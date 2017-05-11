Donald Trump just confirmed that his administration has been lying about the Comey scandal.
After Trump fired FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday, multiple members of his administration insisted the decision was based on recommendations from his Justice Department. “President Trump acted based on the clear recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in a Tuesday statement. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence confirmed that Trump accepted Rosenstein’s recommendation.
But in an excerpt of an interview with NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt that aired on Thursday, Trump said he was already planning to fire Comey prior to the recommendations:
It’s just the latest example of Trump undercutting his own White House, and a reminder to the American people not to believe anything they say.
Are Trump officials the Thermians from Galaxy Quest?
The great, ongoing question about the Trump administration, one that can be applied to almost every controversy, from the bungled roll-out of Trumpcare to the firing of James Comey, is whether the White House is acting out of malevolence or incompetence. Usually, it’s some mixture of the two, with varying amounts of the main ingredients. The Muslim ban, for example, was incompetently executed, but its overwhelming flavor was malevolence. A new controversy over the Russian press gaining access to the Oval Office, on the other hand, is incompetence almost all the way down.
Yesterday, Donald Trump met with the two Sergeys: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Kislyak (he of the Michael Flynn fame). The American press was not allowed to document the meeting, but, curiously, the Russian state-owned press agency Tass was. Photos of Trump mugging with Kislyak soon hit the internet—not a great look when your administration is face-deep in a controversy related to the FBI’s investigation of your campaign’s ties to Russia.
More seriously, intelligence officials toldThe Washington Post “a listening device or other surveillance equipment could have been brought into the Oval Office while hidden in cameras or other electronics.”
How did Tass get into the Oval Office? It turns out that the photographer was described as Lavrov’s “official photographer,” not a member of the press. “We were not informed by the Russians that their official photographer was dual-hatted,” an administration official told the Post. Another told CNN’s Jim Acosta, “They tricked us. They lie.” This has been the subject of great mockery, including from Obama’s National Security Advisor Susan Rice.
In this incident, Trump officials are like the Thermians from the 90s sci-fi spoof Galaxy Quest—an alien species that has no concept of fiction or lies. They are so credulous that they believe a Star Trek-like show on Earth is a history of actual events, and that its characters, including Commander Peter Quincy Taggart, are real people. When Taggart reveals to Mathesar, the chief Thermian, that it’s all make-believe—“We pretended. We lied.”—Mathesar is heartbroken. When he gasps, “Buuuut whyyy?” it’s hard not to imagine the same wail echoing throughout the White House.
By firing James Comey, Donald Trump torpedoed his own presidency.
Call it the Bannon Test: If Steve says you’re crossing a line, then you should absolutely take a step back and reconsider how you got to this point. This is exactly what happened when Trump made the snap decision to fire James Comey earlier this week. Bannon, and many others in the White House, told Trump to wait until a more opportune moment, but Trump, whose impulse control is somewhere between beagle and 5-year-old, couldn’t wait. He fired his FBI director and kicked up a shitstorm that could be an existential threat to his administration.
The Trump administration’s initial case for firing Comey—that he had badly mishandled the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails—fell apart in less than twelve hours. Instead, it became clear that Trump was firing Comey because he did not like how Comey was handling the investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia. According to The New York Times, the decision to fire Comey was most likely made after the FBI director’s most recent stint before Congress:
Mr. Comey’s fate was sealed by his latest testimony about the bureau’s investigation into Russia’s efforts to sway the 2016 election and the Clinton email inquiry. Mr. Trump burned as he watched, convinced that Mr. Comey was grandstanding. He was particularly irked when Mr. Comey said he was “mildly nauseous” to think that his handling of the email case had influenced the election, which Mr. Trump took to demean his own role in history.
Trump appears to have fired Comey because he had simply grown tired of the Russia story undermining his presidency. He was reportedly furious when Russia once again reared its head, killing whatever momentum he had on the American Health Care Act.
Trump fired Comey to make the Russia investigation go away, but the irony is that he’s almost certainly made the situation much worse. The White House and the intelligence community are leaking like crazy. He’s in a full-fledged war with the FBI. Republicans in Congress are once again eyeing him warily, and may be forced to set up some sort of independent commission to investigate Trump’s ties to Russia. Even if there is no cover-up, the optics of firing the guy investigating you are insanely bad.
Trump insists that he has nothing to do with Russia and yet acts as if he has something incredibly damaging to hide. Before Comey was fired, Republicans in Congress seemed more than happy to run interference for Trump by turning the investigation into a referendum on the surveillance state. Trump has made that task infinitely more difficult. “I’m a very instinctual person, but my instinct turns out to be right,” Trump has said. But the master of instinctual politics keeps punching himself in the face.
