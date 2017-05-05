Mike Huckabee crosses the fine line between stupidity and racism.
The former governor of Arkansas is known for making bad jokes on Twitter. They’ve become so famous that, like the films of Ed Wood, they’ve acquired a cult following. Patton Oswalt has read Huckabee’s tweets on Jimmy Kimmel’s show. Yet not content with the notoriety he has already achieved, Huckabee has decided to push his mirthless wit to the limits, thereby going beyond the mere pathos of his normal work into the realm of the truly tasteless. To mark Cinco de Mayo, Huckabee tweeted:
There is not much to say about Huckabee’s tweet except it is another sign of how normalized racism is becoming in the Trump presidency. In fact, it calls to mind another famous tweet on Cinco de Mayo:
In the South, Democrats should give populists a chance.
The Democratic Party doesn’t get it. It has lost the White House. It has lost both chambers of Congress. It doesn’t control a single state legislature in the South. And yet a new Politico piece suggests that party leaders are still treating progressive populists as naive upstarts who have no idea what they’re doing. Instead of learning from their mistakes, party stalwarts are doubling down on the same failed strategy.
According to Politico, the party’s worried that left-leaning groups like Our Revolution will spoil upcoming elections in the South by challenging moderate Democrats:
“It is critical to recognize that there is a different set of policy issues in the Deep South that are not in play in the coastal areas or the West,” said Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams, a likely 2018 gubernatorial candidate, pointing to organized labor’s historic economic centrality in parts of the Midwest, and its relative absence in the South, as an example.
“My hope is that Our Revolution—or anyone else—will understand that purity to a progressive ideal does not [necessarily] mean purity in service of the community,” she added.
But purity is not what progressives are demanding. It is possible to establish a coherent political identity without staging struggle sessions in the streets. Groups like Our Revolution are clearly demanding the former, not the latter.
Democratic officials who nevertheless object to their involvement must understand that they’re inviting an obvious and deserved critique: that they not only have weak progressives principles, but are also sticking with tactics that have failed.
The party’s Southern infrastructure is rusting out because its tactics don’t work. It has no right to complain that progressive groups are trying to reclaim ground the party effectively surrendered to the GOP.
The American Health Care Act won’t look like a “win” a week from now.
Much of the criticism of the monstrous bill that passed the House on Thursday has taken a bird’s eye view. The bill is remarkably cruel and, even if a tenth of it survives the Senate, it will have devastating effects on hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of people. The passage of the bill, along with Donald Trump and Paul Ryan’s jubilant press conference, will have an impact on elections in 2017, 2018, and 2020, possibly costing Republicans Congress and even the presidency.
Much of the acclaim the bill has received, by contrast, has been startlingly myopic, fixated on the political realities of the exact moment in which the bill was passed. It should come as no surprise that, for the most part, the idea that this bill is a “win” has been pushed by 24/7 cable news outlets and others in the mistaking the forest for the trees business. Trump and Ryan were both badly damaged, this thinking goes, by the AHCA’s failure to pass in late March. Because the bill passed this time, it’s proof that they did a good job.
This line of thought leaves a lot out, however. It leaves out the fact that the CBO has yet to score the bill and will likely absolutely eviscerate it when it does—revealing that it will raise premiums and deductibles and cost millions their insurance. The AHCA’s backers will once again be forced to make the argument that this is not true, something that did not work at all back in March.
It leaves out the fact that this bill probably only passed because it was rushed to the floor pre-CBO score and that many House members don’t know what the bill even does. It leaves out the fact that the Senate is disregarding the House’s bill and that the AHCA becoming law is far from a sure thing.
Senate Republicans have made it clear that they have no interest in rushing through health care. Republicans will try to make this seem totally normal, but the road ahead for health care is going to be bitter and drawn-out. At the very least the Senate and House versions of the AHCA will not have much in common. There’s every indication that two contrasting bills—especially if the Senate preserves the Medicaid expansion, which it is likely to—will lead to a return to the same factionalism that doomed the AHCA back in March.
The better question for those praising Republicans for finally getting something done is this: How will the AHCA look a week from now? Donald Trump’s few triumphs have all been short-lived, largely because they’ve been castles made of sand—for all the salesmanship that’s gone into them, there’s no lasting foundation.
The healthcare bill that the House just passed is so good the Senate is going to completely disregard it.
When it was his turn to speak at the jubilant press conference celebrating the House’s historic vote to begin the process of taking healthcare away from millions of people, Paul Ryan took a shot at the Senate, which will take up healthcare repeal next.
