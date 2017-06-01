Menu
Of course Nigel Farage is a player in the Russia story.

Farage, the low-rent British Trump and real-life Alan Partridge, spent his post-Brexit victory lap cozying up to Donald Trump and other faux American populists. Farage is a remarkably transparent opportunist, and he saw a branding opportunity to go from “smarmy guy drinking alone in a pub” to “figurehead of a worldwide populist movement.” He attended the RNC in July and appeared to be in regular contact with the Trump campaign. And shortly after his victory, Trump called for Prime Minister Theresa May to appoint Farage ambassador to the U.S.

In other words, he’s been an active social networker over the past year. Unsurprisingly, that seems to have ensnared him in the FBI’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.

Farage is now a “person of interest” in the FBI’s probe, which has seemed inevitable ever since he was caught leaving the Ecuadorian embassay in London, where Julian Assange resides. Asked by BuzzFeed what he was doing there, Farage said he couldn’t remember.

According to the Guardian, “Sources with knowledge of the investigation said the former UKIP leader had raised the interest of FBI investigators because of his relationships with individuals connected to both the Trump campaign and Julian Assange, the WikiLeaks founder whom Farage visited in March.” Farage, for his part, has mimicked Trump’s own response to the FBI’s investigation, saying that his cameo is proof of the “hysterical” effort to avoid coming to terms with Brexit and Trump’s election victory.

Farage may be the Zelig of the Russia investigation—the rare individual who’s connected to nearly all of the parties involved. “If you triangulate Russia, WikiLeaks, Assange, and Trump associates, the person who comes up with the most hits is Nigel Farage,” one person told the Guardian.

Donald Trump couldn’t possibly raise more suspicion that he’s being blackmailed by the Russian government.

Juxtapose this Russian embassy tweet from one week ago:

With this report from Wednesday:

The Trump administration is moving toward handing back to Russia two diplomatic compounds, near New York City and on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, that its officials were ejected from in late December as punishment for Moscow’s interference in the 2016 presidential election.

President Barack Obama said Dec. 29 that the compounds were being “used by Russian personnel for intelligence-related purposes” and gave Russia 24 hours to vacate them. Separately, Obama expelled from the United States what he said were 35 Russian “intelligence operatives.” ... “We had no intention of ever giving them back,” a former senior Obama official said of the compounds.

These developments come just a few weeks after Trump invited the Russian ambassador and Russian foreign minister into the Oval Office for fairly naked Russian propaganda purposes because Russian President Vladimir Putin asked him to.

It calls to mind this recently unearthed, secretly recorded conversation between House Speaker Paul Ryan, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and other House GOP leaders last June:

McCarthy: “There’s two people, I think, Putin pays: [Representative Dana] Rohrabacher and Trump.” [Laughter] “Swear to god.”

Ryan: “This is an off the record…[laughter]…NO LEAKS…[laughter]…alright?! … [Laughter] … This is how we know we’re a real family here.”

He who pays the piper calls the tune, right? (Deny this article if asked.)

Vladimir Putin just threw Donald Trump under the bus.

After previously saying his country had absolutely no involvement in cyberattacks on the Democratic National Committee during the 2016 presidential campaign, Putin acknowledged on Thursday that “patriotically minded” private Russian citizens could have engaged in hacking. The New York Times reported that Putin is still denying Russian government involvement, even as American intelligence agencies concluded that Putin himself ordered an “influence campaign” to help elect Trump.

Putin’s heavy wink and nod doesn’t do Trump any favors. Trump has insisted that allegations that the Russian government helped tip the election in his favor—thereby calling the legitimacy of his victory into question—are overblown. He famously said the attacks could have been carried out by “somebody sitting on their bed that weighs 400 pounds.’” Putin’s characterization of the hackers was much different, all but admitting that the hacks were done because Hillary Clinton was less friendly to Russia than Trump.

Raising the possibility of attacks by what he portrayed as free-spirited Russian patriots, Mr. Putin said that hackers “are like artists” who choose their targets depending how they feel “when they wake up in the morning.”

“If they are patriotically minded, they start making their contributions—which are right, from their point of view—to the fight against those who say bad things about Russia,” he added.

Putin’s remarks are bound to come up when the Senate Intelligence Committee resumes its hearings into possible collusion between the Russians and Trump’s campaign.

Is Mick Mulvaney the most cynical person in the Trump White House?

It’s been a week since the Congressional Budget Office dropped its score of Trumpcare, which means it’s been a week since it became abundantly clear, not for the first time, that the GOP’s attempt to repeal and replace Obamacare would cost millions of people their health insurance, cause premiums and deductibles to skyrocket, and disproportionately hurt the poor and the sick—all in order to give rich people a massive tax cut.