Jimmy Kimmel correctly described Trump’s termination of Comey to his audience as “the kind of thing dictators do.” But then he added, “This is the kind of thing reality TV hosts do. They fire someone every week. Maybe that’s what happened. He thinks he’s still on TheCelebrity Apprentice. It was between James Comey and Meat Loaf and, well, the Loaf won again.”
Kimmel gets a pass since he is, after all, a comedian. Pop culture references are his bread and butter. It’s harder to defend Senator Chris Coons, who on Wednesday night appeared to argue that Trump had dishonored the proud and respectable tradition of The Apprentice by not informing Comey of his termination before it hit the press. “The president, when he was the star of a reality TV show, The Apprentice, was famous for firing folks directly, in person, to their face, in a firm and decisive way,” the Delaware Democrat told MSNBC’s Greta Van Susteren. “I think this was the exact opposite.”
Coons was making a serious point here. Failing to notify Comey was dishonorable; the director deserved the dignity of getting the news directly, not from cable news. But we’re at a grave juncture in national politics—one that rightfully draws comparisons to President Richard Nixon and the Watergate scandal, and to the behavior of authoritarian leaders in undemocratic nations. Let’s not wax nostalgic about the firmness and decisiveness of Trump’s televised firings.
If Trump’s decision on Tuesday ends up hastening the end of his presidency, it will be irresistible to note that Mr. “You’re Fired” was himself fired. Until then, give it a rest.
Stop promoting liberal conspiracy theories on Twitter.
Louise Mensch is experienced in three areas: Writing chick lit, marrying famous music managers, and quitting a political career. Notice that Russian politics is not one of these areas. She has no degree in any subject that would grant her anything close to expertise on Russian politics. And she tweets things like this:
Louise Mensch doesn’t know anything about the Russia investigation. No one sane would leak any valuable information to a person who isn’t a journalist and whose only moment of public self-awareness occurred in 2012, when she appeared on the BBC’s Question Time and announced: “I did serious drugs and it messed with my head.”
Nevertheless, an aide for Democratic Senator Ed Markey reportedly cited Mensch as a source for the senator’s claim that a grand jury has been empaneled in New York to investigate the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia. The problem? Grand jury subpoenas were issued in Virginia. There’s no evidence of a second grand jury in New York. He got the claim from Mensch:
And she’s already got an excuse (also unverified, as is her wont):
Markey’s other source, The Palmer Report, also has a checkered reputation. As Dana Milbank previously reported for The Washington Post, the website started the conspiracy theory that Vladimir Putin ordered Bashar al-Assad to launch a chemical weapons attack against his own people to boost Donald Trump’s standing in America. Markey has since retracted his claim.
But Mensch and The Palmer Report are part of a disturbing emerging trend. Liberals desperate to believe that the right conspiracy will take down Donald Trump promote their own purveyors of fake news. Here’s Andrea Chalupa, another Twitter favorite:
There’s no evidence that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has anything to do with the current scandal. It’s a completely unsourced, unverified theory. So is this:
And Shareblue’s Leah McElrath:
Things are very bad, yes, but a “coup” is something specific, and calling the Comey firing a coup erases the meaning of an important term. Words mean things. Similarly not everything is “kompromat.”
Finally, it’s no help when individuals who regularly appear on TV as experts promote the sources of these conspiracy theories:
This is bullshit, and it deserves to be treated as such. So before you retweet, ask yourself a few questions:
1. Is that person a reporter for a legitimate news outlet?
2. If this person tweets a claim attributed to an anonymous source, do they follow that claim up with any reporting?
3. Does this person have credentials relevant to the subject matter they’re discussing?
4. Are this person’s claims drastically out of step with what’s currently being reported?
5. Why would a high-level official leak to this specific person?
6. Am I only tweeting this because it makes me feel good?
Finally, remember that sometimes conspiracy theorists will get things right. This is not actually evidence that they are real experts who merit your attention. It’s a matter of odds. A person who produces a large volume of content will naturally get a couple things right. And Trump offers plenty of fodder for amateur investigators: He really is corrupt, and we really do inhabit an unstable political moment.
We have always told ourselves stories about what waits in the dark. It’s how we cope with uncertainty. But campfire tales are usually just that: tales. To find your way in the dark, you need something real.
Henry Kissinger’s White House visit is a haunting.
The former secretary of state met with President Donald Trump on Wednesday, during a turbulent moment for the White House that’s rich with historical echoes.