Everyone was so worked up after the House narrowly passed the AHCA that you could have almost forgotten that they had only just begun the process of repealing and replacing Obamacare. But this sarcastic aside stood out as the only moment in an absurd press conference that acknowledged simple Schoolhouse Rock reality: For this bill to become a law, the Senate has to pass it.
Trump and Ryan obviously have an extremely high opinion of this bill. “Premiums are going to be coming down. Deductibles are going to come down,” Trump said. “More importantly it’s a good plan and ultimately that’s what it’s all about.” (The CBO is expected to report that the bill will increase premiums and deductibles; also, no one who wasn’t standing within six feet of Trump on Thursday thinks the “plan” is good.)
But the Senate, which currently holds the fate of Obamacare in its hands, does not seem to be too excited about what they’ve just been passed along. Instead, Senate Republicans have decided that they are going to write their own bill, though they say they’re going to consult the House’s version. “The safest thing to say is there will be a Senate bill, but it will look at what the House has done and see how much of that we can incorporate in a product that works for us in reconciliation,” Senator Roy Blunt, R-Mo. said on Thursday.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has indicated that he won’t bring a bill to the floor that doesn’t have the votes—the clear subtext here is that the House bill obviously does not have the votes to pass the Senate.
At the very least, this means that the health care debate is going to be drawn out. “There’ll be no artificial deadlines” in the Senate, Lamar Alexander told The Huffington Post. “We will make sure we know what our bill costs when we vote on it. The mood, at least in the Republican caucus, is we’d like to get to yes if we can. Now we have many different opinions, and no one doubts this is difficult.” The Senate, for instance, is more likely to push to keep Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion, something that is probably a nonstarter in the House. If the Senate does pass its own version of the bill, it would get sent to a conference committee which would try to find a compromise.
Given the mood in the House, particularly in the Freedom Caucus, a compromise between the Republican House and the Republican Senate seems unlikely. Donald Trump may think that the AHCA is “something very, very incredibly well-crafted,” but it’s going to either change substantially or die.
Republican candidates are already getting hammered over Obamacare repeal.
After the GOP-controlled House of Representative passed the American Health Care Act on Thursday, pundits rushed to assess the political implications for 2018, when all 217 lawmakers who voted for this cruel monstrosity will face voters again. But high-profile Democrats running for this fall’s off-year elections are already wielding the AHCA like a club against Republicans. Phil Murphy, the frontrunner in New Jersey’s governor race, tweeted:
Former Representative Tom Perriello, who’s vying for governor of Virginia, marked the AHCA passage with an ad featuring a subtle metaphor:
Not to be outdone, Perriello’s primary opponent, Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam, tweeted that the AHCA was “the most spineless, unprincipled cruelty that I have ever seen come from a legislative body,” and immediately began fundraising off its passage. He also tied the bill to Ed Gillespie, the frontrunner for the GOP gubernatorial nomination:
For his part, Gillespie hardly distanced himself from the legislation:
The Senate may completely overhaul the AHCA in the coming days, and perhaps the revised bill will prove more politically palatable for the GOP. House lawmakers running for re-election can try to weasel out of their votes by saying they anticipated compromising with senators. As it stands, though, this bill is a massive albatross for Republican candidates—especially those who are on the ballot in six months.
Sign up for your daily dose of politics, culture, and big ideas.
Bret Stephens is digging himself deeper into the climate hole.
The New York Times’ new columnist got pummeled over for his first op-ed, “Climate of Complete Certainty,” in which he cast doubt on the certainty of climate science. He appears to know a winning strategy when he sees one: His second column, published Thursday, also tackles the subject of climate change—this time by criticizing clean energy policy.
In “Climate of Unintended Consequences,” Stephens doesn’t attack all renewable energy—just controversial biofuels, which are produced from organisms like corn and sugarcane. After citing a 1999 paper from the Clinton administration that promoted biofuels as a solution to climate change, Stephens goes on to demonstrate how corn-based ethanol and other biofuels actually wound up being “actively harmful” to the environment, with some studies showing they are actually worse for the climate than gasoline. Despite this, Stephens points out, the U.S. continues to deeply subsidize biofuels, and the biofuel lobby remains extremely powerful in Washington.
Most climate activists would agree with his assertion that biofuels are harmful. But Stephens uses the case of biofuels to assert that climate activists should stop demanding “abrupt and expensive changes” to policy, a claim he made in his first column. Stephens says climate activists have been slow to acknowledge biofuels’ failures, and “what acknowledgment there’s been has generally been belated, grudging and rarely self-reflective.” Climate activists, Stephens says, do not understand “the harm that can be done when do-something impulses and eco-cure boosterism become turbocharged by government power and subsidized business.”
