Committee that the FBI was investigating the Trump campaign’s relationship with Russia.

This time should be different, though there may be fireworks. Deleware Senator Chris Coons has promised to ask Comey why he felt it necessary to publicly comment on the FBI probe investigating Hillary Clinton, and not the one investigating Donald Trump. This was the subject of a lengthy recent New York Times investigation that suggested that Comey did so because he expected Clinton to win handily.

The Senate Judiciary Committee has tried to present itself as the grown-up congressional committee, as opposed to the kids’ table in the House. That doesn’t mean that Senate Republicans won’t try to obfuscate—as House Republicans like Devin Nunes and Trey Gowdy did—but it does mean that today’s hearing will likely be less bombastic.

The last time Comey testified in the Capitol, you may recall, Donald Trump had recently made wild accusations that Barack Obama had wiretapped Trump Tower. This was a political own goal on a number of levels, but it was also a gift to the Democrats questioning Comey, who got the FBI director to publicly confirm that the accusation was nonsense. On Tuesday night, Trump once again butted in before an important hearing, this time to give his opinion about Comey himself.

Trump appears to be responding to comments that Hillary Clinton made on Tuesday, in which she identified Comey’s intrusion into the election as one of many reasons why she lost. The dig at Comey—that the FBI director gave a “free pass” to a criminal—twists the knife.

The Russia story has faded from view over the last few weeks, as other stories—North Korea, the GOP’s attempts at repealing and replacing Obamacare, Trump’s 100 days—have dominated the cycle. Even if today’s hearing doesn’t produce much news, it will serve as a reminder that this slow-boiling story isn’t going away any time soon.