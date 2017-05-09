Menu
Donald Trump can’t get over Michael Flynn.

Flynn was fired on February 13, two weeks after it became clear that he had been compromised by Russian officials and had lied to numerous White House officials, including Vice President Pence. One of the biggest mysteries about the scandal, however, is why it took so long for the White House to rid itself of a national security advisor who was a clear blackmail risk. Some alleged that this was proof that Flynn wasn’t the only compromised member of the White House.

But a more quotidian explanation always seemed more likely. Trump is famously loyal and—despite the catchphrase that helped make him president—is not fond of firing people, even if they have screwed up in a massive way. Trump, moreover, has portrayed the Russia story as a political distraction cooked up by his rivals—firing Flynn for his dealings with the Russians would undercut his own narrative. Finally, Trump simply liked Flynn quite a bit, partly because he craves the approval of generals and partly because Flynn, who led the “lock her up” chants, showed loyalty to him.

It has now become clear that a number of people, including President Obama and acting Attorney General Sally Yates, warned Trump that Flynn was at best unreliable and at worst compromised. And yet, not only did Trump keep Flynn on board, he reportedly misses him quite a bit.

According to Politico, “Continued loyalty from Trump has given Flynn a lingering influence over policy in the White House, where staffers initially hired by Flynn, including his deputy K.T. McFarland, remain on the National Security Council and in other positions. Senior administration officials, including chief strategist Steve Bannon, also remain loyal to Flynn and have worked to undermine his successor, Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, according to several people familiar with the situation.” (Bloomberg reports that Trump has taken to screaming at McMaster for perceived slights.)

Since McMaster has taken control of the National Security Council, the White House has gone to great lengths to suggest that, after the turbulence of its first days, the ship has been righted. But the problem with the White House, as we learn again and again, is that Donald Trump is in charge of it. Until that changes people like Flynn and Bannon will always have a voice.

Chris Murphy: we’ll hit Republican “liars” with Medicare-for-all if Trumpcare passes.

The staggering dishonesty of the Republican Party’s efforts to sell the American Health Care Act hasn’t gone unnoticed among Democrats, and it will have a lasting impact on national politics, especially if the bill becomes law. 

In my conversation with Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy Monday, I was struck by how the false claims Republicans are making about the AHCA are, just by themselves, shaping both Democratic opposition tactics, and how Democrats are thinking about what will happen should the GOP’s deception campaign succeed.

The political establishment is always very reluctant to call something a lie or call someone a liar,” Murphy told me. “But,” he added,

I don’t see any way around it for [Kevin] McCarthy and [Paul] Ryan to go out there and consistently claim that no one is going to lose their health insurance because of a bill that CBO scores as a loss to the number of insured by 24 million or that no one with a pre-existing conditions will be denied coverage, which is plainly not the case, especially in this new version—I don’t see that as anything else than a lie; a statement that is untrue, that is knowingly untrue, and is made to try to affect public debate. So I think we’ve got to call these guys out right now.... If Democrats get control of the House and the Senate, and Republicans rip away health care from 24 million people, we are going to do whatever it takes to restore health care to the people who had it taken away. If they actually allow insurance companies to discriminate against sick people, then they’re going to lose majorities of the House and the Senate in 2018, and we’ll have the numbers potentially necessary to restore those benefits.”

You can listen to the whole conversation here:

The question of what Democrats will do if Trumpcare passes is obviously fraught with unknowns and hypotheticals, from whether President Trump himself will win re-election, to whether Democrats will reconsolidate power again anytime soon, but Murphy says Republicans shouldn’t expect Democrats to be compromise-oriented going forward if Republicans uproot the Affordable Care Act in such a partisan and procedurally aberrant manner. 

“You can argue that had we done Medicare for all in 2009, it might have been much more popular and much harder to attack than the bill that we passed, which was an attempt to try to fix the underlying problems in the health care system while maintaining the  existing platform—this mix of public and private care,” Murphy told me. “Clearly extending Medicare to everyone is much more easy to explain and much easier to comprehend. It’s probably most easy for the public to stomach if they’re given the choice to sign up for a Medicare program or stay on their private plan; I think you would see, if they were given that choice, a pretty massive gravitation over to a Medicare-for-all type vehicle, because it would likely provide better benefits and at lower cost…Clearly that’s going to be on the table if they move forward with this repeal.”

James Comey was extremely careless in his testimony about Hillary Clinton’s emails.