Republicans knew this was coming, but their response has been weak. They’ve done little to counter the actual claims in the CBO report. Instead, they’ve shrugged their shoulders, looked at the ground, and mumbled, “The CBO gets things wrong, y’know.” Which is exactly what they did when the CBO scored the first version of Trumpcare.

But on Wednesday, Mick Mulvaney, the director of the White House’s Office of Management and Budget, took things a step further, arguing that there were Hillary moles inside the nonpartisan CBO. “At some point, you’ve got to ask yourself, has the day of the CBO come and gone?” Mulvaney told The Washington Examiner. “How much power do we give to the CBO under the 1974 Budget Act? We’re hearing now that the person in charge of the Affordable Health Care Act methodology is an alum of the Hillarycare program in the 1990s who was brought in by Democrats to score the ACA.”

Even for the Trump administration this is astonishingly brazen, cynical, and stupid. Mulvaney is trying to cast suspicion on Heather Harvey, who had worked in the Department of Health and Human Services during the Clinton administration and currently heads the CBO’s health analysis division. That is quite a stretch, especially when you consider that the current head of the Department of Health and Human Services, Tom Price, handpicked the CBO’s current director Keith Hall. It all gets more absurd when you remember that Donald Trump repeatedly cited CBO reports when criticizing the Obama administration. And it gets even more absurd when you remember that Mulvaney made a $2 trillion accounting error in his own budget.

This might be a new level of cynicism for the Trump administration, which has repeatedly trashed nonpartisan agencies. But really, it is the only card Mulvaney and Trump have to play.

May 31, 2017

The Kathy Griffin controversy made clear where basic decency resides in American politics.

Listening to White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer struggle and fail on Wednesday to resolve the insoluble contradiction between President Donald Trump’s purported outrage at Griffin (who was denounced, and has apologized, for a video in which she holds a mock-up of a severed head resembling Trump) and his decision last month to invite Ted Nugent, the racist performer who levied violent threats against President Barack Obama, to the White House, I was struck by how this contrived controversy might actually be put to some constructive use.

Unlike Griffin, Trump is the president. Before he was the president, he built a massive following for himself on the right by commandeering the racist conspiracy theory that Obama was born in Kenya. He did not think twice about Obama’s young children then. Rather than finding himself driven out of conservative politics, Trump’s birther movement formed the basis of his takeover of the Republican Party. As the GOP standard bearer, he encouraged his supporters to commit violence, and as president, he (per Spicer’s evasions) elevated Nugent’s profile with an Oval Office visit. Neither man thought twice about Obama’s young children then.

Griffin, by contrast, went from being a non-entity in liberal politics to being persona non grata in liberal politics, in an instant.

My point is not to distract from any questions about Griffin’s conduct, all of which have been settled anyhow. It is about using the episode and the context around it to pinpoint where basic decency in public discourse resides, and where it does not. It is about encouraging political referees to think critically before using the Griffin episode as a crutch for the easy conceit that both sides have envenomed partisan politics.

Al Franken picked the wrong week to return to political comedy.

In his very good and very funny new memoir, Al Franken, Giant of the Senate, the Democratic senator and former Saturday Night Live cast member recounts how he set aside humor to be taken seriously by voters. Now, after eight years with his head down on Capitol Hill, running every joke through what he calls the DeHumorizer™, he’s ready to make people laugh again. It’s an exciting development, and could even be politically valuable in taking on President Donald Trump.

Franken is getting good press for his book, but his media tour hit a snag on Wednesday after his friend and fellow comedian Kathy Griffin performed a faux Trump beheading, for which she has since apologized. Making the rounds on cable news, Franken was forced to condemn Griffin’s actions, even as he’s still planning to appear with her to promote his book. “I talked to her and she did make a very heartfelt, fulsome apology,” Franken told MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell. “I think she was thinking she was making some artistic statement, but that image has no place in our political dialogue.”

Franken bears not a shred of responsibility for Griffin’s mistake, of course. But Minnesota Republicans are calling on him to cancel their joint appearance, and the conservative media is giving him heat, too. It’s ironic that just as Franken showed us the potential of political comedy, Griffin reminded us of how awful it can be.

The Daily Caller is just fine with publishing white supremacists.

