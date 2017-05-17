Menu
Alex Wong/Getty

Joe Lieberman is back to irritate Democrats.

President Trump is interviewing four FBI candidates tonight. One of them is the former Democratic nominee for vice president:

Andrew McCabe is acting director of the FBI. Frank Keating was governor of Oklahoma from 1995 to 2003. Richard McFeely is executive assistant director and has quite a lot of cybersecurity experience. And then there’s Joe.

Is Trump serious? Lieberman as FBI director would be the culmination of a long journey, from Al Gore’s running mate to John McCain’s roadie to public option–killer to least-entertaining troll in politics. (The New Republic endorsed Lieberman for president in 2004, which isn’t relevant to this story, but is always worth pointing out.)

It is more than likely that Trump isn’t serious and that this is a troll—not as good a troll as considering Merrick Garland for the post, but a good troll nevertheless. It will give the administration “bipartisan” cover, especially if Trump ends up picking Keating, a Republican politician.

If Trump and Lieberman are serious, it would be a huge problem because Lieberman’s law firm represents Trump—and Trump has paid the firm millions. Yes, that would just be the latest conflict of interest in an administration full of them, but even the Trump administration probably realizes that Lieberman is not worth the price of admission.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Trump is about to make one of his scariest appointments yet.

Sheriff David Clarke has announced that he’s accepting a position as assistant secretary for Homeland Security. Placing Clarke in any position of authority is terrifying. Prisoners keep dying in his custody, with at least four deaths recorded in Clarke’s Milwaukee County jail.  

He’s under investigation over the death of one prisoner who was denied water for seven days. He’s also being sued over the death of a baby born in one of his jails.

Clark has a long history of political extremism. He has written that Black Lives Matter is “the enemy” and comparable to ISIS. Clarke has also embraced the far-right conspiracy theories about the unsolved murder of DNC staffer Seth Rich:

As Dara Lind of Vox notes, the Trump administration is full of people who talk about law and order but have no respect for the rule of law. Clarke more than anyone embodies this trait. Putting him in a senior position is a deeply dangerous move, further evidence of an administration spiralling out of control. 

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Did you vote for Trump? This disaster is on you.

After Donald Trump announced his candidacy by describing Mexican immigrants as “rapists,” after he proposed a wall along the entire southern border, after he called for banning all Muslims from entering the country, after he said Senator John McCain was a war hero only “because he was captured,” after he attacked an American judge’s Hispanic heritage, after a tape revealed he bragged about grabbing women “by the pussy,” and after so many other revolting moments, journalists and Democrats and even some Republicans condemned Trump as manifestly unfit for the presidency.

Lo and behold, Trump is manifestly unfit for the presidency. Not even four months into his first term, and already there’s serious, bipartisan talk about impeachment. “This will not get better. It could easily get worse,” wrote New York Times columnist Ross Douthat, an anti-Trump conservative. “And as hard and controversial as a 25th Amendment remedy would be, there are ways in which Trump’s removal today should be less painful for conservatives than abandoning him in the campaign would have been.” “Loose Lips Sink Presidencies,” the Wall Street Journal editorial board declared in Wednesday’s paper, though refrained from defining “sink”:

Millions of Americans recognized Mr. Trump’s flaws but decided he was a risk worth taking. They assumed, or at least hoped, that he’d rise to the occasion and the demands of the job. If he cannot, he’ll betray their hopes as his Presidency sinks before his eyes.

Let us talk about those misplaced “hopes.” The 63 million Americans who voted for Trump had been thoroughly warned about the risks of doing so, yet they voted for him anyway. They were not all racist rubes. Trump won both white men and white women; he won those aged 40 and over; he won those who earned $50,000 or more; and he won suburbs, small cities, and rural areas. He also won the support of House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who have been comically mealy-mouthed amid the latest revelations about Trump’s conversations with then-FBI Director James Comey.

If you are one of the aforementioned millions, you are not allowed any excuses. Indeed, many of you believe things are going just fine. But those of you who have a stake in the skidding stock market, and who get your news from the Journal rather than Breitbart, have come to realize the mistake you made in the ballot booth last November. You’re watching this scandal unfold and rightly shaking your head. But you do not get a pass. You do not get to claim that you thought the presidency would normalize Trump. You wanted Obamacare repeal, tax cuts for the rich, unregulated pollution, and an unfettered Wall Street. You, and especially you, are not forgiven. This catastrophe is not only Trump’s fault. It’s yours, too.

Is Jared Kushner’s time in the sun finally over?

For the first four months of the Trump administration, Kushner could do no wrong. He quickly amassed a remarkable portfolio of responsibilities, especially considering the fact that he has no prior government experience and seems to be almost singularly talentless. (His defining trait is his endless drive for vengeance for slights real and perceived.) Nevertheless, Kushner was tasked with improving relations with China and Mexico, solving the opioid crisis, and making peace between the Israelis and Palestinians, among other lesser responsibilities like criminal justice reform. He seemed to be the secretary of everything.