But climate scientists and environmentalists have been actively lobbying against biofuels for nearly a decade. After President George W. Bush signed a bill mandating biofuel use in 2007, environmentalists argued that this would wrongly prioritize fuel over food. In 2008, climate scientists published two studies suggesting carbon emissions would increase with the use of biofuels, and U.N. scientists published a study warning of other environment risks. Even Al Gore, as Stephens acknowledges in his column, said in 2013 that his previous support for biofuels was a “mistake.”
Stephens also implies that other clean energy policies will fail in the same way as biofuels did. Near the end of his column, he says Germany’s Energiewende—the country’s clean energy revolution—is merely “an illusion of ecological virtue.”
If it were up to most environmentalists, the U.S. would not still be subsidizing biofuels. But activists’ influence pales in comparison to the corn ethanol lobby, which has been successful in keeping the biofuel mandate alive. Rather than recognize these realities, Stephens has opted to bash climate activists yet again.
Donald Trump and Paul Ryan have rammed the AHCA through the House, and it’s already being lauded by Republicans as a massive victory. When the House reached the 216 votes needed to pass the bill, there was elated applause. Strangely, Democrats were celebrating, too:
The point that Democrats are trying to emphasize is that House Republicans have just jeopardized their re-election chances by voting to pass a terrible bill that has very little chance to pass the Senate in its current form. They are probably right—Trumpcare, which was hobbled together in the dark by a bunch of gremlins, is wildly unpopular among almost all factions, including voters. As my colleague Alex Shephard points out, the bill does the opposite of what people want, which is better coverage and lower costs. It’s a political disaster in the making for Republicans.
But the political theater here—of Democrats singing jubilantly to the passage of a bill that will literally kill people—is misguided. They could have echoed protesters outside of the chamber, who were chanting, “Shame, shame, shame.” At the very least, Democrats should have emphasized that this was a somber and serious moment.
Appearances matter, and singing triumphantly after Trumpcare passes the House suggests that Democrats are playing political games with people’s lives. It will only get worse if Nancy Pelosi and Co. echo that message in the cable news rounds this evening. In other words, it doesn’t look great when both sides are spiking the football. Democrats should stick to pointing out the grim fact that Republicans are willing to sacrifice the lives of their constituents to pass tax breaks for the rich.
Why isn’t conservative media celebrating the repeal of Obamacare?
By any measure, the passage of the AHCA in the House is, to paraphrase Joe Biden, a big freaking deal. Obamacare has dominated politics for the better part of a decade and this opens the door to full replace-and-repeal. The mood among Republicans on the Hill is appropriately jubilant, with beer flowing in fulfillment of the undergraduate dreams of Paul Ryan. But conservative media, which has focused endless articles on the iniquity of Obamacare, has been strangely muted.
National Review has no articles about the passage on its front page, instead focusing on a ranking of the Star Wars movies (it is May Fourth, admittedly) and James Comey’s testimony yesterday. Breitbart does have an article on the news, but most of its headline is taken up with the reaction of the Democrats. It seems that, for Breitbart, anger at the Democrats is stronger than any elation at the passage of the bill, which will likely kick millions of people off health insurance.
The same tack was taken by The Daily Caller, where a small amount of space is given to the repeal, while the rest of the site is swamped by articles blasting Dianne Feinstein, Elizabeth Warren, George Soros, and, bizarrely, Paul Begala. (Matt Drudge is the exception who proves the rule.) If the conservative media is any guide, there seems little enthusiasm on the right for the AHCA on its own terms, but there’s still an appetite to stick it to the Democrats.
Republicans aren’t going to like how this movie ends for them.
Poised to pass their repeal and replacement of Obamacare on Thursday, House GOP leaders held what The Hill referred to as “a pep rally” in the Capitol basement, where Speaker Paul Ryan and company blared the Rocky theme song as the rank-and-file arrived:
Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) put an image of George S. Patton on the screen and read inspirational quotes from the general.
“Let’s get this f--king thing done!” Rep. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.) told her colleagues, according to sources in the room.
McCarthy reportedly quoted Patton’s saying, “Accept the challenge so that you can feel the exhilaration of victory.” But given that Republicans are rushing to a vote without waiting for a Congressional Budget Office score, a more accurate Patton quote would be “A good plan, violently executed now, is better than a perfect plan next week.” (Except this isn’t a good plan at all.)
