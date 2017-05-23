Menu
Trump’s reaction to the concert bombing in England will reveal a lot about his actual terrorism policy.

Police in Manchester are treating the explosion Monday night at an Ariana Grande show, which left at least 19 dead and 59 injured, as a likely terrorist attack. Although the culprit hasn’t been identified—a suicide bomber is suspected—the attack does have the earmarks of earlier ones in Boston (the bomb may have contained nails) and Paris (because it occurred at a concert).

The American media is now keeping one eye on President Donald Trump’s Twitter account, and for good reason. He has a history of responding rashly and irresponsibly to terrorist attacks. In February, when a man charged a group of soldiers near the Louvre in Paris, Trump tweeted:

The only person injured in the Paris attack was the assailant himself, who was shot by a soldier. The Manchester attack is far more devastating, and thus more likely influence Trump’s policy toward terrorism.

Speaking in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, he defined the defeat of terrorism as the overriding goal of his administration. “Above all we must be united in pursuing the one goal that transcends every other consideration,” Trump said. “That goal is to meet history’s great test—to conquer extremism and vanquish the forces of terrorism.” But unlike his campaign speeches, he also made a point of not demonizing Muslims wholesale, calling Islam “one of the world’s great faiths.”

The question is: How will Trump, amid his first foreign trip, respond to the Manchester attack? Will he once again shoot from the hip and blame “radical Islamic terrorism”? Or, under the guidance of aides like national security advisor H.R. McMaster, will the president rise to the occasion and offer solidarity and assurance to an American ally suffering from a heart-rending tragedy? If he somehow manages to do the latter, he must not be praised as “presidential.” No other response would be acceptable from the ostensible leader of the free world.

Donald Trump’s big Middle East trip just took its predictable turn for the worse.

It was all going so well for the president, who spent the weekend holding the Saudi king’s glowing seeing stone and earning accolades for doing a decent imitation of an actual president. But this is Donald Trump we are talking about, which means that he was bound to get in his own way at some point. At a photo-op with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump stressed, for reasons that are unclear, that he “never mentioned” the word “Israel” when revealing classified information to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak at a private Oval Office meeting earlier this month. “They were all saying I did,” Trump insisted, gesturing at the press. “So you had another story wrong.”

However, in its initial report, The Washington Post had not claimed that Trump had explicitly revealed the source of the intelligence. The source was later reported to be Israel by The New York Times, which also did not make such a claim.

Furthermore, the administration had not confirmed that Israel was the source. Until now, that is.

Just before Trump’s outburst, Netanyahu was claiming that the “intelligence cooperation is terrific” between Israel and the U.S. That might have been the last word on the subject, with the concern about frayed U.S.-Israeli intelligence ties fading under the warm welcome Netanyahu had extended to Trump. Now it’s a story again.

Is Scott Pruitt courting polluters to build a political career?

The last week has brought whispers that the head of the Environmental Protection Agency may have ambitions beyond his office. Citing anonymous sources “inside and outside the agency,” Inside EPA reported on Thursday that Pruitt is increasingly thought of as a “short-timer”—someone who sees his job “as a political stepping stone to an elected office rather than as an administrator who is committed to the agency’s mission and intends to understand how it operates.”

On Monday, Reuters unmasked one of people who share that theory: Myron Ebell, a prominent climate denier who led the EPA’s transition after President Trump’s election. In a leaked recording from a conservative conference last month, Ebell is heard criticizing Pruitt for not acting aggressively enough to dismantle climate change regulations. In the recording, Ebell speculates that Pruitt’s timidity is due to his “political ambition.”

But Pruitt has been anything but timid. While he may not be doing everything Ebell might like, he’s been steadily delaying implementations of environmental regulations that many in the oil and gas industry see as a burden. In fact, According to The New York Times, Pruitt’s relatively short tenure has been a boon for oil and gas producers, particularly Devon Energy—a company that has played a large role funding Republican political campaigns in Oklahoma. As it happens, the prevailing rumor about Pruitt’s political ambitions is that he’d like to one day run for James Inhofe’s Senate seat.

While the media was lavishing Trump with praise, he was preparing to shred the social safety net.

