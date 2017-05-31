Menu
Leaving the Paris agreement would be Trump’s biggest middle finger to the world yet.

If you thought shoving aside Montenegro’s prime minister or white-knuckling French President Emmanuel Macron was bad for U.S. international relations, then you probably haven’t heard today’s news: According to Axios, Trump has decided to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord. The New York Times, meanwhile, reports that Trump is “poised” to withdraw from the deal, but that the decision isn’t final. On Tuesday morning, Trump tweeted:

If and when this takes effect, the U.S. will join Nicaragua and Syria as the only countries not party to the deal—an egregious snub to the world, for a number of reasons. The U.S.’s promise to significantly reduce its carbon emissions was undoubtedly the reason other countries decided to join the deal and make their own pledges. It also sends a signal that other countries can no longer depend on the America to keep its promises. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said as much after Trump’s visit with G7 leaders last week, when Trump refused to sign onto a declaration reaffirming the countries’ commitment to the Paris deal.

Most importantly, the Paris climate agreement is attempting to solve a problem that the U.S. primarily created. While China currently emits the most greenhouse gases out of any country, the U.S. has historically emitted the most, and continues to be the second-largest emitter of carbon dioxide. But it’s not the U.S. that will be hit hardest by climate change’s worst impacts; that honor goes to the world’s poorest countries, which by and large did not create the problem in the first place. By withdrawing from Paris, Trump is sending a clear message to those countries, and to the rest of the world: “We made a big mess. It’s up to you to clean it up.”

The Kathy Griffin controversy made clear where basic decency resides in American politics.

Listening to White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer struggle and fail on Wednesday to resolve the insoluble contradiction between President Donald Trump’s purported outrage at Griffin (who was denounced, and has apologized, for a video in which she holds a mock-up of a severed head resembling Trump) and his decision last month to invite Ted Nugent, the racist performer who levied violent threats against President Barack Obama, to the White House, I was struck by how this contrived controversy might actually be put to some constructive use.

Unlike Griffin, Trump is the president. Before he was the president, he built a massive following for himself on the right by commandeering the racist conspiracy theory that Obama was born in Kenya. He did not think twice about Obama’s young children then. Rather than finding himself driven out of conservative politics, Trump’s birther movement formed the basis of his takeover of the Republican Party. As the GOP standard bearer, he encouraged his supporters to commit violence, and as president, he (per Spicer’s evasions) elevated Nugent’s profile with an Oval Office visit. Neither man thought twice about Obama’s young children then.

Griffin, by contrast, went from being a non-entity in liberal politics to being persona non grata in liberal politics, in an instant.

My point is not to distract from any questions about Griffin’s conduct, all of which have been settled anyhow. It is about using the episode and the context around it to pinpoint where basic decency in public discourse resides, and where it does not. It is about encouraging political referees to think critically before using the Griffin episode as a crutch for the easy conceit that both sides have envenomed partisan politics.

Al Franken picked the wrong week to return to political comedy.

In his very good and very funny new memoir, Al Franken, Giant of the Senate, the Democratic senator and former Saturday Night Live cast member recounts how he set aside humor to be taken seriously by voters. Now, after eight years with his head down on Capitol Hill, running every joke through what he calls the DeHumorizer™, he’s ready to make people laugh again. It’s an exciting development, and could even be politically valuable in taking on President Donald Trump.

Franken is getting good press for his book, but his media tour hit a snag on Wednesday after his friend and fellow comedian Kathy Griffin performed a faux Trump beheading, for which she has since apologized. Making the rounds on cable news, Franken was forced to condemn Griffin’s actions, even as he’s still planning to appear with her to promote his book. “I talked to her and she did make a very heartfelt, fulsome apology,” Franken told MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell. “I think she was thinking she was making some artistic statement, but that image has no place in our political dialogue.”

Franken bears not a shred of responsibility for Griffin’s mistake, of course. But Minnesota Republicans are calling on him to cancel their joint appearance, and the conservative media is giving him heat, too. It’s ironic that just as Franken showed us the potential of political comedy, Griffin reminded us of how awful it can be.

The Daily Caller is just fine with publishing white supremacists.

John Kessler’s sympathetic report on protests to preserve a Robert E. Lee memorial in Charlottesville, Virginia, ran in The Daily Caller on May 14. The article had one major problem: Its author is a white nationalist. As A.C. Thompson reports in ProPublica, Kessler was a participant in the protest, giving a talk where he “praised groups such as the American Vanguard, an organization that espouses the eradication of the country’s democratic structure of governance. He hailed Matthew Heimbach, who views himself as a warrior against Jews and people of color, and Sam Dickson, a denier of the Nazi Holocaust who has been involved in racist activities since the 1970s.”