The invocation of Rocky is especially inapt, as it suggests Republicans are somehow underdogs in this scenario. But the losers of this bill aren’t some cocky favorite like Apollo Creed; they’re the 24 million people who will lose insurance if this bill becomes law. But the American Health Care Act is unlikely to become law because it’s politically toxic not only with the American public, but the Senate too. And if the bill does fail, House Republicans who supported it may well be bruised-and-bloodied losers twice over, with the 2018 midterm elections: As Politico reported, Democratic Representative Elijah Cummings “walked through a bunch of reporters standing outside Ryan’s office yesterday evening and jokingly thanked the GOP for giving them the House back.”
If that happens, another cinematic reference the GOP made on Thursday may prove more prescient. Representative Ann Wagner told ABC News that “the line of the day was out of Braveheart, ‘Freedom’!” It’s worth recalling how that movie ends. Yes, the hero yells, “Freedom!” But then he dies. Cause of death: public disembowelment, followed by decapitation.
The GOP health care bill ramps up Washington’s war on the poor.
As the House prepares to pass the American Health Care Act, a lot of focus has rightly been placed on the MacArthur amendment, the deal-maker that allows states to get around Obamacare’s protections for pre-existing conditions. But it’s important to note the other parts of AHCA 2.0, which still drags poor people through the mud in the same ways AHCA 1.0 did.
The bill would cut Medicaid by $880 billion, through unprecedented changes in the program’s funding delivery mechanism. Here is Vox’s Sarah Kliff on the issue:
This bill would convert Medicaid to a “per capita cap” system, where states would get a lump sum from the federal government for each enrollee. Or states would have the opportunity of a block grant—a sum of money untethered from the number of people involved.
It’s hard to overemphasize how much of a radical shift block-granting Medicaid would be. This push echoes the drive to block-grant welfare in 1996. In the name of “flexibility,” block-granting welfare gave states greater authority to decide who was eligible for the program and how the money would be spent, which ended up diverting funds away from basic assistance. Similarly, if states decide to opt into block-granting for Medicaid, they would no longer have to comply with most federal Medicaid requirements for children and adults (aside from the minimum income eligibility requirements for children and pregnant women), and would have the flexibility to impose draconian cuts to the program’s benefits and eligibility.
Here’s an example of a can of worms that could theoretically be opened up under block-granting: drug-testing Medicaid recipients. Since welfare reform, states have had the ability to conduct reasonable suspicion drug-testing for welfare recipients, which has been a complete waste of time and money. For Medicaid, this was basically an unheard-of policy until recently, when Wisconsin’s Governor Scott Walker submitted a waiver request to allow the state to drug-test Medicaid beneficiaries. The request likely has little chance of getting through (but it’s dependent on the Trump administration, so who knows). Still, block-granting Medicaid could open up a different avenue to push through similarly punitive policies.
Furthermore, the bill would give states the ability to impose work requirements to Medicaid for the first time, another policy modeled after welfare reform. As a report by the CBPP points out, the work requirements dimension of TANF (aka welfare) has not increased long-term employment or reduced poverty, but has pushed more people off the program. Similarly, as Vann Newkirk II wrote during the first AHCA push, “There isn’t much evidence that penalizing the Medicaid population for not working will improve the program, its outcomes, or job creation.” In essence, work requirements are about punishing poor people, not helping them find jobs.
The GOP’s bill is an outright attack on the poor. As Democrats prepare to defend Obamacare, there also needs to be a larger conversation about how to change the landscape of poverty for the better, and that includes fixing the block-granting and work requirements that were introduced in the 1990s.
Breitbart says the former president is backing one with his eleventh-hour endorsement on Thursday of the independent centrist technocrat Emmanuel Macron in France’s presidential election. “I have admired the campaign that Emmanuel Macron has run,” Obama said in a video message. “He has stood up for liberal values. He put forward a vision for the important role that France plays in Europe and around the world, and he is committed to a better future for the French people. He appeals to people’s hopes and not their fears.”
That last comment is the most telling—not just a throwback to his own hope-oriented campaign slogans, but an apparent shot at Macron’s far-right rival for the presidency, Marine Le Pen. Just last month, Obama stopped short of formally endorsing in their race, but he’s obviously decided to make a stronger statement against the rise of Le Pen and her Trump-style nationalism in France. She may now be running 20 points behind Macron in polling ahead of Sunday’s election, but Obama is bringing to bear his 90-percent popularity in France in the hopes of stopping her.
It’s a bit of an overstatement to characterize Obama himself as a globalist in the Breitbartian sense. As CNN reported a year ago, he and German Chancellor Angela Merkel were “sharply at odds over austerity versus growth models in reviving the global economy,” suggesting that he and Le Pen share the same objections to the EU’s overweening centralization. But Obama has also said he might vote for the immigrant-friendly Merkel if he were German, and he tried unsuccessfully to beat back rising nationalism in opposing Brexit last year.