Trump’s first overseas trip has been going well, particularly by the abysmally low standards set for this president. There have been gaffes, to be sure—never great at reading prepared remarks, an exhausted Trump slurred many of his words in a speech about Islam and terrorism, accidentally saying the magic words “Islamic extremism” instead of “Islamist extremism” or “radical Islamic extremism.” But the reviews have nevertheless been good. This time it was Bob Schieffer who did the “he became president of the United States in that moment” bit, and Republicans are cautiously optimistic that, like many embattled presidents before him, Trump can use this overseas trip to gain momentum at home.

“Can this team and its leader learn from success?” a “key Republican” wrote in an email to Axios Presented By MomCorp. “If they can, the turn to presidential-level issues can create a sense of calm and normalcy which would begin the rebuilding process with Rs in Congress. It means leaving Mueller to the various lawyers and focusing on results for the moderate-income voters that Trump uniquely inspires. Trump’s presidency is about Trump, and that is vexing and tiresome to those struggling in a rapidly changing economy.”

But on Sunday we got a clue as to what these moderate-income voters can expect from the Trump administration’s first budget proposal. While Trump’s budget won’t include cuts to Medicare, there will be massive cuts to other programs that help moderate- and low-income voters. The budget slashes funding for Medicaid, CHIP (Children’s Health Insurance Program), food stamps, and disability insurance, while increasing work requirements for people receiving benefits. The people who will be targeted in these cuts are mostly the elderly, children, the poor, and the disabled.

Of course, the proposal assumes the passage of the AHCA—and the bill’s $800 billion in Medicaid cuts—and that’s far from assured. Some Republicans in the Senate are concerned about those cuts, and it’s possible that they won’t survive as the bill makes it out of the Senate and into conference committee. But this budget is another signal of what has become abundantly clear since Trump entered office: that his administration will cut the social safety net at every opportunity. Far from being focused on moderate-income voters, Trump is instead carrying water for a Republican elite that wants to transfer wealth up the income ladder.

Trump’s White House hits peak bullshit.

It’s impossible to put a good spin on what President Donald Trump told Russian dignitaries on May 10, according to The New York Times: “I just fired the head of the F.B.I. He was crazy, a real nut job. I faced great pressure because of Russia. That’s taken off.” This hasn’t stopped White House officials from giving it their best. Press secretary Sean Spicer attacked Comey in a statement saying, “By grandstanding and politicizing the investigation into Russia’s actions, James Comey created unnecessary pressure on our ability to engage and negotiate with Russia.” This is a bizarre argument since it reinforces what the White House had previously disputed: that the firing was rooted in the Russia investigation.

A government official briefed on the meeting with the Russians suggested that Trump was engaged in masterful diplomacy. The Times reported:

A third government official briefed on the meeting defended the president, saying Mr. Trump was using a negotiating tactic when he told Mr. Lavrov about the “pressure” he was under. The idea, the official suggested, was to create a sense of obligation with Russian officials and to coax concessions out of Mr. Lavrov — on Syria, Ukraine and other issues — by saying that Russian meddling in last year’s election had created enormous political problems for Mr. Trump.

This labyrinthine argument is even more incoherent than Spicer’s. If the Trump campaign didn’t collude with Russia, as Trump maintains, where would this sense of obligation come from? Why would the Russian government feel a duty to do something just because Trump said so?

Trump calling James Comey a “nut job” is the perfect ending to this insane week.

Trump may have been dreading his trip to the Middle East, but it could have acted as a kind of palate cleanser. After all, Nixon and Clinton both found comfort in overseas trips during political crises. At the very least, the trip would force other issues—Trump’s foreign policy and his reception in the Arab world—to the forefront.

Trump has only been gone for a couple of hours, but there is no sign that the flood of leaks from the White House will stop now that he’s gone. Within minutes of each other, two major scoops dropped. The New York Times reported that Trump bragged to two Russian officials about firing “nut job” James Comey. He allegedly told them, “I faced great pressure because of Russia. That’s taken off.”

Then The Washington Post reported that the FBI investigation into Russia’s interference in the election “has identified a current White House official as a significant person of interest.” That is very vague—and “person of interest” doesn’t mean a whole lot—but this person nevertheless sounds like a very senior person. “The senior White House adviser under scrutiny by investigators is someone close to the president,” according to the Post. (Is it Jared?)