The day before, Trump had fired FBI Director James Comey, a move that many compared to President Richard Nixon’s 1973 firing of special prosecutor Archibald Cox, a key event in the Watergate scandal. And earlier on Wednesday, Trump had met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, calling to mind the policy of detente that Kissinger pursued under presidents Nixon and Ford. In fact, Kissinger has urged Trump to accept Russian claims on Crimea was a way of cementing ties with Russia, an indication that he too sees parallels between 1970s detente and Trump’s push for closer ties to Russia.
As Nixon became entangled in Watergate scandal, he found it increasingly difficult to manage foreign policy and offloaded the task to Kissinger. The secretary of state was even given control of America’s nuclear arsenal when Nixon went on long drinking binges and seemed unhinged. Could it be that Kissinger is returning to the White House to once again take command of the nuclear football?
Chris Christie as FBI director would be a five-alarm fire for democracy.
As my colleague Brian Beutler notes, Donald Trump’s firing of James Comey places us on the precipice of a crisis of presidential legitimacy. If ever there was a time for a special prosecutor and a competent, impartial FBI director, this is it. But because Trump is Trump he’s no doubt looking for a lap dog to replace Comey, one who can make the FBI’s investigation into his campaign go away. And there’s no more pathetic—and therefore appealing—lap dog than Chris Christie, whose name has already bubbled up as a possible successor to Comey.
The monumentally unpopular Christie spent the better part of the campaign debasing himself in sad and hilarious ways, the hope being that his loyalty to Trump would earn him a fancy cabinet job—attorney general, perhaps, or, god forbid, vice president. But even as Christie was passed over for each and every position, his support for Trump never wavered, and he’s still angling for a position in Trump’s government. With Comey’s sacking, Christie’s ignoble fealty could finally pay off.
This would be terrible for anyone who cares about democracy. As we inch ever closer to a full-blown crisis, the last thing we need is a yes-man FBI director who has fed on the president’s (gross) table scraps for months. And a corrupt one at that.
Did John McCain just rescue a big part of Obama’s climate legacy to punish Trump for firing Comey?
In a big, pleasant surprise for environmentalists, the Republican-controlled Senate on Wednesday failed to repeal an Obama-era regulation that prevented leaks of natural gas on public lands. The vote was always going to be close—all Senate Democrats and two Republicans openly opposed it—but at the last minute, the senior senator from Arizona stepped in and cast the tie-breaking vote against repealing the regulation.
The Bureau of Land Management’s methane waste reduction rule was (and now still is) a large part of Obama’s effort to fight climate change, because it prevented oil and gas companies from venting, flaring, and otherwise releasing large amounts of methane from their operations on federally-owned land. Methane is the main component of natural gas and a powerful greenhouse gas, 86 times more potent than carbon dioxide.
Republicans were trying to overturn the rule under the Congressional Review Act, which requires a majority (51 votes) to be successful. With Republican senators Susan Collins and Lindsey Graham already against it, the vote would have been 50-50. The time in which the Senate is allowed to use the CRA is about to expire, so they will not be able to use it to repeal the rule in the future. McCain’s vote made Republicans’ failure decisive—and raised questions about his motives. Minutes before casting his unexpected “no” vote, McCain criticized President Donald Trump for his surprise firing of FBI Director James Comey, saying Trump had not provided sufficient rationale. A C-SPAN video from the minute before McCain cast his vote shows him in an apparent disagreement with Republican colleague John Cornyn before abruptly voting and walking out of the chamber. McCain later said his vote was motivated by his desire to “reduce pollution.”
Whatever the reason, environmental and public health groups rejoiced. The American Lung Association called the vote “a victory for public health and safety,” while the League of Conservation Voters deemed it “a victory for all those who are raising their voice in resistance to the anti-environmental Trump administration, Republican leadership and Congress.” But as always, the victory comes with a side of caution. “While we have beaten back this attack on the BLM methane rule, we know that Trump and his Big Oil cronies are eyeing other avenues” to weaken pollution rules, said Friends of the Earth climate campaigner Lukas Ross. “We will continue to fight against any efforts to endanger the future of our lands and our climate.”
The firing of James Comey is the biggest political story in decades.
This needs to be said. Setting aside natural disasters, terrorist attacks, wars—almost nobody working in national journalism today has covered a story of this magnitude before.
The one story that might have come close never actually became a story, and that’s thanks in large part to none other than James Comey himself. It was Comey who alerted President Bush over a decade ago that his White House staff had attempted to subvert the Justice Department’s independence by pressuring the severely ill attorney general, John Ashcroft, to renew an unconstitutional wiretapping program. Had Comey not ultimately prevailed in that dispute, he would, by his own telling, have led an exodus of senior Justice Department officials from the Bush administration, in the middle of an election year. That would’ve been huge news. It never happened.
