Pool/Getty

Reporters, stop asking whether Trump believes in climate change.

This week, the president is expected to finally announce whether the U.S. will remain in the Paris climate accord, the landmark international agreement to keep catastrophic global warming at bay. There are a lot of great questions reporters could ask the administration about this. However, at Tuesday’s White House press briefing, this is the question that was asked: “Does the president believe that human activity is contributing to the warming of the climate?”

This question almost always solicits an absurd, and therefore semi-newsworthy response. In this instance, Sean Spicer said he “honestly hasn’t asked” Trump about his views on climate change, and so doesn’t know. That’s obviously ridiculous—how is it possible that Spicer has not asked the president his views on global warming while Trump is in the middle of making a decision about an enormous global warming treaty? Also, has he never read the president’s Twitter account?

Let’s be honest: We all know the president doesn’t think global warming is real, human-caused, or problematic. He’s said it over a dozen times. He’s indicated it with all of his personnel appointments and policy actions. Asking this question is not contributing to public understanding of why Trump might undo one of the most important diplomatic achievements in decades.

And there are just so many better questions to ask. Has Trump considered the potential diplomatic fallout of leaving the Paris agreement? How does he plan to deal with that fallout? Why does Trump think every single major world leader and the majority of climate scientists are wrong, and he alone is right? Or how about asking whether Trump has any plans in place for the U.S. to fight or prevent the expected impacts of climate change in place of an international agreement?

This isn’t a new problem. Political reporters rarely ask Trump substantive questions about his environmental policy (I know: I tallied the number of times they did earlier this month). But journalists no longer need to force Trump to admit whether he accepts the scientific fact. We have passed that point. It’s time for reporters to force Trump to defend and explain his denial.

NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty Images

Donald Trump’s war on civil rights is intensifying.

The Washington Post reported late Monday that the White House budget includes plans to “disband the Labor Department division that has policed discrimination among federal contractors for four decades.” It’s the latest in Trump’s ongoing weakening of civil rights, including reconsidering the Obama administration’s policing reforms and rescinding its transgender bathroom guidelines. “Under President Trump’s proposed budget,” the Post reported, “the Education Department’s Office of Civil Rights—which has investigated thousands of complaints of discrimination in school districts across the country and set new standards for how colleges should respond to allegations of sexual assault and harassment—would also see significant staffing cuts.”

The administration is framing these budget decisions as efficiencies—prudent cost-cutting measures that will even strengthen civil rights enforcement. But Vanita Gupta, the incoming head of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights who until January led the Justice Department’s civil rights division, isn’t buying it for a minute. As she told the Post, “there’s little question that it’s a rollback of civil rights across the board.”

Getty/Pool

If Trump has no financial ties to Russia, then why not release his tax returns?

In Trump’s now-infamous interview with NBC News’s Lester Holt, the one where he admitted that he fired James Comey because of the Russia investigation, the president also insisted that he has no financial ties to Russia. “I have had dealings over the years where I sold a house to a very wealthy Russian many years ago,” Trump said. “I had the Miss Universe pageant—which I owned for quite a while—I had it in Moscow a long time ago. But other than that, I have nothing to do with Russia. No loans, no nothing.”

Trump’s financial connection to Russia is highly relevant to the investigation into the suspicious ties between his campaign and Russian intelligence. On Monday evening, CNN reported that Russian intelligence officials had reportedly discussed “derogatory” material they had about Trump and other campaign officials:

Russian government officials discussed having potentially “derogatory” information about then-presidential candidate Donald Trump and some of his top aides in conversations intercepted by U.S. intelligence during the 2016 election, according to two former intelligence officials and a congressional source.

One source described the information as financial in nature and said the discussion centered on whether the Russians had leverage over Trump’s inner circle. The source said the intercepted communications suggested to U.S. intelligence that Russians believed “they had the ability to influence the administration through the derogatory information.”

This is obviously troubling, even if the report itself isn’t exactly authoritative. U.S. officials told CNN that it “could have been exaggerated or even made up,” part of Russia’s larger disinformation campaign that has sought to sow distrust in American institutions and leaders.

Nevertheless, among all of the other crazy stuff that’s happened over the last four months, the fact that Donald Trump, easily the most financially entangled person to ever run for president, has not released his tax returns has often played second (or third, or eleventh, or 37th) fiddle to other scandals, many of them pertaining to Russia itself. But Trump’s tax returns remain vital to understanding the precise nature of his financial ties to Russia.

The White House characteristically called CNN’s report fake news: “This is yet another round of false and unverified claims made by anonymous sources to smear the president. The reality is, a review of the president’s income from the last ten years showed he had virtually no financial ties at all. There appears to be no limit to which the president’s political opponents will go to perpetuate this false narrative, including illegally leaking classified material. All this does is play into the hands of our adversaries and put our country at risk.”