What was Kushner’s secret? He’s Donald Trump’s son-in-law. That not only created a bond between the two, but it also appears to have largely protected Kushner from the kind of anonymous White House leaks that have repeatedly hit people like Steve Bannon and Reince Priebus. Kushner used this to advantage—by many accounts, he was the source for many of the leaks that rocked his rivals. He was the de facto winner of the White House’s paunchier take on The Hunger Games.

But the shine, it seems, is finally off Kushner. He’s emerged as one of the scapegoats for the firing of James Comey.

At the very least, as Josh Marshall argues, this should finally kill the “Kushner the moderating influence” meme. The persistence of this meme has been very strange. (One possibility is that Kushner was protected from negative coverage because he was a good source.) In any case, all the available evidence suggests that Kushner and Ivanka used well-timed leaks to protect their own reputations—and not that they were Trump’s better angels, telling him to stop doing destructive and immoral things.

The other question is why Kushner would advocate for Comey’s firing. It’s possible that Kushner didn’t think this through and, like many in the White House, was simply fed up with Comey. But the idea that anyone other than Trump could have been this stupid—that anyone could have failed to anticipate the immense blowback that would follow—is still hard to comprehend.

One possibility is that Kushner, like Trump, saw a robust Russia investigation led by Comey as being a real threat—either because they thought it would show collusion or would uncover other illegal or unethical acts. In any case, Kushner is the golden boy no longer—and Donald Trump is more isolated than ever.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Tucker Carlson is embarrassing himself.

The cable news networks are all over Tuesday’s bombshell New York Times report that President Donald Trump pressured FBI Director James Comey to drop the agency’s investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s contacts with Russia. Well, with one exception: Fox News. Prime-time host Tucker Carlson has downplayed the news with graphics about “Russia Hysteria” and “Liberals in Meltdown Mode.”

“The world is a very complicated place,” Carlson assured his viewers, according to Mediaite. “Washington especially. What you think is happening often really isn’t happening.” He later pivoted to segments on safer subjects for the Fox audience:

Things weren’t much better on Fox and Friends on Wednesday morning.

Fox’s news division is reporting on the Comey story—“It’s a big story and I think it’s a legitimate story to cover,” Chris Wallace said on Sunday—but its personalities drive the network’s coverage, determining how viewers think about developments. I’ve long argued that liberals should root for the real journalists at Fox, who have the power to tell the truth about Trump to a conservative audience. Thus far, they aren’t breaking through.

Is impeachment next for Donald Trump? Not so fast.

This week, The Washington Post revealed that President Trump discussed highly classified information with two Russian officials, jeopardizing America’s relationship with Israel and other key allies. The New York Times reported that FBI Director James Comey kept records of his conversations with Trump—and that the president, on at least one occasion, pressured him to drop the agency’s investigation into Michael Flynn’s contacts with Russia. This last report looks increasingly like the straw that will break the back of congressional Republicans. After spending months carrying water for Trump, a number of important Republicans in the House and Senate changed their tune. “We’ve seen this movie before,” Senator John McCain said last night. “It’s reaching Watergate size and scale.”

Asked what advice he has for Trump, McCain said, “The same thing that you advised Richard Nixon, which he didn’t do: Get it all out… It’s not going to be over until every aspect of it is thoroughly examined and the American people make a judgment. And the longer you delay, the longer it’s going to last.” Congressman Jason Chaffetz, meanwhile, requested Comey’s records of his interactions with the president. Meaningful congressional oversight may be here at last. And it’s only Wednesday.

All of this has Trump’s enemies buzzing. Cable news (of the non-Fox News variety) was all about impeachment last night. On Wednesday morning, Representative Al Green announced that he would call for Trump’s impeachment from the floor of the House. Many are thrilling to the prospect of removing Trump from office. After all, it certainly looks like Trump tried to obstruct justice. His opponents have been desperately searching for a silver bullet to finally stop Trump for good, and the Comey scandal is certainly the closest thing we’ve had since the Access Hollywood tape.

But remember, even after Trump was caught admitting that he liked to sexually abuse women, that didn’t stop wavering Republicans from ultimately returning to his defense—and there is no getting rid of Trump without the help of the GOP. The dam is starting to crack, but they’re being moved by necessity right now, and that necessity will start to fade again, until the next shoe drops. (At this rate, this will happen sometime around 5:30 PM today.) So far, Republicans are doing what they’ve always done: making symbolic, largely meaningless moves when things are tough, before forming a phalanx around this administration once again.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Don’t tell Maxine Waters not to talk about impeachment.