When he testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week, Comey claimed that Hillary Clinton’s aide Huma Abedin had made a “regular practice” of forwarding “hundreds and thousands” of Clinton’s emails to her husband Anthony Weiner, so they could be printed out. Comey said that this bizarre practice (Is Abedin secretly 73 years old? Why didn’t Abedin forward them to her own computer?) was ultimately what led the FBI to renew its investigation into Clinton’s handling of classified email. It also attracted the ire of Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee, who, as yesterday’s hearing with Sally Yates and James Clapper will testify, are desperate to deflect attention from negative stories about President Trump. Some wondered why, if Abedin had forward classified information to an individual’s computer—particularly an individual with Weiner’s, uh, history—she hadn’t been prosecuted.

Late Monday we got an answer to that question, though it’s not the one that congressional Republicans wanted. ProPublica reported that Comey had mischaracterized Abedin’s handling of the emails. Instead of forwarding “hundreds and thousands” of emails to Weiner’s computer to be printed out, she had forwarded only a few—and there is no evidence that she made a “regular practice” of sending emails to Weiner’s computer. So how did the emails end up on Weiner’s (presumably gross) computer? “It was likely that most of the emails got onto the computer as a result of backups of her Blackberry,” ProPublica reports. 

This is a very large mistake on Comey’s part: It decreases the number of emails sent by Huma Abedin to Anthony Weiner from “hundreds and thousands” to “a handful.”  The fact that many emails were present on Weiner’s computer still isn’t a good look for Abedin but there is a more innocent explanation—that they were there, perhaps unknowingly, as Blackberry backups. Abedin’s crime changes from her acting as if she’s above the law to being technologically illiterate. The FBI is expected to clarify Comey’s testimony at some point this week. 

Jimmy Carter took his sweet time endorsing Bernie Sanders.

Bernie Sanders spoke at the Carter Center in Georgia last night and his host made a little bit of news. When Sanders mentioned the high turnout in the French election, Carter enthused, “Can y’all see why I voted for him?” The Daily Beast tried to get Carter to clarify these remarks, without success, but they were widely interpreted as meaning that Carter had voted for Sanders over Hillary Clinton in the Democratic primary.

It’s not clear if Carter’s endorsement would’ve made a difference if delivered in a more timely manner. Carter is popular among Democrats but his ambiguous record as president means his endorsement is of limited value. Still, one big problem Sanders had was getting members of the Democratic establishment to support him. If Sanders had the public backing of a former president, he might have won over more members of the Democratic elite.

It should be noted that Carter has long been a Clinton scold and skeptic. (By all accounts, the two sides genuinely dislike each other.) Carter, whose post-presidency was light on the jet-setting and celebrity-stroking and lucrative speech-making that has defined Bill Clinton’s, could have burnished Sanders’s populist credentials and offered an even starker contrast to the Clinton way of doing things.

May 08, 2017

Republicans are running interference for Trump on the Flynn-Russia scandal.

Sally Yates, the official who alerted the Trump administration to the fact that former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn was lying about his conversations with Russian officials, and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper testified today before the Senate Judiciary Committee, ostensibly about Russian interference in the 2016 election. The Democrats on the committee have asked a number of pertinent questions about what Yates knew, when she knew it, and what she told the White House. It has produced memorable lines like this:

From Yates’s testimony, it’s become clear that she forcefully warned the White House that Flynn might be compromised by the Russians two weeks before Flynn resigned—and that the White House did not seem to recognize the seriousness of this allegation.

Republicans on the committee, however, have wanted to talk about anything except the relationship between Flynn and Russia. Senator Lindsey Graham kicked things off by asking Yates and Clapper repeatedly about who requested the unmasking of the conversations between Flynn and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Chuck Grassley asked Yates and Clapper why the FBI did not investigate the Democratic National Committee servers that were supposedly hacked by the Russians—echoing a point that Trump has made repeatedly on Twitter.

John Cornyn asked Yates about the Muslim travel ban, which has nothing to do with Russia. (She was fired for oppositing it.) That led to what was probably the most entertaining exchange of the hearing thus far. Yates dunked on Cornyn after reminding him that he had previously asked her if she would refuse to enforce illegal laws or otherwise act in a manner not befitting of the Department of Justice.

And then Ted Cruz asked about Hillary Clinton’s emails—before asking again about the travel ban. He got dunked on too.