In response to ProPublica’s reporting, The Daily Caller added a note to the article: “The author notified The Daily Caller after publication that he spoke at a luncheon May 14 on behalf of an effort to preserve the monument.”

More troublingly, in its larger response to the controversy, The Daily Caller is taking the position that the original article was fine and the only problem is the conflict of interest—not Kessler’s manifest support for racist politics. As Paul Connor, executive editor of The Daily Caller, told ProPublica, “The story is factually accurate and plainly states what happened at the event. But in light of his activism on the issue, we have mutually agreed to suspend our freelance relationship with him.”

Connor was unwilling to criticize Kessler’s praise of racists, saying, “We pay writers for journalism, not their opinions.” But even if Kessler hadn’t participated in the protest, his commitment to white supremacy, evident in his longstanding activism, obviously has bearing on his journalism.

The New York Times needs a public editor.

The Times is ending the role of public editor, HuffPost reported today. It’s an ignominious end for Liz Spayd, whose controversial tenure has spurred widespread—and deserved—criticism.

Since taking the position in 2016, she’s inadvertently boosted an alt-right harassment campaign against one of the paper’s reporters, defended the use of false equivalence, and dismissed public concerns about the paper’s decision to hire Bret Stephens. “It’s hard to tease apart objections to Stephens’s work from objections to hiring any conservative at all,” she complained in an April column. This egregiously mischaracterizes the Stephens outrage, which stemmed largely from his specific variant of conservative thought. He is a climate change skeptic. He’s written of “the disease of the Arab mind,” dismissed campus rape statistics, and claimed that Black Lives Matter contains “thuggish elements.” The problem with Stephens is that despite his professed hostility to Donald Trump, he is not politically far removed from an administration that denies scientific fact and is already eroding civil rights. You wouldn’t know that from anything Spayd ever published on the subject.

“My job is not to win any popularity contests,” she told The Atlantic’s Adrienne LaFrance, and though that’s technically true it’s a neat way of avoiding accountability for her missteps. Her errors can be mostly attributed to two factors: a blinkered commitment to “both sides” journalism, and the over-valuing of reader complaints, many of which are less than useful. These are fatal failings for a public editor, and Slate’s Will Oremus in April correctly wrote that she is “exactly the wrong sort of journalist for the job.”

But her incompetence probably isn’t the reason the Times has decided to eliminate her role. The paper also announced today that it is offering buyouts to editors in an attempt to increase the ratio of reporters to editors. It’s a mistake, however, to include the position of public editor in this effort. Spayd’s predecessor, Margaret Sullivan, won plaudits for holding the Times’s feet to the fire on an array of issues, from false balance to anonymous sourcing to the eroding wall between the paper’s editorial and business departments. Most of all, she seemed to chip away at the Times’s penchant for dismissing even legitimate criticism.

The public editor is set to be replaced by a new “Reader Center,” which publisher Arthur Sulzberger Jr. says will allow the newsroom as a whole to respond more effectively to criticisms coming from outside the Times. Whether these critics will have as much impact as as an independent ombudsman who has been empowered to hound reporters and editors remains to be seen.

So does Donald Trump know Carter Page or not?

This has been one of the most persistent subplots of the Russia scandal. Page has been a central player in the investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia, but members of the campaign, including Trump himself, have sent mixed signals about his exact role, or if he had one at all.

When Trump was asked by The Washington Post last March who was advising him, Trump listed “Carter Page, PhD” as a member of the campaign’s foreign policy team. This was a strange choice, given that Page had no foreign policy experience beyond working in and on behalf of the Russian energy sector. The Trump campaign subsequently cut ties with Page after he claimed that Vladimir Putin was a better leader than Barack Obama (an assertion Trump himself would later make) and said, “Washington and other Western capitals have impeded potential progress through their often hypocritical focus on ideas such as democratization, inequality, corruption, and regime change.” The campaign’s communications director, Jason Miller, said that Page had “never been a part of our campaign. Period.”

And when Trump was asked about Page, he said, “I don’t think I’ve ever spoken to him. I don’t think I’ve ever met him. And he actually said he was a very low-level member of I think a committee for a short period of time. I don’t think I ever met him. Now, it’s possible that I walked into a room and he was sitting there, but I don’t think I ever met him.”

But on Wednesday, Trump tweeted about Page as if he were an ally.

Trump was presumably watching Fox & Friends when he tweeted this—they reported this morning that the Senate Intelligence Committee had delayed Page’s testimony. Trump’s tweet is not exactly accurate: Delaying his testimony is not the same thing as “not wanting him to testify.” Regardless, once again—and surely not for the last time—Trump’s relationship to Page has evolved to fit the circumstances.