Asked about impeaching President Donald Trump on Monday, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi told CNN’s Chris Cuomo that some of her members are pushing to remove Trump from office, but warned, “What are the facts that you would make a case on? What are the rules that he may have violated? If you don’t have that case, you’re just participating in more hearsay.”

Representative Maxine Waters didn’t get the memo. Speaking Tuesday afternoon at the liberal Center for American Progress Ideas Conference in Washington, D.C., the California congresswoman made the impeachment case to her fellow Democrats. “I know that there are those who are talking about ‘Well, we’re gonna get ready for next election,’” she said. “No. We can’t wait that long. We don’t need to wait that long. He will have destroyed this country by then. We cannot wake up every morning to another crisis, to another scandal.” Waters then cited a new national survey published Tuesday by Public Policy Polling:

“What more do we need in the Congress of the United States of America?” Waters asked. “We don’t have to be afraid to use the word ‘impeachment.’ We don’t have to think that impeachment is out of our reach. All we have to do is make sure that we’re talking to the American public, that we’re keeping them involved, that we’re resisting every day and we’re challenging every day and we’re calling this president to account for what he’s doing and what he’s saying.”

Winding down her speech, Waters added, “I don’t know what’s going to happen after today, when all the questions are being raised about him sharing this classified information, but I think this is going to put us a little bit further on our way to what I’ve been calling for for so long and that is—impeachment.” With that, she threw her hand into the air, thanked the crowd, and left the stage. Probably half the audience leaped to its feet in applause.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Merrick Garland now has a lifetime appointment as a political prop.

Garland has had quite a year. He was nominated by Barack Obama to the Supreme Court in March 2016, then saw his nomination crumble into dust after Senate Republicans refused to meet with him, let alone hold a hearing. While Garland’s mistreatment was expected by some to become an important issue in the election, we instead spent the next eight months obsessing over the various dumb stuff that Donald Trump and his merry band of idiots said and did on the campaign trail.

Garland did reemerge as a battle cry for Democrats who sought to filibuster Neil Gorsuch’s nomination to the Supreme Court. Gorsuch had to be stopped because the seat belonged to Garland. Garland fell so that Democrats might finally learn the politics of obstruction, and his martyrdom was complete.

But Democrats don’t have a monopoly on politicizing Garland, even though they should. Garland emerged again after Senator Mike Lee proposed that Trump nominate Garland to be FBI director. Many Republicans and conservative pundits nodded sagely at this suggestion and told the media that Garland’s unimpeachable reputation meant that he could be confirmed 100-0.

Mitch McConnell, whose blockage of Garland’s SCOTUS nomination might be the most McConnell-y thing he’s ever done, endorsed the plan and reportedly told Trump it would be a good idea. “I have spoken with the president about it. I recommended Merrick Garland,” McConnell told Bloomberg News. “I think if he picks someone with a deep background in law enforcement who has no history of political involvement, a genuine expert, and the reason I mention Garland, he’s an example of that.”

This, of course, was a trap because everything that McConnell does is a trap. Republicans simply wanted to free up Garland’s slot on the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Garland isn’t an idiot so he made it clear that he had no interest in the job and was, instead, more than content to continue to serve as chief justice of the D.C. Circuit. But that’s only one of Garland’s jobs. The other, which he will also hold for life, is political football, to be used whenever members of either party see fit.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“No Drama” McConnell is turning the cynical subtext of the GOP’s devil’s bargain with Trump into text.

When House Speaker Paul Ryan abdicates all civic and constitutional duty in pursuit of massive tax cuts for affluent people, he at least does so with a measure of false modesty.

“I’m focusing on what’s in my control, and that is what is Congress doing to solve people’s problems,” Ryan said after President Donald Trump fired the FBI director who was investigating his campaign, and then blackmailed him on Twitter.

Dodge 1: I have no control over Trump.

Dodge 2: We have the people’s business to attend to.

The well attuned understand Ryan’s view of the “people’s problems” is that rich people pay too many taxes, thus allowing too many non-rich people to have health insurance. But at least he’s pretending there’s a compelling logic and higher principle to explain his odd insouciance about a president subverting rule of law.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has no use for this kind of window-dressing. Here’s how he responded to the devastating news that Trump breached national security to impress Russian dignitaries in the Oval Office.

I think we could do with a little less drama from the White House on a lot of things so that we can focus on our agenda, which is deregulation, tax reform, repealing and replacing Obamacare.

Sharing highly compartmented, classified information with Russians is a theatrical distraction from the greater good of polluting streams, enabling predatory financial practices, cutting taxes, and taking people’s health care away. The idea that GOP congressional leaders will sacrifice almost any larger value for tax cuts is a bit of a running joke on political Twitter, but it is 100 percent true. It requires no exaggeration at all. Those who write it off as hyperbole must contend with McConnell, confronted with the possibly lethal consequences of his own dereliction, admitting that tax cuts are the forest, all other considerations are just trees.