This is the Senate Judiciary Committee, not the Senate Intelligence Committee, which has presented itself as the grown-up investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. But there is nothing about the questioning of Yates and Clapper that feels bipartisan at all. Instead, the Republicans are covering for Donald Trump by playing up tangential stories that obfuscate the issue at hand: that Donald Trump’s national security advisor was compromised by the Russian government.

Bald-faced Republican Trumpcare lies are even worse than they seem.

As if to prove the point of this article about the main lies Republican congressmen are telling about the American Health Care Act, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise throws a new one into contention for most brazen.

The whole statement is deceptive, but the truly mendacious part is actually the unhighlighted claim that “nobody can be charged more than anybody else” under the Republican plan. That is the complete inverse of the truth—not tendentious spin with a kernel of truth to it, but a piss-down-your-back, tell-you-it’s-raining lie. Not only would AHCA allow states to waive the provision of the Affordable Care Act that requires insurers to charge the sick and the healthy the same price for the same plan, experts suggest the design of the bill would compel many, many states to seek the waiver—increasing the number of people subjected to underwriting, and the incidence of price gouging of people with pre-existing conditions.

Via Kaiser Health News:

Few, if any, states would be able to fund subsidies on their own. To keep insurers in the market and bring costs down, state leaders might feel compelled to seek exemptions from rules that require health plans to provide 10 “essential health benefits” and prohibit them from charging higher rates for sicker consumers. The new GOP health care bill would allow such waivers.

“With the skimpier subsidies, states are going to be under enormous pressure to apply for these waivers,” said Sabrina Corlette, a research professor at Georgetown University’s Center on Health Insurance Reforms.

These opt-out provisions could accelerate the unraveling of Obamacare, even in places that fully embraced the landmark law.

So when Scalise says “nobody can be charged more than anybody else,” what he means is “get bent.”

How Freud’s kettle logic explains Trump’s incoherent story on Michael Flynn.

NBC news reported on Monday that former President Barack Obama warned his successor Donald Trump, in one of their first conversations after the election, not to hire retired General Michael Flynn. Trump didn’t heed the advice and appointed Flynn as national security advisor; Flynn was later booted following revelations that he had not been forthcoming about his contacts with the Russian ambassador during the transition.

Responding to the latest news, Trump staffers have issued a series of defenses that are contradictory. One staffer told NBC News, “Obama made the president aware he was not a fan of Michael Flynn and why would he be given this was a person who had been critical in a public way (tv, media appearances and campaigning with candidate Trump) of Obama. It is worth noting Flynn previously served in the Obama administration.”

Obama, of course, had fired Flynn as defense intelligence chief for insubordination. Another staffer said Trump took Obama’s remarks to be made in jest.

So breaking it down, the Trump administration is making at least three arguments: 1) Trump didn’t take Obama seriously on Flynn because Obama had personal reasons to be mad at Flynn; 2) it’s all Obama’s fault for hiring Flynn in the first place, which gave Trump every reason to trust Flynn; and 3) Trump thought Obama was joking,

This type of contradictory reasoning (which Freud called “kettle logic”) is old hat for Trump and now seems to be the fallback position of his staffers as well.

No, Democrats don’t need to tweet more like Trump.

Politico’s Susan Glasser posted a conversation with Senator Chris Murphy on Monday, describing the Connecticut Democrat’s success “Twitter-trolling a president whose own genius for 140-character media manipulation has entirely transformed the idea of the presidential bully pulpit.” From shaming his congressional colleagues over banning refugees to ratcheting up his rhetoric against Trumpcare, Murphy is “embracing Trump’s techniques to resist Trump’s presidency.”

Like it or not, appropriating Trump’s confrontational Twitter style is the future of the Democratic Party, says Murphy, and one that too many Democrats are still ignoring as they continue to fail to come to grips with Trump’s election victory. ... Murphy’s tweets “are just me typing out legitimate, real, emotional frustration with what this president is doing and saying,” he tells me, “and I think as a general matter, more Democrats should do.”

There’s no question Twitter is working well for Murphy, but do Democrats really need to tweet more like Trump, as the headline of Glasser’s piece asks? Not exactly.

There are obvious ways Democrats shouldn’t emulate the president. Trump routinely lies on Twitter. He’s also used the platform to bully individual Americans, including relatively powerless people like the local Indiana union president who dared to call Trump out for lying in December, and to attack the judiciary. Like so many people on Twitter, he’s petty, vindictive, and impulsive.