But if there really is no merit to this story then the Trump administration has no reason not to release his tax returns.

Mandel Ngan/Getty

The White House is about to get a whole lot crazier.

On Tuesday morning, a guy you’ve probably never heard of told Axios Presented By Consumer Recreation Services that he was leaving the Trump White House—and in fact had resigned his post on May 18. Communications Director Mike Dubke was persuaded to hang around until Donald Trump returned from his overseas trip, but his departure signals that a long-rumored staff shakeup is finally upon us. It also suggests that the White House is about to turn its war on the media up to 11 and that a number of, uh, controversial figures from the past, most notably the reporter-grabbing Corey Lewandowski, may be heading back to Trump’s side.

The staff shakeup rumors have been around for months now. Sean Spicer’s job has been in jeopardy ever since he told his first lie behind the press secretary’s podium. Reince Priebus, already the least empowered White House chief of staff in memory, is sitting at number two on the Most Likely To Be Fired power rankings.

But Trump is characteristically learning the wrong lessons from his first four months in office. Rather than bring in professionals to put out various fires, Trump is apparently going to fight fire with more fire. In addition to Lewndowski, the leading contenders for the next—and surely not the last—wave of White House employees includes Republican lobbyist David Urban [insert swamp joke] and Citizens United President David Bossie [insert another swamp joke]. “These are not polished characters being brought in (though Urban at least has Hill connections),” Axios’s Jonathan Swan writes. “They are killers. And Lewandowski in particular makes conventional folks in the White House very very nervous.... Experience suggests he will not only indulge Trump’s most combative instincts, but goad them.”

Despite what the White House will tell you, Trump’s foreign trip was a disaster. It was a disaster because Trump is a disaster—he doesn’t know what he’s doing and effortlessly alienates America’s closest allies while lavishing praise on strongmen and dictators. But to the extent that it was a success it was because the unforced errors on the trip were largely made by Trump himself. (The fact that he didn’t tweet also helped.) Trump is now on the verge of surrounding himself with people who are more like him and who encourage his worst instincts. This will not end well.

May 26, 2017

Darren McCollester/Getty Images

Republicans are delighted that Hillary Clinton is back.

Responding to Clinton’s commencement speech at Wellesley, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel issued a statement saying, “Today’s speech was a stark reminder of why Hillary Clinton lost in 2016. Instead of lashing out with the same partisan talking points, Hillary Clinton would be wise to look inward, talk about why she lost, and expand the dwindling base of Democratic Party supporters—we won’t hold our breaths though.”

The subtext of the statement, along with the flare-up of anti-Clinton articles in places like the Daily Caller, is that the right is absolutely tickled pink at the prospect of Clinton being the face of the resistance to Trump. And why shouldn’t they be? Trump won in large part because Clinton is so hated by the Republican base. “Crooked Hillary” was the perfect opponent to rally Republicans behind Trump.

In fact, that’s what’s been missing from Trump’s first months in office—a recognizable foil. He has tried to turn the media into a public enemy, but it can’t compare to a bona fide political opponent. In this respect, however valuable Clinton’s message might be in terms of content, she may be the person who is least able to deliver it effectively.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty

The story behind James Comey’s July press conference keeps getting weirder.

On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported that the former FBI director’s decision to hold a press conference in July 2016—in which he lit into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server—was partially motivated by fake emails that were created by Russian hackers, supposedly to show an uncomfortable closeness between Clinton and Attorney General Loretta Lynch. (The ill-advised tarmac meeting between Lynch and Bill Clinton during the server investigation was widely believed to be one of the most important motivations for Comey’s decision to hold the press conference.)

On Friday, CNN provided new details. According to the CNN report, Comey was actually aware the documents were fake and created by Russian intelligence, but “feared that if it became public it would undermine the probe and the Justice Department itself.” According to CNN, Comey made this decision partly to protect important sources. There’s also this:

Sources close to Comey tell CNN he felt that it didn’t matter if the information was accurate, because his big fear was that if the Russians released the information publicly, there would be no way for law enforcement and intelligence officials to discredit it without burning intelligence sources and methods.

But Comey may also have been motivated from a desire to both preempt Russian disinformation and prevent leaks from the FBI itself, as Lawfare’s Susan Hennessey argued on Twitter.

It’s been ten months since Comey’s press conference and the story behind it keeps getting weirder.

Darren McCollester / Getty Images

Hillary Clinton is auditioning for a role in the Trump resistance.