Drew Angerer/Getty

Ted Cruz and Rand Paul are plotting a dastardly scheme to gut Obamacare.

Paul has been one of the most consistent critics of the House’s attempts to repeal and replace Obamacare. While many of the AHCA’s critics have pointed out the dire consequences that would follow its passage—coverage would become more expensive, millions would lose their insurance, people would die—Paul has taken a different tack, instead arguing that Obamacare’s replacement is still too Obamacare-y.

Paul is not on the Senate’s “working committee” for repealing and replacing Obamacare, but he’s found an ally on the committee in Ted Cruz. No stranger to a fight, especially one that damages his party, the country, and himself, Cruz appears to be gearing up to reprise the role of the House’s Freedom Caucus in the Senate, pushing the bill as far as possible to the right.

To do this, Cruz and Paul have cooked up a novel solution, one that allies them with the White House—and further degrades rapidly degrading Senate norms. Cruz and Paul basically want to do a hostile takeover of the reconciliation process, which is what is allowing Republicans to avoid a Democratic filibuster. They aim to sideline the nonpartisan parliamentarian, who makes the calls on what kinds of legislation can be passed via reconciliation, and replace her with Vice President Pence.

According to Politico, Cruz and Paulargue that it is up to whoever is presiding over the Senate at the time, which can be Vice President Mike Pence as president of the Senate. Under their argument, Pence could make the call about whether certain parts of Obamacare can be scrapped or whether new policy, such as allowing insurers to sell across states lines, can be enacted—and he would presumably be more aggressive than [Elizabeth] MacDonough.” This would effectively retire the Byrd rule, which prevents the Senate from using reconciliation to pass laws that are “extraneous” to the budget.

Paul and Cruz obviously mean business. They plan on doing whatever they can to push the Senate’s repeal and replace bill—which was widely assumed to be more moderate than the House’s—to the right. Senate Republicans don’t seem too excited about the news, however. “I don’t think it’s the best approach, and I think there would be resistance to that,” Senator Roger Wicker told Politico. “It’s tempting, but it’s also the proverbial slippery slope.” And there’s good reason for Republicans to be wary of this scheme. If it were to unfold, Democrats would turn around and use it to pass universal healthcare (and a host of other social programs) the next time they had 51 votes in the Senate.

Still, this is an era of slippery slopes in the Senate, something that Cruz and Paul both recognize, even if their colleagues don’t yet.

Win McNamee /Getty

Trump would like you to know that he absolutely leaked classified information to the Russians.

On Monday evening, in the wake of The Washington Post’s stunning-yet-totally-unsurprising report that Donald Trump had revealed “highly classified” information to the Russian foreign minister and the Russian ambassador, a number of high-level Trump officials told the press it never happened. The story was made up, they said. National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster said, “The story that came out tonight, as reported, is false... At no time were intel methods or sources discussed.” Deputy National Security Advisor Dina Powell told the press, “This story is false. The president only discussed the common threats that both countries faced.” Secretary of State Rex Tillerson made another full-throated denial: “During President Trump’s meeting with Foreign Minister Lavrov, a broad range of subjects were discussed among which were common efforts and threats regarding counter-terrorism. During that exchange, the nature of specific threats were discussed, but they did not discuss sources, methods, or military operations.”

It’s no surprise that the White House was so concerned about this story. Much of the U.S.’s most important intelligence—especially related to to terrorism—comes from other countries. By exposing code-word intelligence that a U.S. ally reportedly insisted that the U.S. not share with anyone, Trump not only jeopardized his relationship with that specific source, but also the U.S.’s relationship with the sources of all of its classified information. That Trump shared this information with the Russians, of all people, who are working with Bashar al-Assad in Syria, only makes this worse. It endangers whatever operation America’s ally is undergoing in Syria, and could very well lead to the deaths of a number of people. And all to impress Sergey Lavrov.

So it’s no wonder that the White House would want to vehemently deny the veracity of this story. And yet Trump went on Twitter on Tuesday and proudly admitted that he gave the Russians some highly classified intelligence.

Trump, you may recall, basically did this exact thing last week when, after a number of top White House officials, including Vice President Pence, told the media that FBI Director Comey had been fired on the recommendation of the deputy attorney general, Trump went on television and told Lester Holt that he fired him because he didn’t like the Russia investigation and wanted it to stop.

More than anything, this particular scandal represents the dangers of Trump’s idiocy. Until now, Trump’s threat has often been assessed in terms of abstractions—of the degradation of norms and institutions. But Trump’s incompetence will be literally destructive as well.