Jason Kessler’s sympathetic report on protests to preserve a Robert E. Lee memorial in Charlottesville, Virginia, ran in The Daily Caller on May 14. The article had one major problem: Its author is a white nationalist. As A.C. Thompson reports in ProPublica, Kessler was a participant in the protest, giving a talk where he “praised groups such as the American Vanguard, an organization that espouses the eradication of the country’s democratic structure of governance. He hailed Matthew Heimbach, who views himself as a warrior against Jews and people of color, and Sam Dickson, a denier of the Nazi Holocaust who has been involved in racist activities since the 1970s.”

In response to ProPublica’s reporting, The Daily Caller added a note to the article: “The author notified The Daily Caller after publication that he spoke at a luncheon May 14 on behalf of an effort to preserve the monument.”

More troublingly, in its larger response to the controversy, The Daily Caller is taking the position that the original article was fine and the only problem is the conflict of interest—not Kessler’s manifest support for racist politics. As Paul Connor, executive editor of The Daily Caller, told ProPublica, “The story is factually accurate and plainly states what happened at the event. But in light of his activism on the issue, we have mutually agreed to suspend our freelance relationship with him.”

Connor was unwilling to criticize Kessler’s praise of racists, saying, “We pay writers for journalism, not their opinions.” But even if Kessler hadn’t participated in the protest, his commitment to white supremacy, evident in his longstanding activism, obviously has bearing on his journalism.

The New York Times needs a public editor.

The Times is ending the role of public editor, HuffPost reported today. It’s an ignominious end for Liz Spayd, whose controversial tenure has spurred widespread—and deserved—criticism.

Since taking the position in 2016, she’s inadvertently boosted an alt-right harassment campaign against one of the paper’s reporters, defended the use of false equivalence, and dismissed public concerns about the paper’s decision to hire Bret Stephens. “It’s hard to tease apart objections to Stephens’s work from objections to hiring any conservative at all,” she complained in an April column. This egregiously mischaracterizes the Stephens outrage, which stemmed largely from his specific variant of conservative thought. He is a climate change skeptic. He’s written of “the disease of the Arab mind,” dismissed campus rape statistics, and claimed that Black Lives Matter contains “thuggish elements.” The problem with Stephens is that despite his professed hostility to Donald Trump, he is not politically far removed from an administration that denies scientific fact and is already eroding civil rights. You wouldn’t know that from anything Spayd ever published on the subject.

“My job is not to win any popularity contests,” she told The Atlantic’s Adrienne LaFrance, and though that’s technically true it’s a neat way of avoiding accountability for her missteps. Her errors can be mostly attributed to two factors: a blinkered commitment to “both sides” journalism, and the over-valuing of reader complaints, many of which are less than useful. These are fatal failings for a public editor, and Slate’s Will Oremus in April correctly wrote that she is “exactly the wrong sort of journalist for the job.”

But her incompetence probably isn’t the reason the Times has decided to eliminate her role. The paper also announced today that it is offering buyouts to editors in an attempt to increase the ratio of reporters to editors. It’s a mistake, however, to include the position of public editor in this effort. Spayd’s predecessor, Margaret Sullivan, won plaudits for holding the Times’s feet to the fire on an array of issues, from false balance to anonymous sourcing to the eroding wall between the paper’s editorial and business departments. Most of all, she seemed to chip away at the Times’s penchant for dismissing even legitimate criticism.

The public editor is set to be replaced by a new “Reader Center,” which publisher Arthur Sulzberger Jr. says will allow the newsroom as a whole to respond more effectively to criticisms coming from outside the Times. Whether these critics will have as much impact as as an independent ombudsman who has been empowered to hound reporters and editors remains to be seen.

So does Donald Trump know Carter Page or not?

This has been one of the most persistent subplots of the Russia scandal. Page has been a central player in the investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia, but members of the campaign, including Trump himself, have sent mixed signals about his exact role, or if he had one at all.

When Trump was asked by The Washington Post last March who was advising him, Trump listed “Carter Page, PhD” as a member of the campaign’s foreign policy team. This was a strange choice, given that Page had no foreign policy experience beyond working in and on behalf of the Russian energy sector. The Trump campaign subsequently cut ties with Page after he claimed that Vladimir Putin was a better leader than Barack Obama (an assertion Trump himself would later make) and said, “Washington and other Western capitals have impeded potential progress through their often hypocritical focus on ideas such as democratization, inequality, corruption, and regime change.” The campaign’s communications director, Jason Miller, said that Page had “never been a part of our campaign. Period.”

And when Trump was asked about Page, he said, “I don’t think I’ve ever spoken to him. I don’t think I’ve ever met him. And he actually said he was a very low-level member of I think a committee for a short period of time. I don’t think I ever met him. Now, it’s possible that I walked into a room and he was sitting there, but I don’t think I ever met him.”