It’s a fitting end to what has been a completely insane week. Over the last five days we’ve learned that Trump revealed highly classified information to Sergey Lavrov and Sergey Kislyak; that James Comey kept records of his meetings with the president showing that Trump tried to interfere with the FBI’s investigation into Michael Flynn; that the White House knew Flynn was under FBI investigation when he was brought on as national security advisor; and that Robert Mueller had been appointed as special counsel in the Department of Justice’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The two latest stories offer two key lessons. The first is that Trump has truly terrible instincts and little impulse control. Speaking in this fashion to the Russians, one of whom is a well-known spymaster, is incredibly stupid and short-sighted. The second is that Trump is screwed. The slow drip of Russia news has become a torrent. The investigation into Russian interference keeps getting closer to Trump and Trump keeps doing himself no favors.

Somewhere, Mike Pence is smiling.

Did Rod Rosenstein let it slip that he may have been witness to a crime?

Though regularly drowned out by the clanging of major developments—I mean, holy crap!—one of the biggest guessing games in Washington right now revolves around Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein and his role in James Comey’s firing. Specifically: What the hell was he thinking?

I was struck by this exchange between reporters and Congressman Jim Himes, who sat in on a briefing Rosenstein provided to the full House of Representatives today. Himes, according to The Washington Post, “recalled the ‘dissonant moment’ when Rosenstein refused to say ‘who had asked him, if anyone had asked him to write his memorandum.’”

“He said, ‘That is [Special Counsel] Bob Mueller’s purview,’ and that was puzzling to a lot of us,” said Himes, a member of the House Intelligence Committee.

It strikes me as fairly revelatory that the question of who was involved in laying the pretext for firing Comey is now a matter for the special counsel to examine.

Rosenstein’s representations here read like a tacit admission that, in the wind-up to the firing, he may have been witness to a crime—the obstruction of justice, perhaps.

And if Rosenstein thinks that’s possible, it’s worth considering both the text of the memo itself, his selection of a Comey ally as a special counsel, and everything he’s told members of Congress in a new context. Remember, Rosenstein has told Congress that Trump made it clear he intended to fire Comey before Rosenstein wrote the memo, and that the memo was “not a statement of reasons to justify a for-cause termination.” Rosenstein is acting like a law enforcer confronted with a subject—who just happens to be his boss—trying to inculpate him in wrongdoing.

Disney World has a problem with its animatronic Trump.

The creative minds at Disney have a problem. Normally the current occupant of the White House gets a robot counterpart, which is given a speaking part in the animatronic show at the Hall of Presidents. But the current president is so polarizing that Disney is worried he’ll ruin the show. According to reporting from Motherboard, the solution is to have a mechanical Trump but keep his speaking parts to a minimum:

Motherboard spoke via email and phone to a source close to Walt Disney Imagineering—the research and development department behind Disney’s theme park attractions. And according to the source, Donald Trump will be in the attraction, but he will probably not have a speaking role, unlike the three presidents immediately before him. The Imagineers will likely revert the attraction to its pre-1993 format, where only George Washington and Abraham Lincoln recited lines, while keeping the more realistic, grounded tone of the current show.

This might be a good business solution but it would be much more entertaining if Disney had made the animatronic Trump imitate the real one as closely as possible. Imagine a mechanical president telling visitors about his amazing Electoral College victory, the perifidy of Crooked Hillary, the dangers of Mexican rapists, and how he’ll build a wall and make Mexico pay for it. If the show were restricted to adults, animatronic Trump could even talk about grabbing women by their genitals.

Trump’s quest to undo Obama’s environmental protections has been surprisingly productive.

With each day’s political news triggering an avalanche of Russia-tinged scandal on the White House, it may seem like nothing’s getting done in the actual world of policy. But that’s not true, especially when it comes to the environment. On Thursday, the Trump administration quietly announced it was rolling back yet another Obama-era environmental regulation—this time, one that forced state and local officials to measure greenhouse gas emissions from cars driving on federally funded highways. According to The Hill, the Obama administration wanted the government to “find out if federal dollars are going to environmentally sound causes.” That regulation will now be delayed by a year while the administration figures out whether it wants to keep it. (Spoiler alert: They will not want to keep it).