A critical test of whether Donald Trump will be able to turn the DOJ into an instrument of harassment, revenge, and self-protection is if this act of subversion results in some kind of similar reassertion of independence. As I noted last night, one way that could happen is if Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appoints a trusted special prosecutor to take over the Russia-Trump investigation. Another is if Comey’s replacement is a consensus pick.
Failing that, though, the nuclear option would be an exodus of the kind Comey engineered as a contingency during the Bush years. If that doesn’t happen—if Trump nominates someone like Rudy Giuliani to helm the FBI; Republicans in the Senate allow it; and the FBI acquiesces to it—the corruption of the FBI and DOJ will be complete.
The irony can’t be lost on Comey that his own unorthodox, damaging efforts to preserve the integrity of the FBI may have sown the seeds of the agency’s undoing. In October, one of his subordinates at FBI asked him to consider whether sending his infamous letter to Congress about Hillary Clinton’s emails might result in the election of Donald Trump.
Comey said, “Thank you for raising that. Not for a moment. Because down that path lies the death of the FBI as an independent institution in America.’”
Tom Price visited West Virginia and trampled on the First Amendment in two different ways.
Price, with Kellyanne Conway in tow, visited a Charleston fire department, an addiction hotline, and a treatment center. So far, so normal! But we’re talking about the Trump administration, so of course Price’s visit took a dramatic left turn: He recommended “faith-based programs,” rather than medicine-assisted treatment, for addiction rehabilitation. Hours later, Charleston police arrested a Public News Service reporter for asking Price a question.
“If we’re just substituting one opioid for another, we’re not moving the dial much,” he said. “Folks need to be cured so they can be productive members of society and realize their dreams.”
Set aside, for a moment, the fact that opioid addicts have almost certainly already tried prayer. Faith-based programs also lead to First Amendment concerns. Religious organizations can receive public funding for their work as long as they don’t proselytize beneficiaries. But if religious teachings influence a facility’s approach to addiction treatment, it may be impossible for that facility to avoid violating the religious freedom rights of taxpayers, as well as the patients they’re being paid to serve. There’s no evidence that Price has considered these pitfalls.
It’s hard to avoid seeing a similar disregard for the Constitution reflected in the arrest of reporter Dan Heyman. Charleston police claim Heyman “aggressively breached” Secret Service agents; Heyman disputes that charge. The Washington Post reports that Heyman “followed alongside” Price to ask him if domestic violence would be a pre-existing condition under the AHCA:
“This is my job, this is what I’m supposed to do,” Heyman said. “I think it’s a question that deserves to be answered. I think it’s my job to ask questions and I think it’s my job to try to get answers.”
The Post also reports that the ACLU’s West Virginia affiliate called the arrest “a blatant attempt to chill an independent, free press.” This is not what West Virginia needed from the man shaping the future of American health care.
Don’t get your hopes up about Donald Trump’s phone call with Al Gore.
The president chatted with the world’s most famous climate activist about the future of the Paris climate accord on Tuesday, according to Axios. This might sound like good news to environmentalists, since Trump is reportedly strongly leaning toward withdrawing the U.S. from the international agreement to reduce global warming. This is also not the first time Gore and Trump have spoken since Trump’s election—in December, the two met at Trump Tower to discuss climate change. Gore also said in late January that he remained in touch with the president “through more discreet channels.”
Gore has always expressed optimism about these meetings. “It was very interesting,” he told MSNBC host Chris Hayes after his December meeting with the president. “It was a very intelligent exchange. It was a search for common ground.” But if history is any indication, these exchanges haven’t been very effective. In the weeks after meeting with Gore, Trump filled the environment and energy-related positions in his cabinet with climate-change deniers; he proposed slashing federal budgets for climate science and environmental protections; and took executive actions to begin dismantling President Obama’s regulations to fight global warming. Despite Gore’s best efforts, the Trump’s strategy on fighting climate change has been to do nothing at all. “We’re not spending money on that anymore,” Trump’s budget director, Mick Mulvaney, said in March. “We consider that to be a waste of your money.”
There’s no reason to think that Trump will suddenly change his mind about climate change. If anything, his conversations with Gore are just further proof that he enjoys talking on the phone with famous people. But who knows? Trump is not expected to decide what to do about the Paris agreement until at least the end of this month. Considering his propensity for making spur-of-the-moment decisions that nobody expected or can reasonably explain, anything is possible.