“In the years to come,” she warned Wellesley College graduates on Friday, “there will be trolls galore—online in person—eager to tell you that you don’t have anything worthwhile to say or anything meaningful to contribute.” But if the former Democratic nominee made one thing clear at her alma matter—where she once gave the student commencement address—it was that she can be quite the troll herself.

Reflecting on her own class of 1969, she said, “We were furious about the past presidential election of a man whose presidency would eventually end in disgrace with his impeachment for obstruction of justice after firing the person running the investigation into him at the Department of Justice.”

Clinton criticized President Donald Trump more explicitly, too, calling his budget “a con” and “an attack of unimaginable cruelty on the most vulnerable among us—the youngest, the oldest, the poorest, and hard working people who need a little help to gain or hang on to a decent, middle-class life.” She further trolled Trump over his inauguration trutherism and lamented the “full-fledged assault on truth and reason” in America. “When people in power invent their own facts and attack those who question them, it can mark the beginning of the end of a free society,” Clinton said. “That is not hyperbole. It is what authoritarian regimes throughout history have done.”

Clinton is adopting the language of the Trump resistance, and indeed there are indications that she wants to be a key figure in that movement. As a national political reporter for Politico tweeted:

Clinton shouldn’t be a central resistance figure. What losing presidential candidate, after all, has ever returned to lead the opposition? Not John Kerry, not Al Gore, not Michael Dukakis. The Democratic Party is right to be elevating its younger rising stars. But clearly she still feels the pull of politics, and who’s going to stop her from giving speeches and interviews whenever she pleases? The Bernie Sanders wing of the party might want to wish her away, but only she has the power to decide that.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Don’t blame Rob Quist’s “quirky” progressive platform for his loss.

Reporter-beating Republican Greg Gianforte will represent Montana in the House of Representatives. It’s not totally surprising that Gianforte’s violence didn’t cost him the race; a substantial number of early votes had been cast before he was charged with assaulting Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs. And thanks to Trump, the Republican base is primed to reward violence on journalists.

But some are already blaming his opponent, Democrat Rob Quist, for the outcome:

Quist was an unusual candidate, but eerily suited for a state like Montana. He is known to voters thanks to his popular folk music band and his family ranch. That, and his cowboy hat, may be enough to qualify him as “quirky” to people who do not live in rural places, but it probably did not bother the people of Montana. Nor is his loss likely due to his left-wing platform. There were a number of other factors at work, and money is perhaps the most influential one. Gianforte is a billionaire, and outside groups flooded his campaign with extra cash. Per Roll Call:

Ryan Kelly/CQ Roll Call

If Democrats want to win races, they have to spend money. They didn’t do that in Montana, and they shouldn’t be surprised their candidate lost his race. Last night’s outcome has less to do with Quist’s progressive platform and more to do with deeper failures in the national party’s electoral strategy. Those failures existed long before Quist and his banjo hit the campaign trail.

There are additional contributing factors the party could not control. A local NBC affiliate refused to air audio of Gianforte’s violent assault on a reporter; according to HuffPost, it’s owned by the Sinclair Broadcast Group, a conservative-leaning conglomerate. And as BuzzFeed’s Anne Helen Peterson reported yesterday, Montana has a problem with voter suppression:

Montana is a complicated state, politically; it is not deep red in the way that most southern states are deep red. Quist may have been “quirky,” but quirkiness did not cost him a congressional seat. There are other, more important lessons for Democrats to learn from his race, and from his loss.

Cindy Johnson/ Courtesy of Farrar, Straus & Giroux

Denis Johnson was the best American writer of the past 25 years.

Johnson, who died on Thursday at the age of 67, wrote the rarest of books—one that is loved both by high schoolers and the adults they become. Jesus’ Son, which was published in 1992, is a series of linked short stories about the exploits of a junkie named Fuckhead and other addicts. These are stories about drug and alcohol abuse, violence, the growing rot at the center of rural American life, and ultimately redemption. It’s a surreal and haunting book, but also a very funny one; as Jonathan Franzen once wrote, “The god I want to believe in has a voice and sense of humor like Denis Johnson’s.” Johnson’s authorial voice in Jesus’ Son was both omniscient and fully tuned to the strange beating humanity of his characters—a sort of thousand-yard stare that didn’t miss a detail.

Johnson shared some traits with Kerouac and Bukowski, but he never romanticized or sentimentalized—or at least not without a measure of mischief. He also kept developing his voice, pushing it into new terrain. Jesus’ Son will no doubt loom over Johnson’s legacy, but he was a more than accomplished poet, novelist, and nonfiction writer. (Seek, his collection of journalism, is as weird and good as nonfiction writing gets.) He’s written not one but two books that can vie for the best work of fiction in the 21st century—Tree of Smoke, an epic novel about the Vietnam War that may actually be his finest piece of writing, and Train Dreams, a twisted novella about an orphan growing up in the American West that somehow manages to be epic. Johnson’s influence also extends well beyond the page—he taught at the Iowa Writers’ Workshop for a number of years.