It’s a relatively small action on a relatively small regulation, but it’s just the latest example of a slow but sure dismantling of Obama’s environmental legacy. Since January, Trump has ordered reviews or delays of all of these things:

And Trump has ordered repeals of all of these things: 

This list is not comprehensive, and not all of these things are as consequential as they sound. Trump may have ordered a repeal of the Clean Power Plan and WOTUS, for example, but they are not repealed yet, and will likely take years to do so—if they can be repealed at all. Legal challenges are expected to be filed against a number of these actions as well, meaning some may not come to pass. 

But the Keystone XL pipeline is already effectively approved; oil and gas companies already don’t have to comply with emissions reporting requirements; and chlopyrifos can now be widely used on farms across America. It’s worth remembering that while Trump has been unable to make progress on ridding himself of scandal, his progress on dismantling Obama’s environmental legacy is just getting started. 

Bill O’Reilly’s tribute to Roger Ailes is as gross as you’d expect.

The disgraced former Fox News host has published a fond remembrance of his disgraced former boss, calling the network’s founder, who died Thursday at 77, a “force of nature,” “a man on a mission,” and “an unforgettable person”—all objectively true statements, though not always in flattering ways. But O’Reilly, who like Ailes left Fox over allegations of serial sexual harassment in the workplace, cast one of the most powerful players in modern American politics as the victim of his haters:

Roger Ailes experienced that hatred and it killed him. That is the truth. But he would not want to be remembered that way. He did both good and bad in his life and in that, he has something in common with every human being.

O’Reilly described Ailes’s quest “to infuse America with traditional philosophy” and called him “genuine, charismatic, profane, generous and sincere in his beliefs.” He claimed the vast majority of Fox employees lamented Ailes’s departure: “If a Fox person had trouble, Roger was the guy to go to.”

This is a brazen whitewashing of Ailes, who pioneered racist, fear-mongering campaign messaging, created the TV network almost singularly responsible for perpetuating the most pernicious elements of conservative politics, and created a toxic workplace for women at Fox. His New York Times obituary describes “a cascade of allegations from women, who reported unwanted groping and demands for sex by him. Some of them described an overall culture of misogyny at Fox News.” Ailes didn’t solve trouble for his female employees; he created it.

O’Reilly’s remembrance is a fitting coda to the Ailes saga: his most famous TV personality, who has long practiced the politics of grievance for powerful white men, griping in defense of the one to whom he owes everything.

Don’t trust Mike Pence.

Three months ago, when Michael Flynn resigned as national security advisor after it became clear that he had lied to the vice president and others about his conversations with the Russian ambassador, sources close to Pence went to work. NBC News reported that Pence, who was in charge of Donald Trump’s presidential transition, had been kept in the dark about Flynn’s activities and was not aware of them until shortly before they became public. This, despite the fact that acting Attorney General Sally Yates had warned the administration about Flynn’s duplicitousness weeks before.

This was a strange denial. It meant that Pence either incompetently led the transition or that the White House had created a communications loop that left out the vice president, the third- or fourth-most powerful man in Washington (depending on Trump’s feelings on any given day about Steve Bannon). There’s no doubt that incompetence has emerged as the best, most believable excuse of the Trump administration. But it didn’t really add up, suggesting that Pence was scheming.

The administration is in free fall once more and Pence is at it again. On Thursday evening NBC News reported that Pence has been kept in the dark about “any investigation relating to Flynn’s work as a foreign agent for Turkey,” according to a source close to the administration. The source cited a “pattern” of not informing the vice president, calling it “malpractice or intentional, and either are unacceptable.”

But we know that the Trump transition team was made aware, well before the inauguration, that the FBI was investigating Flynn over the Turkey issue. And again, Pence led the transition. Denying that Pence knew about Flynn’s lobbying work for Turkey is stranger still given that Rep. Elijah Cummings sent a letter to the transition about exactly this topic. (NBC News’s source said, “I’m not sure we saw the letter.”)

“President Pence” has superseded “President Bannon” and “President Kushner” in recent days, as Republicans pine for a “normal” presidency. But the case Pence is trying to make—that he shouldn’t be blamed for Flynn in the slightest—is not very strong. The point is to present Pence, once again, as a force of stability in a very unstable administration—and to protect Pence from the taint of this administration if things get really bad.