But on Wednesday, Trump tweeted about Page as if he were an ally.

Trump was presumably watching Fox & Friends when he tweeted this—they reported this morning that the Senate Intelligence Committee had delayed Page’s testimony. Trump’s tweet is not exactly accurate: Delaying his testimony is not the same thing as “not wanting him to testify.” Regardless, once again—and surely not for the last time—Trump’s relationship to Page has evolved to fit the circumstances.

In any case, judging from Page’s incredible self-owning performance on Up With Chris Hayes, his testimony before Congress might not be the slam dunk Trump seems to think it will be.

A tip for Kathy Griffin: If you give Donald Trump an inch, he’ll take a mile.

Few things have brought the country together in agreement as quickly as Griffin’s dumb and bad photo shoot in which she beheaded Trump ISIS-style and held up his bloody head to the camera. It’s so obviously terrible—saying it’s in “bad taste” is an understatement—that it was condemned by pretty much everyone, from Chelsea Clinton to Griffin pal Anderson Cooper. There are still lines that can’t be crossed, and one of those lines is joking about decapitating the president. This kind of ostentatious ploy for attention is only worse when you remember that people on the left spent the last decade defending Barack Obama from all kinds of heinous threats.

Given how badly things have been going for Trump—his foreign trip, hailed by the administration as the highlight of his presidency thus far, was quite possibly a historic disaster—his allies in both politics and the media have seized the incident and run with it. Nearly 24 hours later, a photo of Griffin holding Trump’s head is still leading the Drudge Report. There are currently ten links to Griffin-related content on the home page of Breitbart alone, including one to a story titled, “Kathy Griffin ‘Beheading’: Hollywood’s Feminist A-List Cashes In on Global Suffering of People of Color.”

Trump himself, who rarely wastes an opportunity to score cheap political points about how Democrats are evil, seized the moment on Wednesday morning.

The idea that Trump’s adult children “are having a hard time with this” is a little weird, which helps explain why young Barron gets thrown out there to represent how unsettled the family is. Trump, who spent months shouting that his opponent should be put in jail, who cited “extremely credible sources” to claim that Barack Obama wasn’t born in America, who posted unflattering photographs of Ted Cruz’s wife and threatened to “spill the beans” on her, who encouraged supporters to beat up protesters, who attacked Megyn Kelly’s menstrual cycle, and who bragged about grabbing women by their genitlia, has absolutely no credibility when it comes to civility, whether online or off.

Still, he’s not wrong. Trump’s presidency has been so terrible and degrading that, at times, there’s a sense that anything goes. But resisting Trump requires a degree of discipline. Right-wing media is so eager to run with Griffin’s dumb stunt because it can be used to paint the entire resistance. If there’s one lesson from this mess it’s “don’t do a photo shoot in which you hold up a fake severed Trump head.” But if there’s a broader lesson it’s that Obama’s “don’t do dumb shit” rule is a good one for anyone looking to discredit Trump.

Jonathan Ernst/Getty

Leaving the Paris agreement would be Trump’s biggest middle finger to the world yet.

If you thought shoving aside Montenegro’s prime minister or white-knuckling French President Emmanuel Macron was bad for U.S. international relations, then you probably haven’t heard today’s news: According to Axios, Trump has decided to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord. The New York Times, meanwhile, reports that Trump is “poised” to withdraw from the deal, but that the decision isn’t final. On Tuesday morning, Trump tweeted:

If and when this takes effect, the U.S. will join Nicaragua and Syria as the only countries not party to the deal—an egregious snub to the world, for a number of reasons. The U.S.’s promise to significantly reduce its carbon emissions was undoubtedly the reason other countries decided to join the deal and make their own pledges. It also sends a signal that other countries can no longer depend on the America to keep its promises. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said as much after Trump’s visit with G7 leaders last week, when Trump refused to sign onto a declaration reaffirming the countries’ commitment to the Paris deal.

Most importantly, the Paris climate agreement is attempting to solve a problem that the U.S. primarily created. While China currently emits the most greenhouse gases out of any country, the U.S. has historically emitted the most, and continues to be the second-largest emitter of carbon dioxide. But it’s not the U.S. that will be hit hardest by climate change’s worst impacts; that honor goes to the world’s poorest countries, which by and large did not create the problem in the first place. By withdrawing from Paris, Trump is sending a clear message to those countries, and to the rest of the world: “We made a big mess. It’s up to you to clean it up.”