But he’ll be remembered most for those stories—perverse and funny and haunting gems like “Car Crash While Hitchhiking” and “Emergency.” RIP.

Justin Sullivan/Getty

Greg Gianforte’s win in Montana shows that 2018 won’t be a cakewalk for Democrats.

Twenty-four hours after he body-slammed and repeatedly punched Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs, Gianforte won Montana’s special election to fill Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s former seat, defeating Rob Quist, a populist Democrat, by about six points.

We tend to overthink special elections, which get extra scrutiny because they exist in a vacuum. In the case of Quist vs. Gianforte, it’s not entirely clear what the broader significance is for either party. Gianforte won in a district that he was heavily favored to win, but he did so at an enormous cost. Republicans flooded the airwaves with ads attacking Rob Quist for being a tax cheat, a Pelosi in populist’s clothing, and not a real Montanan. Gianforte also got away without ever telling voters how he felt about the AHCA (he told donors behind closed doors that he was for it). He certainly won’t have that luxury in 2018, and neither will incumbent Republicans. Similarly, Gianforte’s biggest—and perhaps only—asset in his campaign was Donald Trump. He campaigned with Mike Pence and Donald Trump Jr. and tied himself to the president in every way except health care. Trump may be an albatross, not an asset, for Republicans like Gianforte in 2018.

In Quist’s case, he outperformed Hillary Clinton substantially—she lost the state by 20 points. But he underperformed fellow populist Steve Bullock, who was elected in 2016, and outperformed Clinton by a staggering 24 points. (He also beat Gianforte.) If Jon Ossoff, a more corporate and wishy-washy Democrat, wins in Georgia, there may be an intra-party fight about which kinds of candidates the Democrats should recruit. But again, special elections are weird.

Quist running ten points behind Bullock may simply be a sign that the tax cheat ads really hurt the cowboy-singing Democrat. Republicans poured money into Montana to provide cover for Gianforte’s many weaknesses as a candidate—and that was before he was charged with assaulting a reporter. Democrats, meanwhile, were characteristically slow to grasp that the seat could be in play and never came close to meeting the GOP dollar-for-dollar.

Most people believe that the Republicans are screwed in 2018. They probably are. But in Montana, in a race that should have been defined by health care, the Democrats weren’t able to prevail or even get particularly close. If Quist had lost by four points or fewer, the take would have been simple: Democrats can sit on their hands and still win 50 seats. He didn’t and his loss should be a wake-up call.

May 25, 2017

FX Network

That Republicans colluded with Russian hackers to subvert the 2016 election is now beyond dispute.

Probably because he knows he didn’t wittingly invite Russian intelligence operatives into his campaign headquarters to conduct a strategy session, President Donald Trump has tried to establish a ridiculous bar for wrongdoing: As long as he, personally, didn’t conspire with Russians to sabotage Democratic campaigns, then there is no scandal.

New reporting from the Wall Street Journal underscores how ludicrous this standard is. We know Republicans worked hand in glove with Russian hackers because they more or less did so out in the open, just as super PACs take instruction from the public comments of the politicians they support. Now we know there was a private collaboration as well.

[A] hacker also privately sent Democratic voter-turnout analyses to a Republican political operative in Florida named Aaron Nevins.

Learning that hacker “Guccifer 2.0” had tapped into a Democratic committee that helps House candidates, Mr. Nevins wrote to the hacker to say: “Feel free to send any Florida based information.”

Ten days later, Mr. Nevins received 2.5 gigabytes of Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee documents, some of which he posted on a blog called HelloFLA.com that he ran using a pseudonym.

Soon after, the hacker sent a link to the blog article to Roger Stone, a longtime informal adviser to then-candidate Donald Trump, along with Mr. Nevins’ analysis of the hacked data.

One step removed from the Trump campaign, a Republican operative requested and received stolen Democratic documents, and used them to advance domestic strategic ends. Whether Nevins knew Guccifer 2.0 was a Russian intelligence cutout or his solicitation of stolen goods rises to the level of a crime remains to be seen. But this story is like a blueprint of how “collusion” between the Trump campaign and Russia could have worked short of Trump campaign operatives telling Philip and Elizabeth from The Americans what to steal and how to deploy it. It’s a huge scandal. If “Guccifer 2.0” were a domestic super PAC, it would be a crime. The fact that this might skate the line of legality doesn’t suggest it should be without consequence, but that nobody until now imagined needing to outlaw behavior this cretinous.