In any case, judging from Page’s incredible self-owning performance on Up With Chris Hayes, his testimony before Congress might not be the slam dunk Trump seems to think it will be.

A tip for Kathy Griffin: If you give Donald Trump an inch, he’ll take a mile.

Few things have brought the country together in agreement as quickly as Griffin’s dumb and bad photo shoot in which she beheaded Trump ISIS-style and held up his bloody head to the camera. It’s so obviously terrible—saying it’s in “bad taste” is an understatement—that it was condemned by pretty much everyone, from Chelsea Clinton to Griffin pal Anderson Cooper. There are still lines that can’t be crossed, and one of those lines is joking about decapitating the president. This kind of ostentatious ploy for attention is only worse when you remember that people on the left spent the last decade defending Barack Obama from all kinds of heinous threats.

Given how badly things have been going for Trump—his foreign trip, hailed by the administration as the highlight of his presidency thus far, was quite possibly a historic disaster—his allies in both politics and the media have seized the incident and run with it. Nearly 24 hours later, a photo of Griffin holding Trump’s head is still leading the Drudge Report. There are currently ten links to Griffin-related content on the home page of Breitbart alone, including one to a story titled, “Kathy Griffin ‘Beheading’: Hollywood’s Feminist A-List Cashes In on Global Suffering of People of Color.”

Trump himself, who rarely wastes an opportunity to score cheap political points about how Democrats are evil, seized the moment on Wednesday morning.

The idea that Trump’s adult children “are having a hard time with this” is a little weird, which helps explain why young Barron gets thrown out there to represent how unsettled the family is. Trump, who spent months shouting that his opponent should be put in jail, who cited “extremely credible sources” to claim that Barack Obama wasn’t born in America, who posted unflattering photographs of Ted Cruz’s wife and threatened to “spill the beans” on her, who encouraged supporters to beat up protesters, who attacked Megyn Kelly’s menstrual cycle, and who bragged about grabbing women by their genitlia, has absolutely no credibility when it comes to civility, whether online or off.

Still, he’s not wrong. Trump’s presidency has been so terrible and degrading that, at times, there’s a sense that anything goes. But resisting Trump requires a degree of discipline. Right-wing media is so eager to run with Griffin’s dumb stunt because it can be used to paint the entire resistance. If there’s one lesson from this mess it’s “don’t do a photo shoot in which you hold up a fake severed Trump head.” But if there’s a broader lesson it’s that Obama’s “don’t do dumb shit” rule is a good one for anyone looking to discredit Trump.

May 30, 2017

Reporters, stop asking whether Trump believes in climate change.

This week, the president is expected to finally announce whether the U.S. will remain in the Paris climate accord, the landmark international agreement to keep catastrophic global warming at bay. There are a lot of great questions reporters could ask the administration about this. However, at Tuesday’s White House press briefing, this is the question that was asked: “Does the president believe that human activity is contributing to the warming of the climate?”

This question almost always solicits an absurd, and therefore semi-newsworthy response. In this instance, Sean Spicer said he “honestly hasn’t asked” Trump about his views on climate change, and so doesn’t know. That’s obviously ridiculous—how is it possible that Spicer has not asked the president his views on global warming while Trump is in the middle of making a decision about an enormous global warming treaty? Also, has he never read the president’s Twitter account?

Let’s be honest: We all know the president doesn’t think global warming is real, human-caused, or problematic. He’s said it over a dozen times. He’s indicated it with all of his personnel appointments and policy actions. Asking this question is not contributing to public understanding of why Trump might undo one of the most important diplomatic achievements in decades.

And there are just so many better questions to ask. Has Trump considered the potential diplomatic fallout of leaving the Paris agreement? How does he plan to deal with that fallout? Why does Trump think every single major world leader and the majority of climate scientists are wrong, and he alone is right? Or how about asking whether Trump has any plans in place for the U.S. to fight or prevent the expected impacts of climate change in place of an international agreement?

This isn’t a new problem. Political reporters rarely ask Trump substantive questions about his environmental policy (I know: I tallied the number of times they did earlier this month). But journalists no longer need to force Trump to admit whether he accepts the scientific fact. We have passed that point. It’s time for reporters to force Trump to defend and explain his denial.

Donald Trump’s war on civil rights is intensifying.

The Washington Post reported late Monday that the White House budget includes plans to “disband the Labor Department division that has policed discrimination among federal contractors for four decades.” It’s the latest in Trump’s ongoing weakening of civil rights, including reconsidering the Obama administration’s policing reforms and rescinding its transgender bathroom guidelines. “Under President Trump’s proposed budget,” the Post reported, “the Education Department’s Office of Civil Rights—which has investigated thousands of complaints of discrimination in school districts across the country and set new standards for how colleges should respond to allegations of sexual assault and harassment—would also see significant staffing cuts.”