More importantly, though, Trump wasn’t elected because of his tweets. They may have generated free media for him, but so did his massive rallies, which the cable news networks frequently broadcast in their entirety. Bernie Sanders’s Twitter account didn’t propel him against Hillary Clinton last year. Murphy may be effective on Twitter, but his 14-hour filibuster to force a vote on gun control was more authentic than he ever is in 140 characters.

Cato’s 40th anniversary party was everything you could have dreamed and more.

After 40 years of hard work promoting the destruction of the welfare state, arguing against child labor protections, and fighting the good fight against Public Enemy No. 1 (Mr. Government Overreach), who can blame the Cato Institute for blowing off some steam? Not me, that’s for sure. Koch money can buy you the country, but from the looks of it, it can’t buy you a cool party. Please enjoy this compilation of social media posts from D.C.’s libertarian elite.

Donald Trump is terrified of Sally Yates.

In Trump’s first two months in office, it seemed like there was a new Russia bombshell every other day. But things have gone (relatively) quiet on the Russian front over the past several weeks, as Republicans’ wheezing attempts at repealing and replacing Obamacare gobbled up headline space. Even when James Comey testified before Congress last week, Russia—the ostensible subject of the hearings—didn’t dominate news coverage. Instead, the story coming out of the hearings was Comey’s self-pitying defense of his unprecedented role in the 2016 election.

That should change when Sally Yates testifies before Congress today. Yates was the acting attorney general who notified the Trump administration about the nature of Michael Flynn’s contacts with the Russians, before she was fired for refusing to defend the administration’s travel ban. Yates is expected to testify that she gave a forceful warning to the White House that Flynn might be compromised by his dealings with the Russians—contradicting Sean Spicer’s claim that she wanted to give a less serious “heads up” about Flynn. Trump is unsurprisingly rattled—hours before she is scheduled to appear before Congress he tweeted this:

This is very troubling. Trump is intimidating Yates, who is about to testify before Congress, and suggesting that the federal government could retaliate by bringing charges against her for leaking classified information. It’s a crime to “harass someone in order to hinder, delay, prevent, or dissuade them from testifying before Congress.” This is only the latest in a series of troubling moves from the White House to try to prevent Yates from testifying.

Update: This post has been updated with a revised tweet from Trump. In the original, which has since been deleted, he spelled “counsel” wrong.

Trumpcare is about to undergo a death by a thousand cuts in the Senate.

There is a lot that can be read into the bizarre, jubilant press conference Donald Trump and Paul Ryan gave five days ago, after a bill repealing Obamacare narrowly passed the House. Trump is phenomenally needy, and at its most basic level the press conference was about affirmation. “Hey I’m president! Can you believe that?” Trump asked quizzically, as if he was still surprised that he was, in fact, president. But more than anything, it was a message to the Senate: Repeal has momentum. “I know that our friends over in the Senate are eager to get to work,” Ryan joked passive-aggressively.

Over the last five days we’ve learned exactly how eager. While a working committee—consisting of 13 men—has been formed, every indication is that the upper chamber is going to take its sweet time. On Monday, Senator Chris Coons, a Democrat, told Morning Joe that he didn’t expect the American Health Care Act to go to conference—if it gets that far—until after the midterm elections in 2018.

Axios Presented By Spectre, meanwhile, reports that fall 2017 is a more likely target—which is still a very long ways away, especially for a famously impatient president. Axios also reports that “some key Republicans are pessimistic that tax reform can be finalized this year,” as it has to follow the 2018 budget. Infrastructure, meanwhile, has no momentum with conservatives in the House or the Senate—and the Freedom Caucus, which essentially has veto power in the House, is far from excited about it.

The Rose Garden press conference increasingly looks like it came from a position of weakness, rather than strength. And if the Senate is able to pass a bill, it will likely be very different from the House’s. The result produced by conference committee would likely end up alienating either moderates or hard-liners. More importantly, the clock is already ticking. Yes, the midterms are a whole 18 months away, but many are already predicting a bloodbath. The closer we get to the midterms the harder it will be to corral skittish and vulnerable Republicans to cast a vote that could cost them their seats.

Democrats, of course, were able to do this in 2010, when the Affordable Care Act became law. But there’s a key difference between the effort to pass Obamacare and the effort to repeal it. Democrats believed very deeply in passing health care reform and their leadership was willing to accept political costs to do it. Republican leadership, meanwhile, is moving toward repeal because it seems like the least bad option. Either they repeal the bill and energize the Democratic base or they don’t and risk primary challenges from the right.