The administration is framing these budget decisions as efficiencies—prudent cost-cutting measures that will even strengthen civil rights enforcement. But Vanita Gupta, the incoming head of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights who until January led the Justice Department’s civil rights division, isn’t buying it for a minute. As she told the Post, “there’s little question that it’s a rollback of civil rights across the board.”

If Trump has no financial ties to Russia, then why not release his tax returns?

In Trump’s now-infamous interview with NBC News’s Lester Holt, the one where he admitted that he fired James Comey because of the Russia investigation, the president also insisted that he has no financial ties to Russia. “I have had dealings over the years where I sold a house to a very wealthy Russian many years ago,” Trump said. “I had the Miss Universe pageant—which I owned for quite a while—I had it in Moscow a long time ago. But other than that, I have nothing to do with Russia. No loans, no nothing.”

Trump’s financial connection to Russia is highly relevant to the investigation into the suspicious ties between his campaign and Russian intelligence. On Monday evening, CNN reported that Russian intelligence officials had reportedly discussed “derogatory” material they had about Trump and other campaign officials:

Russian government officials discussed having potentially “derogatory” information about then-presidential candidate Donald Trump and some of his top aides in conversations intercepted by U.S. intelligence during the 2016 election, according to two former intelligence officials and a congressional source.

One source described the information as financial in nature and said the discussion centered on whether the Russians had leverage over Trump’s inner circle. The source said the intercepted communications suggested to U.S. intelligence that Russians believed “they had the ability to influence the administration through the derogatory information.”

This is obviously troubling, even if the report itself isn’t exactly authoritative. U.S. officials told CNN that it “could have been exaggerated or even made up,” part of Russia’s larger disinformation campaign that has sought to sow distrust in American institutions and leaders.

Nevertheless, among all of the other crazy stuff that’s happened over the last four months, the fact that Donald Trump, easily the most financially entangled person to ever run for president, has not released his tax returns has often played second (or third, or eleventh, or 37th) fiddle to other scandals, many of them pertaining to Russia itself. But Trump’s tax returns remain vital to understanding the precise nature of his financial ties to Russia.

The White House characteristically called CNN’s report fake news: “This is yet another round of false and unverified claims made by anonymous sources to smear the president. The reality is, a review of the president’s income from the last ten years showed he had virtually no financial ties at all. There appears to be no limit to which the president’s political opponents will go to perpetuate this false narrative, including illegally leaking classified material. All this does is play into the hands of our adversaries and put our country at risk.”

But if there really is no merit to this story then the Trump administration has no reason not to release his tax returns.

The White House is about to get a whole lot crazier.

On Tuesday morning, a guy you’ve probably never heard of told Axios Presented By Consumer Recreation Services that he was leaving the Trump White House—and in fact had resigned his post on May 18. Communications Director Mike Dubke was persuaded to hang around until Donald Trump returned from his overseas trip, but his departure signals that a long-rumored staff shakeup is finally upon us. It also suggests that the White House is about to turn its war on the media up to 11 and that a number of, uh, controversial figures from the past, most notably the reporter-grabbing Corey Lewandowski, may be heading back to Trump’s side.

The staff shakeup rumors have been around for months now. Sean Spicer’s job has been in jeopardy ever since he told his first lie behind the press secretary’s podium. Reince Priebus, already the least empowered White House chief of staff in memory, is sitting at number two on the Most Likely To Be Fired power rankings.

But Trump is characteristically learning the wrong lessons from his first four months in office. Rather than bring in professionals to put out various fires, Trump is apparently going to fight fire with more fire. In addition to Lewndowski, the leading contenders for the next—and surely not the last—wave of White House employees includes Republican lobbyist David Urban [insert swamp joke] and Citizens United President David Bossie [insert another swamp joke]. “These are not polished characters being brought in (though Urban at least has Hill connections),” Axios’s Jonathan Swan writes. “They are killers. And Lewandowski in particular makes conventional folks in the White House very very nervous.... Experience suggests he will not only indulge Trump’s most combative instincts, but goad them.”

Despite what the White House will tell you, Trump’s foreign trip was a disaster. It was a disaster because Trump is a disaster—he doesn’t know what he’s doing and effortlessly alienates America’s closest allies while lavishing praise on strongmen and dictators. But to the extent that it was a success it was because the unforced errors on the trip were largely made by Trump himself. (The fact that he didn’t tweet also helped.) Trump is now on the verge of surrounding himself with people who are more like him and who encourage his worst instincts. This will not end well.